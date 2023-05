Southampton athlete improves PB in solo run at Battersea as the track season in Britain begins to build momentum

COMEBACK 5000m, Battersea Park, London, April 28

In front of an enthusiastic crowd, spilling out into the fifth lane, Zak Mahamed was an easy winner in a PB 13:47.43 although breezy conditions slowed him slightly when he was solo in the last two kilometres.

The women’s winner was former hockey international Katie Axford, who followed up her great run in the national six-stage road relays where she was second fastest with a splendid debut of 15:49.79 which is 50 seconds better than her road PB set on Battersea’s roads a month earlier.

Georgie Grgec, who was ninth in the English National and has now switched from New Zealand to Britain, came within a second of her PB with 15:52.16 in second.

Former European under-20 1500m silver medallist Amy Griffiths broke new ground as a 5000m runner with 16:00.23 in third.

Men: 5000: 1 Z Mahamed (Soton) 13:47.43; 2 B MacMillan (Centr) 14:00.00; 3 A Milligan (NBH) 14:02.29; 4 W Battershill (Erme) 14:02.63; 5 J Dargan (AFD, U20) 14:03.10; 6 J Sanderson (G&G) 14:04.58; 7 S Stirling (Falk) 14:05.45; 8 K Reilly (Ton) 14:06.43; 9 O Bell (Herts P) 14:10.58; 10 A Penney (HW) 14:11.17; 11 K Taylor (B&W) 14:12.78; 12 K Elliott (Falk) 14:16.66; 13 J Cornish (HW) 14:17.28; 14 L Duffy (Mans) 14:19.47; 15 D Evans (SB) 14:24.34; 16 D Jones (Carm, U20) 14:27.18



Mixed events: 5000: r2: 7 N Tearle (G&G, M50) 16:47.81. r3: 3 R Chang (Marl J, U20) 15:41.70; 5 T Squires (Hill, M35) 15:46.78; 11 S Coombes (Herne H, M50) 16:12.73. r4: 4 Q Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 14:55.22; 7 M McDaniel (G&G, M35) 15:06.00. r5: 1 E Brown (Hallam) 14:28.03; 3 J O’Hara (Soton) 14:33.58; 7 E Chuck (Dulw, M35) 14:43.00; 8 L Minale (Gate) 14:43.01; 10 R Wilson (High, M35) 14:44.43; 17 K Kyereme (SB, M45) 14:55.29

Women: 5000: 1 K Axford (Belg) 15:49.79; 2 G Grgec (Herne H) 15:52.16; 3 A Griffiths (AFD) 16:00.23; 4 B Kidger (Phoe) 16:02.34; 5 H Dixon (Camb H) 16:03.46; 6 L Reid (Ton) 16:07.44; 7 R Murray (Bed C) 16:08.78; 8 L Church (Read) 16:12.97; 9 V Hopkins (Ton) 16:25.15; 10 E Moyes (AFD) 16:51.41; 11 K Estlea (AFD) 16:54.00; 12 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 17:29.04; 13 N Griffiths (Soton, W35) 17:29.67

HERTFORDSHIRE & BEDFORDSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Stevenage, May 1

U13 mixed events: 1500: 1 O McDonald (Dac) 4:46.87



Mixed events: 100: 6 J Saunders-Mullins (SNH, W70) 16.6. 200: 3 J Rogers (Bir, W55) 31.51; 4 J Saunders-Mullins (SNH, W70) 34.81. DT: 1 D Faulkner (Gard CR, M70) 25.55. JT: 1 T Ratcliffe (Dac, M55) 44.07



Men: 1500: 3 S Coombes (Herne H, M50) 4:16.61



U17 women: 1500: 1 P Gill (St Alb) 4:27.66; 2 S Jacobs (St Alb) 4:39.07; 3 L Farr (Bed C) 4:44.87

TRAFFORD MEDAL MEETINGS, Stretford, May 1

U13 mixed events: 75: r6: 1 M Johnson (W Ches, U13W) 10.01; 2 E Anwyl (Sale, U13W) 10.24. 150: r8: 1 M Johnson (W Ches, U13W) 19.54



