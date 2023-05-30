AW collaboration

Although the world of athletics can be focused on top-level professional events or the best amateur competitors, it is not always just about seeing who gets over the finishing line first. A good example of this is athletic events that help raise awareness of certain issues, or raise money for charities helping people battling them.

One of the most warmly received meets of this kind in recent times was the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2023 on Sunday 14 May. This marathon was set up to not only honour Leeds Rhino rugby league legend, who is bravely fighting motor neurone disease, but also raise awareness of MND as a condition.

Lots of attention for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2023

As you can imagine, this was a race that drew a lot of attention, not only from athletics fans but also people inspired by the cause it was supporting. In addition, as with many popular sport activities, it was also an event that people chose to bet on. Although you may not immediately realise this, sports bettors who did this and donated some of their winnings to MND charities are another way in which vital funds can be raised.

Inspired by the running challenges taken on by former teammate Kevin Sinfield in recent years in support of old teammate Burrow, the marathon was set up not just to raise money for MND charities but also a new MND centre in Leeds.

But what were the highlights of this marathon?

The crowds

One of the biggest highlights of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2023 was surely the huge crowd it attracted. While the world-famous London Marathon always draws plenty of spectators, the atmosphere in Leeds was something else. This was both in terms of people turning up to run the marathon and the masses of spectators who cheered them on.

It’s estimated that around 12,500 runners participated in this event and this made it a roaring success. It also gave the whole day a real buzz and made it a marathon that will be a regular part of the athletics calendar moving ahead.

As noted above, the large crowds who came from not only the UK but all over the world also played their part. This also made for a brilliant atmosphere and gave people the support they needed to make it around the course.

The overall attendance figures also helped the event grab plenty of media attention, which boosted awareness of MND as a condition. The number of people who turned up also helped to raise lots of money for the new centre for MND in Leeds and MND charities in general.

Rob and Lindsey Burrow making it around the course

For many people, one real highlight of the day was not only Rob Burrow himself making it around the course but his wife Lindsey too. This not only showed how supportive she is to his condition but also how close their relationship is.

Rob Burrow being able to take part and complete the marathon was also something special. This saw his old mate Kevin Sinfield pushing Burrow around the route in his wheelchair and giving him a chance to engage with spectators and fellow runners as he went. This should not be a surprise, as Burrow has never backed down in his fight with MND and never shied away from a challenge. To see him out there really did bring something extra to the occasion.

An amazing moment at the Leeds Marathon as Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over the finish line ❤️ The marathon has now been named after Burrow 🙌pic.twitter.com/BXDTxYG3gL — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 14, 2023

The finish

It is only fitting to mention arguably THE standout moment of 2023’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon – the finish. Anyone who saw it live or via the world’s media cannot fail to have been moved by it. It saw Sinfield lift Burrow out of his wheelchair, carry him over the finishing line and plant an affectionate kiss on his friend’s head in front of stunned crowds.

To say this was an emotional moment is an understatement and it is one that will live long in our memories. It showed not only the deep bond between the two men but also that people with MND need affection in the same way as everyone else. This gesture also further showed the caring nature of Kevin Sinfield and what an outstanding person he is. When you look at the tireless work he has done to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease and support his friend, it is clear what a fantastic person he is.

2023 Rob Burrow Leeds marathon a huge success

When you consider the highlights the inaugural 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds marathon had, it is clear what a major success it was. Anyone who follows athletics cannot fail to have heard about it or been impressed by it. This makes it highly likely that 2024’s edition will draw more attention and bring us even more highlights to enjoy.