It was a busy weekend of action on roads and track with plenty of top quality action in the UK and the world on both surfaces

For the English relays on the day reports, the women’s are here and the men’s are here

The English relays with more detailed Martin Duff report and full results of relays and 5km, together with other road results, are here

Overseas Road

NN Rotterdam Marathon, Netherlands, April 10

Abdi Nageeye set a Dutch record of 2:04:56 to become the first Netherlands male to win the race as he edged Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase as both were given the same time. It moved him to third all-time in Europe.

Reuben Kipyego was third with 2:05:12 ahead of European record-holder Bashir Abdi (2:05:23) and Kenneth Kipkemoi (2:06:22).

Shettleston’s former Eritean Weynay Ghebresilasie set a PB 2:12:17 in tenth while Ireland’s Stephen Scullion was 13th in 2:14:32.

The men's race at the Rotterdam Marathon was won by less than a second 🤯 1⃣ Abdi Nageeye 🇳🇱 (2:04:54)

2⃣ Leul Gebresilase 🇪🇹 (2:04:54)

3⃣ Reuben Kiprop Kipyego 🇰🇪 (2:05:10) pic.twitter.com/X91ezyTroV — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 10, 2022

Haven Hailu was first woman in 2:22:01 after a 69:56 first half.

Nienke Brinkman, who has only been competing two years came through strongly for second in 2:22:51, breaking Lornah Kiplagat’s Dutch record and it was a four-minute PB.

Nana Mamazhanova was third with a Kazakhstan record 2:26:54.

Zurich Marathon, Switzerland, April 10

Tadesse Abraham took two seconds from his Swiss record with 2:06:38 to also win the national title.

Oliver Irabaruta set a Burundian record of 2:07:13 in second.

Ethiopian Hawas Demitu set a PB of 2:33:08 to win the women’s race. ahead of Maude Mathys who won the Swiss title in 2:33:35.

Eldoret Marathon, Kenya, April 10

Emily Chebet won the women’s race in a PB of 2:29:57 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir’s 2:30:13 and Lilian Jelagat’s 2:30:23.

Victor Kipchirchir retained his men’s title with a 2:13:10 clocking narrowly ahead of Michael Mutai’s 2:13:23 and Josphat Bett’s 2:13:58.

Debno Marathon, Poland, April 10

Monika Jackiewicz won in an European Championships standard of 2:29:51 which also won her the accompanying Polish title.

Kenyan Cosmas Mutuku was first man in 2:16:37 ahead of Mykola Mevsha from Ukraine’s 2:17.49 with Blazej Brzezinski’s giving him the Polish title in 2:18:11.



Great Ireland Run 10km, Dublin, Ireland, April 10

There were victories for Mick Clohisey (30:49) and Sinead O’Connor (34:20) which also won them Irish titles.

Jamie Fallon (30:57), Rory O’Connor (31:25), Ciara Wilson (34:43) and Laura McDonnell (35:27) took the other medals.

✨National 10k Result✨ 🥇Michael CLOHISEY Raheny Shamrock A.C. 30:49

🥈Jamie FALLON Craughwell A.C. 30:57

🥉Rory O'CONNOR North Cork A.C. 31:25 Full list of provisional results: https://t.co/1ZoqWacGkB pic.twitter.com/DlppYC79vO — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) April 9, 2022

Ibiza Marathon, Spain, April 9

Ademke Ashenafi won the women’s race in a course record 2:33:37.



Adalmo Half-Marathon, Pollenca, Spain, April 10

There were course records for Rotich Maxwell (62:20) and Vanessa Veiga (68:37).

Boulogne Sur Mer, France, April 9

There were French 10km road titles for Jimmy Gressier’s 27:41 and Marion Legrand’s 34:00.

UK road races

Brighton Marathon and 10km, April 10

Cardiff Half-Marathon winner Natasha Cockram produced the top performance of the weekend as she barely missed her PB by a few seconds with a 33:29 10km victory.

Harriet Bloor was second in 33:56 with Cassie Thorp third in 34:42.

