Jamaican Championships, Kingston, June 23-26

Shericka Jackson completed a superb sprint double by running 21.55/0.0 in the 200m as she easily pulled away from multiple global champions Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.05) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (22.14).

Earlier Jackson defeated Thompson-Herah to take 100m gold in 10.77/0.9 ahead of Kemba Nelson (10.88) and Thompson-Herah (10.89).

Fraser-Pryce, who has a wild card entry to Eugene next month as reigning world champion, won the 100m heat in 10.70 but didn’t contest the later rounds.

Tina Clayton set a national junior record of 10.96/1.0 to win the under-20 title.

Former world champion Yohan Blake produced his fastest 100m time since 2012 as he ran 9.85/1.0 ahead of Oblique Seville (9.88) and Akeen Blake (9.93).

In the 200m, Andrew Hudson (20.10) defeated Blake’s 20.31.

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment won in 13.14 ahead of Rasheed Broadbell (13.20) and Orlando Bennett (13.28).

Britany Anderson ran 12.53 as she won the 100m hurdles ahead of Megan Tapper (12.60) and Danielle Williams (12.66) after Anderson had run a 12.45/0.6 heat.

Jevaughn Powell won a close 400m final with 45.50.

Chrisann Gordon-Powell won the women’s 800m in 2:00.35, beating Natoya Goule (2:00.83) with Adelle Tracey third (2:01.18) and the latter also won the 1500m in 4:17.47.

Candice McLeod was first in the women’s 400m in 50.29 ahead of Stephenie-Ann McPherson’s 50.49 and Charokee Young 50.76 after Young had run an extravagant 50.19 in her heat.

Jaheel Hyde ran 48.51 in the 400m hurdles ahead of Kemar Mowatt’s 48.53.

Janieve Russell took 400m hurdles gold in 53.63 ahead of Shiann Salmon’s 53.82 and Rushell Clayton’s 54.20.

Wayne Pinnock defeated world champion Tajay Gayle in the long jump with a PB 8.14m to Gayle’s 7.97m

Shanieka Ricketts 14.27m/-0.5 won the triple jump while Danniel Thomas-Dodd’s 18.79m gained gold in the shot while Travis Smikle’s 65.73m was first in the discus.

Ghana’s Abigail Kwarteng 1.90m was the best of the high jumpers but Kimberly Williamson won the actual title with 1.88m ahead of national record-holder and NCAA champion Lamara Distin (1.85m).

Men:

100 (1.0):

1 Yohan Blake 9.85

2 Oblique Seville 9.88

3 Ackeem Blake 9.93

4 Jelani Walker 10.00

5 Kemar Bailey-Cole 10.10

6 Conroy Jones 10.10

7 Nigel Ellis 10.13

sf1 (0.8):

1 Yohan Blake 9.98

2 Ackeem Blake 9.99

3 Kadrian Goldson 10.14

4 Michael Campbell 10.17

4 O’Shane Bailey 10.17

6 Mario Heslop 10.24

sf2 (0.6):

1 Oblique Seville 9.92

2 Kemar Bailey-Cole 10.04

3 Jelani Walker 10.05

4 Conroy Jones 10.12

5 Nigel Ellis 10.15

6 Jazeel Murphy 10.23

7 Shakur Williams 10.29

ht 1 (1.0):

1 Oblique Seville 9.98

2 Jelani Walker 10.07

3 Jazeel Murphy 10.18

4 Ramone Branswell 10.23

ht 2 (0.7):

1 Yohan Blake 9.93

2 Kemar Bailey-Cole 10.06

3 Nigel Ellis 10.10

4 Tajay Gayle 10.13

5 Shakur Williams 10.21

6 Raheem Chambers 10.28

ht 3 (1.2):

1 Conroy Jones 10.00

2 Ackeem Blake 10.01

3 O’Shane Bailey 10.03

4 Michael Campbell 10.13

5 Alexavier Monfries 10.26

ht 4 (0.8):

1 Kadrian Goldson 10.16

2 Mario Heslop 10.19

3 Xavier Nairne 10.23

4 Tyquendo Tracey 10.24

Prelim 2 (1.9):

1 Ramone Branswell 10.23

200

1 Andrew Hudson 20.10

2 Yohan Blake 20.31

3 Nigel Ellis 20.41

sf1 (0.8):

1 Mario Heslop 20.52

2 Ricquan Graham 20.66

3 Jazeel Murphy 20.67

4 Michael Bentley 20.76

sf2 (0.7):

1 Rasheed Dwyer 20.35

2 Nigel Ellis 20.45

3 Antonio Watson 20.74

ht 3 (1.3):

1 Yohan Blake 20.20

2 Andrew Hudson USA 20.23

3 Andel Miller 20.79

4 O’Shane Bailey 20.82

400:

1 Jevaughn Powell 45.50

2 Nathon Allen 45.64

3 Anthony Cox 45.65

4 Karayme Bartley 45.78

5 Javon Francis 45.85

6 Akeem Bloomfield 45.89

7 Christopher Taylor 45.91

sf1:

1 Jevaughn Powell 45.38

2 Karayme Bartley 45.67

3 Gregory Prince 45.70

4 Demish Gaye 45.74

5 Rusheen McDonald 45.80

6 Terry Thomas 45.95

sf2:

1 Anthony Cox 45.43

2 Nathon Allen 45.52

3 Akeem Bloomfield 45.59

4 Christopher Taylor 45.67

5 Javon Francis 45.70

ht 1:

1 Demish Gaye 45.76

2 Sean Bailey 45.96

ht 2:

1 Nathon Allen 45.75

2 Akeem Bloomfield 45.77

3 Chevannie Hanson 45.99

ht 3:

1 Jevaughn Powell 45.56

2 Gregory Prince 45.73

3 Rusheen McDonald 45.82

4 Jeremy Bembridge 45.83

5 Paul Henry 47.10

6 Tyrice Taylor 47.84

7 Blaine Buckle 47.97

ht 4:

1 Anthony Cox 45.70

2 Christopher Taylor 45.86

3 Javon Francis 45.94

800:

1 Navasky Anderson 1:48.53

2 Kimar Farquharson 1:49.36

3 Tarees Rhoden 1:49.89

ht 1:

1 Navasky Anderson 1:48.24

110H (1.0):

