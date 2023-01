Early UK road action in 2023 sees a number of good performances as we bring you a round-up of recent results

BRASS MONKEY HALF-MARATHON, York, January 15

Joe Sagar and Georgia Malir both gained impressive victories, Sagar by just six seconds and Malir won by around 400 metres from Olympic marathoner Alyson Dixon who ran her fastest half-marathon for five years.

Sagar ran 66:21 while Malir produced a 75:18.

Overall: 1 J Sagar 66:21; 2 K Walker 66:27; 3 L Gamble-Thompson 67:08; 4 K Watson 68:34; 5 J Birch 68:38

Women: 1 G Malir 75:18; 2 A Dixon 76:52; 3 C Mason 77:08; 4 C Hanson 78:08; 5 S Hunter 78:51

FOUR VILLAGES HALF-MARATHON, Helsby, January 15

Anna Bracegirdle, who ran 2:34:20 in the Manchester Marathon, enjoyed an easy win in 74:49 with W45 competitor Kirsty Longley second.

Omar Ahmed also had plenty in hand in the men’s race as his 69:19 led home Ed Shepherd and top M40 Gavin Tomlinson.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed 67:51; 2 E Shepherd 69:19; 3 G Tomlinson 69:19; 4 N Barry 69:20

Women: 1 A Bracegirdle 74:49; 2 K Longley W45 79:26; 3 J Marsden 79:48

W55: 1 S Avery 74:27

RUN NORTHUMBERLAND BIG 10, Matfen, January 15

Overall: 1 L Hilliard (Els) 57:32; 2 M Stott (Blyth, M40) 58:42; 3 G Pritchard (Vegan, M40) 60:19

Women: 1 A Banks (Tyne, W50) 67:49; 2 K Anderson (Tyne, W50) 68:27; 3 M Molnar (Black B, W40) 75:49

EAST LANCASHIRE HOSPICE MT 10km, Great Harwood, January 15

Overall: 1 A Holgate C le Moor 34:46; 2 A Curran B’burn 36:11; 3 M Nuttall B’Burn M50 36:48

Women: 1 E Bolton Salf 38:10; 2 A Hindle Ross W50 43:07; 3 S Pilkington 43:39

RUN THROUGH GREENWICH PARK 10km, January 14

Former European indoor 3000m champion John Mayock is now in the M50 category and he finished a close second man to Lee D’Arcy. He ran 37:24 (chip time 37:11) on a far from fast course with three hard climbs through the centre of the park.

The 2000 Olympic 1500m finalist who has an impressive series of PBs (1500m in 3:31.86, mile in 3:50.32, 3000m in 7:41.09 and 5000m in 13:19.43) has recently got into his best shape for many years and ran a 16:12 M50 course record at Dulwich parkrun in 2022 and also ran a couple of sub-three marathons.

The organisers’ habit of combining 5km and 10km race does occasionally lead to confusion as the first two listed women in the 10km who officially finished ahead of the leading men are not listed on Power of 10 and may not have completed the full distance (times of 36:33 and 36:37 – worth sub-35 on a flat course) and the third listed woman, a W60, clearly ran 5km by her past performances.

Men (10km): 1 L D’Arcy 37:11; 2 J Mayock M50 37:24; 3 O Morton 37:39

Women (doubt over result): 1 J Mann 36:33; 2 S Dudley 36:37; 3 J Pepper W60 42:26

RIVERBANK ROLLICK, Thornbury, Gloucestershire, January 14

Overall (tough 9.6M): 1 J Tasker (Ogmore) 60:22; 2 M Battensby (B&W) 61:39; 3 M Cowell (Cheddar) 61:25

Women: 1 A Granger (B&W, W45) 72:25; 2 E Spence (BAD Tri) 78:30; 3 F Amigoni (Durs, W35) 80:1

CENTRAL LANCASHIRE NEW YEAR HALF-MARATHON, Preston, January 8



Overall: 1 B Quinton (Warr, U20) 68:44; 2 D Birtwistle (B’burn RR, M40) 74:07; 3 M Parolin (BWF) 74:41



Women: 1 B Houghton (FCR) 84:36; 2 B Cordingley (Sale) 86:04; 3 L Rawlinson (Billinge) 88:40

FIRST CHANCE 10km, Exeter, January 8

Overall: 1 S Antell (Bide, M35) 30:55; 2 B Neale (Tav, M35) 32:20; 3 S Wordley (N Dev) 32:23