U17: 300: r1: 5 E Bibby (Wirr, U15W) 41.58. r3: 2 B Manson (W Ches, U15W) 42.95



U15: 800: r1: 1 M Mullett (W&SV, U13W) 2:21.63; 2 I Beddow (WARR, U13W) 2:23.35; 3 E Beddow (WARR, U13W) 2:24.47; 4 Z Bratt (Stoke, U13W) 2:25.11. r7: 1 F Dobson Emmas (Traff) 2:03.60; 7 H Cross (Liv H, U15W) 2:14.83; 8 L Roden (Roth, U15W) 2:15.39; 9 M Schofield (Roth, U15W) 2:16.31. r8: 2 I Hill (Sale, U15W) 2:15.65. 1500: r1: 6 V Rudkin (W&SV, U15W) 4:37.15; 7 M Carvell (Liv H, U15W) 4:38.98; 9 I Porter (Linc W, U15W) 4:44.48. LJ: D: 2 M Johnson (W Ches, U13W) 4.37/0.0. DT: 1 B Roberts (Prest) 36.88. DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff, U15W) 31.96



Mixed events: 100: r1: 5 A May (Bolt, U15W) 12.49. r7 (0.0): 1 A Robertson (Sale) 10.50. r10 (0.8): 3 K Jones (Kend, U17W) 12.28. r12 (0.0): 1 C Agwu (Traff, W40) 13.50. 400: r2: 5 A Halliday (H’gate, M45) 55.15. r3: 3 K Dacosta (B’burn, U17W) 56.90. r4: 1 G Pritchard (Wig D, U20W) 57.20



Men: 1500: 1 M Wharton (Sale) 3:46.00; 2 T Moran (IRL) 3:47.12; 3 E Savage (Sale, U20) 3:50.48



U15: HT: 1 A Dodds (Bolt) 35.84



U13: 75H: r2: 1 T Kerr (Leigh) 12.61



U17 women: 80H: 1 K Jones (Kend) 11.65



U15: 75H: r1: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 11.69. SP: C: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 11.74. HT: 1 M Casey (Liv PS) 39.95; 2 J Wilkins (Traff) 39.23; 3 B Pendlebury (Traff) 34.02



U13: 70H: r1: 1 E Anwyl (Sale) 11.38; 2 J Seddon (Traff) 11.48; 3 L Melling (Leigh) 11.75. SP: A: 1 R Kingston (Leeds C) 9.21

CHARLES STUART OPEN GRADED MEETING, Middlesbrough, April 30

U20 mixed events: 100 (0.5): 4 C Kelsey (M’bro, U20W) 12.05



U15: 200: r1 (0.3): 3 W Ofor (M’bro, U15W) 25.59; 4 C Obinna-Alo (Sun, U15W) 25.69



Men: 200 (0.1): 1 R Yousif (NEB, M35) 21.72



Mixed events: 400: 3 P Malik (Harrow, W) 55.92; 4 L Creaby (Blyth, U17W) 58.39; 5 E Creasey (M’bro, U17W) 59.39. HT: 1 J Mayho (Bir, W) 66.04



Women: SP: 1 L Slater (NE Vets, W35) 10.47. DT: 1 L Slater (NE Vets, W35) 38.45



U17: HT: 1 A Hodgson (Morp, U15) 40.88

AZTEC TRACK & FIELD SERIES, St. Peter Port, April 30

U13 mixed events: 75: r2 (0.2): 1 A Van Heerden (Guern, U13W) 10.23



U17: 300: 1 I Lowe (Guern, U17W) 40.78



Mixed events: HJ: 1 D Garland (Guern, M40) 1.80



Men: 400: 1 P Curtis (Guern) 48.33. 400H: 1 D Garland (Guern, M40) 59.25



U20: 3000SC: 1 J Le Tissier (Guern) 10:06.58

SCOTTISHATHLETICS THROWS & JUMPS GRAND PRIX 1, Inverness, April 30



Mixed events: SP: A: 1 M Robb (Pit, U13) 10.51; 2 L Brown (Falk, W50) 9.80. DT: B: 1 M Robb (Pit, U13) 25.50; 3 C Cameron (VPCG, W60) 23.94



