Ancient championship held at Wimbledon plus other action includes some later county results and county schools races

HEREFORDSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Lucton, January 22

Men: 1 C Jones (W Tempo, M40) 27:28; 2 E Taylor (W Tempo) 27:40; 3 N Brunnock (W tempo, U20) 27:58; 4 D Aubrey (W tempo) 28:05; 5 S Jason (Croft A) 28:19; 6 C Grubb (Ledbury) 28:29

M50: 1 A Tyler (Here) 29:44

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 6; 2 Hereford 30; 3 Croft A 30

U17: 1 B Hawkyard 20:49; 2 T Kennedy 21;39; 3 L Ansfield (Here) 22:42

U15: 1 H White (Halo) 14:35; 2 T Hawkyard 15:06; 3 M Mannion (Here) 15:18

U13: 1 O Martin (Here) 11:44; 2 F Tyler (Here) 12:10; 3 J Giampalma 13:00

U11:

1 F Goodwin 7:34

Women: 1 J Tilby (Croft A, W40) 38:41; 2 K Green (Wye V, W55) 39:56; 3 R Ansfield (Wye V, W45) 41:00

U15: 1 M Stroud (Here) 18:35; 2 C Coleridge (Here) 18:55; 3 H Rees (Here) 20:04

U13: 1 O Hayman (Croft A, gst) 12:41; 2 L Tetley 12:43; 3 Aton (Tenbury Sch) 13:07

U11: 1 M Goodwin 7:38

MIDDLESEX CENTENARY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Parliament Hill, London, January 21

Jacob Allen, a PE school teacher and recent national 10km road champion was a good winner of the Centenary event, Alastair Aitken reports.

In the event, last held over Hampstead Heath in 1974, there were some icy and muddy patches but the sun had come out for the races, which made the running conditions tolerable. It was obvious at half way that with 50 metre gaps between each of the first three, that Allan was sufficiently clear to be untroubled for the rest of the race with Seyfu Jamaal next and then Michael Cameron, leading TVH to team victory.

Allan said: “I hope to run the National and the Inter-Counties and, I am on 80 miles a week at the moment.”

In the women’s race Alex Mundell moved clear of a group on the second lap, going up a hill. She said: “I did not expect to win, as I use cross-country as a build up for the track.”

TVH’s team won with a low 26 points.

An impressive run came from Lauren Russel in the under-17 race, following her London and Met League victories. Her mother Sabina Russell, who came 17th in the women’s race, is to compete for England as a W55 in the Vets road race at Chester in March.

Men: 1 J Allen (High) 37:08; 2 S Jamaal (Lon H) 37:40; 3 M Cameron (TVH) 38:42; 4 G Gurney (Lon H) 39:10; 5 T Fawden (High) 39:14; 6 J Young (Lon H) 39:41; 7 J Ellis (TVH) 40:38; 8 O Newton (TVH) 40:48; 9 N Faulkner (TVH) 40:49; 10 W Ryle-Hodges (SB) 41:10; 11 D Carpenter (BRAT) 41:14; 12 J Hooley (TVH) 41:23

M40: 1 S Lewis (Lon H) 43:11

M50: 1 S Parry (High) 43:27

TEAM: 1 Lon Heathside 60; 2 Thames V 61; 3 Highgate 121; 4 Harrow 182; 5 VP&TH 226; 6 Ealing E 405

U20: 1 C Hudson (Harrow) 19:57; 2 T Archer (Lon H) 20:04; 3 J Fisher (SB) 20:05; 5 A Hamud (SB) 20;18; 6 O O’Connor (Lon H) 20:31

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 12; 2 Harrow 20; 3 Lon H 21

U17: 1 M Cattini (Harr) 20:23; 2 C McConnon (TVH) 20:58; 3 C Brook (St Mary’s) 21:08; 4 P Gayer (SB) 21:24; 5 L Bailey (High) 21:25; 6 F Cha-Kent (High) 21:27