The men’s 10km was close with Ronny Wilson (30:04) just getting the better of Blake Moore (30:08) with Jack Hutchens third in 30:38.

In the marathon there were wins for Alix Ramsier (2:29:08) and Melissah Gibson (2:51:07).

Finishing within a minute of Ramsier’s PB were Ben Holmes (2:29:26) and Will Green (2:30:02).

Ania Gabb (2:52:44) and Sarah Handley (2:56:01) completed the top three women.

Belvoir Half-Marathon, April 9

There were victories for Oliver Matharu (75:42) and Nathalie Hoffman (84:58).

Big Flat Runway Marathon, Half-Marathon and 10km, York, April 9

Jason Cherriman was first in the men’s marathon by over 20 minutes with 2:37:51.

Tommy Power (31:48) and Eleanor Bradbury (37:32) won the 10km event. The half-marathons were headed by Matthew Chipping (71:18) and Susie Armstrong (86:22).

Bungay Marathon, April 10

Daniel Sparshott (2:46:31) and Rebecca Langford (3:37:46) were the winners.

Callum Stanforth (33:56) and Maria Lewis (42:09) were the accompanying 10km winners while Gary Taylor (78:15) and Lindy-Lee Folscher (83:27) scored wins at the half-marathon.

Derby 10km, April 10

Sam Mokes scored a near three-minute win in 31:08 while former English National cross-country champion Lily Partridge was almost as dominant in the women’s race with a 34:25 clocking with a two-minute win which put her in the overall top ten.

Flitwick 10km, April 9

Jordan Clay was a clear men’s winner in 31:39 with David Hudson (31:58) second with Joanna Hudson (39:42) first woman.

Great Welsh Marathon and Half-Marathon, Llanelli, April 9

Well under 24 hours after running for Swansea in the National Road relays, Dewi Griffiths was back in action with a 68:11 half-marathon victory which gave him first place by over nine minutes.

Kelly Bowen (89:29) was first woman. Oliver Webb (2:39:07) and Emma Wookey (3:00:26) took marathon honours.

Hartlepool Marina 5, April 9

Lewis Gamble-Thompson ran the quickest five miles by an Englishman this year with a 24:14 clocking that gave him a two minute victory.

W50 competitor Dawn Richardson (31:07) was first woman.

Highworth 5, April 10

There were wins for Ed Knudsen (25:20) and English National under-17 bronze medallist Kiya Dee (30:28).

Kew Half-Marathon & 10km, April 10

2012 Olympic marathoner Scott Overall was a clear men’s half winner in 69:23 while Catriona Paterson (82:57) was first woman.

The 10km races saw victories for Jonathan Parr (33:54) and Molly Chilton (39:38). The mile races were won by Nick Shasha (5:02) and Eva Barton (5:40).

St Clare Hospice 10km, Hastingwood, April 10

Allan Bogle won the men’s race in 32:44 while W45 Debbie Coyle (41:18) was the leading woman.

Podplus Kent Spring Marathon and Half-Marathon, Charing, April 10

Andrew Aitken, son of 50 year plus AW contributor Alastair won the half-marathon in 76:37.

Lee Rogers (2:46:40) and Lina-Jean Delport (3:29:51) were first in the marathon.

Terry O’Gara Memorial 5km, Wallsend, April 10

Sam Charlton who won the four major under-17 cross-country titles in 2019, was a clear men’s winner in 15:00.

He was third in his final major junior race at the English National in February.

Danielle Hodgkinson was an even clearer winner of the women’s race in 16:17.

White Horse Half-Marathon, Grove, April 10

James Bolton was first man in 72:19 and W55 Kate Wright was first woman in 85:28.

Deep Riverrock Queens 5km, Belfast, April 6

European junior 3000m champion Nick Griggs who has run a 3:56.40 mile indoors this winter and is still only aged 17, narrowly won in a time of 14:13.

Commonwealth Games finalist Emma Mitchell was first woman in 16:09.

Vets AC 5km, London Battersea Park, April 5

M35 Chris Loudon won the race in a PB 15:51.

