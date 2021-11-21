UK, Road, November 16-21, 2021
Norman Woodcock Memorial Relay, Gosforth, November 20
Tynedale narrowly won the mixed relay from Morpeth after Sunderland led on the opening 1.66-mile leg, Martin Duff reports.
Local Organiser Graham Bell said: “it is a mixed team event and It will be run in honour of Colin Bolton, Elswick Harriers senior coach whose funeral was last Tuesday.” Bolton was aged 80 and had been Elswick club Treasurer for 35 years and a coach for 40 as well as being a noted veteran distance runner.
Tynedale Harriers (Charlie Daley, Harry Courtney and Jess Sails) (David Hewitson)
TEAM (3×1.66M):
1 Tynedale 25:34 (C Daley 8:24, J N Sails (W) 9:00, H Courtney 8:10); 2 Morpeth 25:46 (M Snowball 8:32, C MacDonald (W) 8:59, T Innes 8:15); 3 Blaydon 26:11 (M Levison 8:38, E Baines 9:34, M Armstrong 7:59); 4 Sunderland 26:18 (N Reed 8:03, A Callaghan (W) 9:53, S Rankin 8:22); 5 Morpeth B 26:22 (A Jawetta 8:49, A Lelper (W) 9:35, C Marshall 7:58); 6 Sunderland B 26:48 (A Hughes 8:05, J Fox (W) 10:09, J Pomfret 8:34); 7 Elswick 27:29; 8 Gosforth 27:39; 9 NSP 27:40; 10 Tyne Br 28:09
Fastest:
Men: Marshall 7:58; Armstrong 7:59; Reed 8:03
Women: MacDonald 8:59; Sails 9:00; J Heslop (Elsw) 9:05
Vet 40:
1 Morpeth 26:59 (G Bracken (M55) 8:41, J Hodgson (W40) 9:26, L Bennett (M50) 8:52); 2 NSP 27:34 (R McConackey (M40) 8:59, B Cook (M40) 8:24, B Coleman (W45) 10:11; 3 Tyne Br 27:45 (P Turnbull (M40) 8:47, A Dargle (W35) 9:52, C Stockdale (M40) 9:06); 4 Saltwell 28:57; 5 Morpeth B 29:41; 6 NSP B 30:16
Fastest:
Men: Bracken 8:41; Turnbull 8:47; Bennett 8:52
Women: Hodgson 9:26; G Bradley (Salt) 9:56; C Maley (NSP) 10:00
Vet 50 (3×1.66M):
1 Elswick 30:48 (M Russell (M50) 9:39, A Banner (W50) 10:43) 2 S Shields 32:44; 3 Ashington Hirst 33:13
Fastest:
Men: Russell 9:39
Women: J Murdy (S Shields, W55) 10:33
Vet 60 (3×1.66M):
1 Morpeth 33:24 (D Nicholson (M65), 10:16, P Woodcock (W70) 13:12, N McAnany (M60) 9:56); 2 Elswick 35:05; 3 Heaton 40:47
Fastest:
Men: McAnanu 9:56
Women: K Matthews (Elsw) 12:17
74 teams finished
Tavy 5km, Tavistock, November 20
Overall:
1 M Wall (Plymouth Musketeers) 17:43; 2 S Burrows (Erme, M45) 17:46; 3 m Greenacre (Tav) 18:13
M60: 1 R Drage (Tav) 18:26
M65: 1 A Herdman (Tav) 20:19
M75: 1 A Houghton (Tav) 24:44
Women:
1 N Kelly (Tav) 19:00; 2 L Watts (Hast, W35) 20:50; 3 H Worth (Tav, W35) 21:11
W60: 1 J Bremner (Tamar) 21:36
Blast at the Meadows 5km, Edinburgh, November 16
Overall:
1 H Hurst 18:49; 2 M Jones (Tm E Loth, M40) 18:50; 3 M Lindsay (PH Racing) 19:30
Women: 1 Z Mcgroarty 24:12
Sri Chinmoy 10km, Battersea Park, November 20
Overall:
1 N Bester (Best Athletics) 31:22; 2 A Annett (Mourne) 31:36; 3 C Sandison (Fulham) 31:48
M40: 1 M Sharp (Lauris) 32:30
M50: 1 W Pitt (Kent) 34:46
Women:
1 A Birch (Lon C AC) 35:24; 2 H Pullen (W’ley) 35:32; 3 D Maggs (Belg) 39:05
Stanley Park 10km, November 20
Overall:
1 D Hinde 37:20; 2 M Atkinson (Prestwich) 39:41; 3 J Cobb (Blackpool W&F) 39:48
Women:
