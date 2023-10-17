British duo impress over 10 miles on south coast of England while Jack Rowe is in form in Manchester in our latest UK-wide road running round-up

AJ BELL GREAT SOUTH RUN 10, Portsmouth, October 16

In Britain’s premier 10-mile race, Zak Mahamed went equal seventh in the UK as he won the men’s race in a PB 46:41.

The 22 year-old, who earlier in the season ran for Britain in the World Cross-Country Championships and improved his 10,000m PB to 27:56.70, had only previously run this race or distance in 2019 as a teenager when he was timed at 52:30 in 27th place.

Only Emile Cairess (45:57 in 2023), Richard Nerurkar (46:02 in 1993), Gary Staines (46:11 in 1993). Mo Farah (46:25 in 2009), Carl Thackery (46:26 in 1991), Paul Evans (46:35 in 1997) have gone quicker while Roger Hackney ran the same time in 1986.

Only Staines and Farah ran their PB times in this race.

Just under 200 metres back on Mahamed was Jacob Allen, who was running his first 10-mile race though he did run a 65:30 in the Big Half.

This 47:13 run was much the better performance and confirmed his great run in the National Road Relays where he led home leg one.

Omar Ahmed, who ran the quickest time in the relays, was a further 100 metres back in third in 47:31.

Fourth went to double world marathon championships fourth-placer Callum Hawkins, who probably had his best run since a 28:02 10km in Valencia in January 2020.

World Indoor 3000m medallist Marc Scott, who won this race in 2019, finished sixth in his comeback from injury, whereas 2:11:00 marathoner Jake Smith, barring a recent local parkrun, had his first race for over a year and ran a promising 48:30.

The race totally rewrote the UK 10-mile rankings for 2023 as positions one to nine slotted in behind Cairess’s UK record 45:57 set in March as that was the only previous sub-49 set in a 10 mile race this year.

In a close women’s race which saw the leading quartet separated by just over 200 metres, the leading three went top of the 2023 UK rankings.

Former English National winner Lily Partridge won in a PB 54:04 as she followed up her win in the Great Scottish 10km two weeks earlier.

The previous week to this classic 10 miler, Partridge had run the fastest leg in the national road relays as she led home the opening leg.

Hannah Irwin, who ran a 71:05 PB in the Antrim Coast Half-Marathon, here ran 54:30 in her 10-mile race debut.

Amelia Quirk was also debuting but in her case she had only ran a single 10km race in her background and she ran 54:37, 11 seconds up on Lucy Reid’s 54:48.

In fifth place Sonia Samuels went top of the UK W40 rankings with a 55:14 clocking.

A few weeks after her sensational UK W55 marathon record, where she equalled her half-marathon PB during the race, Sue McDonald was first W55 and her time of 63:58 puts her second to Lucy Elliott’s UK record of 60:14 set earlier in the year in 2023 and sixth all-time in the age group.

Overall:

1 Z Mahamed Soton 46:41

2 J Allen High 47:13

3 O Ahmed Bir/ETH 47:31

4 C Hawkins Kilb 47:43

5 B Bradley AFD 48:00

6 M Scott R&Z 48:09

7 S Jamaal Lon Hth/ETH 48:25

8 J Smith Ponty 48:30

9 K Omar Bir/ETH 48:44

10 B Moore WSEH 49:05

11 J Travers IRL 49:15

12 S Hogan Soton 49:24

13 A Pointon AFD 49:26

14 T Butler SB 49:34

15 J Henaghan Ponty 49:39

16 S Heath Bton P 49:44

17 G Beardmore Worc U20 49:48

18 C Brisley N&EB 49:48

19 N Dawson Worth 49:59

20 J Lunn Card 50:27

M40: 1 R Price Read 51:43; 2 B Stephenson Dart 51:46

Women:

1 L Partridge Bir 54:04

2 H Irwin C&C 54:30

3 A Quirk Brack 54:37

4 L Reid Ton 54:48

5 S Samuels Sale Man W40 55:14

6 N Mitchell Read 55:47

7 S Astin Belg 56:04

8 K Estlea-Morris AFD 56:15

9 B Briggs Hull 56:20

10 C Thorp Ports 56:29

11 C Baker B&W 58:01

12 L Church Read 58:22

13 R Gifford Leam 59:12

14 R Vickers Army 59:27

15 E Howsham Read 59:35

16 I Amos Ton 59:48

17 A Halton-Hanley Chipp W45 60:07

18 L Locks AFD W45 60:08

19 S Delderfield Ayles W40 60:32

20 G Collier Severn 60:33

W45: 3 S Rushforth Bton P 61:45

W55: 1 S McDonald SLH 63:58

CAMBRIDGE TOWN & GOWN 10km, inc Eastern Championships, October 15

John Millar. fourth in both the 2018 and 2019 English National, ran his first sub-30 10km as he won the event and the Eastern Championships in 29:29.0

Callum Charleston was runner-up in 30:07.