M40: 1 J Cole (TRP) 32:51

M60: 1 T Vialls (SWRR) 39:05; 2 J Saunders (Teign) 39:50

M70: 1 A Herdman (Tav) 44:44

Women: 1 R Mew (SWRR) 36:28; 2 G Whelehan 38:05; 3 V Hill (SWRR, W40) 38:11

W60: 1 C Newman (Exm H) 39:50; 2 C Benstead (Okehampton) 43:07; 3 J Reay (Exm H) 44:53

GARSTANG 10km, Garstang, January 8

Overall: 1 A Cockbain (Unatt) 35:12; 2 M Holmes (Red Rose RR) 35:38; 3 D Lightfoot (Cheshire Dragons) 35:50



M60: 1 M Hall (Otl) 37:20; 2 D Ramsay (Benth) 39:18

Women: 1 H Tomlinson (Bolt) 39:30; 2 S Cumber (Hal, W50) 40:03; 3 B Massey (Ilk, W50) 41:43

MORNINGTON CHASERS REGENT’S PARK 10km WINTER SERIES, London Regents Park, January 8

Overall: 1 D Eckersley (K&P, M35) 32:26; 2 B Kruze (Strat, M35) 32:41; 3 J Denne (Western Tempo, M35) 32:54

M45: 1 A McCarron (QPH) 33:15

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 36:59; 2 P Reddaway (Ware J) 37:21; 3 A Graham (Lords) 38:40; 4 S Valentine (Norw RR) 39:23

M65: 1 N Holliday (Chelt) 40:47.

M70: 1 C Miller (Purb R) 45:59

Women: 1 R Wiseman (Bas, W40) 34:49; 2 H Freeman (Tom Craggs Coaching) 36:20; 3 K Edwards (Leam, W40) 36:41

W40: 3 A Beck (Norw RR) 37:15; 4 H Roberts (Dartf) 37:17; 5 L Bailey (Strag) 37:26

W60: 1 J Balfour (Strag) 41:39; 2 S Morris (H’field) 42:12; 3 L Killip (Strag) 42:48; 4 H Bolt (Datch) 44:31; 5 J Davies (Read RR) 44:40

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 47:12

OUNDLE NEW YEAR 5km / 10km, Oundle, January 8

Overall (5km): 1 J Male (W End, W) 17:56; 2 R Brown (Kett, M45) 18:44; 3 F Brooker (Kett, U15) 18:59



M70: 1 R Searle (Kett) 20:34

Women: 1 Male 17:56; 2 C Brooker (Kett, W40) 20:27; 3 A Thompson (Slea, W55) 22:57



W65: 1 J Walker (Corby) 25:59

Overall (10km): 1 P Martin (PNV, M40) 33:30; 2 N Batavia (Cov, M35) 35:18; 3 T Greeves 35:35

M60: 1 B Whitehead (W’boro) 39:36

Women: 1 A Brear Clarkson (E Down) 38:32; 2 R Andrews (R&N) 38:45; 3 S Barton 39:25

RUNTHROUGH VICTORIA PARK 5km /10km /HALF MARATHON, London Victoria Park, January 8

Naomi Taschimowitz won the women’s race by over four minutes.

Overall (5km): 1 L Ball-King (M35) 16:45; 2 C Settle (Ringwood) 17:52; 3 P Watts 17:56



Women: 1 I Clark (Ajh Coaching) 22:11; 2 C Lewis (London Fields TC, W35) 22:43; 3 I Howard 25:13

Overall (10km):

1 S Rodriguez 33:02; 2 B Green (Warr, M35) 33:27; 3 A Towle (Harrow, M35) 34:49

Women:

1 N Taschimowitz (SB) 34:59; 2 K Casterton (Serp) 39:00; 3 M Judge (Bla PJ) 39:25

Overall (HM): 1 G Sayo (M35) 78:30; 2 M Sinner (Menden) 79:16; 3 E Ritchie 79:47

Women: 1 I Cousland (Kent) 83:26; 2 I Hall 86:04; 3 H Tarasewicz (W35) 87:45

STOKE STAMPEDE 10km, Stoke St Gregory, January 8

Overall: 1 K Summers (Weston, M45) 34:09; 2 I Tyson (Torbay Tri, M40) 34:28; 3 W Loveridge (Chard, M35) 34:43

Women: 1 E Kiernan (Taun) 39:41; 2 C Arckless (Unatt) 42:16; 3 K Phillips (Unatt) 43:07

STUBBINGTON 10km, Stubbington, January 8

Cassie Thorp was a clear women’s winner though it Lucy Elliott’s performance that stood out as she ran 36:38 to go second all-time in the UK W55 age group.

