Calum Johnson and Phillipa Williams add to their victories on windy day at the AJ Bell Great North 10km in Newcastle

AJ BELL GREAT NORTH 10km, Newcastle, July 2

In strong, windy conditions, former English National and British Inter-Counties cross-country champion Calum Johnson won by over two minutes from teenager Chris Coulson, who won the North East 10,000m title last month.

The course started and finished on Town Moor, once a venue for the English National won by Tim Hutchings.

North of England and Yorkshire cross-country champion Phillipa Williams was a clear winner of the women’s race in 34:44.

Kate Maltby was a 100 metres back in second and then a larger gap to Mhairi MacLennan who was running her first race since February and felt she paid for a 3:07 opening kilometre in the fast downhill start.

Men: 1 C Johnson Gates 30:19; 2 C Coulson Hough 32:27; 3 F Davies Heat 33:14; 4 C Franks Gates 33:17; 5 D Richardson 33:28

Women: 1 P Williams Hallam 34:44; 2 K Maltby Black C 35:09; 3 M Maclennan 35:40; 4 C Baker 35:59; 5 J Wood 36:56

ALAN BROWN KESGRAVE 10km, Kesgrave, July 2

Overall: 1 J Millar (Ips) 30:26; 2 C Shand (St Ed) 34:23; 3 S Haynes (W’bridge, M45) 34:25



M60: 1 C Thomas (BLC) 39:54



Women: 1 A Heather-Hayes (Ips, W45) 40:41; 2 M Palmer (Ips) 43:03; 3 S Baxter (Felix, W40) 43:25

DIDCOT 5, Didcot, July 2



Overall: 1 M Lock (Wit) 26:20; 2 J Sanchez (Unatt) 26:21; 3 C McGurk (Harwe) 27:12



M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 27:27



Women: 1 K Wilkinson (W Horse) 32:19; 2 E White (Cher R&J) 33:57; 3 L Glasson (Head) 34:19

STOCKPORT MOVES MILE, Stockport, July 2

Men (1M): 1 M Mannings (O&R) 4:49; 2 R Coen (Wilm, M40) 4:49; 3 M Lucass (Levenshulme, M35) 4:51



Women (1M): 1 E Platt (E Ches, U20) 5:32; 2 A Braithwaite (Prestwich, W35) 5:38; 3 Z Gilham Fernandez (Levenshulme) 5:39

WINTERTON SHOW 10, Winterton, July 2



Overall: 1 B Sadowyj (Bart D, M35) 56:04; 2 N Stevens (Steel) 57:22; 3 H Storr (Bart D) 57:38



M50: 1 S Maddison (Pock) 59:51



Women: 1 L Smart 74:27; 2 S Atkin (Bart D, W45) 75:05; 3 H Neal (Wint) 78:54

WITHERNSEA 5, Withernsea, July 2



Overall: 1 O Donkin (Bart D, U20) 26:47; 2 G Cooke (Unatt) 26:56; 3 E Martin (Unatt, U20) 27:41



Women: 1 N Drakeford (Unatt) 31:00; 2 J Dagnan (Brid, W40) 32:04; 3 E Redman (Unatt, U20) 34:57

KENLEY SUMMER 10km, Caterham, Surrey, July 2

Overall: 1 A Wright (Rei P) 33:56; 2 A Hudson (AJ’s) 34:32; 3 L Wakeling (Croy) 34:48

M55: 1 N Reissling (S Lon) 36:47

Women: 1 A Rollason 40:21; 2 N Archer (W35) 40:37; 3 D Dolce (S Lon, W40) 42:26

CLAYGATE COUNTRY 5 MT, Surrey, July 2

Overall: 1 J Lurkins (Strag) 28:48; 2 J Kramer (Maverick) 29:16; 3 P Gregorowski (Strag, M45) 29:23

M55: 1 T Grose (Walton) 32:21

M60: 1 S Smith (Strag) 34:04

Women: 1 E Orbell (AFD, U15) 32:39; 2 L Fraser (Strag, W35) 33:01; 3 C Curtin (Strag, W45) 34:44

FEN GALLOP 10km, Willingham, Cambridgeshire, July 2

Overall: 1 J Arens (Glas U/GER) 24:36; 2 M Amos (Hunts, M40) 34:51; 3 M Sampson (Histon) 34:58