Maddie Jordan-Lee, who was in Aldershot’s winning National four-stage relay team the week before, was here in a Suffolk vest and representing Stowmarket, and she won in 33:36, and took almost a minute off of her PB and also won the Eastern title.

Her twin Millie was fourth in a two minute PB of 34:30.

Suffolk won both team events.

Overall:

1 J Miller (Ips H) 29:29; 2 C Charleston (AFD) 30:07; 3 N Shreeve (C&C) 30:25; 4 B Jones (C&C) 30:35; 5 A Gibb (P’boro &NV) 30:42; 6 S Boxall (S’end) 30:42; 7 A Mussett Col H, M50) 30:42; 8 C Darl1ng (C&C) 30:44; 9 M Gilbert (C&C) 30:48; 10 M Dubery (Ton) 30:52; 11 A Lydon (Hunts) 30:58; 12 J Arens 31:30; 13 B Barber (Ips H) 31:38; 14 S Smith (C&C, M50) 31:54; 15 T Squires (Hunts) 31:58; 16 J Bell (SB) 32:19; 17 J Wizard (Sheff & D) 32:43; 18 S Stanforth (Ryst) 32:52; 19 T McEnery (C&C) 33;12; 20 J Wayland (M40) 33:15

M40: 3 B O’Connor (Royst) 33:25

M45: 1 A Mynott (Ware) 33:26

M50: 1 T Farrar (Hunts) 34:23

M60: 1 G Thomas (Ips J) 39:02

M70: 1 M Kilduff (C&C) 45:14

Eastern Champs:

1 Miller 29;29; 2 Charleston 30:07; 3 Shreeve 30:25

M50: 1 Mussett 30:42

TEAM: 1 Suffolk 90:31; 2 Essex 91:21; 3 Cambs 91:49; 4 Herts 97:41

Women:

1 Maddie Jordan-Lee (Stow) 33:36; 2 C Jacobs (H’leigh) 33:45; 3 E Hodson (Camb U, W40) 34:14; 4 Millie Jordan-Lee (Stow) 34;30; 5 L Mapp (Hunts) 34;51; 6 L Callan (Col H) 35:23; 7 M Walker (St Alb) 35:52; 8 C Thurgood (C&C) 35:55; 9 K King (St Ed) 36:01; 10 H Mussen Wat J, W40) 36:08

W40: S Bilbie (S’field) 37:25

W50: 1 A McKeown (NHRR) 41:04

Eastern Champs:

1 Maddie Jordan-Lee 33:36; 2 Jacobs 33;45; 3 Millie Jordan-Lee 34;30

W40: Mussen 36:08

TEAM: 1 Suffolk 1:41:38; 2 Cambs 1:48:06; 3 Essex1:48:58

Note: Only Eastern names with gun times

BATH HALF-MARATHON, October 15

Jonathan Escalante Phillips narrowly beat Matt Sharp to win the men’s race in a time of 64:25.

Phillipa Williams easily won the women’s race in 73:05. Her previous best was 74:50 on the day her Hallamshire clubmates were going one-two in Bath.

Deeper results will be provided when Power of 10 process.

Overall: 1 J Escalante-Phillips C&C 64:25; 2 M Sharp Ryde 64:28; 3 J Cornish 65:05; 4 A Clarke AFD 65:20; 5 M Davis B&W 65:29; 6 S Antell 65:57

Women: 1 P Williams Hallam 73:05; 2 C Arnell MKDP 76:13; 3 A Harrold Truro W40 76:37; 4 R Ezra-Ham Tamar 76;52; 5 A Domville WG&EL 77:12

MCR MANCHESTER HALF-MARATHON, October 15

Jack Rowe continued his good form with a two minute win over Andrew Heyes in a fast 62:40.

Laurens from Hallamshire went one-two in the women’s race with Lauren McNeill’s 70:02 PB leading home Lauren Howarth’s 71:22 PB with Gemma Astin also inside 72 minutes.

While it was frustrating for McNeil to miss the 70 minute barrier it took a minute off of her PB from Copenhagen last year.

Deeper results will be provided when Power of 10 process.

