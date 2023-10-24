The simple act of putting one foot in front of another can help you physically and mentally in many ways

We’re all too busy nowadays to put some physical work in and change our lives for the better. Whether it’s the gym or simpler activities such as running, many people abhor them. But, that’s until they learn the benefits of it. Running has often been called a miracle drug, and to be honest, it does give off a high and more than that too.

Running can change our lives drastically and for the better. It doesn’t mean just physical health, but mental health too. The benefits of running are far-reaching, and in this article, we’ll explore how it can change or even save your life.

Improves Your Overall Health

There’s no question that running can effectively improve our overall health. It’s a high-impact cardio exercise that involves nearly all the muscles in the human body. This kind of cardio is required to lower the risk of many serious diseases. With our sedentary lifestyles nowadays, it’s almost a must.

Let's be honest and face the facts – we've gotten very lazy, especially during the past few years. The world is in a state of chaos and no one wants to do anything, especially about their health. We'd rather sit and watch our favorite TV shows. This constant obsession with gaming leads to a sedentary lifestyle that drastically raises the chances of serious diseases and conditions.

There's an easy solution for that and it doesn't involve a coach. Want to feel better and improve your health in many ways? Try running for 15-20 minutes per day. We're not thinking sprints or athletic runs. Even simple runs around your neighbourhood will do the trick if you're consistent. Trust us – you'll feel much better than sitting on your phone. There's a time to relax, but when it comes to our health, skipping things is not allowed. And, let's be honest once again – everyone has 20 minutes per day, even in their busy schedule. It's just a question of effort.

Important for the Mental Health Too

We all have a lot of things going on our minds. Whether it’s personal or being worried about the state the deteriorating state the world is in, mental health is deteriorating quickly around the world. You know what can help banish those thoughts? A bit of running with your favorite music on. It’ll become your new fave thing to do once you see the implications it will have on your mental health.

When you run, the body releases endorphins and serotonin – neurotransmitters and chemical compounds that make us more energetic and essentially happier. That’s a scientific fact – we’re not making it up. The brain releases these chemicals after light to easy running. That’s why you’re always glad you took that run, even if you hated to do it. When this happens on a regular basis, you’ll be hooked on it and the happiness it provides.

Improves Your Diet

Now for an unlikely improvement, but one that can change your life – running can actually help you eat better. If you’re struggling to lose weight and you can’t keep your hands off unhealthy food, running can get it sorted out. As you improve as a runner, you’ll feel the need to eat more nutrient-dense foods. Yes, you can still eat a burger sometimes, but only after a run and on a cheat day. When you run regularly, you will stick to healthier foods that provide your body with the energy to continue running, not be a slog that doesn’t want to leave the couch.

Over time, you’ll see that nutrition and diet are highly important for you to reach your goals. You’ll start eating better and get healthier at the same time, which is the combo everyone is excited about.

Makes You Ambitious and More Focused

Running is a very competitive sport, even on an amateur level. By running at the same time every day and completing your fitness goals, you will become more focused and ambitious. The more you get into this seemingly leisure activity, the more you’ll crave it. Log the proper mileage and the workout times on your smartphone or smartwatch, and you’ll be determined to take things to the next level.

Boosts Your Optimism

Remember how we said running will make you happier? It’ll also make you a more optimistic person in general. Running breeds excitement, success, and positivity. It does that when you start reaching your goals and committing to further ones. It’s a kind of incurable optimism that will stay with you for the rest of your life.

Over time, nothing will stop you from running. Whether it’s a bit of rain or some cold, or when fatigue starts setting in, you’ll be optimistic after a single short run. By toughening up, you’ll also realize that some things aren’t that bad. Yes, we all have personal battles to fight, but a bit more optimism can help you battle the hardships.

Helps with Addiction Recovery

Substance abuse and addiction are at an all-time high. It’s an epidemic much similar to obesity, and it’s hard to shake off. Whether it’s cigarettes, sugar, or alcohol, many runners are recovering addicts who credit running with saving their lives. When you’re quitting something, you can’t go cold turkey. It’s a great option for those who can do it, but not everyone can. The symbols during recovery can be tough on even the toughest people. But, substituting the bad habit with a healthy one is the best and healthiest approach.

Running can help you stay sober for good, without any therapies or pills. It’s a therapy on its own with a huge positive impact on our physical and mental health. It will be tough in the beginning, but you should stay the course. With a bit of practice, you will soon start feeling its positive effects on your life.