TEAM: 1 Highgate 18; 2 Harrow 27; 3 Barnet 33

U15: 1 A Phillips (SB) 14:08; 2 L Moore (TVH) 14:17; 3 K Szentes (Lon H) 14:25; 4 I Mesey (ESM) 14:28; 5 E Phillips (SB) 14:31; 6 V Redondo (Trent P) 14:3

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 20; 2 Lon H 26; 3 Ealing S&M 38

U13: 1 H Harding (St Mary’s) 11:07; 2 A Lessard (VP&TH) 11:09; 3 A Pflug (High) 11:11; 4 D Lewis (Hill) 11;24; 5 A Steer (VP&TH) 11:37; 6 J Hayward (ESM) 11:38

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 14; 2 Hillingdon 36; 3 ESM 39

U11: 1 B Casper (SB) 7:34; 2 A Pecce (Thomas) 7:35; 3 D Pascal (SB) 7:51

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 12; 2 TVH 22; 3 VP&TH 41

Women: 1 A Mundell (TVH) 30:28; 2 K Weir (TVH) 31:08; 3 E O’Grady (Harrow) 31:10; 4 K Casterton (Serp) 31:31; 5 S Ainley (TVH) 31:38; 6 H Cox (Filham) 31:39; 7 R Piggott (Lon H, W35) 32:16; 8 H Preedy (QPH) 32;29; 9 N Graham (Lon H) 32:47; 10 N Payne (SB) 32:48; 11 K Thornton (High) 32:52; 12 C Day (Rane) 33:03

W50: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH) 34:15

TEAM: 1 TVH 26; 2 Lon H 43; 3 Highgate 81; 4 ESM 88; 5 Harrow 97; 6 Serpentine 117

U20:

1 S Latham (Harrow) 23:11; 2 Z Mossi (B&B) 25:45; 3 L Henson (ESM) 25:46; 4 R Pearlman (SB) 27:20; 5 M Adams (ESM) 27:23; 6 K Hay (ESM) 28:44

TEAM: 1 ESM 14

U17: 1 L Russell (High) 22:28; 2 L Barlow (St Mary’s) 23:10; 3 A Svihalkova (TVH) 23:22; 4 H Munday (Lon H) 24:47; 5 L O’Neill (St Mary’s) 25:13; 6 N hewittb (ESM) 25:26

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 17: 2 TVH 21; 3 Lon H 25

U15: 1 R James (VP&TH) 15:01; 2 L MacDonald (VP&TH) 15:25; 3 M Panoutsou (VP&TH) 15:33; 4 N Mossi (Dray M) 15:45; 5 A Kirk (Lon H) 15:32; 6 K Ions (High) 16:02

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 6; 2 Highgate 29; 3 Shaftesbury 47

U13: 1 J March (Barn) 11:56; 2 E Ponckratieva (St Mary’s) 12:16; 3 S Mossi (Dray M) 12:22; 4 A Johnson (ESM) 12:25; 5 R Cormacain (Lon H) 12:45; 6 M Hayakawa (SB) 13:00

TEAM: 1 Lon H 22; 2 ESM 35; 3 Shaftesbury 42

U11:

1 M George (TVH) 8:06; 2 V Muralidhar (ESM) 8:08; 3 C Cooper (Barn) 8:10

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 24; 2 ESM 27; 3 Lon H 43

VETERANS AC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Wimbledon Common, January 21

Veterans AC was established over 90 years ago in 1931 is the oldest specific masters club in the world and they again held their Championships on Wimbledon Common on a gloriously sunny but cold and still afternoon which saw the near 100-strong field outnumbered by dog walkers.

Hercules Wimbledon’s Richard McDowell, who ran 2:23:06 in the 2021 London Marathon, retained his overall men’s title in style on on a reasonably fast course with one tough hill up to the Windmill on each of the two circuits.