Women: 1 A Brear-Clarkson (Ely) 40:38; 2 E James 43:58; 3 R Thorley (Steel) 45:54

GERRY McCABE’S HENDON BROOK RACE, Nelson, Lancashire, July 2

Overall (13.5M, 2000ft, MT): 1 B Coop (Bury) 79:17; 2 J Cleaver (R’dale, M40) 80:07; 3 C Clare (R’dale) 83:04

Women: 1 E Hopkinson (Wharf) 98:27; 2 H Jarvis (Barlick, W35) 98:57; 3 M Ralphson (Barlick, W45) 1:43:25

W55: 1 M Blackhurst (Tod) 1:51:08

WESTONBIRT ARBORETUM MT 10km, Tetbury, Wiltshire, July 2

Overall: 1 R Goddard (Vegan) 35:23; 2 T Burgess (CLC) 36:04; 3 J Stevens 36:06

M60: 1 C Street) 39:21

M70: 1 G Iles 46:40

Women: 1 N Porter (Glouc) 39:17; 2 L Wilson (Thornbury) 41:13; 3 R Carver (Mendip Tri) 41:31

BLACK COUNTRY HALF-MARATHON, Birmingham, July 1

Overall: 1 J Carter (Tip) 74:44; 2 G Whitehouse (Tip, M45) 77:03; 3 T Acha (Tip) 78:57

M60: 1 S Cunningham (Essington) 84:07

Women: 1 R Felton (Stroud, W40) 81:08; 2 S McManus (Bir) 89:27; 3 L Collins (Hales, W40) 91:09

NEWPORT PAGNELL CARNIVAL 5km, Newport Pagnell, July 1



Overall: 1 M Elbayan (Stop) 15:07; 2 E Hind (Mil K, M35) 15:08; 3 C Emmerson (Bed C) 15:15



M40: 1 I Wood (Mil K) 15:24.

M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 16:01

M60: 1 M Down (C&S) 19:06

M65: 1 I Lokven (Mil K) 18:59



Women: 1 E Roche (Mil K) 17:27; 2 K Godof (Oln, W45) 18:12; 3 R Carrasco (Mil K, W40) 19:17

CHARMOUTH CHALLENGE FELL RACE, Devon, July 1

Overall (8M, 180m+): 1 C Green (Wells, M40) 53:02; 2 W Loveridge (Chard, M40) 53:42; 3 S Dixon (High, M40) 55:06

Women: 1 A Phillips (Purb) 64:02; 2 E Dominey (NI Tri, W40) 68:09; 3 J Leat 69:15

MUDDY DUCK MT 10km, Plymstock, Devon, July 1

Overall: 1 J Beaton (Tav) 3357; 2 B Austin (Tamar) 35:55; 3 R Haynes (Erme V, M40) 35:59

Women: 1 S Markwick (Erme V(W35) 44;16; 2 S Pinkham 45:11; 3 C Anderson (Plym M) 45:11

BEER & BANGER 10km, Nailsea, Somerset, June 30

Overall: 1 W Fuller (Weston) 33:37; 2 D Stacey (Weston) 35:43; 3 A Sampson (W’bury) 36:14

M50: 1 M Nurnimen 36:41

Women: 1 K Sutcliffe (GWR) 41:24; 2 E Nikou 42:12; 3 B Lee (W’bury, W40) 42:33

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE SUN 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, June 28



Overall (5km): 1 O Garrod (Belg) 14:50; 2 K Quinn (Team Real Runners, M40) 15:56; 3 D Leahy (Brack FR) 16:02



M45: 1 A Whitwam (Morp) 16:21



Women: 1 S Pikett 16:50; 2 I Amos (Ton) 17:27; 3 N Lenane (Belg) 18:04



Overall (10km): 1 E Cameron (Vphthac, M40) 32:22; 2 H Dixon (AFD) 32:24; 3 M Breen (Cors, M35) 33:30

Women: 1 J Lee (Unatt) 35:25; 2 R Woolfe (THH) 35:57; 3 R Clarke (High) 38:32

ENDMOOR 10km, Endmoor, June 28



Overall: 1 P Stock (Helm) 34:54; 2 F Barker (Amble) 35:58; 3 R Smith (Kend) 36:06



Women: 1 H Gordon (Amble) 44:21; 2 L Gora (L&M, W35) 45:17; 3 K Bridge (Eden, W50) 46:59

ERME VALLEY RELAYS, Ivybridge, Devon, June 30

It was all change at the front this year as Tavistock took the race, in damp conditions, by over a minute from Exmouth Harriers, Martin Duff reports.