1 C Betmead 40:13; 2 L Dawson 45:05; 3 L Joyce 47:23
Even Splits York 5km Series, York, November 19
Overall:
1 M Bostock (Wake) 14:59; 2 E Buck (Newk) 15:12; 3 C Mills (Leeds U CC) 15:13
Women:
1 R Hughes 16:51; 2 A Fearn (W&SV, U15) 18:15; 3 J Wood (Hill, U20) 18:33
W50: 1 A Preston (Weald Tri) 20:47
W55: 1 F Deacon (Nidd) 21:48
Castle Combe Chilly 10km, Wiltshire, November 21
Overall:
1 F Rusby (B&W) 33:09
2 P Burden (Taunt, M40) 33:55
3 T Emmett (Axe V, M40) 34:44
4 D Staddon (Axe V, M40) 34:53
5 C Sherwin (FoD) 34:53
M40: 4 H Sly (B&W) 35:03
Women:
1 V Kenny (B&W) 35:42
2 C Taylor-Green (Cleve, W35) 36:11
3 E Dimond (Llis, W35) 37:35
4 H West 39:46
W50: 1 P Brady 44:30
W60: L Clements I(Bide) 34:59
Stevenage Half-Marathon, Hertfordshire, November 21
Overall:
1 A Patterson (FVS, M40) 72;55
2 S Jackson (FVS, M45) 75:50
3 S Pedley (B Stort) 77:06
M50: 1 M Davey (Bigg) 82:32; 2 D Cox (R’side) 82:43
M65: 1 C Arnold (Bigg) 95:09
M75: 1 S Mann (FVS) 1:45:28
Hertfordshire Champs
Overall: Patterson
M40: Patterson
M50: Cox
M60: Randfield
M70: Mann
Women:
1 E Parry (Gard CR) 82:45
2 K Hamlin (Ampt, W40) 86:38
3 J Lynch (Belg) 86:58
W50: 1 V Simpson (B Stort) 97:16
W55: 1 S Harris (St Alb) 96:11
W60: 1 A Wood (Werr) 1:47:36
Hertfordshire Champs
Overall: Parry
W40: S Millward (Ware, W45) 95:57
W50: Harris (W55)
W60: Wood
Derby Midweek Races, November 17
Gemma Hillier-Moses burnished her triathlon credentials with a third placed overall finish in the night-time 5km in 17:01.
This was four years after her last outing over the distance, when she ran 16:35,
Overall (5km):
1 S Jamieson (Der, U20) 16:36
2 S Martin (Poplar) 16:51
3 G Hillier-Moses (Charn, W) 17:01
M50: 1 P Critchlow (Beau) 17:05; 2 I Chant (L Eaton) 17:39
M55: 1 C Booth (R Royce) 18:42; 2 G Lowry (Sheff) 18:53
Women:
1 Hillier-Moses 17:01
2 H Outhwaite Der) 17:45
3 G Curren (Notts) 19:23
W50: 1 L Insley (Der) 20:32; 2 C Pridham (M’over) 22:45
Brampton to Carlisle 10, November 21
In his first ever 10 mile race Andrew Heyes won in a fast 48:42 from Elisha De Mello’s 49:18.
Kieran Walker completed the sub-50 participants in third – just – with 49:59.
Heather Townsend, who was runner-up in the Manchester Marathon and won the Wilmslow Half-Marathon this autumn, also won her first ever 10 mile race.
Her time of 56:50 moved her to fifth in the UK rankings for 2021.
A distant second was Steph Pennycook in 60:09 with Rachelle Falloon third in 61:12.
Andrew Heyes (David Hewitson)
Overall:
1 A Heyes (Hallam) 48:42; 2 E De Mello (R&N) 49:18; 3 K Walker (NE Project) 49:59; 4 M Grieve (Leeds C) 50:12; 5 R Scott (R&Z) 50:21; 6 L Gamble-thompson (New M) 50:23; 7 D Green (North Shields Polytechnic) 50:26; 8 M Walsh (Kesw, M40) 50:42; 9 S Stead (Kesw) 50:44; 10 C Franks (Gate) 51:51
M40: 2 D Holmes 52:46; 3 P Graves (Bord H) 54:17; 4 A Heppell (Gosf) 55:00
M45: 1 C Jones (R&Z) 52:23; 2 R Maddams (Kesw) 56:53.
M50: 1 S Wylie (Cambus) 54:58; 2 D Hogg (C’nauld) 59:45
M55: 1 P Clough (Hunwick) 59:51; 2 R Andrew (Aln) 61:22; 3 R Tailford (Tyne Br) 61:32; 4 G Dover (Hoad) 61:53; 5 G Arthur (SSh) 62:26.
