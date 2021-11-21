In his first ever 10 mile race Andrew Heyes won in a fast 48:42 from Elisha De Mello’s 49:18.

Kieran Walker completed the sub-50 participants in third – just – with 49:59.

Heather Townsend, who was runner-up in the Manchester Marathon and won the Wilmslow Half-Marathon this autumn, also won her first ever 10 mile race.

Her time of 56:50 moved her to fifth in the UK rankings for 2021.

A distant second was Steph Pennycook in 60:09 with Rachelle Falloon third in 61:12.