They were led off by Ben Neale whose 12:35 stayed as the third best of the evening, behind Jacob Landers who posted his 12;25 on the closing leg for Tamar Trotters. Also on that fourth stage was Exmouth’s Tom Merson, whose 12:33 was second best, when closing the gap on the winners, but Tavistock were easily home ahead.

South West Road Runners took the M40 section as their Bruce White was best of the bunch with a useful 13:38.

Tavistock made it a senior double after Nicki Kelly’s fastest women’s lap, of 14:10, on the opening 2.5-mile stage saw them well clear. They then stayed ahead for the rest of the race. Plymouth’s under-18s took second but were nearly three minutes down, as their Holly Reid was third best overall with a 15:06 split on the final leg.

The W45 trophy also went to Tavistock and their Caroline Stevens was fastest of the women vets with 16:58.

Men (4×2.5M): 1 Tavistock 54:13 (B Neale 12:35, H Bond 13:42, A Peers 15:00, S Larkham 12:56); 2 Exmouth 55:16 (O White 13:02, J Kelly 13:43, M Harrison 15:58, T Merson 12:33); 3 Teignbridge 56:41 (L Reynolds 13;55, T Pratt 14:14, S Crowe 15:21, H Rae 13:11); 4 Erme V U18 57:18 (M Gilvear 13:03, T Carter 15:14, C Milward 14:10, L Hayes 13:51); 5 Plymouth U18 57:24; 6 City Runs 57:25

Fastest: J Landers (Tamar) 12:25; Merson 12:33; Neale 12:35

U18: Gilyear 13:03; Lamerton 13:32; Hayes 13:51

M40 (4×2.5M): 1 SWRR 57:29 (J Howard 14:05, R Stone 15:56, B White 13:38, J Heatley 13:50); 2 Erme V 62:58; 3 Torbay Tri 64:03

Fastest: White 13:38; R Haynes (Erme V) 13:42; J Heatley (SWRR) 13:50

M50 (4×2.5M): 1 Teignbridge 67:40 (J Scanes 15:35, T Hassell 17:09, J Trevenen 16:46, B Campbell 18:10); 2 Plymstock 69:21; 3 Plymouth 72:14

Fastest: G Bale (Plymstock) 14:31; N Casey (SWRR) 14:34; R Cottle (SWRR) 15:18

M60 (4×2.5M): 1 SWRR 62:26 (T Vialls 15:39, S Sincock 15:53, N Einchcombe 16:08, P Thomas 14:46); 2 Exmouth 68:43; 3 Erme V 71:05

Fastest: Thomas 14:46; Vialls 15:39; Sincock 15:53

Women (4×2.5M): 1 Tavistock 62:41 (N Kelly 14:10, M Lake 17:25, S Lake 16:09, C Walker 14:57); 2 Plymouth U18 65:23 (E Goodspeed 15:57, A Chapman 17:17, I May 17:03, H Reid 15:06): 3 E Cornwall 68:21 (L Picton 16:54, A Elliott 16:58, R Crowle 17:43, H Morse 16:46); 4 Torbay 71:17; 5 Plymouth 73:33

Fastest: Kelly 14:10; Walker 14:57; Reid (U18) 15:06

U18: Reid 15:06; Goodspeed 15:57

W35 (4×2.5M): 1 E Cornwall 79:54 (A O’Hora 19:49, L Oldham 20:22, E Young 19:54, H Marriott 19:49); 2 Teignbridge 81:14; 3 Dark Side 81:36

Fastest: V Masters (Dark Side) 18:15

W45 (4×2.5M): 1 Tavistock 74:47 (H Orme 18:01, C Stevens 16:58, S Trice 18:16, K Rogers 21:32); 2 Torbay 78:32; 3 Erme V 81:05

Fastest: Stevens 16:58; H Eve (Tav) 18:00; Orme 18:01

W55 (4×2.5M): 1 Teignbridge 84:22 (D Hart 20:53, J Woon 18:07, S Blanchard 22:50, C Gillard 22:32); 2 Torbay 84:39; 3 Exmouth 85:53