Men: HT: B: 1 C MacLennan (I’ness, U20) 37.81. HT: B: 1 R Stainsby (I’ness, U17) 49.12



U20: HT: C: 1 S Radabaugh (I’ness) 50.29. JT: B: 1 Z Fearn (I’ness) 55.19



U17: DT: C: 1 B Robb (Pit) 42.31



Women: DT: C: 2 A Kennedy (Kil’k, U17) 31.37; 3 L Brown (Falk, W50) 26.83. HT: B: 1 A McAuslan-Kelly (TVH, U20) 50.53. HT: A: 1 A Kennedy (Kil’k, U17) 42.37



U17: HJ: A: 1 T O’Connor (DSTG) 1.76. TJ: 1 A Reid (Elgin) 10.85/0.0. HT: B: 1 L Fernandes (I’ness) 47.20

DERBYSHIRE MINI LEAGUE, Derby, April 29

U13 boys: JT: 1 J Moss (Amber) 34.05



U15 girls: 300: r1: 1 C Hadfield (Der) 42.18

WEST SUFFOLK STEEPLECHASE FESTIVAL, Bury St. Edmunds, April 29



Men: 800: 2 M Russell (Col H, M50) 2:04.40; 3 N Laud (Ips, M45) 2:05.50. 3000: 1 J Nixon (St Ed, M35) 8:48.20. 2000SC: 1 E Supple (Bed C, U20) 6:14.70; 4 J Buchanan (Dumf, M55) 7:44.50. 3000SC: 1 S Costley (Soton) 9:20.00



Women: 2000SC: 1 G Phelan (Wirr, U20) 6:55.40; 3 E Hausler (Newmkt J, W60) 8:49.40. 3000SC: 1 A Murray-Gourlay (Taun) 10:21.00; 2 N Thomson (Ton) 10:27.60; 3 H Reynolds (Norw, U20) 10:45.10; 4 R Clutterbuck (WSEH, U20) 10:59.80; 5 J Hatch (WSEH, U20) 11:14.10



U20: 1500SC: 1 O Brown (Wyc P) 5:08.70; 2 E Yelling (B&H) 5:19.50; 3 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17) 5:21.00

GAA / BMC REGIONAL RACES (Inc SCOTTISH 10,000m CHAMPS), Crownpoint, April 28

Men: 10,000: A: 1 J Burns (Jag) 29:46.95; 2 M Ferguson (TVH) 29:52.37; 3 J Bell (I’clyde) 30:02.27; 4 R Thomson (Cambus) 30:02.41; 5 D Bradford (Shett, M35) 30:11.72; 6 A Hay (Centr, M35) 30:34.60; 7 J Dunn (Cors) 30:52.37; 8 L Oates (Shett) 30:56.83; 9 R Good (Giff N) 31:19.86; 10 E Cameron (VP&TH, M40) 31:51.03; 11 D Cummins (W Wat, M35) 31:57.93. B: 1 W Stanley (VP&TH) 31:33.03; 2 L MacAlpine (Storn) 31:34.99; 3 C Reilly (Cambus, M35) 31:37.15; 9 S Gibson (Cambus, M35) 32:51.62; 10 R Carr (Cambus, M35) 32:53.65. C: 2 M Lang (Cors, M45) 34:02.43; 3 P Monaghan (G’nock, M50) 34:26.80; 4 D Tamburini (I’clyde, M45) 34:32.88; 6 R Paterson (Maryh, M50) 34:58.45; 7 J Carter (Cambus, M50) 35:26.64; 9 C Upson (Cambus, M55) 35:55.31. D: 2 S Chisholm (Glas U HH, W) 37:05.42; 3 D Thom (Cambus, M60) 38:12.51; 4 J Smylie (Giff N, W40) 38:48.11; 6 L Finlay (Dumf, W50) 40:00.42; 7 A Chong (Giff N, W50) 40:15.89; 9 G McPherson (Metro, M65) 41:26.45; 11 J Robertson (P’head, M65) 42:58.27

