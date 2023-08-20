Impressive long jump and javelin PB allow Briton to take the lead with one event to go in Budapest

Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson has put herself firmly in contention to win the second world heptathlon title of her career after moving into the lead with an impressively strong start to day two in Budapest.

The 2019 champion, who had begun the day in second place on 3905 points, 93 behind Anna Hall, overturned the deficit by leaping out to 6.54m in the long jump – 35cm further than the American managed – before landing a PB throw of 46.14m in the javelin.

With just the 800m to go later today, Johnson-Thompson sits on 5710, 26 points ahead of Dutchwoman Anouk Vetter and 43 ahead of Hall. The US champion has the fastest two-lap time of the trio and could well still land the first global title of her career but does not appear to be at full fitness, wearing prominent strapping on her left leg.

There is still plenty of work to do – 43 points translates to a buffer of around three seconds for the 800m – but already Johnson-Thompson’s performance represents an extraordinary comeback for an athlete who has had more than her fair share of struggles since that British record-breaking golden moment in Doha four years ago.

There was a ruptured Achilles, followed by a torn calf which destroyed her Olympic hopes in Tokyo and then required surgery. Each left their mark in more ways than one.

There was the brighter note of that Commonwealth title last summer but Johnson-Thompson recently told The Guardian: “It felt like I was asleep the whole year,” and admitted to concerns her top level career might have been over.

A second-place finish in Götzis behind Hall back in May brought confidence levels back and, though she confessed that landing a medal of any colour in Hungary would represent a huge success, gold is now very much the target.

There was little drama elsewhere on the track and in the field at the National Athletics Stadium as a number of big names made their first appearances to smoothly progress through their heats.

There had been question marks over the fitness of defending 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, but the Jamaican looked in ominously good form when winning her heat in 11.01. She was joined in the semi-finals by 200m world champion Shericka Jackson (11.06) as well as the British duo of Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita (11.03 and 11.04 respectively). The third British hope, Imani Lansiquot, was disqualified after a false start.

America’s Sha’Carri Richardson clocked the fastest time of the round with 10.92.

There was serene progress for the main contenders in the men’s 400m hurdles, too, with defending world champion Alison Dos Santos fastest overall in 48.12. World record-holder Karsten Warholm eased off completely in finishing second in his heat. The American duo of Rai Benjamin and CJ Allen also cruised through.

The event which saw the biggest surprise was the women’s 400m. World and Olympic silver medallist Marileidy Paulino was quickest in 49.90 as the British pair of Victoria Ohuruogu and Ama Pipi also progressed. However USA’s Britton Wilson was last in her heat in 53.87, while defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo – who only gave birth in April ­– still toed the start line but didn’t go through after a run of 52.65.

The first winner of day two was Maria Perez, who made it a Spanish double in the women’s 20km race walk. The day after her team-mate Alvaro Martin had taken gold in the men’s event, the world leader was convincing victor in 1:26:51. Silver went to Australia’s Jemima Montag in an Oceanian record of 1:27:16, while Olympic champion Antonella Palmisano secured bronze (1:27:26).