M60: 1 I Norman (Heat) 62:07; 2 K Mccaig (Dumf) 62:46; 3 P Simpson (J&H) 65:22.
M65: 1 G Bayne (Morp) 63:33
Women: 1 H Townsend (Leeds C) 56:50; 2 S Pennycook (Leeds C) 60:09; 3 R Falloon (Morp) 61:12
W35: 1 T Millmore (Birt) 61:39
W40: 1 K Barden (Gala) 63:08; 2 J Nutt (Els) 63:45; 3 R Breheny (J&H) 65:28
W45: 1 L Bell (Gars) 61:16; 2 K Stevenson (Tyne Br) 61:33; 3 F Todd (Bord H) 64:24
W50: 1 S Stephenson (Els) 67:12; 2 S Smith (Eden) 69:06
W55: 1 J Murdy (SSh) 67:07
W65: 1 S Cain (C’land) 76:50
Porsche Centre Preston 10, November 21
Overall:
1 H Wakefield (Salf) 50:53; 2 C Livesey (Salf, M40) 51:48; 3 C Prior (Card, M40) 52:32
M45: 1 S Hall (RVH) 56:43
M50: 1 R Affleck (Prest) 56:19; 2 N Gaskell (RVH) 56:33; 3 F Rafferty (S’port W) 57:08
M55: 1 D Parkinson (Prest) 62:26
M60: 1 D Lord (Trawd) 62:35
M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 75:02
Women:
1 S Cowper (Roth) 61:42; 2 D Allen (Leigh) 63:09; 3 H Armitage (Sale, W45) 65:32
Overall (5M):
1 R Clark (W’sey) 27:39; 2 S Croft (R Rose, M40) 27:45; 3 M Holton (BWF, U15) 28:46
Women:
1 E Nolan 36:33; 2 H Cubbon (B’burn, U17) 37:28; 3 S Green (Warr RR, W60) 38:18
Wimborne 10, November 21
Overall:
1 R McTaggart (B’mth, M35) 53:35; 2 C Peck (Eg H, M40) 53:50; 3 B Renshaw (B’port, M40) 54:01
M50: 1 R Swindlehurst (Twemlow) 58:43
M60: 1 J Critchlow (Purb R) 59:42; 2 D Wright (Ciren) 65:20; 3 P Wilding (Lyt MS) 65:33
Women:
1 M Rasch 64:47; 2 D Leggott (LonelyGoat, W45) 65:02; 3 J Lee Marshall (Purb R, W35) 65:06
W60: 1 H Khoshnevis (B’mth) 74:08
W65: 1 J Neal (Poole) 82:37; 2 H Ambrosen (B’mth) 84:22
Leicester City Winter 5km Series, November 18
Overall:
1 K Cann 16:46; 2 J Barton (Stilt, M35) 16:52; 3 G Singh (M40) 17:11
Women:
1 E Hall (W End) 19:32; 2 S Evans (W&SV, U13) 20:08; 3 L Davison (W End, W45) 20:50
Nottingham Winter 5km Series, November 18
Overall:
1 K Watson (Mans, M35) 15:07; 2 W Bowran (St Alb) 15:33; 3 M Lovell (Nott U) 15:36
M45: 1 D Nugent 15:39
Women:
1 R Tomey (Nott U) 21:20; 2 Z Attenborough 21:36; 3 C Watson (SinA, W35) 21:43
BMAF 10km Championships, Gravesend, November 21
On the tough Cyclopark circuit, Midland Master’s M35 Ben Kruze was a clear winner in 31:55. He was followed home by first M45 Andrew Webb (32:27) and M40 champion Richard Price (32:34).
Medway Tri’s W40 Nicola Lilley was a surprise overall women’s winner in 38:27 just ahead of W35 champion Nichola Evans’ 38:32 and second W40 Maggie Skinner’s 38:39.
Pick of the women’s age group winners were W60 Monica Williamson, whose 39:36 would have gold in three of the younger age groups.
More than 45 years after she ran for Britain in the Montreal Olympic 1500m, Penny Forse won the W70 gold medal in 50:57.
Former world masters 5000m champion Ben Reynolds won M55 gold in 34:22 and narrowly defeated the M50 champion Gary O’Brien’s 34:26.
Paul Mingay was an impressive M60 title winner in 34:54 while Jonathan Haynes won M65 gold in 38:30.
The M70 and M75 titles respectively went to Mike Chipping (44:13) and Ron McCullough’s 45:10 while Michael Conway (52:03) took the M80 crown.