Last year the M40 won the five mile race in 25:49 as he headed Scottish M35 international Chris Loudon by 48 seconds and this time he was 18 seconds quicker but beat Loudon by 42 seconds.

At the age of 59 Mark Tennyson, fifth overall last year was fourth this time was the overall age-graded winner as he easily retained his M55 title and he headed the M50 winner Justin Reid by over a minute.

The most competitive age group numerically was the M60 category which was won by Mike Boyle, over 20 years after he won the British masters 10km and 10,000 titles.

M65 Valdis Pauzers, M70 Peter Kennedy and M75 Peter Giles all won their categories. Kennedy and renowned musician Giles won their section with plenty in hand but Pauzers led home four M65s in the space of 22 seconds.

Nikki Sturzaker, the British masters W45 800m and 1500m champion, who later this year enters a new category herself, led home the women from W35 winner Matilde Lomba who finished just 15 seconds back.

W50 winner Denise Barnett was third overall.

Other age group winners were W55 Vikki Filsell, W60 Lucy Woolhouse, W65 Jo Quantrill and W70 Jane Georghiou.

Overall (8km): 1 R McDowell VAC M40 25:31; 2 C Loudon VAC M35 26:13; 3 M Harris E&E M45 27:54; 4 M Tennyson VAC M55 27:55; 5 N Henderson E&E M45 28:00; 6 O Morrison VAC M45 28:33

M50: 1 J Reid NI 28:42; 2 C Ness VAC 29:49; 3 F Allen VAC 30:10

M55: 2 J Ratcliffe SCV 29:59; 3 B Thornton FRC 31:13

M60: 1 M Boyle VAC 31:16; 2 S Danciger VAC 31:55; 3 V Maughn VAC 32:47; 4 R Burke VAC 33:11; 5 T Conlon VAC 33:27

M65: 1 V Pauzers VAC 35;52; 2 J Barron VAC 36:01; 3 J Lockspeiser VAC 36:09; 4 G Shaw VAC 36:14

M70: 1 P Kennedy VAC 36:19; 2 J Spencer-Wood VAC 38:04; 3 M Mann VAC 39:23; 4 S Plested 40:27

M75: 1 P Giles VAC 37:41; 2 J Carter VAC 46:23

Women: 1 N Sturzaker VAC W45 31:30; 2 M Lomba HW W35 31:45; 3 D Barnett THH W50 33:06

W45: 2 Z Lynam THH 38:29

W50: 2 H Davies VAC 35:19

W55: 1 V Filsell VAC 33:40; 2 P Major VAC 36:32; 3 P Thomas VAC 39:25; 4 M Setyabule VAC 39:34

W60: 1 L Woolhouse VAC 34:35; 2 S Payne Has 37:03; 3 G Wheeldon VAC 40:17

W65: 1 J Quantrill 37:56; 2 C Jones 42:06

W70: 1 J Georghiou VAC 42:47

SUSSEX MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Lancing, January 21

With the continued non-availability of Lancing Manor, the venue for many county events over the years, it was back again to Coombe Farm for the veterans’ championships, Martin Duff reports.

There were three separate races and Neil Boniface took the over-40 event after a 120-metre victory from Craig Halsey. It was the 46-year-old Horsham Blue Star runners’ first win in the event, while his best in the senior event, where he was 10th at Bexhill earlier this month, but a senior third in 2020.

Behind Mike Houston’s third spot, 2022 winner James Baker was second M45 in fourth overall.

The separate over-50 event saw Chris Gilbert, in his first year in the age group, have a similar margin of victory and it was over the top M55 Paul Wishart. Further back in the same race, John Lowden repeated his 2019 over-60 victory despite now being in the M65 category.

Rachel Hillman has been sixth in each of the last two years’ Sussex senior championships but here gained her first veterans title and did so from top W45 Suzy Rushforth who was one spot behind her rival in that race, two weeks earlier.