Michael Johnson went over two minutes clear at the top of the UK M80 rankings with a time of 25:43.

Penny Elliott went top of the UK W75 rankings with a 27:46 just ahead of first W70 Ros Tabor.

The former multi world and European masters champion is returning from hip operations.

W40 Jennifer Heymann won the women’s race in a PB 18:41 just two seconds ahead of Kay Sheedy.

Overseas Track & Field



USATF Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda, April 9

Strong winds badly affected performances.

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set a world-leading 12.67/-2.5 despite a hefty headwind.

In much worse conditions, Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner took the 200m in 20.79/-4.7 ahead of World Indoor 400m champion Jereem Richards’ 20.86.

Triple Olympic 400m medallist Kirani James predictably won the men’s 400m in 45.63 ahead of shock British athlete Alex Haydock-Wilson who had the race of his life to finish second in 46.05 well clear of sub-45 performers Kahmari Montgomery, Machel Cedenio and Noah Williams. It was an UK lead despite the near gale-like conditions.

2012 Olympic and 2011 world 400m champion @Kirani_James takes victory over the distance in Bermuda with 45.63 🇬🇩 What a result for Britain's @alexhw_400 who finished second with 46.05 🇬🇧#ContinentalTourGold 🇧🇲 pic.twitter.com/1NzEUrtXCP — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 9, 2022

Canadian Jerome Blake was a surprise 100m winner in 10.38/-5.6 just ahead of Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles who both ran 10.39.

The 100m title went to Teahna Daniels’ 11.45/-5.2 ahead of Olympic 200m medalist Gabrielle Thomas who ran 11.49 after running a much faster 11.29/-3.3 in better conditions.

Shericka Jackson took the women’s 400m in 51.40.

Anthonique Strachan headed the women’s 200m in 23.24/-5.0.

World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson continued her good form in the women’s 800m with victory in 2:03.09 with Ellie baker fifth in 2:05.87.

The women’s 400m hurdles was an all Jamaican affair up front with Shiann Salmon’s 55.35 heading Rushell Clayton’s 55.89 and Janieve Russell’s 56.56.

What a performance for Shiann Salmon who clocks 55.35 to win the 400m hurdles in Bermuda 🔥 She beats world 400m hurdles bronze medallist Rushell Clayton and Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist Janieve Russell 🇯🇲#ContinentalTourGold 🇧🇲 pic.twitter.com/TzQQ3GXxAQ — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 9, 2022

With world indoor champion Grant Holloway deciding it was too windy to be safe, Shane Brathwaite won the men’s hurdles in 13.78/-3.8).

Shanieka Ricketts 14.15/1.3 won the triple jump ahead of Briton Naomi Metzger’s 14.00/1.5.

Quanesha Burks took the long jump with a 6.77/3.6 leap ahead of Chanice Porter’s 6.70/2.8 with Abigail Irozuru fifth with 6.36/3.6.

Boissano, Italy, April 9

M40 Italian hammer thrower Marco Lingua (now 44) achieved a 75.56m throw.

Campeonato Ibérico 10,000m Championships, Faro, Portugal, April 9

Carlos Mayo won in 27:38.59 to also win the accompanying Spanish Championships.

A distant second was German Samuel Fitwi in 28:08.83. The Portuguese title went to overall sixth-placer Samuel Barata in 28:20.11.

Maitane Melero won the Spanish women’s title in 32:14.57 with Susana Godinho (33:56.24) winning the Portuguese title in eighth.

Chemist Warehouse Brisbane Track Classic, Brisbane, Australia, April 9

The 17-year-old Torrie Lewis won the 100m in 11.37/0.2) and the 200 m in 23.18/-1.6).

Tokyo Olympic finalist Mackenzie Little was the women’s javelin winner in 62.79m well clear of World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber’s 56.66m.

Peter Bol was the 800m winner in 1:46.12 with Guy Learmonth fifth in 1:47.27.

Jake Doran was the 100m winner in 10.28/-1.5). while 18-year-old Aidan Murphy was first in 20.89/-0.8.