Fastest: Wood 18:07; K Badderley (Torbay) 19:43; N Kelly (Ex’mth) 20:05

GREAT CHALFIELD 10km, Wiltshire, June 29

Overall: 1 M Beckett (Salis) 33:35; 2 T Gurney (Avon VR) 34:36; 3 P Daniels (Calne, M40) 34:59

M45: 1 M Waite (Calne) 35:01

Women: 1 E Tate 40:59; 2 E Daley (Woott B) 42:00; 3 R Strange (Woott B) 42:51

W55: 1 F Price (Avon VR) 46:58

MOTA-VATION SERIES Race 3, Coombe, Oxfordshire, June 29

There was a sense of deja vu in this third-round race as Matthew Lock again headed the winner of the opening race of the series, Matthieu Marshall, Martin Duff reports.

The margin was greater in this the first of two races at Coombe as the Witney winner came home around 120 yards to the good, after running the 3 miles, 1585 yards in 19:40.

Emily Strathdee won her second race of the series after earlier taking the April event at Charlton-on-Otmoor and this time came home Over a minute clear of the Witney pair of Isabel Stubbs and Anna Scrivens, in 23:03.

Overall (3M 1585yds):

1 M Lock (Wit) 19:40; 2 M Marshall (Head RR) 20:05; 3 H Jinks (Wit) 20:13; 4 G Roberts (Oxf C) 20:24; 5 O Paulin (Oxf U) 20:28; 6 J Beech (Abing) 20:39; 7 P Fernandez (Abing, M40) 20:57; 8 J Bolton (W’stock, M50) 21:05; 9 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 21:12; 10 J Davies (Oxf C, U19) 21:23

M40: 2 T Jones (Wit) 22:04

M45: 1 L Newell (Abing) 21:56

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 24:06; 2 F Campbell (Head RR) 22:57

M55: 1 B Reynolds (THH) 22:10; 2 D Watkinson (W’stock) 23:59; 3 C Gaden (Oxf C) 24:32

M60: 1 M Lewy (Abing) 25:40

M65: 1 B Green (Oxf C) 24:57

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 27:17; 2 J Exley (Oxf C) 29:35; 3 D Coates (Cher) 29:56; 4 G Le Good (Cher) 30:20

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 80; 2 Witney 101; 3 Oxford C 156’ 4 Head RR 173; 5 Alchester 239; 6 Woodstock 280

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 228; 2 Head RR 454; 3 Oxford C 458; 4 Witney 453; 5 Alchester 561; 6 Woodstock 795

Women: 1 E Strathdee (Head RR) 23:03; 2 I Stubbs (Wit) 24:09; 3 A Scrivens (Wit, W35) 24:37; 4 A Corby (Head RR) 24:58

W45: 1 S Davies (Oxf C) 25:22; 2 S Rendell (Abing) 25:27; 3 R Shaw (Head RR) 26:55

W50: 1 K Allread (Oxf C) 26:32

W55: 1 D Osborne (Cher) 29:28; 2 S Curswell (W’stock) 29:28; 3 J Robinson (Cher) 30:25; 4 C Curnow (Cher) 30:42; 5 N Hunter (Eynsh) 30:48

W65: 1 J Fabes (Abing) 30:53; 2 W Millatt (Abing) 32:56; 3 K Shaw (Cher) 33:43

W75: 1 K Williamson (Eynsh) 34:04

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 70; 2 Witney 124; 3 Head RR B 160; 4 Alchester 181; 5 Cherwell 224; 6 Oxford C 227

Standings after 3 matches:

TEAM: 1 Head RR 222; 2 Alchester 452; 3 Head RR B 516; 4 Witney 581; 5 Banbury 704; 6 Cherwell 773

SCOTTS MIDWEEK LEAGUE MT 10km, Div 2/Div 3, Race 4, Trent Park, June 29

Barnet’s Tom Butler scored a repeat victory as the second and third tier of the league again combined and did so at the same venue as the first division three weeks earlier, Martin Duff reports.

Jude Bell and Oliver Hill again followed the Barnet runner home but 46-year-old Helen Mussen was unable to make an overall clean sweep in the four races as she was beaten into fourth. This was behind Dacorum’s under-17 Thea Gray, the sixth ranked 10km runner this year, whose 39:07 just shaved a second from her best, albeit this race was over a multi-terrain course.

