Triple jumper produces the competition of his life to win World Indoor title, while Johnson-Thompson returns to action and British men miss out in 800m qualifying

Làzaro Martínez sprang something of a triple jump surprise as he became the first gold medallist of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The 24-year-old Cuban, a former world junior champion, had been in good form so far this year, winning the World Indoor Tour with victories in Liévin and Madrid, but he produced the leap of his life right at the start of the competition to secure his first major senior honour.

His opening jump of 17.64m was not only an outright PB by 36cm but also easily surpassed the previous world lead of 17.27m.

Try as they might, none of the rest of the field could get close. Portuguese Olympic and European Indoor champion Pablo Pichardo did break the national record with his second jump of the competition, reaching 17.46m, but it was simply not enough.

Martínez further strengthened his hand with a fourth-round effort of 17.62m, while Donald Scott just managed to hold off the attentions of fellow American and defending champion Will Claye to take bronze as the pair leapt 17.21m and 17.19m respectively.

“17.64m is a great jump,” grinned Martínez. “It is also my first major indoor medal and it is very important because this medal is like an open door for everything. I do not think about any limits. I believe that, some day in the future, I will be able to jump 19m. I am looking forward to the World Championships in the summer and in Eugene, my plan is to jump 18m. I am the World Indoor champion now so I have to confirm it there.”

Johnson-Thompson back on the global stage

A hectic opening session began with the multi-eventers taking centre stage for the women’s pentathlon and men’s heptathlon.

After three disciplines, British defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson – returning to action for the first time since being injured at the Tokyo Olympics – sat fifth overall with a total of 2773 points. The 2019 world heptathlon champion looked a little out of sorts with her 60m hurdles time of 8.45 and was frustrated to only manage a best clearance of 1.83m in the high jump. However, she threw 13.02m in the shot put – her second best ever indoor performance – to move back towards Belgian leader Noor Vidts, who sits on 2907.

Johnson-Thompson’s fellow Briton, Holly Mills, was sixth overall with 2771, having started the day joint-fastest with Vidts over the hurdles in a PB of 8.15.

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner, meanwhile, leads the way in a fascinatingly tight men’s heptathlon after three events. The Canadian’s total of 2855 – which included a 60m PB of 6.68 and a long jump win in 8.05m – puts him just in front of Swiss Simon Ehammer (2797) and Australia’s Ashley Moloney (2729).

Pain and no gain for British 800m trio

With three representatives in the men’s 800m, hopes had been high of a strong British challenge being mounted. However, none of that trio was able to progress.

The major talking point of the heats was the late withdrawal of British record-holder Elliot Giles, who had been expected to be right in the hunt for a podium place.

The 27-year-old World Indoor Tour winner suffered a back injury during his warm-up and did not take up his place in the second heat. That race was won by Canada’s Marco Arop, who qualified fastest overall in a time of 1:48.13 from Swede Andreas Kramer’s 1:48.25.

A late charge from young Kenyan Noah Kibet saw him win the opening heat in 1:48.31 from Bryce Hoppel (1:48.77) but with only the top two going through Guy Learmonth’s third-place finish in 1:49.13 just wasn’t enough for the Scot to keep his campaign going.

Heat three was won by Spanish world leader Mariano Garcia in 1:48.32 from Belgian Eliott Crestan (1:48.53) but there was further British disappointment in that race as Charlie Da’Vall Grice, who had been given a wild card invitation from World Athletics to compete, could only finish sixth in 1:50.17 and did not progress.

The last qualifying spots went to American heat four winner Isaiah Harris (1:47.00) and Spaniard Álvarro de Arriba (1:47.97).

Ethiopians dominate the distance events

Ethiopia’s three representatives each won their respective heats in the opening salvos of the women’s 1500m.

World record-holder and world leader Gudaf Tsegay wasted little energy in qualifying from heat three in 4:06.71 ahead of Canada’s Lucia Stafford (4:07.95), while Hirut Meshesha won heat two in 4:05.75 from America’s Josette Norris (4:06.27).

Heat one went to Axumawit Emaye, who was fastest to qualify overall with 4:04.83 as she came home ahead of Ugandan Winnie Nanyondo’s 4:06.11.

Great Britain’s sole representative, Erin Wallace, did not progress after coming fifth in the opening heat with a time of 4:12.46. Ireland’s Sarah Healy also exited after running 4:12.44 in heat two.

As expected, there will also be a mouthwatering clash between Ethiopian team-mates in the men’s 3000m final but one glaring omission from that line-up will be world leader Berihu Aregawi, who failed to make it past the qualifying heats.

The 5km world record-holder could not find his trademark closing kick and only managed to finish fifth in the third race, which was won well by Britain’s European indoor 5000m record-holder Marc Scott in 7:54.90 from Kenyan Daniel Ebenyo’s 7:54.97.

Aregawi won’t join fellow countrymen Lamecha Girma and Selemon Barega, who both won their respective heats in relative comfort.

Olympic steeplechase silver medallist Girma was fastest to qualify in a time of 7:46.21, winning from Kenyan Jacob Krop’s 7:46.43, while Barega looked in total control in the second heat to hit the line first in 7:46.21 from New Zealander George Beamish (7:51.71).

British former European U23 3000m steeplechase bronze medallist Jamaine Coleman was 11th in the opening heat in 8:12.76.