Chris Naylor has been running these events for more years than she cares to remember and was top W65, ahead of Judith Carder but nearly two minutes faster than in her previous run here.

M40: 1 N Boniface (Horsh BS, M45) 25:33; 2 C Halsey (B&H) 26:00; 3 M Houston (Inspire) 26:12; 4 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 26:56; 5 T Meanwell (Lewes, M45) 27:00; 6 G Tomlinson (Horsh J) 27:04

TEAM: 1 Brighton & Hove 39; 2 Phoenix 43; 3 Phoenix B 92

M50: 1 C Gilbert (Lewes) 29:15; 2 P Wishart (Phoe, M55) 29:58; 3 D McLellan (Phoe) 30:08; 4 S Massingham (Craw) 30:31; 5 P Lutman (Saints &S) 31:01; 6 J Burrell (Lewes, M55) 31:05

M60: 1 J Lowden (B&H, M65) 31:47; 2 D Angell (Horsh J) 31:57; 3 P O’Connell (Horsh J) 33:02; 4 D Dunstall (Seaf) 33;14; 5 S Bolton (Crow) 33:35; 6 I Barnett (B’burn) 34:08; 7 S Wigmore (Horsh J) 34:17; 8 D Rayner (Craw) 34:21

M65: 2 M Miller (Arena) 36:53; 3 K Lowe (Arena) 38:10

M70: 1 T Lintern (Craw) 38:33; 2 A Haig (Phoe, M75) 41;48

TEAM: 1 Phoenix 16; 2 Lewes 34; 3 Crawley 41

M60 TEAM: 1 Horsham J 12; 2 Arena 80 40; 3 Crawley 55

Women W35+:

1 R Hillman (Lewes) 31:09; 2 S Rushforth (Phoe, W45) 31;37; 3 J French (Lewes) 31:43; 4 A Robinson (Worth) 32;34; 5 S Recber-Latchman (Phoe, W45) 32:42; 6 A Brown (Worth, W40) 32:54

W45: 3 F Cripps (Chich R) 33:13

W55: 1 G Moffatt (P’slade) 34:23; 2 C Wood (Arena) 34:54; 3 H Sida (Lewes) 35:38

W65: 1 C Naylor (Arena) 38:29; 2 J Carder (B&H) 38:55; 3 J Lennon (Steyn) 40:02

W35 TEAM: 1 Lewes 10; 2 Arena 29; 3 Phoenix 47

W45 TEAM: 1 Phoenix 8; 2 B&H 30; 3 Arena 31

W55 TEAM: 1 Arena 18; 2 Lewes 24; 3 B&H 25

KENT SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Dartford, January 21

U20 men (7.35km):

1 E Coutts 22:56; 2 J Stevens 23:07; 3 I Arnott 23:12; 4 J Keir 23:22; 5 H Gear 23:31; 6 T Claridge 23:38; 7 A Currie 23:44; 8 J MacDonald 24:03; 9 G Hopkins 24:20; 10 O Horne 24:27

U17 (6.25km):

1 N Paterson 20:02; 2 A Whitlock 20:36; 3 F Shepherd 20:43; 4 H Fraser 20:55; 5 T Bawtree 20:59; 6 T Ronchetti 21:13; 7 R Fisher 21:16; 8 O Scott 21:17; 9 O Head 21:28; 10 C Prendergast 21:46

U15 (4.2km):

1 J Scanes 13:39; 2 L Draper 13:59; 3 J Hill 14:00; 4 H Cleary 14:02; 5 P Fitzmaurice 14:05; 6 B Catchpole 14:07; 7 F Gibson 14:19; 8 G Souter 14:23; 9 E Prendergast 14:28; 10 C Warren 14:36;

U13 (3.05km):

