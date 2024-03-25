AW collaboration

When you think of Hong Kong, many people’s minds might go straight to the spectacular sight of Victoria Harbor at night. Or to Happy Valley Racecourse, where tourists and locals alike flock in their droves to watch the local horse racing action under the lights. You can also take the tram up to The Peak or travel by cable car to the impressive Tian Tan Buddha. The iconic, bronze Buddha is located on Lantau Island but perhaps only those of the running persuasion will know that there is also a series of famous trail races that take place in the Lantau wilderness.

End of year trail run fun

This year, the most challenging trail races in Hong Kong will take place towards the end of 2024 in October and November. The Lantau 2 Peaks trail run will be held on 6th October, with two distances on offer, 15km and 23.9km. These races are also classified as UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) qualifier events for anyone aspiring to take on the best in the world in the mountain ultramarathon race which takes place between 26th August-1st September 2024.

The Lantau 2 Peaks race with a maximum altitude of 893m will provide a stern challenge but will reap the ultimate rewards for completing the event.

The trail-running fun does not stop in October. Between 7th-9th November 2024, athletes line up for the Translantau, which is also part of the UTMB World Series. The level steps up significantly for this event, with four punishing distances available to choose from over the three days. On 7th November, runners tackling 20km will take to the start line before embarking on their route along the coastal trails in Chi Ma Wan country park.

Over the following days, the distances ramp up to 100km, 100 miles and 50km on the final day. The trails on Lantau Island offer wonderful scenic value. But for brave athletes taking on these challenges in October and November, overcoming the conditions, the steep climbs and long downhills will be their overriding objective.

Away from Lantau Island, there are also a range of other running events that take place in Hong Kong. The marathon has already taken place this year with Kenya’s Anderson Seroi taking victory in a time of 2:12:50. Medina Armino crossed the line in 2:28:47 to claim the women’s event. And keep an eye out for a potential second edition of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon after the success of the inaugural event in 2023.