World Indoor Championships finalist Chris Douglas won the hurdles in 13.65/-0.4 just ahead of Nick Hough’s 13.68.

Chris Mitrevski was first in the long jump with 8.06/0.8

Jamaican Schools Championships, Kingston, Jamaica, April 8-9

The best performance was set by 17 year-old Kerrica Hill who improved the world under-18 record ( 76.2 cm) from 12.89 to 12.71/0.8 having equalled the previous best from Ackera Nugent ‘s 12.89 from 2019.

The best all-time mark with senior hurdles though is 12.84 by Tia Jones from 2016.

Oneka Wilson won the older age-group category with a 13.00/1.8 meeting record.

Despite a stiff headwind, Brianna Lyston run a stunning 22.53/-2.2 meeting record to go second all-time in the Jamaican under-18 all-time lists.

Jaydon Hibbert set a Jamaican under-18 record in the triple jump of 16.66/-0.2.

Bryan Levell won the boys 200m in 20.77/-2.2 while Edwin Allen High improved the girls 4×100 relay meeting record with 43.28.

Dejanea Oakley won the girls 400m with a 51.81 PB ahead of Oneika McAnnuff’s 52.38.

Gregory Prince won the 400m in a PB 45.99.

Trevor Gunzell won the boys discus (1.75kg) with a 61.65m PB ahead of the two-year younger Kobe Lawrence’s 60.92m.

Aaron McKenzie set an under-15 high jump meeting record of 2.11m.

In the boys 400m hurdles 17-year-old Roshawn Clarke won in a PB 49.50.

Kanaguri Memorial, Kumajota, Japan, April 9

Evans Keitany won the 10,000m in 27:42.46 just ahead of Tatsuhiko Ito’s 27:42.48 and Samson Ndirangu’s 27:43.86.

Under-20 athlete Benson Kiplagat was first in the 5000m in 13:16.48 ahead of Stanley Waithaka’s 13:17.26 and Jackson Kayese’s 13:18.29, Japan’s Ren Tazawa was fifth in a 13:22.60 PB.

Steeplechase record-holder Ryuji Miura was a shock 1500m winner in a big PB of 3:36.59 ahead of Hyuga Endo’s 3.36.69 PB.

In the women’s 5000m, Tabitha Kamau clocked a world-leading 15:03.51 barely ahead of Helen Ekarare’s 15:03.94 and Agnes Mukari’s 15:05.89.

Kenyan Prisons Championships, Nairobi, Kenya, April 9

Marathon World champion Ruth Chepngetich won the 10,000m title in a PB 31:55.5.

Reykjavik, Iceland, April 9

Gudni Valur Gudnason won the discus with a 63.69m throw.

Sri Lankan Championships, Diyagama, Sri Lanka, April 8-10

In the 100th championships, with many events cancelled due to heavy rain, Gayanthika Abeyrathne set a national record 2:01.44 in the women’s 800m.

Nilani Rathnayake also set a record 9:40.24 in the women’s steeplechase and Sachini Kaushalya Perera set a slightly more modest 3.71m new mark in the pole vault.

There was also a good quality 6.52/1.4) long jump win for Lakshini Sarangi Silva.

USA Track & Field

Atlanta Track Club GP, Atlanta, USA, April 9

World Championships 100m semi finalist Ojie Edoburun went top of the UK rankings with a 10.07/-1.3 third place which but for the headwind would have surely been a World qualifier (10.05) though it was easily an European qualifier and his fastest for four years.

Bahamian Samson Colebrooke won in 10.01 ahead of Ameer Webb’s 10.04.

Olympic 400m finalist Jodie Williams showed good 100m speed with a 11.56 heat and 11.57 final for second place behind Joanna Atkins’ 11.56 and Williams also ran a 400m in 55.84.

Joe May Invitational, Baton Rouge, USA, April 9

NCAA indoor champion Abby Steiner improved the 100m world-lead to 10.92 /0.5 ahead of Nigerian Favour Ofili’s 11.00 PB while Mikiah Brisco (11.04) and Aleia Hobbs (11.08) also ran quickly.

