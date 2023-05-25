AW collaboration

Being a pro athlete is many kids’ dream. That’s because sports stars are popular, highly skilled, and earn a lot of money. What’s best, many athletes earn extra from brand endorsements and product promotion.

But why do notable sports figures engage in advertising campaigns? And how much can they earn from it? Read on to see the answers!

Types of brands athletes tend to promote

Many people wonder which companies tend to hire sportsmen, but the truth is this: Almost all of them do it.

We’ll start with the obvious – sports apparel companies frequently hire athletes to promote their clothing or shoes. Examples include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, Reebok, and New Balance, to name just a few.

Besides that, companies making sports drinks and nutritional supplements are also agile in this field. It’s a natural combination because athletes promote products that emphasise the importance of hydration and proper nutrition for athletic performance. You’ll probably think of Gatorade or Red Bull, but there are tons of other brands in the same niche.

One of the rising trends is the impact of the gambling industry. You’ve probably seen it before if you play online casino games – as soon as you choose the casino, you see ads with well-known faces. This is the case when you play at the best payout online casino because it does everything to impress users. You can withdraw money quickly, all while playing sports-themed games and watching commercials with superstar runners or track and field athletes.

Perhaps it feels strange to see athletes endorsing online casinos, but it comes down to the financial benefits for both parties involved. Bear in mind that the best casino with no account can afford to hire famous people for its marketing campaigns. That greatly adds to the Olympic athletes income, helping them earn some extra bucks.

Of course, the automobile industry is not immune to this kind of marketing either. The likes of Mercedes-Benz and BMW often partner with athletes to promote their vehicles. But the list goes on, as you’ll notice sportsmen promoting a range of other businesses like:

Tech companies

Financial services

Fast food chains

Watch and jewellery brands

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Athletes as brand ambassadors

Fans love athletes with exceptional skills, but brands appreciate sportsmen for their off-the-field presence. That’s because many athletes have celebrity status and huge social media followings. In such circumstances, athletes become a valuable asset for brands that want to strengthen relationships with their target audience.

We know you’ve seen many VIP figures who promote products and services outside of their sport. Here are just a few extremely notable names:

Usain Bolt : The best sprinter in history reportedly earned over $20 million for leading Puma’s campaign before and during the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Michael Jordan : The basketball legend built an iconic partnership with Nike. It all started in 1984 with the launch of the Air Jordan sneaker line. However, the partnership quickly grew to become the most profitable business deal in history.

Serena Williams : One of the best tennis players ever is a brand ambassador for companies like Gatorade and Nike. Serena’s strong work ethic and determination on the court make her a great fit for brands conveying a message of strength and resilience.

Simone Biles : The Olympic gymnast has partnered with Nike and Uber Eats, to name just a couple. Simone has an extremely positive attitude, which makes her ideal for brands promoting a healthy lifestyle.

How much can athletes earn from it?

This question is hard because the actual deal varies greatly depending on several factors. The main factors are the athlete’s popularity and his negotiation skills. Some sportsmen sign multi-million dollar endorsement deals, while others get a smaller fee or just free amenities.

For instance, Michael Jordan earned $2.5 million from Nike for a five-year deal that started in 1984. But time has changed a lot since then, which is why Jordan is now a billionaire thanks to his cooperation with Nike and other brands.

However, you should know that athletes are subject to regulations. Many pro leagues have specific guidelines on the types of partnerships their players can enter into.

Conclusion

Professional athletes already make a lot of money, but some still get extra income from endorsing all sorts of brands or even specific products. These endorsements not only benefit the athletes financially but also help companies reach a wider audience and build credibility with their customers.

Do you think athletes should be promoting the brands they don’t know well? Write a comment to share your thoughts on this interesting subject!