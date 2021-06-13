Sprinter remembers a golden evening at London 2017 when he joined forces with CJ Ujah, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake to win the men’s 4x100m in what was a European record of 37.47

The year before London, we’d come fifth in the final at the Rio Olympics, but we really didn’t have good changeovers. We weren’t running that fast but we knew that, if we really came together as a team, we could do something special.

Now it was about pushing ourselves to run faster and faster, practising our changes. But the biggest thing that changed was that we really started bonding. We understood each other as people, how to react.

Certain people would take certain information one way, while certain people react a different way, depending if they’re more introverted or more extroverted. That’s something we worked on with the psychologist, Jennifer Savage. As soon as we understood each other, we started running faster and dropped batons were a thing of the past.

Going into London 2017, we’d run really well at the Anniversary Games, but we didn’t know which four would run. I didn’t make the individual team because of injury but I’d got myself back into good shape for the relay. Luckily, they selected me.

Leading up to the races, we were so chilled. We were really relaxed, like all the hard work was done. We were so confident and it didn’t matter if the US had Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman who were the 100m gold and silver medallists or that Jamaica had Usain Bolt, even though obviously we knew how special he was.

On the bus, when we ran the heat, we were chilling. We missed out on the British record because Nethaneel slowed down. He was like: ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got you for the final. I promise you, I’m saving it.’

On the way to the final, we were still relaxed, talking about fantasy football because the football season was just about to kick off. We weren’t even talking about the thing that we were about to go and do – running the World Championship final – because we knew we were so confident in each other.

We got to the track, we went for our same warm-up that we normally do and then we came in a little group huddle. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey said a prayer for the team like he normally does and then myself, CJ, Danny, and Nethaneel walked into the call room.

Normally, it’s quiet. It’s a lonely place because you’re by yourself and then people will put on bravado. But, when you’re with the other guys, it’s such a good experience because you’ve got this back-up. You can see teams are being loud and people are trying to get in each other’s heads. But, as British guys, we protected each other and we just smiled. There was no nervous energy.

CJ and I went off one way and then Danny and Nethaneel went off the other way. I remember just giving them a high five and saying: “Let’s go, time to get it.” We’d stretched the changeovers a little bit because I felt like I was running really fast. CJ was coming in like a train and he said to me: “I’m going to be coming in fast. You better get out. I will catch you.”

I said the same thing to Danny. “As soon as you see me run over that checkmark, go because I’m going to be flying. Just put your hand back. Don’t slow down. Trust me, I will catch you.”

And that’s the trust we had in each other. Don’t slow down and hesitate because that’s when you start to give away too much time.

I remember seeing CJ giving the thumbs up and Danny gave him a thumbs up. And then you’re locked in, your head in the zone, but you see the crowd and because you’re the GB athletes, everyone’s going: “Come on GB!”

My mind says: “Let me get into my position nice and early.” CJ got out like a beast. He was moving like I’ve never seen him moving before. He absolutely destroyed everyone and he made up such a stagger before he gave me the baton.

The only thought in my head was to chase the Chinese athlete outside of me and get past him. And then you have to focus again to pass the baton. I remember punching it into Danny’s hand and he took it. As soon as he takes it, you’re like: “Oh my God, my job’s done.” Then all I can do is be a spectator.

I had a pretty good idea we were in the lead. I could see Jamaica and the USA were slightly behind us. I ended up floating around the top bend and then started watching it on the screen.

Nethaneel got the baton. I went: “Please don’t lose it.” Bolt got the baton and then he pulled up injured. On the TV, it looked like Coleman was about to go past us. I thought: “Nah, not today.” Nethaneel crossed the line and I don’t think he knew [we’d won].

But I could see it and I just collapsed on the floor, on my back, and I just put my hands on my head. I just couldn’t believe that we’d done it. I was just praying for white flags on each corner. No disqualifications. That’s when you lose yourself in that moment.

Because the relay is usually the last event [at a championships], people are always trying to exit the stadium and leave – they don’t want to get caught up in the traffic. The whole stadium stayed and waited for us. We did our whole lap of honour. I was just hugging the guys. I didn’t want to let go. And it was the best feeling I’ve ever had on a track.

» As told to Mark Woods for an article that first appeared in the May issue of AW magazine