Steiner also won the 200m in outdoor PB 22.38 despite a reported huge headwind of -5.6 .

She was also part of a strong Kentucky quartet who sped to a 42.46 clocking in the 4x100m ahead of LSU’s 42.69.

World 100m champion Christian Coleman won the 200m in 20.25/-0.9 in his first 200m for almost three years.

Dorian Camel was second in 20.31 with 400m man Vernon Norwood third in 20.44.

𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙 💨 10.92 in the 100M

No. 1 in the 🌎 for 2022

No. 1 in the 🇺🇸 for 2022

No. 5 in NCAA History

5⃣x @KentuckyTrack record-holder #NCAATF x 🎥 @USTFCCCA pic.twitter.com/nb3ofhWGEC — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) April 11, 2022

Nigerian junior Brume Okeoghene won the 100m in 10.22/1.4.

Masai Russell took the women’s 100m hurdles victory in 12.75/0.7.

Tyler Johnson won the 400m in a PB 44.95 while Briton Amber Anning won her 400m in 52.13.

Another British winner was Jake Norris with a season’s best 70.20m in the hammer which is an England Commonwealth Games standard.

In other field action, Andrew Liskowitz won the shot with 20.19m and Julian Collins was first in the long jump with 8.05/0.4.

Brutus Hamilton meet, Berkeley, USA, April 9

Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna was first in the discus with a 64.97m while Canadian Camryn Rogers won the hammer with a 74.80m throw.

In second Anna Purchase added nearly three minutes to her previous best with 70.63m to go second all-time in the UK and it was the longest British throw for four years.

CVEATC Elite Discus Invite, Chula Vista, USA, April 7

Olympic discus champion Daniel Stahl set a world leading mark of 69.11m.

Alex Rose of Samoa (65.67m) and Olympic silver medalist Simon Pettersson (65.02m) completed the top three.

Rachel Dincoff won the women’s event with 61.35m ahead of Briton Jade Lally’s 60.47m. Kirsty Law was fourth in a season’s best of 59.64m.



Duke Invitational, Durham, USA, April 8-9

European Junior champion Toby Makoyawo gained a 10.29/2.4 and 20.62/2.2 sprint double.

Fellow European under-20 winner Joshua Zeller won the 110m hurdles in 13.54 while Isabel Wakefield set a PB 13.26/-0.3 in the women’s hurdles.

Chilean Claudio Romero was first in the discus with a 64.31m throw.

Belgian student Thomas Vanoppen was first in the 1500m in 3:38.34 with Briton Tom Dodd fourth in a near PB of 3:39.86.



Hurricane Invitational, Coral Gables, USA, April 9

The 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod was first in the 110m hurdles in a world-leading 13.27/0.2.

European 400m champion Matthew Hudson-Smith won the 200m in a promising 20.68/1.6 which is not far outside of his 20.60 PB.

Fellow Brit, Katarina Johnson-Thompson also competed doing various events within the Heptathlon as she seeks to regain full fitness.

She ran 13.70/1.7 in the 100m hurdles and jumped 6.05/0.0 in the long jump.

Tia Jones took the 100m hurdles honours in 12.90/-1.0.

IMG Academy Invitaional, Bradenton, April 8-9

British Olympic 4x400m representative Joseph Brier won the 400m in his season’s debut in a promising 46.30.

Jim Click Shootout, Tucson, USA, April 9

Jenoah McKiver won the 400m in a 44.74 PB and also contributed to Iowa’s 3:02.39 4x400m victory.

Briton Ethan Brown ran 46.45 in his race.

Robert Gregory won the 200m in 20.49/-0.3 while Lasarah Hargrove won the women’s race in 22.79/0.1.

John McDonnell Invitational, Fayetteville, April 8

World Indoor 400 m finalist Marqueze Washington was first in the 100m in 10.28/1.1.

Darius Luff achieved a 13.59/0.4 110m hurdles PB.