Men: 1 J Rowe AFD 62:40; 2 A Heyes Hallam 64:40; 3 T Power Hallam 66:09; 4 R Thomson Cambus 66:11; 5 A Miell-Ingram Radley 66:56

Women: 1 L McNeil Hallam 70:02; 2 L Howarth Hallam 71:22; 3 G Astin 71:54; 4 L Armoush Leeds 74:28; 5 A Howarth Vale R 74:43; 6 E Tait Gates 74:51

W45: K Longley Liv P 77:51

OXFORD HALF-MARATHON, October 15

Whilst the top runners’ times are well worthy of being listed on Power of 10, it is unlikely as the event did not appear to have a UKA licence, Martin Duff reports.

Listed in first place was Matthew Kearney in 66:41, ten seconds clear of Matt Jackson, with top veteran Andrew Davies in third at 67:34, in an event where more than 9,000 finished.

Steph McCall was credited with a PB by winning the women’s section in 75:34 whilst local runner Melissa Hawtin was also given a PB by two seconds with 76:38 in second spot.

Former European Indoor 3000m champion John Mayock was second M50.

Overall:

1 M Kearney 66:31; 2 H Jackson 66:41; 3 A Davies (M40) 67:34; 4 B Felton 67:39; 5 E Ahmed 68:15; 6 J Wootton 69:29; 7 L Goldsworthy 69:47; 8 J Wade 70:37; 9 T Joyce 71:25; 10 B Lio 71;48; 11 J Wilkinson 71:59; 12 S Fitzgerald 72:00; 13 O Jones 72:22; 14 J Farrelly 72;34; 15 M Kunov 72:48; 16 N Chapman 73:05; 17 J Rose (U20) 73:11; 18 S Salphati 73;36; 19 L Lees-Baker 73:47; 20 A Rayner 73:53

M40: 2 M Betts 75:08; 3 C Wrighton 75:18

M50: 1 A Rennie 76:06; 2 J Mayock 81:50

Women:

1 S McCall 75:34; 2 M Hawtin 76:38; 3 K Wood 76:58; 4 A Kelly 79:01; 5 M Schwantje 79:02; 5 R Woolfe 79:47; 6 A Lane 80:03; 7 A Lowe 80:35; 8 E Carroll 80:56; 9 E Sharrock 82:09; 10 F Hannon 83:10

W40: 1 K Austin 84:35; 2 L Maundrell 86:20

W50: 1 H Skari 87:37; 2 B Grannon 85:30

AUTUMN BREAKER 10km, Blackpool, October 15



Overall: 1 J McLeod (Acc, M40) 36:23; 2 J Boardman (S Liv, M40) 37:19; 3 B Houghton (FCR, W) 37:54



Women: 1 Houghton 37:54; 2 S Gregory (Unatt) 42:56; 3 G McGarvey (Unatt) 43:02

HOLMFIRTH 10km, Holmfirth, October 15



Overall: 1 R James (Royt, M35) 34:31; 2 J Eastwood (Slaithwaite) 35:08; 3 W Taylor (M40) 36:48

Women: 1 H Croft (Holm, W35) 40:16; 2 J Jones (Holm, W45) 42:26; 3 B Coomber (Denb DT, W60) 43:26

MCCAINS YORKSHIRE COAST 10km, Scarborough, October 15



Overall: 1 A Theaker (Loft) 33:34; 2 J Smith (Scar, U20) 33:49; 3 T Levi (T&S) 34:31

M60: 1 D Hughes (N Yks M) 39:42. M75: 1 N Scruton (Scar) 46:17

Women: 1 C Cooney (Linc W, W40) 38:12; 2 R Marshall (Scar, W40) 38:31; 3 S Platten (Gosf) 38:34

W55: 1 K Neesam (New M) 39:56

MIDDLETON TRUST 5km / 10km, Ellon, October 15



Overall (5km): 1 R Crawford (A’deen, U17) 16:02; 2 F Mackenzie (Metro, U17) 16:54; 3 A Bartlet (Newburgh, M50) 17:59

Women: 1 J Needs (A’deen, U15) 18:41; 2 L McKenzie 19:15; 3 A Stuart (Jog Scotland Kintore RC) 21:20

Overall (10km): 1 J Arnold (Newburgh) 34:02; 2 M Hodkinson (Metro) 34:41; 3 J Folan (Metro) 35:45

Women: 1 L Cartmell (Moray, W35) 39:16; 2 L Allan (Fraser, W45) 42:15; 3 V Bruce (Aberdeen Metro RC, W40) 44:18

PLYMOUTH HARRIERS AUTUMN 5, Plymouth, October 15



Overall: 1 J Dee 28:46; 2 R Haynes (Erme, M40) 29:54; 3 D Westlake (Storm Plymouth) 30:13

Women: 1 C Anderson (Plymouth Musketeers) 36:01; 2 G Farr (Storm Plymouth) 38:46; 3 S Holland (Tav, W45) 40:17