1 Hansle Parchment 13.14

2 Rasheed Broadbell 13.20

3 Orlando Bennett 13.28

4 Damion Thomas 13.36

5 Tyler Mason 13.40

6 Michael O’Hara 13.48

7 Lafranz Campbell 13.49

8 Omar McLeod 13.54

ht 1 (0.8):

1 Hansle Parchment 13.24

2 Tyler Mason 13.44

3 Dejour Russell 13.66

4 Jaheem Hayles 13.67

400H:

1 Jaheel Hyde 48.51

2 Kemar Mowatt 48.53

3 Shawn Rowe 49.66

4 Andre Clarke 49.67

5 Marvin Williams 49.69

ht 1:

1 Kemar Mowatt 49.99

ht 2:

1 Jaheel Hyde 49.58

HJ:

1 Lushane Wilson 2.18

2 Romaine Beckford 2.18

LJ:

1 Wayne Pinnock 8.14

2 Tajay Gayle 7.97

3 Shown-D Thompson 7.88

TJ:

1 Jaydon Hibbert 16.41

2 Jordan Scott 16.30

SP:

1 O’Dayne Richards 19.58

DT:

1 Traves Smikle 65.73

2 Roje Stona 64.40

3 Chad Wright 63.30

4 Ralford Mullings 62.99

5 Kai Chang 60.21

HT:

1 Daniel Cope 62.28

JT:

1 Elvis Graham 70.93

Women:

100 (0.9):

1 Shericka Jackson 10.77

2 Kemba Nelson 10.88

3 Elaine Thompson-Herah 10.89

4 Briana Williams 10.94

5 Remona Burchell 11.16

6 Natalliah Whyte 11.21

7 Natasha Morrison 11.27

sf1 (0.5):

1 Briana Williams 10.99

2 Remona Burchell 11.15

3 Jonielle Smith 11.23

4 Natalliah Whyte 11.27

5 Shashalee Forbes 11.32

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce DNF

sf2 (0.5):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah 10.91

2 Shericka Jackson 10.98

2 Kemba Nelson 10.98

4 Natasha Morrison 11.31

ht 1 (0.5):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah 11.06

2 Natasha Morrison 11.10

3 Shockoria Wallace 11.21

ht 2 (1.1):

1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 10.70

2 Briana Williams 10.98

3 Remona Burchell 11.16

4 Jonielle Smith 11.30

ht 3 (1.5):

1 Kemba Nelson 10.98

2 Shericka Jackson 10.99

3 Kasheika Cameron 11.30

ht 4 (0.2):

1 Shashalee Forbes 11.23

2 Natalliah Whyte 11.37

200 (0.0):

1 Shericka Jackson 21.55

2 Elaine Thompson-Herah 22.05

3 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 22.14

4 Natalliah Whyte 22.67

5 Kevona Davis 22.98

6 Ashanti Moore 23.30

sf1 (0.8):

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah 22.68

2 Ashanti Moore 23.21

2 Jodean Williams 23.21

4 Dominique Clarke 23.29

sf2 (1.3):

1 Shericka Jackson 22.85

2 Natalliah Whyte 23.05

3 Natasha Morrison 23.46

sf3 (0.9):

1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 22.54

2 Kevona Davis 23.33

3 Shashalee Forbes 23.43

400:

1 Candice McLeod 50.29

2 Stephenie Ann McPherson 50.49

3 Charokee Young 50.76

4 Stacey-Ann Williams 51.02

5 Roneisha McGregor 51.30

6 Tiffany James 51.38

7 Junelle Bromfield 51.57

ht 1:

1 Charokee Young 50.19

2 Stephenie Ann McPherson 50.67

3 Tiffany James 51.84

4 Shafiqua Maloney VIN 52.29

ht 2:

1 Stacey-Ann Williams 50.87

2 Junelle Bromfield 51.18

3 Ashley Williams 52.46

ht 3:

1 Candice McLeod 50.85

2 Sada Williams BAR 51.30

3 Roneisha McGregor 52.16

4 Shiann Salmon 52.24

800:

1 Chrisann Gordon 2:00.35

2 Natoya Goule 2:00.83

3 Adelle Tracey GBR 2:01.18

4 Shafiqua Maloney VIN 2:03.62



1500:

1 Adelle Tracey GBR 4:17.47

100H (0.6):

1 Britany Anderson 12.53

2 Megan Tapper 12.60

3 Danielle Williams 12.66

4 Demisha Roswell 12.83

5 Crystal Morrison 12.87

ht 1 (0.7):

1 Megan Tapper 12.60

2 Demisha Roswell 12.84

3 Crystal Morrison 12.99

4 Rosealee Cooper 13.06

5 Trishauna Hemmings 13.13

6 Melaine Walker 13.48

ht 2 (0.6):

1 Britany Anderson 12.45

2 Danielle Williams 12.59

3 Shermaine Williams 12.95

400H:

1 Janieve Russell 53.63

2 Shiann Salmon 53.82

3 Rushell Clayton 54.20

4 Kimisha Chambers 56.09

ht 1:

1 Shiann Salmon 54.10

2 Andrenette Knight 54.55

3 Rushell Clayton 54.67

ht 2:

1 Janieve Russell 55.04

2 Gianna Woodruff PAN 55.71

3 Kimisha Chambers 56.03

4 Rhonda Whyte 56.50

HJ:

1 Abigail Kwarteng GHA 1.90

2 Kimberly Williamson 1.88

3 Lamara Distin 1.85

LJ:

1 Ackelia Smith 6.56

2 Velecia Williams 6.29

3 Chanice Porter 6.52

TJ:

1 Shanieka Ricketts 14.27

2 Ackelia Smith 13.93

3 Kimberly Williams 13.28

SP:

1 Danniel Thomas-Dodd 18.79

DT:

1 Samantha Hall 56.78

2 Gabrielle Bailey 54.81

HT:

1 Nayoka Clunis 67.35

2 Erica Belvit 66.64

French Championships, Caen, June 24-26

World and European under-20 champion Sasha Zhoya set a European lead of 13.17 in the 110m hurdles.

Wilfried Happio won the 400m hurdles in 48.57.

Benjamin Robert won a tactical men’s 800m in 1:48.58, ahead of Olympic finalist Gabriel Tual (1:48.89) and former world champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (1:49.17).