Bahamian Laquan Nairn led the long jumpers with a 8.12/2.5 leap.

Joe Walker Invitational, Oxford, April 8

World champion Sam Kendricks gained pole vault honours with a 5.65m leap while Moroccan Anas Essayi won the 1500m in 3:39.03.

Brit Divine Oladipo won the shot with a 17.25m throw.

Yasmin Austridge set a 20 second PB in the steeplechase with 10:14.93 to go second in the UK rankings for 2022.

Sun Angel Classic, Tempe, USA, April 8-9

Olympic finalist Brooke Andersen took the hammer victory in a world-leading 77.26m.

Jorinda van Klinken was first in the discus with a 62.38m throw with Turner Washington the top man with a 62.12m throw.

Briton George Evans threw 59.52m in fourth.

Darrell Hill headed the shot field with a 21.25m throw ahead of Washington’s 20.87m.

Tennessee Relays, Knoxville, April 7-9

There were hammer wins for Nigerian record-holder Annette Echikunwoke’s 71.22 and Daniel Haugh’s 74.72m.

Estonian Janek Oiglane won the decathlon with a 8405 points total improving his PB from the 8371 scored at the London World Championships in 2017.

His individual marks were 10.89/1.2 100m, 7.42/2.1 long jump, 15.02m shot, 2.00m high jump, 49.28 400m, 14.33/1.6 hurdles, 43.05m discus, 4.95m pole vault; 72.29m javelin and 4:39.29 1500m.

Kyle Garland was second on 8133 points.

Nigerian Favour Ashe was the 100m winner in a wind-assisted 10.11/2.9.

British NCAA Indoor mile medallist Ellie Leather improved her 5000m PB to 16:23.43 in winning her race.

Triton Invitational, La Jolla, USA, April 8-9

Olympic champion Valarie Allman set a US discus record of 71.46m and that world lead was the 15th best performer ever and the longest throw for 20 years and she won by 10 metres from Rachel Dincoff’s 61.27m.

Jade Lally was fourth with a 57.99m throw.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl won the men’s discus with a 68.44m throw ahead of Alex Rose’s 65.68m, Sam Mattis’s 65.05m and Simon Pettersson’s 64.21m.

Nicholas Percy was sixth in a season’s best of 62.35m to go top of the UK rankings.

Another Swedish winner was Fanny Roos with 18.99m in the shot.

Norway’s Marcus Thomsen won the men’s event with 20.17m.

44 Farms Team Invitational, Bryan, USA, April 9

Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu won the 400m in 51.75.

Delaware Mile Challenge, Wilmington, USA, April 9

German Sam Parsons was first man in 3:58.17.



Amarillo. USA, April 9

Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati took the 200m win in 20.13/1.4 ahead of Almond Small’s 20.50 Canadian under-20 record.

UK Track & Field

Lee Valley Open, April 10

European 100m silver medalist Reece Prescod showed unprecedented endurance in his first ever 300m as he clocked 33.42.

World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith was also testing her endurance and she won the 400m in 54.76 just up on Hayley McLean’s 54.90. It was her first 400m for eight years and she set her PB of 53.49 on the same track back in 2014.

English 100m champion Nia Wedderburn-Goodison, who is still only 17 years old, ran a near PB of 11.62/-0.5.

Wedderburn-Goodison also won the 200m in 23.90.

Some 27 years after he won the European Junior title, Dwain Chambers is still in sub-11 100m form despite a a hefty 2.5mps headwind as he ran 10.98 in his heat.

Watford Open Meeting, April 6

CAU Inter Counties sixth-placer Holly Dixon won her mixed 3000m heat in a PB 9:28.92.

Under-20 Frank Morgan won the other heat in 8:34.41.

Liverpool Throws and Jumps, Wavertree, April 9

English Schools and English under-15 javelin champion Ayesha Jones improved her PB and UK under-17 lead to 46.94m.

UK Walks

Veterans AC 5km, London Battersea Park

M55 competitor Dave Annetts was first man in 24:17 with Melanie Peddle the first woman in 28:10.