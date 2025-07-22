Briançon’s historic trails host world-class mountain running

Kenyan domination, French female victories and good runs by Scout and Jacob Adkin mark an unforgettable weekend on the classic course at the WMRA World Cup

The second day of racing in Briançon for the WMRA World Cup on Sunday (July 20) brought athletes back to the heart of the Hautes-Alpes for Stage 10, a classic-format race that once again combined brutal climbing with the breathtaking charm of France’s highest city.

With 14km and 994m of elevation gain, the course twisted through ancient military paths, forested ridgelines, and centuries-old fortifications. Runners didn’t just race against each other—they raced through history.

Briançon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, proved once more why it is a dream destination for mountain sport. The city and race organizers delivered a course that mixed natural beauty, historical depth, and the raw challenge that defines the WMRA World Cup.

Men’s race: Run2gether Sweeps the Podium

Kenyan athletes from Run2gether stamped their authority from the gun, surging ahead on the first climb and never looking back. Michael Selelo Saoli led the charge and took a commanding victory in 1:04:52, followed closely by Philemon Ombogo Kiriago in 1:05:21, and Ephantus Mwangi Njeri in 1:05:31.

Just off the podium, yesterday’s uphill winner Richard Omaya Atuya finished fourth in 1:06:02, while Theodore Klein of France, the reigning European champion, rounded out the top five with a time of 1:06:39, showing consistency and class on home soil.

Men's results

1 Michael Selelo Saoli (KEN) – 1:04:52

2 Philemon Ombogo Kiriago (KEN) – 1:05:21

3 Ephantus Mwangi Njeri (KEN) – 1:05:31

4. Richard Omaya Atuya (KEN) – 1:06:02

5. Theodore Klein (FRA) – 1:06:39

Women’s race: Nélie Clément Shocks the Field with World-Class Breakthrough

If the men’s race was defined by Kenyan dominance, the women’s race belonged to Nélie Clément. Just 24 hours after finishing third in the uphill, the French runner produced a performance of pure brilliance and determination, taking a surprising but emphatic victory in 1:15:58. Her effort was enough to put more than a minute into her closest competitors—Joyce Muthoni Njeru (1:17:11) and Valentine Jepkoech Rutto (1:17:20)—who arrived at the final descent together.

Gloria Chebet (1:17:38) and Scout Adkin (1:19:34) rounded out the top five in a highly competitive women’s field. Clément’s performance not only confirms her place among the elite but suggests that the French team has found a new leader for the years to come.

Women's results

1 Nélie Clément (FRA) – 1:15:58

2 Joyce Muthoni Njeru (KEN) – 1:17:11

3 Valentine Jepkoech Rutto (KEN) – 1:17:20

4. Gloria Chebet (KEN) – 1:17:38

5. Scout Adkin (GBR) – 1:19:34

The previous day, on Saturday (July 19), stage nine of the WMRA World Cup delivered intensity, rain and national selection drama in France’s highest city.

The action unfolded dramatically today in the historic alpine city of Briançon under thick clouds that soon gave way to rain, adding drama to an already punishing uphill challenge.

Known as the highest city in France and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Briançon provided a stunning yet brutal backdrop for the Vauban Mountain and Trail Uphill Race — a 5.9km course climbing 1121 vertical metres from the base of the Prorel cable car to just above the Chapelle de Notre-Dame des Neiges.

The steep gradients and shifting weather demanded everything from the athletes, especially with the added tension of national team selection for the 2025 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Canfranc on the line for French competitors.

Men’s Race: Kenyan trio takes charge, but Atuya claims the summit

In the men’s race, the early stages saw a dominant pack of three Run2gether team-mates — Philemon Kiriago, Josphat Kiprotich, and Richard Omaya Atuya — leading together past the halfway point.

Not far behind, Jacob Adkin (GBR) and Andrea Elia (ITA) led a determined chase group, waiting for any sign of weakness.

That moment came in the final two kilometres. Kiriago lost ground, while Adkin surged forward with his signature late-race strength to climb into third position. Atuya, however, proved unstoppable, breaking away to claim victory in 40:40, followed by Kiprotich in 41:44 and Adkin in 41:53.

Men's results

1 Richard Omaya Atuya (KEN) – 40:40

2 Josphat Kiprotich (KEN) – 41:44

3 Jacob Adkin (GBR) – 41:53

4. Paul Machoka (KEN) – 42:23

5. Emmanuel Meyssat (FRA) – 42:26

Women’s Race: Dewalle dominates

For the women, the stakes were again especially high. The race served as a selection trial for the French national team ahead of the 2025 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Canfranc. After an early break by several Kenyan runners, local favourite Christel Dewalle took control on the steepest sections, showing both experience and ambition.

Dewalle claimed a commanding victory in 48:40, booking her place in Canfranc and securing maximum World Cup points. Scout Adkin (GBR) followed closely in second at 49:27, with Nélie Clément (FRA) taking third in 50:06. Two Kenyan runners, Gloria Chebet and Philaries Jeruto Kisang, completed the top five.

Women's results

1 Christel Dewalle (FRA) – 48:40

2 Scout Adkin (GBR) – 49:27

3 Nélie Clément (FRA) – 50:06

4. Gloria Chebet (KEN) – 51:19

5. Philaries Jeruto Kisang (KEN) – 51:30