ABERDEEN AAC OPEN GRADED – MEETING 1, Aberdeen, April 26

Mixed events: 3000: r1: 3 R Crawford (A’deen, U17) 8:52.46; 5 H Cameron (A’deen, W) 9:38.28. r2: 1 J Needs (A’deen, U15W) 10:41.65

BURY AC TRACK MILE & OPEN MEETING, Bury, April 26

Mixed events: Mile: r3: 3 K Geelan (Bury, W50) 5:54.4. r7: 1 E Grime (Salf, U15) 4:28.7; 2 B Lima (Salf, M40) 4:30.5; 3 M Corbishley (Ross, M35) 4:38.8; 4 L Harreld (Bury, M35) 4:39.9; 6 B Tetler (G’dale, M40) 4:43.9. HT: 1 A Dodds (Bolt, U15) 37.46



Men: HT: 1 A Kent (B’burn) 47.40; 2 M Heywood (B’burn) 47.05. HT: 1 T Balko (B’burn, M55) 38.23



U17 women: HT: 1 M Casey (Liv PS, U15) 37.61

HIGHGATE HARRIERS OPEN, Parliament Hill, April 26

Mixed events: 100: r3 (2.1): 1 N Baker (Craw) 10.4; 2 A Adewale (E&H) 10.7. 300: r3: 1 N Baker (Craw) 33.0. 5000: r2: 4 T Archer (Lon Hth, U20) 15:24.5. DT: 4 T Richards (High, M70) 32.85; 5 E Baker (Lon Hth, U15W) 31.98



Men: DT: 2 R Vaughan (SB) 49.20



U20: DT: 1 T Gannon (WSEH) 52.44; 3 A Rosenthal (High) 39.56



U17 women: SP: 1 E Shabani (High, U15) 11.05

NATASHA LEWIS OPEN, Bath, April 26



U15 boys: JT: 1 O Boon (Yate) 43.56

NORTH EAST GRAND PRIX, Jarrow, April 26

Mixed events: 300: r1: 4 L Robson (Gate, M35) 36.52. r2: 5 A Harrison (Darl, M40) 38.18; 7 D Towart (Tyne, M45) 39.62. r3: 3 N Desai (Morp, W35) 42.49. 1500: r1: 1 B Pye (H&P, U20) 3:53.72; 2 C Perkins (Birt, U20) 3:54.85. r3: 7 H Waugh (NSP, U20W) 4:37.37; 8 P Old (Els, U17W) 4:38.59; 13 L Creaby (Blyth, U17W) 4:44.55; 14 Z Jones (Darl, U17W) 4:44.59. r4: 11 J Etherington (Cambus, W40) 5:00.99. r5: 2 O Murphy (Birt, U13W) 4:44.00; 5 P Phillipson (Birt, U13W) 4:59.18

OXON & BUCKS MIDWEEK OPEN MEETING, Horspath, April 26

Mixed events: 400: r1: 1 A Virgilio (Swin, U15) 53.49

MASH DIRECT BELFAST CITY MARATHON, April 30

Mohammed Oumaarir won by four minutes from former British steeplechase champion Adam Bowden in 2:22:54 while Shewaye Woldemeskel won by four minutes from local athlete and defending champion Gladys Ganiel.

Men:

1 Mohammed Oumaarir 2:22:54

2 Adam Bowden 2:23:26

3 Bernard Rotich 2:26:03

4 Colin Griffin 2:26:42

5 Gary O’Hanlon 2:30:18

6 David Stewart 2:32:49

7 Martin Lynch 2:33:25

8 Chris McGuinness 2:36:53

Women:

1 Shewaye Woldemeskel 2:37:20

2 Gladys Ganiel 2:41:21

3 Gadise Gudisa Negasa 2:44:24

4 Sarah Lavery 2:53:57

5 Ivana Anderson 2:57:12

WIRRAL SEASIDE 5km SERIES, Wirral, April 26

Overall: 1 B Cronshaw (Wirr, U15) 16:58; 2 A Brookshaw (Hels, M40) 17:12; 3 D Fazakerley (Liv RC) 17:17



