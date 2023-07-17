Wheelchair racer wins T34 800m on Sunday at the World Para Athletics Champs in Paris

Twelve years after her first World Para Championships, Hannah Cockroft stormed to gold medal No.14 in the T34 800m.

Racing to victory on day nine of the championships, it was Cockroft’s second win of the week after taking 100m gold a few days earlier.

Here she clocked a championship record, too, with 1:51.57.

Cockroft blasted into an early lead in the two-lap race and was followed by by GB team-mate Kare Adenegan in 1:59.62 as Adenegan added to the silver she won in the T34 100m.

Cockroft said: “I’m ecstatic that I’m world champion… but I know that I had a better time than that somewhere inside me. I was pushing 1:44 earlier this year, so to push a 1:51 is a bit of step back. So, I’m a bit frustrated.

“My first world championships was 12 years ago. I didn’t dream in a million years all that time ago that I’d still be here all these years later, and probably not doing a 1:51, which is a good time but I’m just never happy!”

On a great night for GB para-athletes, there were also silver medals for Michael Jenkins in the F38 shot put and the 4x100m universal relay team (pictured above).

The universal relay quartet of Zac Shaw, Jonnie Peacock, Sophie Hahn and Sammi Kinghorn finished in third but were later upgraded to silver behind Japan after the original winners, Canada, were DQ’d.

GB medals after day nine in Paris

Gold: Hollie Arnold [Women’s F46 Javelin], Jonathan Broom-Edwards [Men’s T64 high jump], Hannah Cockroft [Women’s T34 100m and 800m], Gavin Drysdale [Men’s T72 100m], Sabrina Fortune [Women’s F20 Shot Put], Sammi Kinghorn [Women’s T53 100m], Dan Pembroke [Men’s F13 Javelin]

Silver: Kare Adenegan [Women’s T34 100m and 800m], Olivia Breen [Women’s T38 Long Jump], Michael Jenkins [Men’s F38 Shot Put], Sammi Kinghorn [Women’s T53 400m and 800m], Rafi Solaiman [Men’s T72 100m], Universal 4x100m Relay

Bronze: Fabienne Andre [Women’s T34 100m], Sophie Hahn [Women’s T38 100m and 200m], Maria Lyle [Women’s T35 200m], Zac Shaw [Men’s T12 100m], Danny Sidbury [Men’s T54 5000m]

