European Indoor champion intent on maintaining the momentum of Scottish athletes on what promises to be a “Super Saturday” in Glasgow

Laura Muir is just glad she gets to go first. On what has the potential to be a “Scottish Super Saturday” at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, the schedule dictates that the 30-year-old will get her shot at glory over 3000m immediately before compatriot Josh Kerr does likewise in the men’s event.

“It’s hard watching and to try and keep focus when you’ve got the crowd going mental, so I’m glad I’m first and I can spectate afterwards at the side of the track,” says the Olympic 1500m silver medallist. “It’ll be an exciting race to watch and I’ll have a front row seat. Hopefully I can get things going and see how he does.”

Without the lure of stepping out in front of the home crowd, it’s fair to say that both Muir and Kerr would have bodyswerved the world indoors in an Olympic year, yet both see a bigger picture at play and are acutely aware of the significance of their presence in Scotland’s largest city. They are the athletes the vast majority of the Emirates Arena sell-out will have paid to see and, while that brings expectation, the goodwill and encouragement will also spill down from the stands.

“Starting my career 10 years ago, I didn’t think I would ever get this opportunity,” says Muir. “I just feel in a very privileged position that I’m in good shape, I’m healthy and I’m fit to be able to go there and compete – and hopefully do well.”

She might hail from Perthshire and currently be based in Manchester but, for many years, Glasgow has been the place Muir has called home. It’s not so long ago that the Emirates was a key feature in her training regime.

“There’s a really big emotional attachment to it,” she admits. “But I think it’s just really important as well because I want to inspire the next generation and where better to do it than in Scotland on a track that I train at and lots of other kids train at and they can see me in person? I think that’s huge.”

Aspiring athletes north of the border have been spoiled for choice in recent years when it comes to sources of inspiration. Whether it be Muir’s medal-winning exploits across major championships or Kerr and Jake Wightman landing world titles – 800m hopeful Jemma Reekie is coming back to her best too, of course – the strength of the Scottish contingent in the British team has been a regular talking point.

“It’s incredible, really,” says Muir. “When you think back maybe 10-20 years ago we didn’t really have that many Scots on the [British] team and now lots of Scots are on the team, are medallists or multiple medallists or they’re the world champion.

“It’s an amazing place to be and I think we need to make the most of that opportunity, to really build on it and not let the ball drop, keep the momentum going.”

Can Muir put her finger on why there is such strength in depth coming from her corner of the UK? She doesn’t have an answer to that one. It’s not as if there has been one set path each has followed to success, either, though the 2022 world bronze medallist sees that as a strength rather than a weakness.

“We’ve all come from such different backgrounds,” she says. “I’ve lived in Scotland all my career, but I went to a state school then university, and then you’ve got others who were trained down south [in England] and then came up to Scotland, people that were in Scotland then going down south, people who have gone to America and come back. People who have stayed in America. You’ve got very different set-ups and we all train quite differently as well, but we’re all at this high level, which is amazing.

“I think that’s even better because then it’s not like you have to go down this one path. If you want to move down south, if you want to go to America, if you want to stay in Scotland, you can still do it.

“I think success breeds success, doesn’t it? We’ve just got to try and keep it going as long as possible and gather as many people [with us] as possible.”

Adding another medal to the collection would help. Gold would be the dream scenario but with 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m world gold medallist Gudaf Tsegay leading a strong Ethiopian contingent, not to mention the likes of America’s Elle St Pierre and Australian Jess Jull in her way, Muir will have her work cut out.

But that’s just how she likes it and she has the cherished experience of winning the European Indoor 1500m and 3000m titles at the Emirates five years ago to call upon. The last time the world indoors came to the UK, in Birmingham six years ago, Muir had to resort to taking a taxi from Glasgow as she battled through the snow brought by the Beast from the East to win medals in the 1500m (silver) and 3000m (bronze). A podium spot this time would bring with it the 15th major honour of her career.

“Do I think I’m in shape to win a medal? Absolutely,” she adds, fresh from having won the UK Indoor title in Birmingham and setting a British indoor two-mile record at the Millrose Games last month. “I wouldn’t be doing this competition if I wasn’t fit, healthy and competitive, which I think I am. It’s hard doing an event at a global level that’s not my main event, but I just really want to enjoy the championships and make the most of the opportunity of it.”

And, while winning the first world title of her career would be something truly special, it won’t mean everything. The Olympic 1500m final is the primary goal of 2024, but – even if it all were to stop now – Muir would look back with nothing but pride.

“It would be amazing to get that global title but, if I retire tomorrow with the medals I’ve got, I’m still extremely happy with how my career has been,” says Muir. “Just because I don’t have a world title doesn’t mean I’m disappointed. No not at all.

“I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved in my career and I hope to be running for a good few more years. You’re not getting rid of me too soon. But, obviously, [winning] would be amazing. With Josh and Jake having done it, it’s fantastic to have been around to see that so we’ll see how the next few years go.

“But I just want to enjoy Glasgow and it’s a big step ahead of the summer as well. It’s going to be very hard, which is great. That’s what I want.”