Women: 1 I Pastor (WARR, U13) 18:36; 2 S Smith (WARR, U17) 18:57; 3 N Alleyne (Wirr) 19:18



W50: 1 H Smith (Vale R) 20:43

NEW MARSKE SPRING COAST ROAD 5km, Redcar, April 26

Overall: 1 M Creasey (M’bro, U20) 15:12; 2 G Marshall (Ton) 16:23; 3 L Pettit (New M) 16:24



M55: 1 D Watkins (N Yks M) 17:40.

M70: 1 J Cole 22:00.

U15: 1 O Middleton (R&Z) 17:19



Women: 1 S Bulman (New M, W50) 19:26; 2 E Harrison (T&S, W35) 19:32; 3 K Coates (Redc) 20:48



W65: 1 P Costello (Redc) 25:41.

W70: 1 C Gale (N Yks M) 25:55.

W75: 1 S Gibson (Darl) 28:32

BLAST AT THE MEADOWS 5km, Edinburgh, April 25

Overall: 1 J Heathwood (Bella H) 15:23; 2 M Ryan (PH Racing, M40) 16:47; 3 E Crawford (HBT) 17:38



Women: 1 F Matheson (Falk, W60) 18:50; 2 D Callaghan (Falk, W35) 20:16; 3 H Wise (C’thy, W40) 22:02

FRIMLEY 10km, Surrey, April 30

Mark Symes, the 2022 European Masters indoor M50 1500m champion, who hits the M55 age group later this year, showed good endurance to win in 34:24.

Overall:

1 M Symes (AFD, M50) 34:24; 2 J Quinoa 34:34; 3 D Quinlan 34:35

M45: 1 P Young 35:18

Women:

1 M Mairi 40:03; 2 R Smith (W45) 41:22; 3 L Wright (W35) 42:58

W60: 1 A Richardson 49:07

GATESHEAD HALF-MARATHON & 10km, Tyne & Wear, April 30

There were half-marathon wins for Matt Alderson (72:08) and Ruth Brooker (87:30) while a notable narrow M70 winner was the 1972 Olympic 1500m semi finalist Ray Smedley in 1:43:24.

Monte Watson (32:38) and Ruth Cole (37:35) were easy 10km winners.

Overall (13.1M):

1 M Alderson (Low F) 72:08; 2 A Meppell (Gosf, M45) 73:25; 3 T Wilcock (Tyne Br) 74:25; 4 A Rasulev (T Foris) 74:38

M45: 1 A Ackerley (N York M) 78:33

M50: 1 P Buckley (Harmeny) 78:32; 2 D Munnelly 80:52

M55: 1 V Barnes 78:16

M70: 1 R Smedley (P’land) 1:43:24; 2 D Leate (Stocks) 1:43:41

Women:

1 R Brooker 87:30; 2 M McLeod (Stornoway, W45) 87:40; 3 L Lynn (Belg) 88:42

W50: 1 K Stevensen (Tyne Br) 97:27

W65: 1 F Shenton (Elvet) 1:53:33

Overall (10km):

1 M Watson (High) 32:38; 2 J Nettleton 34:00; 3 B Potts (Elvet) 34;40

M40: 1 C Stockdale (Tyne Br) 34:55

Women:

1 R Cole (NE Proj, W35) 37:35; 2 E Read (Heaton, W35) 39:03; 3 A Dargie (W45) 39:08; 4 S Marr (Tyne BR) 39:16

THREE FORTS MARATHON MT, Worthing, West Sussex, April 30

Overall (tough 26.2M):

1 P Capdevila 3:12:51; 2 D Bird 3:29:51; 3 B Thomson3:35:27

Women:

1 A Robinson 3:39:54; 2 E Lucas 4:06:57; 3 B Rye 4:19:34

WORTHING HALF-MARATHON & 10km, West Sussex, April 30

Simon Heath won the half-marathon by nearly seven minutes as local club Worthing dominated the first few places in the women’s race, Martin Duff reports.

