Lewis Jagger led home the men’s race in 24:05 from Benjamin Alcock’s 24:07.

Fourth-placer Paul Martelletti went top of the UK M40 rankings with his 24:34 run.

European M55 10,000m champion Andrew Leach went well clear in the UK age-group rankings with his 27:04 clocking while Chris Cooke’s 28:05 went top of the M60 rankings.

Elle Roche was first woman in 28:46 from Hayley Munn’s 29:01.