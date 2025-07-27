A lap with Seamus Derbyshire

We talk to the British 400m hurdler who has made Tokyo a realistic target

When Seamus Derbyshire crossed the line, he looked at the clock and couldn’t quite believe his eyers. “I screamed,” he tells AW, still a little in disbelief.

At the Josef Odlozil Memorial in June, the 25-year-old took almost a second off his personal best in the 400m hurdles, bettering his mark of 49.29 with 48.47 in the Czech Republic.

Not only did he go fifth on the UK 400m hurdles all-time list – now sixth after Alastair Chalmers ran 48.30 – but the Brit also secured the automatic qualification standard (48.50) for this year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

“I knew what I was capable of but for it to have occurred so early in the season was amazing,” Derbyshire says. “I didn’t know what to expect but that was above expectations. It was overwhelming.

“I want to say it was really quick but when you’re running well it was effortless. In my mind, I didn’t feel I over exerted at any point. I knew it was something good but didn’t realise just how good it would be.”

Even though Derbyshire has hit form in the early stages of this outdoor season, he believes there is much more to give and his race rhythm isn’t perfect. The improvements, he believes, are down to him having taken some time out last year to focus on himself.

He was part of a training group under Nick Dakin but stepped away and now, under the watchful eye of Alex O’Gorman, works by himself. Dakin still helps Derbyshire with his hurdling but the change of scenery has paid dividends.

“I had a lot of things going on in my personal life and then I had the stress of athletics,” says Derbyshire. “It got to the point where it wasn’t bringing me any fun at all and I was very down and anxious about everything. It’s a shame as I felt in shape last season.

“Having the time out allowed me to put a lot of energy into different facets of my life. My coaching set-up was really good but I feel like I personally got into bad habits in how I viewed things.

“Nick and Alex both give me feedback and it’s a great collaborative effort. I truly think I find a lot from within. If it’s cold, wet and I’m tired, that energy comes from within myself.”

Derbyshire, who spent six days a week doing gymnastics growing up, switched to athletics in 2014 and since then has secured 400m hurdles silver medals at English Schools, Commonwealth Youth Games, European U20 Championships and UK Athletics Championships.

Could the next step be representing Great Britain at this year’s World Athletics Championships? Both Derbyshire and Chalmers have the automatic qualification standard, while Josh Faulds’ 48.59 means he is under the UKA consideration standard [48.70] for Tokyo. (Note, this article was written in June 2025).

With Jake Minshull clocking 48.88 in May, it’s the first time in history that four male British athletes have gone under 49 seconds in one season.

“I recognise the depth of talent in the 400m hurdles right now and I feel like it’s been a long time coming,” says Derbyshire. “Times which were winning the UK Athletics Championships a few years ago don’t quite cut it now.

“Toyko is a target now. I feel if it happens, it’ll be the accumulation of a lot of hard work. When I started athletics 11 years ago, I never thought that would be a possibility and I’m blessed for the opportunities. I’d just relish it.

“My main aim for this year was just to enjoy myself and have fun, while expressing my most authentic self on the track. As silly as it sounds, that’s literally interacting with people before the race. It’s so much more representative of myself rather than portraying a character that’s constantly serious. But it’s got me to where I am today.”

If you could choose one person to train/compete with, past or present, who would it be and why?

I was lucky enough to get to train with Martyn Rooney towards the end of his career but I’d have loved to have trained with him in his prime. His knowledge would have been so valuable and he’s doing great work with the relays now.