While many other athletes in other sports get a lot of glory for maintaining their physique in order to perform, it is often forgotten that marathon runners also have to spend many months building up their stamina. Since these distances are run outside, runners usually like to train outdoors(in rain or shine) in order to prepare themselves for the big day.

Individual participants are often challenging themselves within a race to move at a pace that bests their previous personal records. Some of the most intense battles an athlete can have are the ones with themselves. The momentum can ebb and flow, sometimes changing the live betting odds during a race.

We’ll take a look at three winners of the New York City Marathon who will be talked about for many years to come.

Shalane Flanagan

One of the most popular American-born winners of the New York City Marathon is Shalane Flanagan, who won the 2017 edition of the event. Flanagan finished the race in an astounding 2 hours and 26 minutes, and has continued to push her body in ways that most runners have never considered trying in the past. It’s exactly the type of intense internal competitiveness that Flanagan displays, wanting to continue to improve her already peak performance.

It remains to be seen whether Flanagan will try to capture gold in New York City again in the future, but she will remain a fixture of the running community no matter what. She has shown an interest in helping other runners out when it comes to nutritional guidance about what to eat. This dedication towards giving back the sport is what makes her truly unique.

Ghirmay Ghebreslassie

He may not have the easiest name to say, but Eritrea’s Ghirmay Ghebreslassie has the potential to be a decorated runner when his career is said and done. He won the 2016 New York City Marathon, becoming the first Eritrean to do so. This is a wonderful thing about running and sports in general, as it shines a light on talent regardless of ethnicity.

Many competitors need several tries to claim victory at the marathon, but Ghebreslassie was victorious at the tender age of 21. This may put expectations for him moving forward at a higher level, but he seems like the type of person who will accept the challenge. He’s come so far (both literally and figuratively) that it seems like he will remain undaunted in his quest for future success.

Sharon Lokedi

Speaking of blazing-fast female competitors, Sharon Lokedi certainly fits into that category. She won the 2022 New York City marathon in a rapid 2 hours and 23 minutes. Lokedi also made history by becoming just the second woman to win the event in her first attempt.

Lokedi is originally from Kenya, but she is no stranger to the United States running circuit. She went to university in America, and set many Big 12 conference records on the track. She was also previously named 2019 Women’s Indoor Track and Field Performer Of The Year.