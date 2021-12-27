After excelling in the M50 sprint hurdles and horizontal jumps in 2021, the Kent athlete underwent surgery for prostate cancer and was named by our readers as top male veteran of the year

When Joe Appiah learned that he had been voted as the AW British Masters Male Athlete of the Year, he was visibly ecstatic and also hugely grateful. The gratitude is two-fold – firstly in his thanks to those who voted but secondly for still being able to do what he loves, having undergone surgery for prostate cancer in late September.

The multiple world and European masters champion broke the British M50 100m hurdles record with a staggering 13.85 on debut this summer. He also sits at the top of the M50 rankings for both long jump (6.07m) and triple jump (12.22m) this year.

He credits his athlete’s mindset and physical fitness for his speedy return to running, while there is a determination to prove that he is fighting back and will soon be clocking award-winning times and distances again..

Who would you like to thank upon receiving this award?

The reason I have been successful is my incredible support network of family, coaches, physios, therapists and sponsors, plus my amazing training group at Kent AC. I also now serve on the committee there in order to give back as much as I can to the club that has supported me. I want to thank all of them for being there for me in athletics and in my medical recovery.

I want to dedicate this award to the late Jason Carty. He was a great friend of mine and lost his battle with cancer in November. He was one of the top masters athletes and an incredible friend and training partner. It’s been a tough year for me health wise and also having to cope with his passing, so to be able to dedicate this award to him means a huge deal to me.

How important is masters athletics to you and what do you love about it?

The beauty of athletics is that it’s so inclusive and accepting, regardless of age, gender, race background or anything else. It’s given me an incredible platform to entertain as an individual while allowing to learn discipline and organisational skills that can be translated into all walks of life.

There is no hiding place in athletics and I’ve been able to challenge myself on huge stages while getting to travel and mix with people from all walks of life. Athletics is also a safe space. I would be perfectly happy sending my kids to an athletics club where they will be among like-minded people who are all there to support each other and celebrate each other’s successes.

It brings out great role models because of this and I hope that I can be one of these to younger athletes in my coaching roles and on the advisory board at Kent AC. I want to give something back while still competing and pass on any advice around the sport that has given me so much. The kids occasionally give me a bit of cheek and call me “Papa Joe” but I love that and it emphasises that family feel.

What keeps you motivated?

Knowing that I can still make an impact while continuing to learn and improve. I also love the adrenaline of competition and putting all my prep into performing on the big stage. I’m motivated to keep pushing for records and prove that I can keep achieving at a high level against some of the toughest competition. I don’t believe that I am rubbish and I don’t believe that I am old – I can still hold my own in a British League so that always keeps me pushing. It’s also the idea that there is always something new and exciting around the corner.

How did your athletics mindset help with your diagnosis and recovery?

When I was diagnosed, I went straight into athletic mindset mode, thinking about what was the best thing I could do to recover. I made sure I was in top shape going into the surgery then treated it like I would an athletic injury and how I would fight to be competing again.

It was about looking at the problem and seeing how best I could solve it. My mindset was that I wasn’t going to feel sorry for myself but instead fight to get back on track and on the track. I’m already back running after my surgery in September and can already do box jumps again.

I have athletics to thank for strengthening my self belief. You can always turn a negative into a positive and learn to grow – regardless of who you are, where you come from and what you believe.

While Joe’s return to health and competition is incredible, there are so many men who are not as fortunate as he is and can often be slow to get checked out. He was encouraged by a friend to go and get checked early on and is now hoping to use his story and platform as a means of encouraging more men to do the same.

» This article first appeared in the December issue of AW magazine, which you can buy here