After 13 years in the sport, Heath set a PB 67:02 in the nearby Brighton race at the end of February and here his 68:25 was just a stroll in the park.

Amelia Brown took the women’s race from Tracy Thomas in 84:02.

World Masters 10km and half-marathon champion Sue McDonald, who holds the British W55 marathon record, was easily the best of her age group in sixth overall with 87:17.

Overall (13.1M):

1 S Heath (Phoe) 68:25; 2 K Spielman (M50) 75:14; 3 O Knight (Phoe) 75:17

M45: 1 T Meanwell (Lewes) 79:57

M55: 1 T Randell 85:14

M60: 1 M Lemon (B’brook) 89:27

M65: 1 J Orden (Phoe) 89:32; 2 S Reeves (Liss) 97:51

Women:

1 A Brown (Worth, W40) 84:02; 2 T Thomas (Worth) 84:09; 3 E Footman (Worth, W40) 85:47; 4 K Oldfield (Craw, U20) 85:56; 5 A James-Welsh (S Lon, W45) 86:18

W50: 1 S Kennett (Lancing) 96:57; 2 P Sutcliffe (Worth) 99:05

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 87:17; 2 P Ross 97:29; 3 L Roberjot 1:42:33

W60: 1 F Edgington-Mole (Retford) 1:45:42

Overall (10km):

1 M Burchett 35:54; 2 D Semenenko 36:15; 3 K Natkiel (Phoe, W) 36:15

M60: 1 P Robinson 37:56

M75: 1 I Richards (Steyn, Walker) 57:02

Women:

1 Natkiel 36:15; 2 L Schofield (B&H, W50) 37:28; 3 E Turner (Horsh BS, W55) 37:59; 4 H Newton (Ride) 38:31; 5 C Johnston (M’stone) 38:55; 6 G Montagnin 38:58

W45: 1 S Rushforth (Phoe) 39:41’ 2 K Armstrong (Burg H) 49:48

W70: 1 Y Solomon 58:52

RUNTHROUGH HYDE PARK 10Km & 5km, London, April 29

Men (10km):

1 OLIVER WATERS 36:56

2 JARED ALEXANDER 37:00

3 ALVARO PEREZ-MAURA 37:03

Women:

1 AMIE WALKER 38:36

2 JOAN KINSELLA W45 39:18

3 RACHEL DUMBRELL 39:23

Men (5km):

1 CRAIG PUNCHER 17:30

2 DAVID ABEL M40 17:36

3 FERGUS CAMPBELL M50 17:56

Women:

1 CLARE ELMS W55 18:46

2 ALEX COOK W40 18:58

3 FRANCESCA RICHARDS 23:35

IT’S A PIECE OF CAKE 10km, MT, Boggart Hole, Clough, Greater Manchester, April 29

Overall: 1 M O’Connor (Manch YMCA) 35:18; 2 D Annison 36:38; 3 D Kearney (Manch YMCA) 36:48

M60: 1 G Dale (Salf) 37:58; 2 C Bishop (Warr) 39:47

Women:

1 K Fitzpatrick (Chorl) 39:04; 2 J Badger (P’wich) 40:53; 3 A Braithwaite (P’wich, W35) 41:43

W50: 1 K Fleming (E Chesh) 44:51

MOTA-VATION SERIES Race 1, Charlton-on-Otmoor, Oxfordshire, April 27

The five-race series began as it ended last Autumn with another individual victory for Mattieu Marshall, Martin Duff reports.

Now having changed clubs to Headington Road Runners, Marshall got home by about 30 metres from Witney’s Matthew Lock. In the longest of the five races scheduled, it was a further repeat of that previous race.

Both will battle again for the series award that Lock took last year.

Emily Strathdee made it a double win for Headington as Lieben Dickens, the March Oxfordshire league winner, who has returned to the sport this year was a close second.

