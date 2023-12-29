We speak to the chartered accountant whose sprinting career has been on fast forward in 2023

Suited and booted, Eugene Amo-Dadzie cuts a dapper figure. The 31-year-old is sitting against a stylish backdrop of exposed brick. He could easily be mistaken for an athlete on a photoshoot fulfilling an off-track sponsor commitment; in reality he’s a chartered accountant on his lunch break, sharing an insight into his life on-track and the seemingly parallel universe in which he operates.

“I very much still see myself as a chartered accountant,” says the sprinter who made his GB & NI debut in 2023 and is ranked fourth on the British 100m all-time list with 9.93.

“I certainly look back on the year just gone and think: ‘Wow, what a blessing that I have been able to go out and have so much fun, first and foremost’. There’s a part of me that thinks it’s still quite surreal. I actually can’t quite believe that I’m the one living this life. I often describe it as observing my best friend doing these wonderful, amazing things, but it’s actually me.”

Amo-Dadzie’s first love was football. Even when his friends told him he was wasting his athletics talent, he remained content watching from the sidelines. But that all changed following a pre-season match in 2018.

“There was an innate hunger in me to try something new,” he says. Inspired by the nearby track action at a Woodford Green AC open meeting, and motivated by what might be possible, he later joined the club.

From the boardroom to Budapest, Amo-Dadzie is taking the road less travelled. He has a full-time job (although he’s in discussions to reduce his hours following his inclusion on the UK Athletics’ World Class Programme for 2023-24), he has a young family, he is a primary school governor and an active member of the church.

“I genuinely believe it’s a competitive advantage for me,” he says. “To know that the outcome of a race isn’t going to impact the food on my table, I feel I can have a level of freedom when I compete.

“I think that having those other things to engage with actually gives me the opportunity to switch off, and even though I’m expending energy on one side, it’s allowing me to recover from the mental side of being an elite sportsman. It’s almost like I look at track and field as my release from working, and I look at my work as a release from track and field.”

After an injury-hit 2022, Amo-Dadzie’s achievements in 2023 have provided a subtle shift in his mindset.

He describes his GB debut at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul in March as a “scouting exercise”, whereas the World Championships in Budapest in August – where he narrowly missed out on a place in the 100m final and finished fourth in the men’s 4x100m – brought a feeling of true belonging.

“In Istanbul I just wanted to see how it would all work out because, ultimately, I hadn’t experienced that kind of thing before,” he says. “Fast forward to Budapest and I went there believing I’d earned my spot. I had hoped and prayed that I’d come back with some silverware, but there’s a quote I saw recently that speaks about ‘success without resistance or obstacles isn’t a growth exercise’, and I’m big on growth.

“Looking ahead to 2024, I know that the hunger I have now would have been different if I’d left 2023 with a medal. While the Olympics is there and something that will drive me over the next few months, it’s more about mastering where I’m at right now and doing everything in my power to make it work, trying to be consistent, showing up and staying injury-free. For me it’s just about getting that bit better each day and, Lord willing, I truly believe I’ll be at the Olympic Games.”