WIGTON 10km, Wigton, October 15



Overall: 1 B Nutter (Bord H, U17) 35:37; 2 K Wallace (C’land, M45) 37:01; 3 A Douglas (Eden, M40) 38:27

Women: 1 S Addison (Eden) 40:03; 2 S McCullock (Eden, W40) 41:10; 3 E Debenham (Unatt, W40) 42:00

TITSEY TRAIL MT 10km, Oxted, Surrey, October 15

Overall:

1 R Evans (S Lon) 35:15; 2 H Hewitt (Craw) 35:19; 3 A Ramsier (AJ’s) 36:13

Women:

1 B Phillips (Serp, W40) 43;30; 2 N Archer (W40) 44;58; 3 H Chapman (W35) 46:36

YORKSHIRE COAST 10km, Scarbrough, October 15

Overall:

1 A Theaker (Loftus) 33:34; 2 J Smith (Scarb) 33:49; 3 T Levi (Thursk &S) 34;31; 4 J Kraft 34;40; 5 R Dolsneau (L Goat, M40) 34:47

M40: 2 P Taylor (Brid) 35:04; 3 G Clarkson (KuH) 35:27

M45: 1 N Thomas (Scarb) 36:08

M50: 1 C Brown 37:18

M55: 1 J Westmoreland (Rothwell) 39:07

M60: 1 N Hughes (NY Moors) 39:42; 2 R Unwin 40;10

U18: 1 N Willison (Allerton) 35:29

Women:

1 S Moss (Steel, W45) 39;19; 2 E Nairn (Selby) 39;24; 3 K Neesam (N Marske, W55) 39;56

W45: 2 L Connors (Vegan) 42:00

W50: 2 L Cooper 42:45

W55: 1 J Masterman (Goole) 44:23

ULLSWATER TRAIL 14km and 10km, October 15

Overall (14km): 1 J Cox (Eden) 55:46; 2 L Hill 58:41; 3 E Sewell 59:18; 4 D Hall (Inov-8, M40) 61:00

M60: M Allison (Eden) 73:05

Women: 1 V Sewell (Knave) 66:12; 2 L Wasinski (G’dale, W40) 74:42; 3 C Jones 78:50

Overall (10km): 1 M Newell 51:47; 2 D Hatch 53:27; 3 S Walker (Tad, M40) 53:50

Women: 1 H Johnson (Wirr V, W50) 69:46; 2 O Wiggans (R Rose) 70:45; 3 A Hawthorne 71:10

LAKELAND TRAILS’ MT Helvellyn, October 14

Overall (15km): 1 J Cox (Eden) 56:28; 2 E Sewell 60:13; 3 T Leahy (Ripon, M40) 61:15; 4 J Gardiner (M40) 62:28; 5 C Upson (Cambus, M60) 63:35; 6 V Sewell (Knave, W) 63:45

Women: 1 V Sewell 63:45; 2 A Kelland (Eden) 65:25; 3 S Fauset (Smiley, W40) 70:42; 4 V Penn (Smiley, W40) 72:03

W60: J Carnaffin (J on Tyne) 81:28

Overall (10km): 1 D Hatch 38:37; 2 S Walker (Tad, M40) 38:53; 3 K Dickenson (Lon Goat) 40:10; 4 C Gray (Tri Lake, M40) 40:30; 5 M Bond 40:56; 6 W Loewenhardt 42:30

M50: F Duffy 42:44

M60: S Entwistle (Wirr V TC) 46:25

M70: R Liddell (Eden) 52:19

Women: 1 L Bingaman 45:02; 2 S Hunt 45:26; 3 TB Miller (W50) 45:33; 4 C Dean (W40) 46:34

W60: L Carruthers 56:39

W70: H Ward (J on Tyne) 67:17

Fell results

WITHINS SKYLINE, Keigley, October 15

Overall (6.2M/820ft): 1 T Adams (Ilkley, M40) 40:26; 2 J Cummings (Ilkley) 42:51; 3 A Smallwood (Bing) 44:28; 4 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 45:53; 5 E Hassell (Wharf) 46:11; 6 M Boocock (P&B, U21) 47:07

M50: C McIntosh (P&B) 48:21

M60: A Smith (Barl) 56:35

M70: H Atkinson (Bing) 69:15

TEAM: Wharf 24

Women: 1 H Russell (Helm H) 48:31; 2 H Hardaker (K&C, W40) 53:07; 3 S Thackray (Bing) 53:49; 4 R Pymm (Sadd) 56:10

W50: J Greenhaigh (Lost) 62:29

W60: C Whitaker (Tod) 68:34

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 69:24

TEAM: Sadd 27