Overall:

1 T Butler (Barn) 32:26; 2 J Bell (Wat J) 32:56; 3 O Hill (Wat J) 33:31; 4 A Edgworth (Dac) 33:37; 5 A Patterson (FVS, M40) 33:45; 6 S Fraser (FVS) 33:54; 7 A Busoline (FVS) 34:17; 8 S Collum (Wat J) 34:23; 9 D Coleman (Dac) 34:34; 10 P Oddy (Dac) 34:40

M40: 2 B O’Connor (Royst) 34:49; 3 S Jackson (FVS) 35:06

M45: 1 M Ames (Wat J) 35:23

M50: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 35:53; 2 I Loubenski (Edmon) 37:30; 3 S Townsend (Dac) 38:06

M55: 1 F Ryan (Wat J) 37:07

M60: 1 P Bassa (Barn) 41:15

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Watford J 283; 2 FVS 331; 3 Barnet 356

M40 TEAM: 1 Watford J 68; 2 Royston 78; 3 FVS 105

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 170; 2 Hitchin 321; 3 Stevenage Striders 415

M40 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 58; 2 Harpenden 83; 3 Hitchin 112

Final standings

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Watford J 22; 2 FVS 20; 3 Royston 16

M40: 1 Watford J 22; 2 Royston 19 (344); 3 FVS 19 (404)

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 33 (1144); 2 Hitchin 33 (1258); 3 Harpenden 28

M40 TEAM: 1 Harpenden 34; 2 Dacorum 31; 3 Hitchin 29

Women:

1 T Gray (Dac, U17) 39:07; 2 H Turner (Dac, W35) 39:30; 3 J Edmunds (Royst) 39:55

W45: 1 H Mussen (Wat J) 40:39; 2 C Lathwell (FVS) 42:02; 3 H McIlvenna (B Stort) 42:46

W55: 1 K Murphy (Barn) 42:23

W60: 1 C Findlay (Dac) 48:54; 2 S Moffatt (Barn) 49:11

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 49:36

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Royston 150; 2 FVS 162; 3 Barnet 146

W35 TEAM: 1 FVS 19; 2 Barnet 45; 3 B Stortford 53

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 83; 2 Harpenden 232; 3 Hitchin 236

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 18; 2 Harpenden 33; 3 Hitchin 36

Overall (M&W)

Div 2 Senior: 1 FVS 493; 2 Watford J 485; 3 Royston 510

Vet TEAM: 1 FVS 124; 2 Watford J 125; 3 Royston 156

Overall (M&W)

Div 3 Senior: 1 Dacorum 253; 2 Hitchin 557; 3 Stevenage Striders 726

Vet TEAM: 1 Dacorum 76; 2 Harpenden 116; 3 Hitchin 148

Final standings

Women TEAM: 1 Royston 22; 2 FVS 19; 3 Watford J 17

W35 TEAM: 1 FVS 22; 2 Barnet 18; 3 Watford J 17

Overall (M&W): 1 Watford J 39 (1824); 2 FVS 39 (2248); 3 Royston 38

Vet TEAM: 1 Watford J 25 (326); 2 FVS 25 (423); 3 Royston 21

Women Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 36; 2 Hitchin 29; 3 Harpenden 28

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 36; 2 Hitchin 30 (137); 3 Harpenden 30 (149)

Overall Div 3 (M&W): 1 Dacorum 69; 2 Hitchin 62; 3 Harpenden 56

Vet TEAM: 1 Dacorum 67; 2 Harpenden 64; 3 Hitchin 59

THONBURY 10km, Gloucestershire, June 29

Overall:

1 O Beale (W’bury, M40) 33:51; 2 A Kirkup (L Goat, M40) 35:15; 3 A Hamblin (W’bury) 35:25

M50: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 35:57; 2 I Leonard (Emersons G) 37:13

Women:

1 J Heffer (Thornbury) 39:56; 2 L Fricker (Weston) 40:42; 3 N Hemansbropok 41:02

EMGP CORBY 5, Northamptonshire, June 28

With five runners in the first eight home, Rugby and Northampton AC dominated, as their Dominic Jones won with 25:06, Martin Duff reports.

Alice Belcher was unbeaten in the summer long series in 2022 and continued her winning streak at Silverstone in this season’s opening round but missed the subsequent races before a low key run out at Weedon. However, the Rugby and Northampton runner was back to make it a club double with a 29:46 women’s section victory.

