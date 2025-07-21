Run 10km along Swansea Bay

Get ready as runners from all corners of the UK descend upon South Wales this September for the thrilling Admiral Swansea Bay 10km

The 44th Admiral Swansea Bay 10km will take place on September 14, bringing together thousands of running enthusiasts, and elite athletes who will race along the majestic sweep of the Swansea Bay coastline on a fast and scenic course which is perfect for trying to beat your personal best.

Could you beat the course record of 27:39 set by Felix Limo in 2002?

Last year's race saw an incredible performance by Dewi Griffiths of Swansea Harriers, who clinched victory in the men's category. In the women's category, Calli Hauger-Thackery of Hallamshire Harriers dazzled everyone with her win and set a course record.

Experience the ultimate family day out with a variety of exciting races! From the main 10km race and 10km wheelchair race to the 1km and 3km races for young runners, and even a fun-filled charity mascot race, there's something for everyone.

Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere along the course with lively entertainment and enthusiastic support. Before and after the race, relax and have fun in the welcoming Race Village, complete with entertainment and delicious refreshments. It's a day packed with excitement and joy for all ages!

With a recycled t-shirt or trees not tees option, and a medal made from 100% recycled zinc, the Admiral Swansea Bay 10km endeavours to be as sustainable as possible.

Keep up to date with all the news in the exclusive Admiral Swansea Bay 10km Strava group.

To enter the Admiral Swansea Bay 10km, visit swanseabay10k.com – entries close on August 31.