Other women winners were W45 Marie Jesson (41:00), W50 Maria Heslop (41:56), W55 Caroline Wood (42:05) and W65 Barbara Ockenden (52:14).
Overall:
1 B Kruze (Mid M, M35) 31:57; 2 A Webb (M&M, M45) 32:27; 3 R Price (SC Vets, M40) 32:34
M45: 2 S Smith (C&C) 33:01
M50: 1 G O’Brien (SW Vets) 34:26
M55: 1 B Reynolds (Vets) 34:22; 2 N Danby (Vets) 34:36; 3 S Watmough (N Masters) 34:44; 4 S Male (SC Vets) 34:45
M60: 1 P Mingay (EMAC) 34:54; 2 I Lloyd (Swan) 34:56; 3 C Cooke (EMAC) 35:10; 4 G Hester (Sco Vets) 38:57; 5 P O’connell (SC Vets) 39:01; 6 D Dunstall (Seaf) 39:03; 7 R Jenkin (Vets) 39:43
M65: 1 J Haynes (EMAC) 38:30; 2 G Ruffle (Vets) 39:48; 3 G Morgan (Vets) 41:28
M70: 1 M Chipping (SW Vets) 44:13; 2 P Young (SW Vets) 44:26; 3 T Newton (EMAC) 45:14; 4 P Kennedy (Vets) 45:59
M75: 1 R Mccullough (EMAC) 45:10; 2 R Bloom (Vets) 45:41; 3 M Rouse (Vets) 49:32; 4 T Rea (Mote) 50:07
M80: 1 M Conway (SC Vets) 52:03
Women:
1 N Lilley (MedwayTri, W40) 38:27; 2 N Evans (Ton, W35) 38:32; 3 M Skinner (EMAC, W40) 38:39
W45: 1 M Jesson (Corby) 41:00
W50: 1 M Heslop (Ton) 41:56; 2 T Oldershaw (Ton) 42:46
W55: 1 C Wood (Arena) 42:05; 2 S Dixon (SC Vets) 42:38
W60: 1 M Williamson (Mid M) 39:36; 2 J Hughes (Arena) 44:26
W65: 1 B Ockendon (SC Vets) 52:14; 2 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 52:48
W70: 1 P Forse (SC Vets) 50:57
Chelmsford 10km, November 20
Scott Cousins won in 30:47 from Tonbridge’s Daniel Bradley (31:21).
Springfield also won the women’s race through W40 Liz Davies’ 36:22 from Laura Thomas’s 37:06.
Overall:
1 S Cousins (Spring S) 30:47; 2 B Daniel (Ton) 31:21; 3 S Strange (Ton) 31:33
M55: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 35:37
M60: 1 T Knightley (Ilf) 38:12; 2 P Tullett (Chelm) 39:39
M75: 1 C McDonnell (Dengie 100) 49:32
U20: 1 A Ford (Hav 90) 32:58
Women:
1 L Davies (Spring S, W40) 36:22; 2 L Thomas (Ips J) 37:06; 3 C Bishop (Bas) 37:53
W45: 1 S Bilbie (Spring S) 38:25
Conwy Half-Marathon, Conwy, November 21
Overall:
1 G Priestley (Salf) 70:30; 2 M Young (W Ches) 72:14; 3 T Roberts (Meir) 72:34
M70: 1 D Alcock (Trent) 98:00
Women:
1 A Bracegirdle (Salf) 77:51; 2 C Green (N Wal RR, W45) 85:15; 3 C Walton (W35) 86:58
Morecambe 10, 10km & 5km, November 21
Overall (10M):
1 L Cossham (Hallam) 53:49; 2 J Gritt (Royt) 57:09; 3 M Roy (L&M) 65:33
Women:
1 S Mamoun (Gin Pit Flyers, W35) 73:08; 2 E Roberts (Hoad, W35) 74:43; 3 K Paterson (Hyde, W35) 81:25
Overall (10km): 1 C Almond (Amble) 32:29; 2 S Robinson (Bord H, M55) 36:55; 3 A Clokey (L&M, M40) 39:22
Women:
1 C Mottershead 41:11; 2 B Kennedy (Sett, W60) 43:38; 3 L Bell (Wins, W40) 43:42
Overall (5km):
1 A Crawford 18:05; 2 K Beazley (Prest, M60) 20:20; 3 W Crook (Chor ATC, M55) 20:49
M80: 1 K Robson (Wig D) 29:51
Women:
1 L Cox (Lyth, W50) 21:22; 2 S Hawitt (Lyth, W55) 24:32; 3 K Aspinall (Red Rose RR, W45) 26:14