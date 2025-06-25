Vitality Westminster Mile returns once again

After a record-breaking event last year, leading middle-distance runners are invited to race the classic one-mile distance this autumn

Middle-distance specialists looking for a unique way to round off their summer season have been invited to test themselves at the 2025 Vitality Westminster Mile (September 27), which also incorporates the British Milers Club (BMC).

The BMC Westminster Mile gives athletes a rare opportunity to run an official mile road race on the Vitality Westminster Mile course, starting on The Mall and finishing in front of Buckingham Palace.

Pacemakers will be organised at the front of the field for men looking to break the famous four-minute barrier and women looking to go inside 4:20.

At last year’s inaugural event, Katie Snowden crossed the line in a rapid 4:23, making her the eighth-fastest Brit in history for a road mile and the fastest on UK soil.

Joe Wigfield also became the first athlete to run a sub-four-minute mile on the road in London, breaking the tape in 3:59.

Elaine Rayner, event lead for the Vitality Westminster Mile, said: "We are delighted to welcome the BMC Westminster Mile back to the Vitality Westminster Mile. Our first edition last year was an incredible success with Joe Wigfield becoming the first person in the history of the event to run sub-four and Katie Snowden running an incredible 4:23 to set a course record.

"That shows that, as well as the course being like no other in the world for landmarks, it is also very fast. So, anyone who is looking to enjoy a competitive, iconic and fast mile to round off the season, this is for you."

Wigfield became just the 21st British man in 70 years to run a sub-four-minute mile on the road, finishing two seconds ahead of James Young and Jacob Cann (both 4:01), showcasing the potential for fast times on the Vitality Westminster Mile course. A time of 3:58.2 would be quick enough to break into the top 20 best British men’s times of all time over one mile.

Other records to fall at last year's edition included Kirstie Booth’s run of 4:57, where she set a masters mile road best in the M45 category – a mark that had stood for 14 years. There were also new national men's age-group records set by Mark Symes, who ran a leading time of 4:45 in the M55 category, and Doug Milsom, who crossed the finish line in 9:18 to set a M85 record.

The Vitality Westminster Mile is open to BMC members aiming for faster than 4:40 men or 5:24 women. To enter and for more information, click here.

There will be prize money available for first (£1000), second (£500) and third (£250) places in both the men's and women's races.

The Vitality Westminster Mile was launched by London Marathon Events in partnership with Westminster City Council in 2013 as a legacy event from the London 2012 Olympics. It includes miles for all ages and abilities, including families, adults and veterans, juniors, elite athletes and wheelchair users.