Overall (5M 451yds):

1 M Marshall (Head RR) 26:47; 2 M Lock (Wit) 26:53; 3 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 27:33; 4 G Roberts (Oxf C) 27:55; 5 P Fernandez (Abing, M40) 27:59; 6 A Herbert (Cher) 28:19

M40: 2 T Jones (Wit) 28:42

M50: 1 C Prince (Oxf C) 31:48; 2 C Colbeck (Wit) 31:53

M60: 1 E Southam (Abing) 29:57

M65: 1 B Green (Oxf C) 31:59

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 37:21; 2 G Le Good (Cher) 39:39

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 68; 2 Oxford C 142; 3 Witney 150; 4 Head RR 161; 5 Alchester 182; 6 Woodstock 243

Women: 1 E Strathdee (Head RR, W35) 31:13; 2 L Dickens (Radley, W35) 21:27; 3 A Scrivens (Wit, W35) 32:28; 4 A Corby (Head RR) 33:13; 5 A Jolliffe (Bic, U17) 33:14; 6 C True (Alch) 33:25

W45: 1 S Rendell (Abing) 33:43

W50: 1 K Allred (Oxf C) 35:00

W55: 1 D Osborn (Cher) 39:23

W65: 1 J Fabes (Abing) 40:42; 2 W Millatt (Abing) 43:16

W75: 1 K Williamson (Eynsham) 44:42

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 78; 2 Alchester 146; 3 Banbury 180; 4 Head RR B 191; 5 Witney 226; 6 Abingdon 257

RUN MEDIA CITY 5km / 10km, Salford, April 27

Overall (5km): 1 P Howard (St H Str, M35) 16:30; 2 S Wroe (M35) 18:01; 3 A Crawford (Sper, M35) 18:22



M60: 1 C Ireland (Steel) 18:30



Women: 1 L Bell (Wins, W40) 20:25; 2 E Ireland (Chorl) 20:42; 3 R Harrison (Run W) 21:41



Overall (10km): 1 C Hannon (St H Str) 34:30; 2 R Searle 35:42; 3 S Savage 37:11



Women: 1 N Kingston 37:49; 2 E Robinson (Wig D) 40:22; 3 K Gill (W45) 41:55

LAKESIDE 5km Series, Race 1, Portsmouth, Hampshire, April 25

Whilst Onjoro Sumba took the overall race, veterans filled the next two spots home, Martin Duff reports.

The under-17 won by a second in a PB 15:40 from M40 Mike Houston, as third placed James Baker maintained his good record in this race with a 16:00 clocking. The 46-year-old has won the event more than a dozen times over the years.

Among a host of runners from the younger age groups, Portsmouth’s 13-year-old Charlotte Oakley, who ran in four of the series events last year, took the women’s race in 18:24. This was ahead of the first senior Caitlin Millar with another, under-15, Layla Hellyer in third with 18:32.

Overall:

1 O Sumba (Havant, U17) 15:04; 2 M Houston (Inspire, M40) 15:46; 3 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 16:00

M60: 1 J Osman (E’leigh) 19:48; 2 C Raby (Farn R) 19:57

M65: 1 D Wright (Ciren) 20:12

M70: 1 M Wells (Hasle) 22:38

U20: 1 T Beasley (Havant) 16:16; 2 J O’Brien (Havant) 16:21; 3 B Whit (BMH) 16:26

U15: 1 S Marcade (Soton) 16:43

Women:

1 C Oakley (Ports, U15) 18:24; 2 C Miller (Fleet) 18:25; 3 L Hellyer (Worth) 18:32; 4 K Hoppe (Soton, U13) 19:00

W60: 1 J Harrop (Chich R) 20:30

W65: 1 H Dean (Chich R) 21:18

PAT FURY WALK RACES, INC ENFIELD LEAGUE, Enfield, April 29

World Masters M55 double medallist Dave Annetts easily won the men’s race while under-20 Jessica Wilton was first woman.

Men:

1 Dave Annetts N.Herts RR M55 49:27

2 Steve Crane Surrey WC M40 51:31

3 Stephano Zenaro Belgrave H M50 62:12

Women:

1 Jessica Wilton Ashford AC U20 55:48

2 Grazia Manzotti Tonbridge AC W50 56:45

3 Melanie Peddle Loughton AC W50 58:17