This relegated Rachel Doherty, the winner of the Weedon event the previous week to a distant second.

Overall:

1 D Jones (R&N) 25:06; 2 N Lawson (Hunc) 26:01; 3 S Tuttle (Mil K) 26:42

M40: 1 A Siggers (R&N) 28:33

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphinx) 29:30

M55: 1 T Letts (North RR) 31:01

M60: 1 T Hughes (Leic C) 29:49; 2 B Whitehead (W’boro) 32:42

M75: 1 P Courtney 41;25

TEAM: 1 R&N 1:51;13; 2 Milton Keynes 2:01:00; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:01:04

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 1:57:39; 2 Bucks & Stowe 2:03:54; 3 Kettering 2:07:20

Women:

1 A Belcher (R&N) 29:46; 2 R Doherty (Higham) 30:24; 3 K Barnet (Dav) 31:28; 4 A Walters (Corby, U20) 31:53

W40: 1 H Gibbs (Shenley) 33:41

W45: 1 K Godof (Olney) 32:11; 2 K Sharman (Higham) 33:10

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 34:09; 2 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 35:01

W55: 1 S Davis (Higham) 36:08

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 37:14

W75: 1 A Copson (R&N) 43:16

TEAM (3 to score): 1 R&N 98:36; 2 Higham 99:42; 2 Wellingborough 1:43:42

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1:45:07; 2 Higham 1:45:51; 3 R&N 1:45:54

PORTSMOUTH JOGGERS SUMMER XC, QE Country Park, Horndean, Hampshire, June 28

Overall (5M approx.):

1 J Manning (Denm, M45) 31:38; 2 N Russell (Denm) 31:38; 3 N Bicknell (Denm, M45) 31:32

M45: 3 R Wilson (Denm) 33;14

M55: 1 K Gale (Denm) 34:33

Women:

1 N Lawrence (Ports Tri) 38:05; 2 E Lillywhite-Iredale (Midhurst, W40) 38:22; 3 H Curtis (Denm) 30;18

W50: 1 J Jefferies (Liss) 40:03

WEETSLADE RELAYS, Lockley Park, Claremont, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, June 28

Sunderland Harriers moved up from second last year to take the event where at least one runner must be over-35 and another a woman, Martin Duff reports.

Liam Taylor gave Sunderland a good start with a 14:09 clocking, that stayed as the fastest over-35 time as his club led throughout. Jessica Fox followed before Stephen Jackson’s 13:20 finished the job.

Wallesend’s Jennifer Berry was quickest amongst the senior women, but her 15:42 was not quite enough to overhaul Morpeth for second overall spot. Her time was comfortably bettered by former three-time English Schools champion, Justina Heslop, now 44, who ran 15:21.

Overall (3×2.6m): 1 Sunderland 42:24 (L Taylor 13:09, J Fox (W) 15;55, S Jackson 13:20); 2 Morpeth 44:12 (T Prentice 13:31, G Floyd (W) 17:29, G Lowry 13:13); 3 Wallsend 44:19 (T Sursham 13:33, J Berry (W) 15:42, J Duthie 15:04)

Fastest:

Senior: Lowry 13:13

M35: Taylor 13:09

Senior women: Berry 15:42

W35: J Heslop (Elsw, W40) 15:21

POST HILL MT RELAY, Pudsey, Yorkshire, June 27

Men (3×2.5M): 1 P&B 44:36 (M Holden 14:37, M Boocock 14:40, C Shearer 13:56); 2 Fire Services mx 46:13 (E Beaumont 14:53, C Knowles (W) 16:51, D Walker 15:03); 3 P&B mx 46:19 (J Cooper 5:02, M Vergas 14:53, F Birkby (W) 15:52); 4 Pudsey Pacers M40) 47:56 (R Jennings 15:16, J Birkby 15:31, J Clark 15:08); 5 Kirstall 48:59; 6 Mixed Vets 51:59

Fastest: Shearer 13:56

M40: Jennings 15:16

Women (3×2.5M): 1 Kirklees 62;46; 3 Fellandale W35 62:54; 3 Sassy Vets 71:08

Fastest: Birkby 15:52

Fell races

GRAHAM BROOKS MEMORIAL MEALL AN T-SUIDHE (British and Scottish championships counter), Fort William, July 1

Local man Finlay Wild won the men’s race by 92 seconds while Nichola Jackson, in winning by 4 seconds, equalled the women’s course record set 24 years ago by former British cross-country champion Angela Mudge, who is still finishing in the top 10.

