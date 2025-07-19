London 2029 bid backed by UK Government

Proposals to bring World Championships and World Para Athletics Championships back to Britain are given the green light

The UK Government has confirmed its backing for the bid to stage the 2029 World Athletics Championships in London. Success would see the global showpiece returning to the Olympic stadium, which was the host venue in 2017.

There is also support for the proposals to bring the 2029 World Para Athletics Championships back to British shores in 2029, with a Government statement outlining it is: "Committed to taking the World Paras beyond the capital, with a host city to be confirmed in due course."

London's staging of the 2017 World Championships was seen as a huge success and saw home gold medals won by the likes of Mo Farah (10,000m) and the men's 4x100m relay team. Usain Bolt's remarkable career also came to an end at those championships and the arrival of the world's best athletes in 2029 would draw the crowds from a British public that has become renowned for supporting showpiece athletics events in their thousands - as demonstrated by the 60,000 sell-out at today's London Athletics Meet.

A successful World Championships bid would also follow hot on the heels of next summer's European Championships, which will be staged in Birmingham.

A sum of £45 million of public money has reportedly been pledged to help the bid, which is being led by Athletics Ventures, while the Government statement said that: "Subject to funding from partners being confirmed, [it] has agreed to provide significant funding for both bids."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Bringing the World Athletics Championships to the UK would be moment of great national pride, building on our global reputation for hosting memorable sporting events that showcase the very best talent. Hosting these championships would not only unlock opportunities for UK athletes but it would inspire the next generation to get involved and pursue their ambitions. T he event would provide a boost for UK businesses and support jobs as well as bring our communities together. I’m delighted to support the bid.”

Jack Buckner, CEO of UK Athletics, said: "We’d like to thank the Government for supporting these bids. Staging these events in the UK will not only inspire today’s elite athletes, but those of tomorrow, and will engage millions in our sport. After superb medal hauls over the last few years on the World, Olympic and Paralympic stage, athletics in the UK is on an upward trajectory, with new partners, record participation and sold-out stadia. This support will drive the sport on to new heights.”

Buckner added that the bidding process would be hugely competitive and far from a shoo-in either. Also, if the championships are held at the end of the summer, which is where World Athletics now prefer the biggest event of the year to be staged, there is the challenge of finding room in the calendar during the Premier League football season as West Ham United of course play matches at the London Stadium.

Josh Kerr is the reigning 1500m world champion and added: “London 2017 was my first senior World Championships, and it lit a fire in me. Being part of a home team in that kind of atmosphere was incredible — it made me hungrier than ever to become a world champion and chase Olympic medals.

“Having the government support to bid for 2029 and potentially bring that experience back to London would be massive. It would inspire so many young athletes and give the sport the platform it deserves. I’m proud to support the bid and hope we get the chance to show the world what we can do on home soil.”