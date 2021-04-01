Hello and welcome to Ask The Athlete, a brand new podcast from AW

The podcast is based on our Ask The Athlete video series where members of the public ask the questions and the athlete provides the answers.

You’ll hear everything from what it’s like to win Olympic, Paralympic, world and European medals, the inside track on the training regimes which have brought top level success, the most weird and wonderful hobbies associated with those in athletics, the impacts of broadcasting the most famous events in the history of the sport and so much more.

We want this podcast to help inspire those who are looking to get into athletics, who already take part in the sport or those who are just general fans of running, jumping and throwing!

We hope there’s something in Ask The Athlete for everyone.