Overall: 1 W Boutwood (Win) 31:29; 2 H Smith (Salis) 31:58; 3 A Gritton (Lords) 32:13

M60: 1 M White (Stubb G) 39:21

M65: 1 J Cross (Hart RR) 39:13; 2 S Dunlop (Stubb G) 40:16; 3 M Hargreaves (Ports) 41:28

M75: 1 P Young (Ryde) 46:40

Women: 1 C Thorp (Ports, W35) 34:52; 2 R Lord (Stubb G) 36:30; 3 R Dunlop (Ports) 36:33

W55: 1 L Elliott (Win) 36:38

W70: 1 J Georghiou (Farn) 52:54

WOODCOTE 10km, Woodcote, January 8

Overall: 1 H Pettingell (Thame) 35:35; 2 A Burgess (Oxf C, M40) 36:44; 3 L Arthur (Oxf U) 37:27

Women: 1 K West (Read) 39:17; 2 C Hill (Read) 39:49; 3 C Percival 41:26

SECOND SUNDAY MT 5, Wimbledon Common, January 8

Overall: 1 E Brady (THH) 32;13; 2 A Ismalli (THH) 32;25; 3 H Grantham-Wright (Fulham) 32;37

M50: 1 D Symons (THH) 34:01

Women: 1 A Riddell-Webster (Fulham, W55) 35:15; 2 L Thompson (Fulham, W35) 36:28; 3 A Stehlikova (THH, W35) 39:30

TADWORTH 10 MT, Surrey, January 8

Overall: 1 A Wright (Rei P) 60:43; 2 H Torry (Serp, M40) 62:01; 3 P Prothero (S Lon) 62:16

M50: 1 R Tansey (Clap) 64:33

Women: 1 G Carnwath (Herne H) 65:36; 2 L Rooney Coll) 70:37; 3 C Brown (Liss) 70:51

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 73:10; 2 R Hutton (S Lon) 74:33

W60: 1 P Flynn (Strag) 78:41

3-1-5 LANCASTER 5km, Lancaster, January 7

Overall: 1 A Fairbairn (BWF, M45) 17:31; 2 J Tyldesley (Blackpool Wyre & Fylde, M35) 18:34; 3 S Dixon (Hoad, W50) 19:11

Women: 1 Dixon 19:11; 2 H Fletcher (Sedbergh, W35) 19:51; 3 J McLeod (Hoad, W55) 21:43

NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, January 7

Overall: 1 C Bell (N Der) 17:14; 2 D McLaughlin (N Der, M40) 17:34; 3 R Bishop (Dronfield RC, M35) 18:17



Women: 1 H Archer (Hallam, W40) 18:25; 2 J Applegate (W35) 19:46; 3 E Holt (N Der) 19:47



W60: 1 A Barker (N Der) 22:04

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK HALF MARATHON, Battersea Park, January 7

Overall: 1 N Bester (Best Athletics) 68:12; 2 J Collier (Harrow) 68:17; 3 R Doherty (Best Athletics) 70:25

Women: 1 C Smid 88:10; 2 M Okubo (Lon Hth, W35) 91:14; 3 L Bridgwood 91:29

RUNTHROUGH TATTON 10km, Knutsford, January 7

Overall: 1 J Bennett (Bir) 32:10; 2 J McCann (C&S) 35:32; 3 B Williams (North Endurance) 35:42



Women: 1 C Green (N Wal RR, W50) 41:10; 2 E Hothersall (Unatt) 42:36; 3 S Booth (Unatt, W40) 43:20

COUNTRY TO CAPITAL MT, Wendover to Regents Canal London, January 7

Overall (43M): 1 S Pearce-Higgins (TVH) 5:11:45; 2 A Pearce-Higgins (Fulham) 5:25:13; 3 A Fraquelli (Serp/ITA) 5:36;50

Women: 1 R Piper (Cher, W40) 6:17:56; 2 R Owen (L Goat) 6:21;10; 3 K Price (VP&TH) 6:21:31

KIELDER WINTER TRAIL 10, Kielder, January 7

Overall:

1 M Kendall (Dur C) 61:13

2 K Wigley (Swale) 61:29

3 M Sandford (Ash Hir, M40) 65:47

4 V Gibbs (NSP, W40) 75:33

5 J Goodworth (Barl) 79:01

M60: R Aubrey (Helm H) 84:26

Women:

1 Gibbs 75:33

2 E Mckechanie (HBT, W40) 80:59

3 K Aubrey (Helm H, W50) 81:54

W60: W Gregory 1:53:43