Renelle Lamote won the women’s 800m in 1:58.71 ahead of former 400m specialist Agnes Raharolahy’s PB of 1:59.59.

Meba-Mickael Zeze won the 200m in 20.41 ahead of his brother Ryan in 20.46.

Thibaut Collet won a competitive pole vault on countback from Renaud Lavillenie’s 5.75m with under-20 Anthony Ammirati third with 5.70m.

Yanis David long jumped a wind-aided 6.80m and also had a legal 6.71m.

😱 INCROYABLE ! 🥇 Sasha Zhoya (Clermont Auvergne Athlétisme) champion de France Elite du 110 m haies en 13''17 (-0.5) pour son anniversaire ! 🔥 6e meilleur performeur 🇫🇷 de l'histoire ! 💻 Suivez les #CFAthlé en DIRECT sur https://t.co/63xdTVtG50 et @lachainelequipe. pic.twitter.com/Q8n6nrhRN4 — FFAthlétisme (@FFAthletisme) June 25, 2022

Men:

100 (0.0):

1 Mouhamadou Fall 10.19

2 Mickael-Méba Zeze 10.20

3 Jimmy Vicaut 10.24

Heat 1 (0.0):

1 Mickael-Méba Zeze 10.28

Heat 2 (0.5):

1 Mouhamadou Fall 10.32

Heat 3 (-2.9):

1 Jimmy Vicaut 10.38

200 (-0.1):

1 Mickael-Méba Zeze 20.41

2 Ryan Zeze 20.46

3 Mouhamadou Fall 20.50

4 Harold Achi-Yao 20.61

5 Loïc Prévôt 20.85

6 Hachim Maaroufou COM 20.87

Heat 1 (0.2):

1 Mouhamadou Fall 20.84

Heat 2 (-0.9):

1 Mickael-Méba Zeze 20.47

2 Ryan Zeze 20.65

Heat 3 (-0.6):

1 Harold Achi-Yao 20.81

400:

1 Thomas Jordier 45.71

2 Teo Andant 45.99

3 Simon Boypa 46.01

800:

1 Benjamin Robert 1:48.58

2 Gabriel Tual 1:48.89

3 Pierre-Ambroise Bosse 1:49.17

Heat 1:

1 Yanis Meziane 1:48.65

2 Pierre-Ambroise Bosse 1:48.81

Heat 2:

1 Benjamin Robert 1:48.28

2 Nasredine Khatir 1:48.45

Heat 3:

1 Gabriel Tual 1:48.29

2 Hugo Houyez 1:48.36

3 Clément Dhainaut 1:48.45

1500:

1 Azeddine Habz 3:40.25

2 Alexis Miellet 3:40.40

3 Romain Mornet 3:40.50

4 Julian Ranc 3:40.93

5 Flavien Szot 3:41.06

5000:

1 Hugo Hay 13:54.04

2 Félix Bour 13:54.33

3 Fabien Palcau 13:55.49

3000SC:

1 Mehdi Belhadj 8:24.25

2 Louis Gilavert 8:24.82

3 Djilali Bedrani 8:26.18

4 Gatien Airiau 8:29.88

5 Baptiste Guyon 8:32.25

110H (-0.5):

1 Sasha Zhoya 13.17

2 Aurel Manga 13.41

3 Just Kwaou-Mathey 13.51

4 Raphael Mohamed 13.64

Dimitri Bascou DNF

Heat 1 (-1.0):

1 Aurel Manga 13.55

2 Raphael Mohamed 13.71

3 Dimitri Bascou 13.72

Heat 2 (-0.2):

1 Just Kwaou-Mathey 13.42

Heat 3 (-0.4):

1 Sasha Zhoya 13.24

400H:

1 Wilfried Happio 48.57

2 Ludvy Vaillant 49.74

3 Victor Coroller 50.04

HJ:

1 Nathan Ismar 2.19

2 Sebastien Micheau 2.16

3 Kristen Biyengui 2.16

PV:

1 Thibaut Collet 5.75

2 Renaud Lavillenie 5.75

3 Anthony Ammirati 5.70

4 Valentin Lavillenie 5.50

5 Alioune Sène 5.50

LJ:

1 Jules Pommery 7.86

2 Augustin Bey 7.75

3 Jean-Pierre Bertrand 7.74

TJ:

1 Enzo Hodebar 17.05

2 Jean-Marc Pontvianne 17.04w

3 Melvin Raffin 16.94

4 Yoann Rapinier 16.40

SP:

1 Frederic Dagee 19.58

2 Yann Moisan 18.16

3 Stephen Louis m Mailagi 18.01

DT:

1 Lolassonn Djouhan 60.04

2 Tom Reux 58.71

3 Willy Vicaut 56.86

HT:

1 Quentin Bigot 78.15

2 Jean-Baptiste Bruxelle 72.70

3 Earwyn Abdou 68.53

JT:

1 Felise Vahai Sosaia 77.02

2 Lukas Moutarde 74.64

3 Remi Conroy 72.10

Dec:

1 Baptiste Thiery 7966

2 Arthur Prevost 7774

3 Jérémy Lelièvre 7495

10000W:

1 Gabriel Bordier 38:18.55

2 Aurelien Quinion 39:28.56

3 Kevin Campion 39:54.30

Women:

100 (-0.4):

1 Mallory Leconte 11.43

2 Leelou Martial-Ehoulet 11.54

3 Floriane Gnafoua 11.62

200 (0.7):

1 Shana Grebo 22.98

2 Pamera Losange 23.23

3 Brigitte Ntiamoah 23.32

400:

1 Amandine Brossier 52.02

2 Shana Grebo 52.42

3 Sounkamba Sylla 52.87

Heat 1:

1 Amandine Brossier 52.12

800:

1 Renelle Lamote 1:58.71

2 Agnes Raharolahy 1:59.59

3 Cynthia Anais 2:01.33

4 Lena Kandissounon 2:02.98

1500:

1 Charlotte Mouchet 4:20.58

2 Anais Bourgoin 4:20.60

3 Aurore Fleury 4:21.21

Heat 1:

1 Johanna Geyer-Carles 4:20.56

2 Charlotte Mouchet 4:20.97

3 Agathe Guillemot 4:21.14

5000:

1 Manon Trapp 15:48.79

2 Leila Hadji 15:54.08

3 Meline Rollin 15:55.11

3000SC:

1 Alice Finot 9:48.00

2 Flavie Renouard 9:53.52

3 Alexa Lemitre 9:57.94

100H (1.1):

1 Laura Valette 12.99

2 Awa Sene 13.06

3 Solenn Compper 13.06

Heat 1 (-1.8):

1 Laura Valette 13.11

Heat 2 (-0.7):

1 Laeticia Bapte 13.06

Heat 3 (-0.2):

1 Solenn Compper 13.05

400H:

1 Camille Seri 56.50

2 Emma Montoya 58.72

3 Farah Clerc 59.33

HJ:

1 Solene Gicquel 1.85

2 Nawal Meniker 1.82

3 Fatoumata Balley 1.79

PV:

1 Margot Chevrier 4.50

2 Marie-Julie Bonnin 4.50

3 Elina Giallurachis 4.40

LJ:

1 Yanis David 6.80w

2 Maelly Dalmat 6.44

3 Rougui Sow 6.41

TJ:

1 Victoria Josse 13.49

2 Sohane Aucagos 13.19

3 Maeva Dorsile 13.14

SP:

1 Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba 15.44

2 Naomie Wuta 15.32

3 Rose Sharon Pierre-Louis 14.94

DT:

1 Mélina Robert-Michon 58.82

2 Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba 55.55

3 Pauline Pousse 54.48

HT:

1 Alexandra Tavernier 68.34

2 Xena Ngomateke 65.23

3 Rose Loga 63.74

JT:

1 Alizee Minard 57.17

2 Margaux Nicollin 54.05

3 Evelina Mendes 51.90

Hep:

1 Léonie Cambours 6046

2 Esther Turpin 5951

3 Elisa Pineau 5854

10000W:

1 Clemence Beretta 44:08.73 rec

2 Eloise Terrec 44:38.72

3 Laury Cerantola 47:20.98

German Championships, Berlin, June 24-26

World and Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo achieved 6.85m in the long jump while fellow European champion Mateusz Przybylko shared the high jump title with Tobias Poyte at 2.30m.

Olympic silver medallist Kristin Pudenz set a PB of 67.10m in the discus ahead of Shanice Craft (64.64m) and Julia Harting (64.34m) and Claudine Vita (63.36m).

Martin Wierig won the men’s discus with a 64.25m throw.

Bo Kanda Lita Baehre improved his pole vault PB to 5.90m

Julian Weber was the only athlete to surpass the 80-metre line in the javelin with 86.61m.

On the track, Gina Luckenkemper took the women’s 100m title in 10.99/0.8.

Owen Ansah won the men’s 100m in 10.09/0.9.

The 400m titles were won by Marvin Schlegel (45.77) and Corinna Schwab (51.61).

Owen Ansah became 200m champion in 20.41 while Christina Hering was first in the 800m in 2:00.73.

Men:

100 (0.1):

1 Owen Ansah 10.09

2 Julian Wagner 10.12

3 Lucas Ansah-Peprah 10.17

4 Kevin Kranz 10.21

5 Milo Skupin-Alfa 10.23

SF1 (-0.2):

1 Lucas Ansah-Peprah 10.22

2 Julian Wagner 10.25

SF2 (-0.2):

1 Owen Ansah 10.16

2 Kevin Kranz 10.27

3 Milo Skupin-Alfa 10.27

Heat 2 (0.1):

1 Lucas Ansah-Peprah 10.26

2 Milo Skupin-Alfa 10.28

200 (0.6):

1 Owen Ansah 20.41

2 James Adebola 20.88

3 Kevin Ugo 21.06

Heat 1 (0.1):

1 Joshua Hartmann 20.41

Heat 2 (-0.6):

1 Owen Ansah 20.67

Heat 3 (0.5):

1 Lucas Ansah-Peprah 20.96

400:

1 Marvin Schlegel 45.77

2 Patrick Schneider 45.99

3 Manuel Sanders 46.04

Heat 1:

1 Marvin Schlegel 45.76

800:

1 Tim Holzapfel 1:49.25

2 Rocco Martin 1:49.59

3 Marc Reuther 1:49.67

1500:

1 Christoph Kessler 3:44.64

2 Marius Probst 3:44.72

3 Mohamed Mohumed 3:45.20

5000:

1 Mohamed Mohumed 13:43.16

2 Sam Parsons 13:43.48

3 Nils Voigt 13:44.13

3000SC:

1 Karl Bebendorf 8:27.61

2 Frederik Ruppert 8:28.90

3 Velten Schneider 8:45.53

110H (-0.3):

1 Martin Vogel 13.74

2 Tim Eikermann 13.78

3 Stefan Volzer 13.83

Heat 2 (-0.1):

1 Tim Eikermann 13.66

400H:

1 Michael Adolf 51.25

2 Jordan Gordon 51.55

3 Lennart Roos 51.87

HJ:

1 Mateusz Przybylko 2.30

1 Tobias Potye 2.30

3 Jonas Wagner 2.24

PV:

1 Bo Kanda Lita Baehre 5.90

2 Oleg Zernikel 5.70

3 Torben Blech 5.70

4 Gillian Ladwig 5.70

LJ:

1 Fabian Heinle 7.81

2 Oliver Koletzko 7.57

3 Maximilian Entholzner 7.52

TJ:

1 Max Hess 16.20

2 Paul Walschburger 15.53

3 Felix Mairhofer 15.52

SP:

1 David Storl 20.32

2 Simon Bayer 19.94

3 Dennis Lukas 19.39

DT:

1 Martin Wierig 64.25

2 Henrik Janssen 62.88

3 Torben Brandt 59.92

4 Christoph Harting 59.91

HT:

1 Merlin Hummel 72.51

2 Tristan Schwandke 72.44

3 Sören Klose 67.39

JT:

1 Julian Weber 86.61

2 Maurice Voigt 77.35

3 Andreas Hofmann 76.33

5 Thomas Röhler 71.81

Women:

100 (0.8):

1 Gina Lückenkemper 10.99

2 Rebekka Haase 11.20

3 Yasmin Kwadwo 11.44

4 Keshia Kwadwo 11.44

SF1 (-0.3):

1 Gina Lückenkemper 11.29

SF2 (0.1):

