George Mills: "I didn't expect that today in all honesty"

Just over a week after breaking the British 5000m record, he runs 3:28.36 to take more than two and a half seconds off his 1500m PB at the Paris Diamond League on Friday

When George Mills leaves Paris for his high-altitude training camp with OAC Europe in St Moritz, he will look back fondly at what has been a remarkable fortnight.

At the Oslo Diamond League, Mills destroyed Mo Farah's long-standing British 5000m record, clocking 12:46.59 and taking almost seven seconds off Farah's mark of 12:53.11 from 2011.

Going into the meeting, Mills had sat fourth on the UK all-time rankings, but his record-breaking performance in the Norwegian capital catapulted him to the top of the tree.

Ahead of his second 1500m in six days – the Brit ran 3:32.67 for fifth in Stockholm – Mills placed 10th on the national standings in the distance and was keen to climb the ladder there as well.

In sultry Parisian conditions, which were conducive to fast times, the 26-year-old certainly did that.

Placing third behind France's Azeddine Habz and Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech, Mills decimated his personal best of 3:30.95 – set at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League – with 3:28.36.

In one of the greatest 1500m races in recent history – Habz went sixth on the global all-time list and Koech set a world under-20 record – Mills sky-rocketed to second on the UK all-time standings.

In jumping from 10th to second, he surpassed the likes of Mo Farah, Sebastian Coe, Steve Cram and Steve Ovett on that list, with only Josh Kerr ahead of the Brit now.

Still in shock after his performance, Mills revealed his emotions to AW in Paris at Stade Charléty.

"I didn't expect that today in all honesty," he said. "I knew I was fit over 5000m, coming off running 12:46.59, and then I did a 1500m in Stockholm. So I felt good over the last two days in the lead up to this race.

"I've actually not done so much 1500m work. Everything we've been preparing for was over 5000m. That race in Stockholm has really brought me on and given me the opportunity to push it today.

"It's been about consistency, hard work and having a great team. I've got great support around me and we're pushing at the right points. After a disappointing Olympics last year, it's really important to step up this season. This is my true-self and we've been working really hard.

"The work I've done hasn't been a sacrifice in my eyes as this is what I love to do. I've got the best job in the world and it's about coming out here and showing the whole world all the hard work we do. I'm the one who runs but there are six, seven, eight, nine, ten people – staff, team-mates, family and friends – who all make me perform at a high level.

"I haven't really thought about it [when surpassing the likes of Farah, Coe, Cram and Ovett] but I feel like this is what I'm meant to be doing. This is my path in the sport now and I won't stop working. I need to win medals now as all of those names have major global medals. That's next on my list."