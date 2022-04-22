Over 80 athletes to take part in launch of ASICS META:TIME:TRIALS event this weekend

Eilish McColgan will be one of over 80 athletes racing in a brand new Tour de France style event in Malaga, Spain on April 24.

The European 5000m silver medallist and European Indoor 3000m bronze medallist will take part in the ASICS META:TIME:TRIALS race, designed by the brand so that their sponsored runners can attempt to run a personal best in either the 5km, 10km or half-marathon.

McColgan is the British record holder for the half-marathon after she smashed Paula Radcliffe’s 21-year-old mark of 1:06:47 at Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE with 1:06:26 back in February.

She also set a British record for the women’s only 5km of 14:48 in the same race while the Scot also holds the women’s only 10km British record of 30:52, set at last September’s Great Manchester Run.

Fellow Brits Josh Griffiths, Charlotte Arter and Natasha Cockram will also take part in the event in Spain.

Giffiths ran a world qualifier of 2:11:28 two months ago at the Seville Marathon, Arter is the Welsh record holder for the half-marathon and Cockram Welsh record holder for the marathon.

Olympic 5000m finalist and Spanish record holder Mohamed Katir will also take part in the event. He has raced once on the roads this year after clocking 29:52 at Carrera Internacional Noche de San Antón, Jaén.

The event is World Athletics certified meaning that any record would be ratified.

All the athletes will wear the all-new METASPEED + shoes which will be revealed to the public for the first time on the streets of Malaga.

The races will start at 6.45 am BST and will be available to follow via ASICS live stream on the ASICS Hub, and YouTube channel as of 6.30 am BST.