1 Rebekka Haase 11.28

2 Tatjana Pinto 11.39

Heat 1 (0.0):

1 Gina Lückenkemper 11.26

Heat 3 (1.1):

1 Tatjana Pinto 11.26

200 (0.8):

1 Rebekka Haase 23.02

2 Jessica-Bianca Wessolly 23.22

3 Talea Prepens 23.36

Heat 1 (0.3):

1 Rebekka Haase 23.28

400:

1 Corinna Schwab 51.61

2 Judith Franzen 52.27

3 Alica Schmidt 52.42

4 Elisa Lechleitner 52.53

Heat 1:

1 Corinna Schwab 50.91

800:

1 Christina Hering 2:00.73

2 Majtie Kolberg 2:01.21

3 Lucia Sturm 2:02.59

1500:

1 Hanna Klein 4:22.13

2 Katharina Trost 4:22.83

3 Vera Coutellier 4:23.76

Heat 1:

1 Caterina Granz 4:22.03

2 Vera Coutellier 4:22.26

3 Fabiane Meyer 4:22.41

5000:

1 Alina Reh 15:21.11

2 Sara Benfarès 15:22.56

3 Svenja Pingpank 16:08.11

3000SC:

1 Lea Meyer 9:32.44

2 Elena Burkard 9:50.10

3 Olivia Gürth 9:55.95

100H (-0.1):

1 Marlene Meier 13.15

2 Monika Zapalska 13.21

3 Franziska Schuster 13.32

Heat 1 (0.4):

1 Marlene Meier 13.20

400H:

1 Carolina Krafzik 55.73

2 Gisèle Wender 55.84

3 Eileen Demes 56.12

Heat 1:

1 Eileen Demes 56.59

HJ:

1 Bianca Stichling 1.87

2 Lea Halmans 1.84

2 Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch 1.84

PV:

1 Anjuli Knäsche 4.55

2 Ella Buchner 4.40

3 Jacqueline Otchere 4.40

LJ:

1 Malaika Mihambo 6.85

2 Maryse Luzolo 6.60

3 Mikaelle Assani 6.54

4 Sophie Weißenberg 6.49

TJ:

1 Neele Eckhardt-Noack 14.14

2 Kristin Gierisch 14.00

3 Jessie Maduka 13.77

4 Kira Wittmann 13.76

SP:

1 Sara Gambetta 18.67

2 Katharina Maisch 18.62

3 Julia Ritter 18.25

DT:

1 Kristin Pudenz 67.10

2 Shanice Craft 64.64

3 Julia Harting 64.34

4 Claudine Vita 63.36

5 Marike Steinacker 61.98

6 Julia Ritter 57.50

HT:

1 Samantha Borutta 67.09

2 Michelle Döpke 65.51

3 Carolin Paesler 65.49

JT:

1 Lea Wipper 60.98

2 Annika Fuchs 57.24

3 Dana Bergrath 56.90

Italian Championships, Rieti, June 24-26

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs returned from illness and injury to win the 100m in 10.12.

Cuban Andy Diaz with 17.68m headed the triple jump with Andrea Dallavalle’s 17.28m taking the title.

Yeman Crippa won the 5000m in 13:26.11.

Elena Vallortigara cleared 1.98m to win the high jump.

Daisy Osakue threw 63.24m to win the discus.

Olympic high jump winner Gianmarco Tamberi cleared 2.23m to win on countback from Marco Fassinotti and Silvano Chesani.

Nick Ponzio’s 21.34m dominated the shot put while Larissa Iapichino achieved 6.64/0.9 in the long jump.

Men:

100 (-0.9):

1 Lamont Marcell Jacobs 10.12

2 Chituru Ali 10.16

3 Filippo Tortu 10.24

4 Lorenzo Patta 10.28

Heat 1 (-0.4):

1 Chituru Ali 10.23

2 Hillary Wanderson Polanco Rijo 10.31

3 Rohan Browning AUS 10.32

Heat 2 (0.3):

1 Lamont Marcell Jacobs 10.17

2 Filippo Tortu 10.26

200 (1.5):

1 Diego Aldo Pettorossi 20.54

2 Hillary Wanderson Polanco Rijo 20.66

3 Andrea Federici 20.80

Heat 1 (0.2):

1 Diego Aldo Pettorossi 20.64

Heat 2 (1.7):

1 Andrea Federici 20.94

2 Hillary Wanderson Polanco Rijo 20.94

400:

1 Edoardo Scotti 45.69

2 Vladimir Aceti 45.91

3 Davide Re 45.99

4 Brayan Lopez 46.09

Heat 2:

1 Davide Re 45.80

800:

1 Catalin Tecuceanu 1:46.62

2 Simone Barontini 1:47.63

3 Francesco Conti 1:48.02

1500:

1 Ossama Meslek 3:44.69

2 Pietro Arese 3:44.79

3 Nesim Amsellek 3:45.78

5000:

1 Yemaneberhan Crippa 13:26.11

2 Pietro Riva 13:33.10

3 Osama Zoghlami 13:34.97

3000SC:

1 Leonardo Feletto 8:30.06

2 Yassin Bouih 8:31.39

3 Abderrazzak Gasmi MAR 8:38.93

4 Enrico Vecchi 8:40.03

110H (0.8):

1 Hassane Fofana 13.45

2 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli 13.74

3 Giuseppe Mattia Filpi 13.89

Heat 2 (0.3):

1 Hassane Fofana 13.62

400H:

1 Mario Lambrughi 49.22

2 José Reynaldo Bencosme 49.59

3 Giacomo Bertoncelli 50.40

Heat 1:

1 José Reynaldo Bencosme 50.33

2 Mattia Contini 50.76

3 Giacomo Bertoncelli 50.95

Heat 2:

1 Mario Lambrughi 50.76

2 Lorenzo Veroli 50.88

HJ:

1 Gianmarco Tamberi 2.23

2 Marco Fassinotti 2.23

3 Silvano Chesani 2.23

PV:

1 Max Mandusic 5.50

2 Simone Bertelli 5.35

3 Eugeniu Ceban 5.30

LJ:

1 Elias Sagheddu 7.75

2 Gabriele Chilà 7.60

3 Lorenzo Mantenuto 7.57

TJ:

1 Andrea Dallavalle 17.28

2 Tobia Bocchi 16.86

3 Chiebuka Emmanuel Ihemeje 16.81

SP:

1 Nick Ponzio 21.34

2 Leonardo Fabbri 20.47

3 Sebastiano Bianchetti 19.58

DT:

1 Alessio Mannucci 60.01

2 Enrico Saccomano 60.00

3 Giovanni Faloci 58.78

HT:

1 Simone Falloni 71.32

2 Giorgio Olivieri 70.08

3 Marco Lingua 69.89

JT:

1 Roberto Orlando 75.14

2 Roberto Bertolini 74.88

3 Jhonatam Maullu 73.38

Dec:

1 Dario Dester 8020

2 Lorenzo Naidon 7647

3 Alessandro Sion 7321

10kmW:

1 Francesco Fortunato 39:59

2 Gianluca Picchiottino 40:21

3 Davide Finocchietti 41:03

Women:

100 (0.4):

1 Zaynab Dosso 11.30

2 Vittoria Fontana 11.34

3 Alessia Pavese 11.48

Heat 1 (1.5):

1 Zaynab Dosso 11.27

200 (0.6):

1 Dalia Kaddari 22.87

2 Vittoria Fontana 23.24

3 Irene Siragusa 23.58

Heat 1 (1.1):

1 Dalia Kaddari 22.90

2 Giorgia Bellinazzi 23.55

3 Maya Bruney 23.56

400:

1 Alice Mangione 51.65

2 Anna Polinari 52.33

3 Virginia Troiani 52.57

4 Raphaela Boaheng Lukudo 52.77

5 Giancarla Dimich Trevisan 52.78

6 Alessandra Bonora 52.83

Heat 1:

1 Alice Mangione 52.56

2 Anna Polinari 52.62

Heat 2:

1 Virginia Troiani 52.58

800:

1 Eloisa Coiro 2:03.23

2 Federica Del Buono 2:03.51

3 Eleonora Vandi 2:03.85

1500:

1 Ludovica Cavalli 4:14.14

2 Sintayehu Vissa 4:14.78

3 Elena Bellò 4:15.24

5000:

1 Micol Majori 16:00.08

2 Letizia Di Lisa 16:00.19

3 Gaia Colli 16:00.26

3000SC:

1 Martina Merlo 9:51.81

2 Laura Dalla Montà 9:58.88

3 Eleonora Curtabbi 10:03.64

100H (0.0):

1 Elisa Maria Di Lazzaro 13.01

2 Nicla Mosetti 13.12

3 Elena Carraro 13.23

Heat 1 (0.6):

1 Giada Carmassi 13.20

Heat 2 (1.4):

1 Nicla Mosetti 13.20

400H:

1 Ayomide Folorunso 54.60

2 Rebecca Sartori 55.43

3 Eleonora Marchiando 55.69

4 Linda Olivieri 55.95

Heat 1:

1 Ayomide Folorunso 56.29

HJ:

1 Elena Vallortigara 1.98

2 Erika Furlani 1.84

2 Marta Morara 1.84

PV:

1 Roberta Bruni 4.55

2 Elisa Molinarolo 4.45

3 Virginia Scardanzan 4.30

LJ:

1 Larissa Iapichino 6.64

2 Marta Amouhin Amani 6.51

3 Elisa Naldi 6.21

TJ:

1 Dariya Derkach 13.99

2 Ottavia Cestonaro 13.90

3 Erica Fabbris 12.88

SP:

1 Chiara Rosa 16.26

2 Monia Cantarella 15.89

3 Anna Musci 14.64

DT:

1 Daisy Osakue 63.24

2 Stefania Strumillo 55.84

3 Diletta Fortuna 50.87

HT:

1 Sara Fantini 71.57

2 Rachele Mori 65.55 U20 rec

3 Lucia Prinetti Anzalapaya 63.05

JT:

1 Paola Padovan 56.96

2 Sara Jemai 56.86

3 Carolina Visca 55.02

Hep:

1 Marta Giaele Giovannini 5425

2 Alice Lunardon 5238

3 Giulia Riccardi 5157

10kmW:

1 Valentina Trapletti 44:25

2 Nicole Colombi 46:40

3 Lidia Barcella 47:14

Netherlands Championships, Apeldoorn, June 24-26

Former world 200m champion Dafne Schippers won the 100m title in 11.29 (-0.1) after a 11.28 heat just ahead of Zoe Sedney’s 11.31.

Jessica Schilder threw 19.68m to win the shot put.

Lieke Klaver’s 22.74 defeated Femke Bol’s 23.05 in the 200m.

Double European Indoor champion Nadine Visser won the 100m hurdles in 12.77.

Liemarvin Bonevacia took the 400m title in 45.34.

Men:

100 (0.2):

1 Raphael Bouju 10.27

2 Joris van Gool 10.30

3 Hensley Paulina 10.39

8 Churandy Martina 10.55

Heat 3 (-0.1):

1 Churandy Martina 10.40

200 (-0.5):

1 Mustafa Mahamuud 20.90

2 Taymir Burnet 21.03

3 Onyema Adigida 21.14

Heat 1 (-0.8):

1 Taymir Burnet 20.87

Heat 2 (0.4):

1 Onyema Adigida 21.04

400:

1 Liemarvin Bonevacia 45.34

2 Isayah Boers 46.02

3 Ramsey Angela 46.44

4 Tony van Diepen 46.47

800:

1 Djoao Lobles 1:48.04

2 Maarten Plaum 1:48.16

3 Rick van Riel 1:48.24

1500:

1 Noah Baltus 3:41.90

2 Robin Van Riel 3:42.35

3 Tim Verbaandert 3:42.60

5000:

1 Richard Douma 14:03.04

2 Abdirahman Mohamed 14:04.27

3 Filmon Tesfu 14:07.18

3000SC:

1 Tsega Kifle 9:10.93

2 Ahmed Abubakar 9:12.51

3 Thom Reynders 9:16.63

110H (0.4):

1 Timme Koster 13.80

2 Mark Heiden 13.91

3 Koen Smet 13.92

Heat 1 (1.1):

1 Job Geerds 13.82

400H:

1 Nick Smidt 49.43

2 Binne Brok 51.70

3 Martijn Meijer 52.26

Heat 1:

1 Nick Smidt 49.12

HJ:

1 Douwe Amels 2.16

2 Jamie Sesay 2.05

3 Rafael Raap 2.05

PV:

1 Rutger Koppelaar 5.50

2 Koen van der Wijst 5.50

3 Paulo Benavides 5.30

LJ:

1 Fabian Biondina 7.62w

2 Jeff Tesselaar 7.54

3 David Cairo 7.35

TJ:

1 Baboucar Sallah-Mohammed USA 15.27

2 Daan Hoomoedt 15.05

3 Roy Van Zijl 14.70

SP:

1 Sven Poelmann 19.46

2 Ruben Rolvink 17.02

3 Bjorn Van Kins 16.11

DT:

1 Ruben Rolvink 62.79

2 Shaquille Emanuelson 60.38

3 Sebastiaan Bonte 55.67

HT:

1 Etienne Orbons 61.68

2 Dennis Hemelaar 59.00

3 Luuk Vos 58.31

JT:

1 Thomas Van Ophem 73.15

2 Tom Egbers 70.36

3 Thomas Knoop 68.89

Dec:

1 Sven Roosen 8020

2 Sven Jansons 7627

3 Owen Beuckens 7271

Women:

100 (-0.1):

1 Dafne Schippers 11.29

2 Zoë Sedney 11.32

3 Naomi Sedney 11.36

4 Jamile Samuel 11.39

Heat 1 (0.8):

1 Dafne Schippers 11.28

2 Zoë Sedney 11.30

200 (-0.9):

1 Lieke Klaver 22.74

2 Femke Bol 23.05

3 Jamile Samuel 23.24

Heat 1 (0.1):

1 Lieke Klaver 22.71

Heat 2 (-1.7):

1 Femke Bol 23.00

Heat 3 (0.0):

1 Jamile Samuel 23.18

400:

1 Hanneke Oosterwegel 53.52

2 Andrea Bouma 53.61

3 Anne van de Wiel 54.08

800:

1 Anne Konijnenburg 2:09.86

2 Marissa Damink 2:10.08

3 Celine Van Heerikhuize 2:10.33

Heat 1:

1 Danaïd Prinsen 2:07.15

2 Bregje Sloot 2:07.64

3 Kyara Bijker 2:09.14

Heat 2:

1 Marissa Damink 2:07.90

2 Celine Van Heerikhuize 2:08.23

3 Fee Eising 2:08.75

Heat 3:

1 Anne Konijnenburg 2:07.54

2 Amina Maatoug 2:07.68

1500:

1 Maureen Koster 4:12.32

2 Ineke Van Koldam 4:14.56

3 Dagmar Smid 4:16.80

5000:

1 Diane van Es 15:48.38

2 Marcella Herzog 16:12.39

3 Jennifer Gulikers 16:17.89

3000SC:

1 Veerle Bakker 9:59.35

2 Famke Heinst 10:14.74

3 Marije Hijman 10:26.30

100H (0.0):

1 Nadine Visser 12.77

2 Zoë Sedney 13.09

3 Eefje Boons 13.47

Heat 1 (0.4):

1 Nadine Visser 12.84

Heat 2 (0.9):

1 Maayke Tjin A-Lim 13.09

2 Zoë Sedney 13.19

400H:

1 Cathelijn Peeters 56.51

2 Femke Frijters 1:00.34

3 Lianne Holtermann 1:01.15

Heat 2:

1 Cathelijn Peeters 56.95

HJ:

1 Britt Weerman 1.83

2 Glenka Antonia 1.78

3 Tanita Hofmans 1.78

PV:

1 Femke Pluim 4.25

2 Killiana Heymans 4.05

3 Marijke Wijnmaalen 4.05

LJ:

1 Pauline Hondema 6.16

2 Maureen Herremans 6.11

3 Tara Yoro 6.07

TJ:

1 Danielle Spek 12.66

2 Sica Verwasch 12.36

3 Louise Taatgen 12.15

SP:

1 Jessica Schilder 19.68 rec

2 Benthe König 17.81

3 Alida van Daalen 16.01

DT:

1 Alida van Daalen 54.15

2 Corinne Nugter 53.01

3 Danara Dewi Stoppels 47.76

HT:

1 Audrey Jacobs 60.90

2 Sina Mai Holthuijsen 57.55

3 Lotte Smink 56.65

JT:

1 Danien ten Berge 52.38

2 Dewi Lafontaine 50.07

3 Sietske Verkade 49.67

Hep:

1 Sofie Dokter 6144

2 Myke van de Wiel 5798

3 Sophia Mulder 5599

Spanish Championships, Nerja, June 24-26

Jordan Diaz improved his own Spanish record in the triple jump to a 17.87/1.2 world lead but also won the competition with a wind-assisted 17.93/2.5.

Asier Martinez won the 110m hurdles with a just over the limit 13.15/2.2 but ran a legal 13.29/1.3 in the semi-finals

Oscar Husillos won the 400m in 45.45 while Pol Retamal claimed the 200m title in 20.28/-1.1

Álvaro de Arriba set a Championship record 1:45.82 in the 800m while Mario García Romo won the 1500m in 3:35.52, ahead of Mo Katir’s 3:35.85. Katir earlier won the 5000m in 13:46.61.

Maria Isabel Perez clocked a 11.07/1.6 PB in the 100m but did not contest the final.

Sara Gallego set a national record in the 400m hurdles with 54.34.

Eusebio Cáceres took long jump gold with a 8.10m leap.