1 O Goodman 10:23; 2 A Smith 10:48; 3 A Smith 10:57; 4 O Barker 10:58; 5 L Szumilewicz 10:59; 6 J Rogers 11:01; 7 J Martin 11:15; 8 F Gotkine 11:16; 9 G Scott 11:19; 10 R Sealey 11:21

U20 women (4.2km):

1 A Souter 14:52; 2 C Firth 15:07; 3 L Mitchell 15:10; 4 M Barlow 15:11; 5 H Clark 15:13; 6 A Royden 15:15; 7 E Baker 15:19; 8 I Crossley 15:20; 9 A Matthews 15:26; 10 A Goodhand 15:37; 11 E Webb 15:41; 12 A Clarke 15:50; 13 L Crossley 15:50; 14 N Austin 15:53; 15 H Diprose 15:54

U15 (3.05km):

1 A McDonagh 10:54; 2 L Smith 10:54; 3 A Chappell 10:55; 4 S Richmond 10:57; 5 R Crossley 10:59; 6 I Williams 11:04; 7 M Watts 11:12; 8 I Gowing 11:16; 9 H Painter 11:21; 10 S Cudmore-Smith 11:24

U13 (2.65km):

1 P Hutchings 9:59; 2 K Bryan 10:04; 3 A Homans-Yau 10:06; 4 M Holliday 10:10; 5 S Ellis 10:14; 6 H Calvert 10:16; 7 F Pearson 10:33; 8 A Charlesworth 10:37; 9 E De Bruyn 10:40; 10 A Ramdeen 10:49

SOMERSET SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, RNAS Merryfield, January 21

U20 men (6.15km):

1 D Fisher 21:19; 2 P Cole 22:17; 3 C Rule 22:35; 4 J Harvey 23:22; 5 J Cobb 23:49; 6 B Glover 24:20; 7 F Gediking 24:26; 8 J Black 24:27; 9 M Palmer 24:29; 10 J Fisher 25:27

U17 (4.9km):

1 D Millard 17:07; 2 T Webb 17:23; 3 J Bedford 17:32; 4 C Lewis 17:33; 5 N Heal 17:45; 6 R Reed 18:19; 7 C Goodridge 18:22; 8 F Downes 18:24; 9 C Court 18:44; 10 C Wallace 18:48

U15 (3.25km):

1 T Vestey 11:25; 2 L Orchard 11:29; 3 T Barnett 11:32; 4 A Fisher 11:41; 5 L Vallancey 11:47; 6 J Hardy 11:58; 7 O Hallett 12:05; 8 F Stockman 12:18; 9 L Finn 12:21; 10 M Mills 12:24

U13 (2.5km):

1 H Perkins 8:29; 2 O Beck 8:32; 3 C Pearce 8:49; 4 A Gawler 8:51; 5 G Evans 8:53; 6 W Thomas 8:53; 7 L Sughayer 9:08; 8 F McDonagh 9:14; 9 O Graham 9:16; 10 S Turner 9:18

U20 women (4.15km):

1 G Tolputt 16:16; 2 D Davies 16:33; 3 A Cook 16:48; 4 F Buglass 16:51; 5 A Suffield 16:54; 6 E Horsfall 16:59; 7 L Acott 17:17; 8 M Burge 17:22; 9 H Biggs 17:31; 10 M O’dea 17:47; 11 T Piercy 17:59; 12 K Druce 18:03; 13 M Green 18:06; 14 L Greavew 18:11; 15 M Hicks 18:14

U15 (3.25km):

1 J Davey 12:28; 2 G Baker 12:47; 3 V Townsend 13:04; 4 E Hughes 13:19; 5 H Lewis 13:22; 6 A Boyce 13:24; 7 O Trimble 13:26; 8 E Miller 13:31; 9 I Stacey 13:35; 10 F Wright 13:40

U13 (2.5km):

