Running is one of the most popular sporting activities for staying in shape and following a healthy lifestyle. But, doing it in marathons with numerous other fellow runners comes with a unique feeling that cannot the felt in other sporting events.

However, some marathons in the world are better the others in terms of crowdedness, distance, and terrain features. In this article, we will reveal and write a few words about the top 3 biggest marathons in the world that are going to take place in 2023.

London Marathon

We start off with the TCS London Marathon, as it is one of the most extraordinary events in the world. It is the second largest in the UK and it was established in 1981.

The course is 26.2 miles and it features several components such as mass races for the public, professional long-distance races for men and women, wheelchair races, and much more.

This year, the TCS London Marathon will take place on the 23rd of April. If the runners aren’t able to take part due to religious reasons, then they can complete the marathon the following day. The virtual TCS London Marathon allows you to select a route of your choice at any time during the day.

If you enter the running event from the UK then the required fee will be £30. On the other hand, if you’re leaving abroad and like to compete in this marathon then you will need to pay £40.

Paris Marathon

The Paris Marathon, also known as Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, is one of the biggest races in the world where around 55,000 runners take place every year. It is in second place in terms of most finishers, only behind the New York Marathon.

It starts along the Champs-Élysées, then runs through the Bois de Vincennes, and then back to the city along the river Seine, with the finish at Avenue Foch. If you decide to compete in the Paris Marathon then you will get the privilege to run around the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and the Bastille.

The whole race is taking place on a road terrain and it isn’t very difficult, meaning that beginners are very much welcome at this marathon.

You might find it difficult at the beginning, as you’ll fail to pick up speed, but around the 6th mile, everything will be cleared out.

There are over 80,000 spectators in the city on the day of the marathon, making the atmosphere truly thrilling, which is what every runner needs. The 2023 Paris Marathon will take place on the 2nd of April and the route goes around 26 miles.

New York City Marathon

We’ve saved the best for last, as the TCS New York City Marathon is the largest in the world. Its route is around 26 miles long and it goes through the five boroughs of New York City.

It holds the record for the most marathon finishers with 53,627 finishers in 2019. The New York City Marathon is also one of the World Marathon Majors (WMM), which is a point-based competition.

The marathon is conducted on a road terrain with plenty of hills and bridges, meaning that you must be paced well throughout the whole race. Every year, the New York Marathon is spectated by thousands of people that are cheering and encouraging the runners.

If you decide to run this marathon, then you will compete against runners from all around the globe. You will also get to run across various iconic neighbourhoods including Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx.

The most difficult part of the course is during the first two miles over Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, which is followed by Queensboro Bridge and Madison Avenue Bridge later on. This is the steepest part of the marathon to climb, but it is manageable if you pace yourself well.