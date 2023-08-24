Dutchwoman takes the first global title of her career with dominant 400m hurdles performance

Femke Bol began these championships by falling flat on her face. On Thursday night (August 25) she stood on top of the world.

On opening night in Budapest last week, the remarkable young Dutch athlete had appeared set to anchor her country to Mixed 4x400m relay gold before tripping with the finish line beckoning.

In the women’s 400m hurdles final on Thursday night (August 24), there were no mistakes as she dominated her way to the first global title of her career.

“It wasn’t easy to forget what happened in the final metres of the mixed relay but my team was around me and they put me at my ease,” she said, after her victory in 51.70, more than a second clear of American Shamier Little (52.80) and the 52.81 PB of Jamaican Rushell Clayton. “I knew that 400m hurdles would be a chance to show up and I was confident. I felt the strength to do it.”

In the January issue of AW, Bol admitted to the realisation that she might never sample a moment such as this. With world record-holder, Olympic gold medallist and last year’s world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone constantly standing in her way, Bol said: “Perhaps I will be second on the world stage for the rest of my career.” Crucially, however, she added: “But I’m training not to be.”

McLaughlin-Levrone, who had opted to run the flat 400m rather than the 400m hurdles in Budapest before withdrawing through injury, was not part of the equation this time.

It does not lessen the quality Bol has demonstrated, however.

This year, she broke the longest-standing track record in athletics by running 49.96 to eclipse the world indoor 400m mark 49.59 set in 1982.

European indoor 400m and 4x400m gold followed, while the 23-year-old then warmed up for these championships by breaking the European 400m hurdles record with 51.45 at the London Diamond League meeting.

Running in lane six, Bol used her innate speed to set up what became a procession to the gold. Little had finished out of the medals in fourth place at last year’s edition at Hayward Field but, on this occasion, the 28-year-old repeated the feat she had managed in Beijing eight years ago.

Clayton added another bronze to the one she captured in Doha four years ago.

“It was the best run of my life,” said the 30-year-old. “When I won the bronze medal in Doha that was an easier run, I can tell you. Now all the ladies were on fire.

“I knew Femke would be in front of us but the others would be close to each other so I just focused on myself. I needed that medal.”