Men:

100 (1.0):

1 Sergio López 10.30

2 Bernat Canet 10.34

3 Pablo Montalvo 10.35

Heat 1 (2.7):

1 Pablo Montalvo 10.25

2 Arnau Monne 10.37

3 Arian Olmos Tellez 10.43

Heat 2 (2.8):

1 Sergio López 10.18

2 Bernat Canet 10.28

3 Alberto Calero 10.33

Heat 4 (0.8):

1 Sergio López 10.27

200 (-1.1):

1 Pol Retamal 20.28

2 Jesus Gomez 20.66

3 Daniel Rodríguez 20.72

SF1 (2.7):

1 Pol Retamal 20.43

2 Jesus Gomez 20.76

3 Tijan Keita GAM 20.81

4 Bruno Hortelano 20.83

5 Adria Alfonso 20.95

SF2 (-0.5):

1 Daniel Rodríguez 20.94

Heat 2 (1.7):

1 Jaime Sancho 20.91

2 Tijan Keita GAM 20.97

Heat 3 (2.4):

1 Pol Retamal 20.25

2 Jesus Gomez 20.88

400:

1 Óscar Husillos 45.45

2 Iñaki Cañal 46.04

3 Samuel García 46.35

800:

1 Álvaro de Arriba 1:45.82

2 Adrian Ben 1:46.01

3 Mariano Garcia 1:46.04

4 Saul Ordóñez 1:47.32

1500:

1 Mario García 3:35.52

2 Mohamed Katir 3:35.85

3 Ignacio Fontes 3:35.94

4 Adel Mechaal 3:36.60

5 Abderrahman El Khayami 3:38.17

6 Jorge David Torre 3:39.08

7 Adam Maijo 3:39.48

8 Gonzalo García 3:39.59

5000:

1 Mohamed Katir 13:43.61

2 Adel Mechaal 13:44.10

3 Abdessamad Oukhelfen 13:47.21

3000SC:

1 Sebastián Martos 8:23.19

2 Daniel Arce 8:23.30

3 Víctor Ruiz 8:27.23

4 Gonzalo Parra 8:28.68

5 Abderrahim Ougra MAR 8:29.43

110H (2.2):

1 Asier Martínez 13.15

2 Enrique Llopis 13.34

3 Daniel Cisneros 13.62

4 John Cabang 13.74

5 Yidiel Contreras 13.77

SF1 (1.3):

1 Asier Martínez 13.29

2 Daniel Cisneros 13.70

SF2 (1.2):

1 Enrique Llopis 13.42

2 Yidiel Contreras 13.76

400H:

1 Aleix Porras 49.68

2 Jesus David Delgado 50.35

3 Iker Alfonso De Miguel 50.56

HJ:

1 Carlos Rojas 2.21

2 Alexis Sastre 2.15

3 Saul Villalba 2.08

PV:

1 Didac Salas 5.55

2 Alex Gracia 5.50

3 Isidro Leyva 5.35

LJ:

1 Eusebio Cáceres 8.10

2 Héctor Santos 8.06

3 Iker Arotzena 7.70

TJ:

1 Jordan Alejandro Díaz 17.93w

2 Pablo Torrijos 16.72

3 Marcos Ruiz 16.36

4 Alexis Copello AZE 16.28

5 José Emilio Bellido 16.11

SP:

1 Carlos Tobalina 20.00

2 José Ángel Pinedo 18.35

3 Daniel Pardo 17.45

DT:

1 Lois Maikel Martínez 58.94

2 Diego Casas 57.02

3 Luis Manuel Ramirez 56.10

HT:

1 Javier Cienfuegos 73.99

2 Kevin Arreaga 69.02

3 Alberto González 68.86

JT:

1 Manu Quijera 79.72

2 Nicolás Quijera 76.92

3 Rodrigo Iglesias 69.64

Dec:

1 David Abrines 7355

2 Mario Arancon 7317

3 Óscar Andrés 7288

10000W:

1 Manuel Bermúdez 39:43.56

2 Álvaro López 40:06.09

3 Marc Tur 40:19.07

Women:

100 (1.5):

1 Jael Bestue 11.26

2 Sonia Molina 11.31

3 Carmen Marco 11.45

SF1 (1.0):

1 Jael Bestue 11.19 U23 rec

2 Sonia Molina 11.31

SF2 (1.6):

1 Maria Isabel Pérez 11.07

2 Carmen Marco 11.41

Heat 1 (0.6):

1 Carmen Marco 11.41

Heat 2 (1.5):

1 Maria Isabel Pérez 11.20

Heat 3 (2.0):

1 Jael Bestue 11.26 U23 rec

200 (2.5):

1 Paula Sevilla 22.73

2 Lucía Carrillo 23.10

3 Aitana Rodrigo 23.12

400:

1 Eva Santidrian 52.39

2 Berta Segura 52.66 U20 rec

3 Laura Hernandez 52.67

800:

1 Lucia Pinacchio 2:03.85

2 Marina Martínez 2:04.08

3 Yurena Hueso 2:04.21

1500:

1 Marta Pérez 4:19.11

2 Agueda Muńoz 4:19.32

3 Rosalia Tárraga 4:23.33

Heat 3:

1 Rosalia Tárraga 4:20.62

5000:

1 Marta García 16:10.88

2 Beatriz Álvarez 16:12.22

3 Isabel Barreiro 16:13.60

3000SC:

1 Carolina Robles 9:32.24

2 Irene Sánchez-Escribano 9:32.40

3 Marta Serrano 9:48.64 U20 rec

100H (3.4):

1 Xenia Benach 12.94

2 Aitana Radsma 13.29

3 Paula Blanquer 13.32

Heat 2 (0.9):

1 Xenia Benach 13.03

400H:

1 Sara Gallego 54.34 rec, U23 rec

2 Carla Garcia 56.54

3 Geena Stephens 57.89

Heat 2:

1 Sara Gallego 55.28

HJ:

1 Jennifer Rodriguez COL 1.87

2 Una Stancev 1.85

3 Nora Tobar 1.83

PV:

1 Maialen Axpe 4.45

2 Malen Ruiz de Azua 4.40

3 Andrea San José 4.20

LJ:

1 Irati Mitxelena 6.34

2 Evelyn Yankey 6.23w

3 Laila Lacuey 6.19

TJ:

1 María Vicente 13.86

2 Patricia Sarrapio 13.70w

3 Osasere Eghosa 13.51

SP:

1 María Belén Toimil 17.80

2 Monica Borraz 15.98

3 Ane Torres 14.05

DT:

1 June Kintana 54.98

2 Natalia Sáinz 52.66

3 Paula Ferrandiz 50.61

HT:

1 Laura Redondo 69.38

2 Osarumen Odeh 63.86

3 Natalia Sánchez 62.69

JT:

1 Yulenmis Aguilar CUB 64.17

2 Arantxa Moreno 55.70

3 Lidia Parada 53.29

Hep:

1 Claudia Conte 6177

2 Andrea Medina 5725

3 Sophia Isadora Molina 5369

10000W:

1 Laura García-Caro 43:16.76

2 Raquel González 45:03.76

3 Lidia Sánchez-Puebla 45:13.17

