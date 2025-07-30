Eilish McColgan to run 2025 Great North Run

British record-holder for the half-marathon will compete on September 7 on Tyneside

Eilish McColgan will join the elite women’s starting line up at this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run on Sunday September 7.

After her blistering run at the 2024 event, which saw her compete in a six-way fight for the finish, only winning will count. Completing the 13.1 mile course from Newcastle to South Shields last year in 67:45 saw McColgan beat her mum Liz's Great North Run record time - this year she is determined to go one better and join Liz on the honours board.

“I can’t wait to return to the AJ Bell Great North Run this year," she says. "It’s an event that holds fond memories for me.

"I’ve always loved competing in Newcastle and of course we have a proud family history at the Great North Run. I’ve had a great season this year, I’m feeling really strong especially off the back of London Marathon so hopefully 2025 is third time lucky, when I can match mum’s success and win this year’s race. The crowds are always amazing all along the route – the buzz I get from hearing them will definitely spur me on!”

The 44th edition of the Great North Run will once again host elite men’s and women’s races, and elite wheelchair races, before 60,000 runners take to the course cheered on by over 200,000 supporters lining the streets.

Sir Brendan Foster, founder of the Great North Run and president of The Great Run Company, said: “It’s always an honour for the North East to welcome world class athletes from across the globe to the Great North Run each year, but nothing fills me more with pride than seeing the very best of our home grown athletic talent on the starting line.

"Eilish has had a brilliant season as she makes the move from track to road. Her debut performance at London Marathon was outstanding and had everyone on the edge of their seats as she broke the Scottish record. She has the same drive and determination that saw her mum go on to win the Great North Run three times, I have a feeling 2025 will be Eilish’s year!”

The 2025 AJ Bell Great North Run, which once again will be broadcast live on BBC One, and concludes a weekend festival of running with starts with the Great North 5km on Friday before the Junior and Mini Great North Runs on Saturday.