1 B Soper 8:45; 2 B Abernethy 9:31; 3 A Dixon 9:34; 4 E Archer 9:37; 5 I Minelli-Palmer 9:52; 6 L Halford 10:03; 7 H Stevens 10:05; 8 X Bennett 10:08; 9 I Clark 10:09; 10 A Hamilton 10:11

WARWICKSHIRE SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Princethorpe College, January 21

U20 men (4.8km):

1 A Adams 15:53; 2 S Yates 17:00; 3 D Evans 17:11; 4 T Brinkley 17:13; 5 D Davies 17:17; 6 R Snelson 17:40; 7 T Francioni 19:22; 8 W Chalmers 19:45; 9 T Collett 21:00; 10 S Berry 21:22

U17 (4.8km):

1 B Smith 17:25; 2 F Batty 17:53; 3 Z Lambert 18:00; 4 R Mack 18:13; 5 W Mayes 18:19; 6 T Doy 18:34; 7 J Day 18:41; 8 J Esler 18:45; 9 Z Clarke 18:46; 10 H Wheeler 18:57

U15 (3.4km):

1 A Lane 12:08; 2 S Lambert 12:17; 3 J Delahaye 12:25; 4 K Halsey 12:46; 5 T Fisher 12:54; 6 A Williamson 13:07; 7 C Yates 13:11; 8 J Ledgard 13:21; 9 A Cooper 13:28; 10 J Davis 13:30

U13 (2km):

1 R Pettifer 7:39; 2 O Brown 7:43; 3 H Edmonds 8:09; 4 N Carson 8:10; 5 C Leech 8:17; 6 S Smith 8:22; 7 J Bostock 8:26; 8 S Penn 8:30; 9 J Watt 8:34; 10 T Ellis 8:34

U20 women (3.4km):

1 C Marshall 13:27; 2 E Marston 13:42; 3 N Hillard 13:47; 4 M Jacks 13:56; 5 S Honkowicz 13:59; 6 G Darcy 14:10; 7 H Saunders 14:13; 8 M Spriggs 14:34; 9 A Cooper 14:44; 10 A Farren 14:57; 11 K Pomerleau 15:07; 12 E Hills 15:13; 13 I Wild 15:24; 14 J Evans 15:28; 15 F Parker 15:30

U15 (2.9km):

1 O McGhee 11:02; 2 L Hunter 11:42; 3 M Tear-Verweij 11:50; 4 I Pennington 11:52; 5 N Reeves 11:54; 6 O Bull 11:58; 7 A Silvers 12:02; 8 B Brougham 12:26; 9 E Barker 12:36; 10 L Ford 12:43

U13 (2km):

1 S Sant 8:36; 2 P Nabney 8:39; 3 S Jordan 8:40; 4 H Hanson 8:40; 5 L Wild 9:03; 6 H Guthrie 9:07; 7 I Ellis 9:09; 8 I Bearman 9:11; 9 E Tombs 9:28; 10 S Hancock 9:33

Northumberland Schools Championships, Temple Park, South Shields, January 17

Joe Dixon had a narrow win over Josh Blevins in the senior boys race while Holly Waugh had a clear win in the senior girls event.

Senior boys

1 J Dixon 19:55; 2 J Blevins 20:01; 3 J Tilley 20:32

Inters

1 O Calvert 15:48; 2 B Sproats 16:04; 3 E Kelso 16:23

Juniors

1 M Riddell 14:24; 2 F Palmer 14:26; 3 A Cook 14:51

Minors:

1 E Line 9:42; 2 W Pugh 9:53; 3 M Henderson 9:55

Senior girls

1 H Waugh 14:46; 2 M Breese 15:02; 3 E Price 15:21

Inters

1 P Old 15:17; 2 I Johnstone 15:39; 3 E Ashman 15:40

Juniors:

1 A Johnson 9:56; 2 K Otterson 10:03; 3 T Miller 10:10

Minors:

1 O Murphy 9:21; 2 E Blackburn 10:11; 3 E Waugh 10:54

