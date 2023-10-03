An exclusive interview with the double European and Commonwealth medallist after she announced her retirement

Retiring as a professional athlete is never easy, especially when that decision is essentially taken out of your hands.

You know the day will eventually come but to move on when it’s not on your own terms can be a shock.

Laura Weightman has had to go through those emotions.

After announcing on social media (September 30) that she was retiring from the sport to protect her long-term health, Weightman opens up to AW about the mental challenges she faced due to a myriad of injuries, looks back on a career that saw her get to two Olympic finals and claim four major medals, plus why she wants to stay in the sport and inspire the next generation.

Now is the time of reflection, embracing the transition and enjoying the process.

In a sense, it’s a welcome period for Weightman after years of anguish where light at the end of the tunnel was followed by set-back.

In a previous interview with AW (March 2023), the 32-year-old revealed the frustrating sequence of events that saw her miss the opportunity to go to her third Olympics, in Tokyo, and the entire 2022 season.

Back in November 2020, Weightman tore her soleus central tendon (calf) and didn’t run again until early January 2021. Ahead of that year’s Olympic trials, she subsequently tore her left hamstring before a lateral Achilles issue followed in August.

Last season, Weightman tore her calf again and was still bugged by a niggling knee issue that had persisted since 2019. A resulting scan of the knee meant surgery was required.

That was last September. Since then Weightman engaged in extensive rehabilitation, from working in the swimming pool and gym to motion exercises like squats and lunges.

She always had the belief that a return to professional running was possible but after receiving recent medical advice, Weightman made the decision to retire as a professional athlete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Weightman (@lauraweightman1)

“It’s been an incredibly challenging time and there’s no other way of saying it,” she tells AW. “When you have that set determination that you will come back and get that once last chance to race, and to then be told that you’ll never race professionally again, it’s heartbreaking. I’ve been incredibly upset in the fact that I won’t get to do that again.

“If I can run one day for fun, no matter how fast or slow that is, I’ll be happy. The risk that I would’ve taken if I continued to push on, I might’ve really affected the health of my knee and that would’ve had a significant impact on the rest of my life. I’ve been in a rehab cycle for such a long time now, I need a period where my body does nothing.

“I knew one day that I’d have to retire but doing that now was to protect my health in the long-term and it’s important to respect the doctor’s expert advice. Unfortunately my knee isn’t strong enough to tolerate the impact of high level running.

“I’m sad it wasn’t my decision but that weight has lifted and it’s not my fault. As athletes we can tend to blame ourselves because we push so much but the reality is there was nothing more I could’ve done. It’s no one’s fault and ultimately I respect the final decision.”

Weightman’s CV during her career is one that would make most athletes envious.

A double European and Commonwealth medallist, she starred when it came to the big occasion. The Brit won Commonwealth 1500m silver at Glasgow 2014 and that year also claimed European bronze over the same distance in Zurich.

Four years later, Weightman won another European 1500m bronze at Berlin 2018 and took her first major 5000m medal with Commonwealth bronze at Gold Coast.

Her Olympic achievements were as impressive. Weightman reached both 1500m finals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, finishing seventh and 11th respectively.

At the World Championships, a head injury forced the Brit to pull out of the 1500m semi-final at Beijing 2015 but she placed sixth and seventh respectively over the 1500m and 5000m at London 2017 and then Doha 2019.

Weightman’s ability to perform when it mattered the most and under the severest of pressure is one of the traits that makes her most proud.

“It’s mind-blowing to look back and think I did all of that,” Weightman says. “I wouldn’t be an athlete if there weren’t moments of ‘what if?’ Over the 1500m I feel like I achieved so much and I proved that although I wasn’t the fastest, I could race.

“I feel so fortunate that I had that racing brain and even though I was never ranked in the top eight in the world at major championships, no one wanted me in their heat and I constantly made finals. No matter how fast they were, I always had that little bit extra. I proved that at London 2012 when I think I was ranked 32nd out 45 and I made the final.

“I was so lucky to thrive in those championships and do it when it mattered. I didn’t break four minutes [personal 1500m best was 4:00.09] but I’ve got multiple European and Commonwealth medals.”

Where does that mindset come from?

Weightman, who is one of four children, puts a lot of it down to the sibling rivalry she had growing up. Based in Alnwick, she is a member of Morpeth Harriers and was coached by Mike Bateman from 12-18.

“My mum would often say to me that I would race home from the park and I would be gasping for breath on the front step,” Weightman adds. “I’d have to win everything as a kid. I also grew up in a great club system and Mike [Bateman] was brilliant. He got me to race week in, week out across cross country, on the roads and track.

“Where I lived geographically I didn’t have the benefit of running BMCs [British Miler’s Club] until I was in my early 20s so I ended up doing a lot of Northern League events and that taught me racecraft.”

In 2010, Weightman got in touch with Steve Cram about coaching her and the rest is history.

In the space of just two years, she didn’t just qualify for the Olympics but made the final.

“I’ll be forever thankful and grateful because he’s [Steve Cram] been such an incredible coach and he’s felt like family,” Weightman tells AW. “He’s known me better than I’ve known myself. He’s thoughtful, caring and got the absolute best out of me. It blows my mind to think about the achievements I’ve had throughout my career and I have no doubt that none of that would’ve happened without Steve [Cram].

“He’s applied to what he did in his career to mine. I’ll be forever thankful to him and Al [Curbishly] for everything they have done and the unwavering belief they had in me throughout my career.

“Steve [Cram] always told me when I was a young athlete ‘I can’t always teach you how to race but I can make you run fast. If you can race, you’ll be successful’.”

Weightman wants to use the advice she received to now help the next generation.

She won’t rush into any decision but hear the Brit speak and it’s hard not to notice the enthusiasm to give advice where she can.

A product of Leeds Beckett University, Weightman has a BSc in Sport and Exercise Science degree and is already a coach on the England Athletics Youth Talent Programme.

What guidance does she have for the next crop of athletes?

“Just enjoy it,” she says. “I know that’s simple but sometimes you can just get lost in the outcome and expectation. If you’re present and enjoying the process, you’ll go along way. That doesn’t have to be the Olympics. It can just be the English Schools.

“At the World Championships, I thought Ben Pattison would medal ahead of the final. He is an athlete who has put himself on the start line and he’s taken those opportunities. Yes, he’s worked for it but he knew the podium wasn’t set in stone. He enjoyed it and when you lose that passion you focus on the outcome and not the process. That can make the difference.”