Overall (5.6km/460m):

1 F Wild (L’ber) 27:58; 2 C Richards (Helm H) 28:30; 3 F Grant (Dark Pk) 28:36; 4 W Cartwright (Mat) 28:39; 5 J Crowe (Centr) 28:53; 6 R Abernethy (Ochil) 29:13; 7 D Dry (Shett) 29:26; 8 M Elkington (Amble) 29:38; 9 A Campbell (Cambus) 29:45; 10 B Sharrock (Amble) 29:47; 11 T Wood (Eryri) 29:49; 12 J Espie (Dees R) 29:49; 13 H Pulham (Shett) 30:01; 14 M Lamb (Kesw) 30:05; 15 S Hebblethwaite (Kesw, M40) 30:25; 16 A Thornton (Howg) 30:34; 17 R Jebb (Helm H, M40) 30:41; 18 H Cooling (Howg) 30:44; 19 F Wilson (C’thy) 30:48; 20 H Bolton (Kesw) 30:53; 21 S Holding (C’land F) 30:55; 22 J Battrick (Kesw) 31:06; 23 M Atkinson (Kesw) 31:11; 24 T Saville (Dark Pk) 31:09; 25 A Mason (Dark Pk) 31:14

M50: K Gray (Calder V) 33:28

M60: C Donnelly (Cambus) 35:22

M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 49:53

TEAM (provisional): 1 Kesw 94; 2 Dark Pk 122; 3 C’thy 158; 4 L’ber 162; 5 Helm H 170; 6 Shett 196

Women:

1 N Jackson (Kesw) 33:44; 2 S Willhoit (Mercia) 33:48; 3 H Page (C’thy) 34:28; 4 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 34:51; 5 A Fan (Amble) 35:15; 6 E Pannone (Eden) 36:35; 7 S Taylor (Helm H, W40) 37:47; 8 C Macphail (Shett) 38:19; 9 A Mudge (Ochil, W50) 38:28; 10 E Downs (W’lands CC) 38:38; 11 H Leigh (HHR) 38:40; 12 E Peters (W’lands CC) 38:52; 13 M Price (Mercia, W50) 39:17; 14 L Osborn (Amble, W50) 39:40; 15 S Hodgson (C’thy) 39:44

W60: H Ritchie (Fife) 46:54

TEAM: 1 W’lands CC 34; 2 Mercia 35; 3 C’thy 37; 4 Amble 44; 5 L’ber 57Suidhe

CHEVY CHASE, Wooler, July 1

Overall (20M/4000ft):

1 J McKenna (Tyne B, M40) 2:38:56; 2 H Murray (Kesw) 2:59:57; 3 C Jones (N’land F) 3:00:59; 4 S Hooper (Kesw) 3:04:28; 5 R Walsh (Chev TR) 3:09:15; 6 M Wilson (Dur F, M40) 3:12:29

M60: P Pearson (N Fells) 3:31:50

M70: S Clough (Norham) 4:58:20

HARROCK HILL RACE SERIES, Bispham, June 28

Overall (5M/900ft): 1 J-J Doherty (Liv H) 32:45; 2 J Kearsley (Wig D) 34:32; 3 D Mitchinson (Leigh) 34:34; 4 B Kirkman (Liv PS) 35:19; 5 D Jones (Liv PS) 35:38; 6 T Newberry (Billi) 36:00

M45: M Wynne (Liv PS) 36:10

M50: J Heyes (Wig D) 37:16

M55: K Usher (Liv PS) 38:42

M65: P Muller (N Mast) 40:41

M70: J McGlynn (Wig D) 47:30

Women: 1 C Leather (Liv PS) 38:01; 2 K Klunder (Chorley, W40) 39:45; 3 C Andrew (Warr, W40) 41:25; 4 A Wadeson (Skelm B) 42:45

W45: R Yates (Liv PS) 44:39

W50: J Barlow (Wig D) 46:14

W65: A Ferguson (B’den RR) 50:43

W70: S Stewart (S’port W) 62:27

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE