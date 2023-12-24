Katarina Johnson-Thompson on the comeback which saw her crowned heptathlon queen again

From “spectator” to centre stage. Katarina Johnson-Thompson went from feeling like she had been on the outside looking in at Oregon 2022 to becoming the world heptathlon champion for the second time at Budapest 2023.

Fate had seemed to be conspiring against her, with injury upon injury continually thwarting any ambition she might have held of building on that first global gold from Doha 2019. Back in May, however, she finished second at the prestigious Hypomeeting in Götzis with a score of 6556, her best since breaking the British record with 6981 in Qatar.

An epic battle with America’s Anna Hall began to unfold in Hungary. Johnson-Thompson sat in second overnight after finishing the first day of competition with the fastest 200m of the field in 23.48.

She then moved into the lead following the long jump before a javelin PB of 46.14m meant she could dare to dream. Every sinew was stretched in the final event, the 800m, as the Liverpool Harrier took almost two seconds from her PB to clock 2:05.63 and win by 20 points from Hall with a tally of 6740.

Very much back in training under the guidance of coach Aston Moore, the AW British Female Athlete of the Year gave us her thoughts on a performance she treasures.

What’s the first word that comes to mind which would sum up your 2023?

Resurrection.

What’s the first image that comes into your mind when you think of this year?

The scoreboard showing 46m in Budapest after my javelin.

What were your expectations at the start of the year? What would you have been happy with at that point?

The path I’m on is towards the Olympics next year. That is the target that Aston and I set but I’ve always said to myself I want to be in the fight for a medal come the last event so although this year was a step in the process, I did want a medal.

You said in Budapest that the real low point was Oregon 2022 where you didn’t feel like a contender. How difficult was it to put yourself through all of the training again to see if you could come back?

Yeah, it was difficult and it was a process. Aston really helped with that. He turned the process into small, digestible blocks so it became a case of just completing certain tasks or sessions or blocks of training and then we moved onto the next thing.

Was there a moment which gave you that glimmer of hope that you could make it back to the top?

The real confidence moment was at the London Diamond League when I got my long jump right. I felt as though I had it in me to do better.

How significant was Götzis?

This was another moment that gave me a glimmer of hope and it meant a lot because I could see where we could take it. I was sceptical going into the competition but, after the two days, I left knowing what the path was.

Is Budapest a bit of a blur or do you remember it clearly? When did you start to allow yourself to think about going for gold?

I remember it all. Experience has taught me how to handle it and that, as a heptathlete, I don’t let myself dream until after the javelin.

After a few changes in your coaching set-up, how settled do you now feel under Aston and working with that group?

Very settled, very good and really happy. I feel fortunate to be training with a great group of people who are all striving for the same outcome so it’s great to be among them each day. We all get along really, really well and Aston himself is a big part of that.

What do you think he has given you?

Aston has given me confidence, a plan, a spring in my step – quite literally, and a sense of security during the competition. Plus he, along with the rest of the group, has given me enjoyment! I’m enjoying being an athlete.

He said he felt the world title was just one step on your journey back and that there’s more to come. Do you agree?

Yes, 2024 was always the plan so hopefully there is more to come. That’s certainly what we are working towards.

How much did you take time to savour this title and enjoy it? Did it mean more than Doha?

Yeah, it felt so much better because I know the journey I’ve been on to get this one. Doha was amazing but this really is special to me, though I don’t think I’ve really taken much time to enjoy it.

What’s the biggest thing you learned about yourself through this process?

That I still have a lot of fight in me.

It seemed like you were performing with more freedom this year. Was that because you gave yourself permission to enjoy it more?

No, I was on a mission. I did not want to feel like a spectator again.

The dynamic will change now with more expectation heading towards the Olympics. Do you pay much attention to any outside noise?

No, the expectation begins and ends with me.

Do you have unfinished business with the Olympics?

Yes, you could say that…

