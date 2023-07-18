Martin Duff’s league round-up plus news of fast sprints and a UK 1500m age-group record for Phoebe Gill

NEWHAM & ESSEX BEAGLES TRACK OPEN MEETINGS, London (LM Community Track), July 16



With his second fastest ever legal time, Oliver Bromby defeated fellow British Championships 100m finalist Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 10.18 (1.5) to 10.21 though their second run was probably a better performance into a 0.5m./sec headwind with Bromby winning in 10.22 to 10.23.

Renee Regis, still only 17, was unlucky with the conditions as she sped to a wind-assisted 11.20/2.6 – well inside her legal PB of 11.39.

Former European under-23 200m champion Finette Agyepong was second in 11.24 and then she won the second race making the most of the PB friendly-conditions in 11.21/2.0.

She also won the 200m in 22.87/1.2 – a time she has only bettered in her 22.69 bronze medal run at the British Championships and her successful 2017 European under-23 event.

Regis won a separate race in a near PB 23.65/1.4.

Under-17 Dylan Williams won another heat in a PB 10.60.

Rio Mitcham won the men’s 400m in 46.90 while Amber Anning led home the women in 52.09 with Olympic finalist Jodie Williams setting a season’s best of 53.49 in fourth.

Men: 100: A1 (1.5): 1 O Bromby (Soton) 10.18; 2 H Aikines-Aryeetey (Sutt) 10.21; 3 E Jones (Liv PS) 10.24; 4 A Thomas (Brack) 10.25; 5 D Hammond (Card) 10.44; 6 O Isaac (WG&EL) 10.55. A2 (1.6): 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.39; 2 J Brown (Card) 10.44; 3 A Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.48; 4 K Aiken (SB) 10.51; 5 N Tezkratt (WG&EL) 10.55. A3 (0.0): 1 S Anyaogu (BFTTA, U20) 10.54; 2 T Panton (Woking) 10.57; 3 A Cross (C&C) 10.63; 4 T Ogunkanmi (NEB) 10.63. A4 (0.1): 1 M Kampengele (Card) 10.66; 2 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.69; 3 S Onigbanjo (WG&EL) 10.73. A5 (2.5): 1 J Arthur (BFTTA, U20) 10.75. A6 (3.0): 1 Z Plummer (SB) 10.45. A7 (1.3): 1 D Williams (BFTTA, U17) 10.60; 6 D Bovell (B&B, M35) 11.10. A8 (3.8): 1 E Assande (NEB, U17) 10.79; 2 J Browne (Kent, M40) 10.82. A9 (3.4): 1 J Ennis (Croy) 10.52. A10 (3.3): 1 R Jones (NEB, U20) 10.80; 6 L Slue (Harrow, M40) 11.45. A12 (0.6): 1 E Imatitikua-Davidson (BFTTA, U17) 10.74. A13 (5.3): 1 W Dean (N’pton) 10.50; 4 N Graham (NEB, U15) 11.16; 5 M Dickens (Tel, M35) 11.18. A14 (3.0): 1 S Madimutsa (Sale) 10.73. A18 (1.1): 4 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 12.12. A19 (1.9): 2 D Bowens (E&H, U15) 11.44. A20 (1.7): 1 R Hingley (B&R, M45) 11.86. A21 (2.5): 4 K Craven (Worth, M50) 12.05. A23 (2.4): 4 N Middleton (High, M55) 12.93; 5 T Beaglehole (B’mth, M60) 13.25. B1 (-0.5): 1 O Bromby (Soton) 10.22; 2 H Aikines-Aryeetey (Sutt) 10.23; 3 A Thomas (Brack) 10.26; 4 E Jones (Liv PS) 10.38; 5 D Hammond (Card) 10.42; 6 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.49; 7 J Brown (Card) 10.56. B2 (3.6): 1 Z Plummer (SB) 10.37; 2 K Aiken (SB) 10.39; 3 A Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.40; 4 W Dean (N’pton) 10.41; 5 S Anyaogu (BFTTA, U20) 10.45; 6 O Isaac (WG&EL) 10.54; 7 J Ennis (Croy) 10.65. B3 (0.9): 1 T Panton (Woking) 10.50; 2 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.54; 3 A Cross (C&C) 10.55; 4 T Ogunkanmi (NEB) 10.58; 5 D Williams (BFTTA, U17) 10.67. B4 (3.0): 1 D Kinlock (Croy) 10.45; 2 S Onigbanjo (WG&EL) 10.60; 3 B Brown (Sale) 10.64; 4 J Arthur (BFTTA, U20) 10.71; 7 E Imatitikua-Davidson (BFTTA, U17) 10.82. B5 (2.4): 1 I Smith-John (Craw) 10.72; 2 J Kalala (NEB) 10.72; 6 E Assande (NEB, U17) 10.88. B6 (8.1): 1 O Miller (Ips) 10.47; 2 A Hanson (Harrow) 10.52; 3 C Lyttle (B&B) 10.58; 4 R Robinson (Herne H, U20) 10.65; 5 J Browne (Kent, M40) 10.67; 6 D Guinness (HW, U20) 10.76. B8 (3.3): 1 O Grant (Harrow) 10.64. B10 (0.9): 5 D Bovell (B&B, M35) 11.14. B11 (3.0): 5 N Graham (NEB, U15) 11.20. B14 (3.3): 2 D Thomas (Herne H, M35) 11.16; 7 D Bowens (E&H, U15) 11.41. B17 (1.7): 2 R Hingley (B&R, M45) 11.96. B18 (2.1): 2 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 11.99; 3 K Craven (Worth, M50) 12.01. B19 (-0.4): 1 G Minetti (Herne H, M50) 11.78. B20 (0.8): 4 N Middleton (High, M55) 12.97; 6 T Beaglehole (B’mth, M60) 13.27. 200: r1 (3.1): 1 J Watson-Brown (SB) 21.06; 2 K Aiken (SB) 21.14; 3 D Kinlock (Croy) 21.19; 4 N Baker (Craw) 21.23. r2 (2.4): 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.11; 2 T Panton (Woking) 21.27; 3 J Williams (Harrow) 21.32. r3 (1.1): 1 M Copeland-Naulty (Herne H) 21.55; 2 P Shand (Bir) 21.59; 3 A Owen (Card) 21.66; 4 B Brown (Sale) 21.66. r4 (2.5): 1 S Anyaogu (BFTTA, U20) 21.50; 2 M Sinclair (E&H, U20) 21.76. r9 (1.1): 4 D Awde (Woking, M35) 23.55; 6 G Minetti (Herne H, M50) 24.18. 400: r1: 1 R Mitcham (Bir) 46.90; 2 C Carvell (Tel, U20) 47.10; 3 T Harries (Phoe) 47.15; 4 N Baker (Craw) 48.09; 5 K Metzger (Traff) 48.10. r2: 1 N Tezkratt (WG&EL) 47.38; 2 B Hawkes (Leam) 47.99; 3 B Swift (Lough S) 48.17; 4 M Pamphile (R&N) 48.52. r3: 1 J Knox (Cov) 48.49; 2 O Abiodun (WG&EL) 48.71; 3 B Lawton (Spen, U20) 48.82. r4: 2 A Richards (WG&EL, M35) 49.77; 5 D Mould (B&R, M35) 50.37; 6 C Cox (Craw, M35) 51.30. r6: 2 D Awde (Woking, M35) 51.34. r9: 2 W Odele (Camb H, M55) 58.78



M50: 100H (2.4): 1 J Appiah (Kent) 13.77; 2 G Smith (Lut) 14.17; 3 B Marsden (Wyc P, M55) 14.82



Women: 100: A1 (2.6): 1 R Regis (BFTTA, U20) 11.20; 2 F Agyapong (NEB) 11.24; 3 K Awuah (Herne H) 11.38; 4 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 11.47; 5 H Longden (Card) 11.57; 6 B Ironside (B’mth) 11.72; 7 C Wingfield (Card) 11.88. A2 (2.0): 1 E Modeste (E&H) 11.65; 2 S Grace (Norw) 11.71; 3 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 11.76; 4 D Aderinto (Camb H) 12.06; 5 A Barrett (Traff) 12.09; 6 R Jeggo (Col H) 12.15. A3 (2.6): 1 N Costley (Herne H, U20) 11.79; 2 J Blundell (B&W) 11.83; 3 S King (Herne H, U20) 11.84; 4 S Blackwood (C&C, U20) 11.89; 5 A Regis (BFTTA) 12.10. A4 (0.8): 2 K Slater (Read, U20) 12.18; 3 A Brown (S Lon, U20) 12.22. A5 (1.1): 1 A McLeod (SB, U15) 12.08; 6 C Grant (Herne H, W35) 12.94. A9 (1.9): 2 E Quartey (BFTTA, U13) 13.20. B1 (2.0): 1 F Agyapong (NEB) 11.21; 2 K Awuah (Herne H) 11.40; 3 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 11.52; 4 E Modeste (E&H) 11.59; 5 H Longden (Card) 11.63; 6 S Grace (Norw) 11.69. B2 (3.5): 1 B Ironside (B’mth) 11.66; 2 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 11.72; 3 J Blundell (B&W) 11.78; 4 N Costley (Herne H, U20) 11.83; 5 S Blackwood (C&C, U20) 11.88; 6 S King (Herne H, U20) 11.93; 7 C Wingfield (Card) 11.94. B3 (2.3): 1 A Regis (BFTTA) 11.81; 2 D Aderinto (Camb H) 11.81; 3 I Tustin (Card) 12.00; 4 R Jeggo (Col H) 12.06; 5 K Slater (Read, U20) 12.13; 6 A McLeod (SB, U15) 12.13. B4 (-0.1): 1 A Brown (S Lon, U20) 12.25. B6 (2.8): 7 C Grant (Herne H, W35) 12.91. B7 (2.0): 7 E Quartey (BFTTA, U13) 13.26. B8 (2.7): 4 A Moses (TVH, U13) 13.29. 200: r1 (1.2): 1 F Agyapong (NEB) 22.87; 2 K Baptiste (Craw) 23.38; 3 G Adam (Linc W) 23.45; 4 J Williams (Herts P) 23.50; 5 K Awuah (Herne H) 23.91. r2 (1.4): 1 R Regis (BFTTA, U20) 23.65; 2 B Ironside (B’mth) 23.73; 3 A Regis (BFTTA) 24.23; 4 C Wingfield (Card) 24.46; 5 Y Liverpool (Cov) 24.79. r3 (0.2): 1 S Grace (Norw) 24.10; 2 S Bundy-Davies (Traff) 24.34; 3 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 24.35; 4 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 24.46. r4 (2.3): 4 C Murray (Croy, U13) 26.70. r5 (0.3): 2 A Pop (Brain, W35) 26.97. r6 (0.5): 1 E Quartey (BFTTA, U13) 27.64. 400: r1: 1 A Anning (B&H) 52.09; 2 C McAulay (Traff) 52.75; 3 S Bundy-Davies (Traff) 53.13; 4 J Williams (Herts P) 53.49; 5 M Abichi (E&H) 55.90. r2: 1 E Newnham (SB, U20) 53.45; 2 H Brier (Swan) 54.87; 3 E Okoro (Bir) 55.27; 4 K Sherlock (TVH, U20) 56.74. 100H: A1 (2.5): 1 J Blundell (B&W) 13.23; 2 A Barrett (Traff) 13.30; 3 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 13.36. A2 (1.2): 1 G Morgan (Card Arch) 14.18; 2 Y Uwakwe (E&H) 14.33; 3 P King (Have, U20) 14.45; 4 S Connolly (N Down) 14.63. B1 (2.4): 1 A Barrett (Traff) 13.54

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE PREMIERSHIP, Round 2a, Nottingham, July 15

Thames Valley Harriers won their opening fixture in the defence of their title and here took their second victory of the summer and did so over the winners of the other first round, Harrow, Martin Duff reports.

They started in the best possible way with a double in the women’s hammer led by UK bronze medallist Kayleigh Presswell’s 64.14m. This helped them get an early lead in the team stakes so that, after eight events, they led by 27 points over Harrow and they were helped by Jessica Tappin’s 400m hurdles win in 58.29.

Windsor had started well too with Jake Norris out to 70.30m in the third round of the men’s hammer and had a returning to form Jacob Paul run 51.37 in the 400m hurdles.

However, it was behind Thames Valley’s Chris McAlister’s 50.74 as the Valley also took the second string with Samuel Clarke’s 52.50.

After 14 events the Valley still led by a similar margin over Harrow as Windsor trailed. It was close in the pole vault where Sheffield’s George Heppenstall took the event on countback over Thames Valley’s Ruben Miranda after both had cleared 5.11m and failed at 5.21m.

Jade Lally was in form again in the women’s discus with a 57.17m second round effort and Daniel Offiah scored in the 100m against a wind in 10.66. as Bianca Williams added the women’s event, also against a wind, in 11.77.

As is their normal method, Harrow were accumulating points from minor placings but then saw Tony Fawden win the men’s 3000m steeplechase in 9:15.19, before Miguel Perera added the 110m hurdles against a wind in 14.85. Harrow then maintained their mid-afternoon win streak with Catherine O’Connor taking the 3000m in 9:39.84.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinco (@vincosport)

Trafford also had the odd win as Jasmine Clark added the 100m hurdles against the wind again, in 14.05 but, tellingly, Thames Valley were again second to keep their points score moving.

After 18 events the gap between the two opening round winners TVH and Harrow grew ever bigger with the Valley still holding the advantage. They were evenly matched too in individual events, as Harrow’s Alex Cooper just dipped home ahead of Thames Valley’s Victor Soares in the 400m in 47.40. However, it was the other way around in the women’s event as Nicole Kendall scored for the Valley in 53.85, as they also shared the B string events.

And so it was the same after 26 events had been scored, as TVH led Harrow by 32 points with Windsor over 100 points down, in third and were again helped by their banker, Amelia Strickler with a fifth round 17.76m, her best effort of the year.

However, Harrow responded with a women’s triple jump victory by fifth ranked Adelaide Omitowoju after a second round 12.87m and a 15.97m men’s shot win from George Hyde.

Thames Valley then hit back with a women’s 1500m victory by Katie Olding in 4:34.36 to maintain the status-quo.

Then fifth-ranked junior 19-year-old Joy Eze won the 200m in 24.28 for Harrow in 24.28, against a wind.

Sheffield had been having a lean time but junior Adam Hirst set a PB when winning the men’s 5000m in 14:45.59 and they scored gain in the final track event the 4x400m. However, the two team leaders had kept trading wins in the individual events before that and each scored in the sprint relay, so that the status quo was maintained and the holders won by 38.5 points to take a clear lead in the overall standings after two matches.

MATCH: 1 TVH 683; 2 Harrow 637.5; 3 WSEH 468; 4 Sheffield 427; 5 Notts 380.5; 6 Trafford 374; 7 Chelmsford 344; 8 Crawley 281

Individual results from the National Leagues have yet to be processed by Power of 10.

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE PREMIERSHIP 2b, Woodford Green, July 15

It was much closer in the second Premiership match and Blackheath & Bromley came out ahead of hosts Woodford Green with Essex Ladies after leading throughout the afternoon, Martin Duff reports.

Despite some believing that the venue needs considerable refurbishment, the meeting went ahead despite the excessive winds that blew the sprinters to a series of PBs.

The match again started with the women’s hammer and saw Katy Head lead Newham & Essex Beagles to a double after a 67:27m throw but they only had limited other early success as Blackheath & Bromley narrowly led hosts Woodford after 11 events and increased it further after 13.

The sprinters thoroughly enjoyed the wind and the first four men all ran 10.20 or better thanks to a recorded 7.4m/sec gale at their backs in the A string 100m.

Blackheath’s Luke Dorrell got the nod over Krishawn Aikin in 10.13, as there were windy PBs for six of the eight runners. Dorrell’s legal best was 10.35!

There was only a 3.2m/s second gust behind the B string runners where Blackheath also came out on top thanks to Kieran Gowan-Wade’s 10.40 PB.

It was the same in the women’s 100m as Blackheath scored again with Darcey Kuypers enjoying a 4.6m/sec blast at her back, en-route to a 11.56 PB.

After 17 events and by mid-afternoon, Blackheath still led but only by 32 points from Woodford. but the Sale club was putting in some good efforts and had Kirsty Law narrowly take the discus from Blackheath’s junior Zara ObaMakinwa, 54.61m to 54.14M

The wind was obviously less kind to the women’s 3000m runners but Blackheath scored a double as Chloe Sharp came out ahead of team mate Niamh Bridson-Hubbard in 10:27.61, nor in the men’s steeplechase over 3000m, as Lewis Mills’ 9:19.02 gave the ‘heathens another win.

Newham notched up their second win and it was over the sprint hurdles as under-23 second ranked Tom Wilcock scored in 13.67 with a 1.7m/sec wind behind him to improve his legal mark.

Blackheath also had Ben Gardiner just squeeze home in the 800m in 1:53.57 as Sale too started posting individual wins and had Steph Jones take the long jump with 6.01 m. and Jessica Spillsbury the 800m in 2:09.60.

Shaftesbury had regular points scorer Greg Thompson win the discus with 57.93m after Hayley McLean won the 400m hurdles in 58.05 before later adding the 400m flat with 54.99. Their Thomas Butler has a 5000m pb of 14:16.3 but 14:53.29 was enough for victory here in the wind.

Woodford’s Jack Lawrie had earlier won the 400m hurdles in 52.33 and the wind blew team mate Jane Davidson to a 13.50 100m hurdles winning personal best and they also took the flat 400m through Jacob Campbell’s 47.94 despite the swirling wind. Then it was a bit of a jog in the men’s 1500m before Phil Norman just took the event.

After 24 events had been scored, Blackheath still edged Woodford by 22 points as Glasgow moved up to third. The heathens had 18-year-old Hannah-Marie Clark set a PB 4:30.40 when winning the women’s 1500m.

Dorrell then returned to add the 200m to his 100m pb victory as the wind blew again. This time it was at 4.6m/sec, as the clock stopped at 20.54 as Newham’s Ben Snaith was given 20.83 in second. The top five were all inside 21 seconds. Kuypers also made it a pb doble for Blackheath with a narrow 23.75 win over Swansea’s Hannah Brier.

The Welsh club had been having a lean time bit Patrick Swan took the men’s shot with a 17.26m heave. So it was for Birchfield, but the stags had Adele Nichol win the women’s shot with 15.74m.

The final few track events saw the two leading clubs share wins in the sprint relays before Blackheath scored maximum points in the women’s steeplechase.

Both were well down in the women’s 4x400m but Woodford’s men’s 4x400m victory in the final track event was too little, too late.

MATCH: 1 Blackheath & Bromley 545; 2 WG&EL 525.5; 3 Glasgow 465; 4 Shaftesbury 444; 5 Sale 423.5; 6 Birchfield 386; 7 Swansea 372; 8 Newham & Essex Beagles 289

Premiership standings after 2 matches: 1 TVH 16 (1105.78); 2 Harrow 15 (1199.18); 3 WG&EL 15 (949.68); 4 WSEH 13 (933.68); 5 B&B 13 (841.78); 6 Glasgow 11 (847.43); 7 Sale 11 (816.28); 8 Shaftesbury 9 (815.93); 9 Birchfield 9 (735.78); 10 Sheffield 7 (703.18); 11 Trafford 7 (661.75); 12 Notts 6 (664.18); 13 Swansea 5 (650.18); 14 NEB 4 (651.93); 15 Chelmsford 3 (590.78); 16 Crawley 2 (560)

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP 2a, Chelmsford, July 15

Tonbridge did not have too far to travel to this match and duly notched up their second win and now look destined to go to the Premiership for next season, Martin Duff reports.

After 13 events they were 71 points ahead of the rest after a string of early successes and had Lewis Church win the pole vault which finished quite early as there were only nine of the 16 possible takers for the event. Modest efforts also saw a double in the men’s discus.

Freya Ridge had a busy afternoon for the leaders and a 1.61m high jump win was hers.

Havering were even closer to home and saw Thomas Pitkin score a run-away 400m hurdles win in 53.63 but here there were only ten starters and just nine in the women’s event. Despite a headwind their Luke Williams won the 110m hurdles in a personal best 14.82 but only six of the potential 16 starters bothered the timekeepers and this low take up was a feature of the match.

Cardiff had an early success as Rebecca Chapman won the women’s long jump with 6.01m, albeit helped by a 3.9m/sec blast.

However, the sprinters had to run into the wind so 17-year-old Amelia Gittens’ 12.56 100m win for Herts Phoenix against a 5.3m/sec wind, was a noteworthy run by the English Schools sixth placer. As was team mate Sophie Segun’s B string win in 12.50. They later combined to take the sprint relay too.

The wind also slowed Cardiff’s Dewi Hammond to 10.98 in the men’s event but they had few successes before a later men’s sprint relay win in 41.44 followed a windy 14.76m triple jump win by Nahbi Odeh.

After 18 events, the Tonbridge lead had grown to 72 points after they had drafted in over-55 Maria Heslop to contest the 3000m. She was headed by Havering’s Morgan Campbell.

Tonbridge took the men’s 400m through Harry Kendall’s 48.32, despite the adverse wind conditions and they also took the B race but where were their many distance runners in the 1500m when a modest 3:58.49 was enough for Cardiff’s Michael Ward to score his club a rare victory. However, they did have Noemie Thomson also take the women’s event.

Well into the afternoon and after 28 events had been scored, the Tonbridge lead had swelled to 86 points as Herts Phoenix were second. They were helped by a 400m flat double led by 48.32 from Harry Kendall.

Havering still added to their points total too, as 17-year-old Stephanie Okoro was only a tenth outside her best, set when winning the event in the opening round, with a 400m in 55.15 despite the wind and she was back 40 minutes later to add the 200m against a strong wind in 25.72.

The Essex club also took a victory in the men’s javelin when 20-year-old Peter Brinton-Quinn, the second ranked under-23, posted a narrow 66.76m personal best.

Bedford had been having a lean time before Belinda Sergeant took the women’s triple jump with a windy 12.07m and Sasha Birrell, the pole vault with 3.40m.

Herts Phoenix wound up second overall after their women also won the 4×1 lap relay.

Men: 200: B (-3.8): 6 D Brown (PNV, M45) 24.79. 400: A: 1 H Kendall (Ton) 48.32; 7 D Brown (PNV, M45) 53.09. 5000: 4 J Eves (Bed C, M40) 15:36.79. 110H (-1.9): 1 J Agbodza (S’end) 14.82; 2 H Kendall (Ton) 15.77. 400H: A: 1 T Pitkin (Have) 53.63. B: 1 I Ogunlade (Have) 55.99. 3000SC: 2 E Supple (Bed C, U20) 10:05.34. 4×100: 1 Card 41.44; 2 K&P 42.52; 3 Ton 43.78. 4×400: 1 City Of Portsmouth AC A 3:25.47; 2 K&P 3:25.73; 3 Have 3:28.71. PV: 1 L Church (Ton) 4.60; 2 A Other (Unknown) 4.52; 3 T Farres (Ports) 4.21; 4 L Williams (Have, M35) 3.41; 4 B Kingman (Bed C, M50) 3.41; 4 B Ahmet (K&P, M35) 3.41; 9 M Roberts (K&P, M50) 3.41. TJ: 1 N Odeh (Leic C) 14.76/4.3; 2 M Cox (Herts P, U20) 13.63/3.6. SP: 1 G Rogers (Ports) 13.23; 2 L Goodacre (Have) 12.97; 3 N Owen (K&P, M40) 12.56; 7 G Cook (K&P, M50) 10.90. DT: 1 H Kendall (Ton) 41.34; 2 L Church (Ton) 40.91; 4 P Derrien (SMR, M50) 34.20; 6 G Cook (K&P, M50) 33.32. HT: 1 G Kerr (Bed C, M45) 50.65; 2 G Holder (Bexley, M50) 46.77; 3 G Cook (K&P, M50) 45.79; 4 H Blake (M&M) 45.00; 6 P Derrien (SMR, M50) 39.88; 7 J Kingwell (Herts P, M50) 36.33. JT: 1 (Havering AC) 66.76; 3 M Page (Have, U20) 48.57; 4 I Ridge (Ton, U20) 48.54; 10 M Roberts (K&P, M50) 37.36

Women: 400: A: 1 S Okoro (Have, U20) 55.15; 2 L Rule (Herts P) 56.23; 6 E Henderson (K&P, U17) 59.83. 3000: 2 M Heslop (Ton, W55) 11:11.43. 100H: A (-3.5): 1 L Evans (Card) 14.49; 3 C Williams (Have, W35) 15.67. 400H: B: 1 J Bytheway (K&P) 1:05.71. 2000SC: 1 L Cooper (Parc BB) 7:38.15. 4×100: 1 Herts P 48.96; 2 Have 49.18; 3 Card 49.34. 4×400: 1 Herts P 4:02.11; 2 Ton 4:03.66. HJ: 1 R Tillson (Have, U17) 1.71. PV: 1 S Birrell (Norw) 3.40; 2 M Hamer (Card Arch) 3.31; 3 J Eastwood (Bed C, W40) 3.01. LJ: 1 R Chapman (Card) 6.01/3.9. TJ: 1 B Sergent (Bed C) 12.07/4.1; 2 E Harvey (Dartf) 11.25/3.8; 3 J Nzekwe (Thurr, U20) 11.03/4.5. SP: 1 K Ebbage (Ton) 11.07. DT: 1 K Ebbage (Ton) 39.26; 2 K Ennis (Have, U20) 31.67; 4 A Jenkins (PNV, W45) 30.40. HT: 1 L Taylor (SNH) 48.01; 2 K Ebbage (Ton) 47.16; 3 A Jenkins (PNV, W45) 45.99. JT: 1 E Meakins (Herts P) 36.22

MATCH: 1 Tonbridge 599.6; 2 Herts P 500.6; 3 Havering 478.6; 4 Cardiff 469; 5 Kingston & Poly 397; 6 Portsmouth 336.6; 7 Bedford & C 258; 8 Peterborough & Nene Valley 220.6

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP 2b, Yeovil, July 15

The Bill Whistlecroft Arena played host to the second National League Championship match and Belgrave Harriers, who were only third in their opening fixture, took a relatively close victory from hosts Yeovil, but stay third in the overall league standings after two matches, Martin Duff reports.

They had a 16-point lead over Basingstoke and Bristol after 12 events but it was Bristol who took a double in the men’s 400m hurdles however uptake was low with six vacant slots on offer and it was even worse in the women’s event with just six takers out of a possible 16.

Yeovil also got into the winning mode thanks to Harriett Tuson’s 2:09:33 800m personal best, in her 14th outing over the distance this year and continued with a 13.73m women’s shotput victory through Ellen Barber. Then. late in the day, fourth ranked under-23 Jacob Dibble won the men’s Javelin with a 56.07m throw.

Belgrave Harriers were accumulating points from minor placings but Liverpool had been knocking out wins and junior Millie Clemson led a double in the 100m with a 12.32 clocking but they still languished near the bottom of the scoring sheets. Later they saw Emma Alderson narrowly take the 400m in 55.53.

After 17 events, Belgrave had eked out a 31-point lead thanks to a series of more minor placings, as Bournemouth also got into the act thanks to Poppaea Bramwell-Reeks’ 3000m win in 9:52.53. She then completed the double by adding the 1500m in 4:37.10.

After 32 events, Belgrave had stretched their lead to 46 points but their points were still being accumulated from minor placings.

Southampton had been lagging but then had Jack Higgins set a personal best 47.90 in the 400m, before fifth ranked under-20 Jasmine Larsen found 39.98 enough for a women’s javelin victory.

Herne Hill had been well out of it for most of the day but Sam Bramwell gave them a rare victory with a pb 14:47.28 in the 5000m, before they boosted their score with a women’s sprint relay win.

Liverpool too, were having modest victories and then their Conal Mahon won the men’s triple jump with a windy 14.51m.

Belgrave had been notching up some wins including in the women’s pole vault where their Harriett Day had to beat two veteran women to win but there were just three competitors, before they concluded with a men’s 4x400m win at the end of the track programme.

MATCH: 1 Belgrave 504; 2 Yeovil 448; 3 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 442.5; 4 Southampton 394; 5 Bournemouth 364; 6 Herne H 344.5; 7 Bristol & West 317; 8 Liverpool 305

Championship standings after 2 matches: 1 Tonbridge 16 (1202.6); 2 Belgrave 14 (925); 3 Cardiff 13 (1024); 4 BHMH 13 (914.5); 5 Havering 11 (931); 6 Kingston & P 10 (899.6); 7 Yeovil 10 (817); 8 Soton 9 (793); 9 Bed C 9 (715); 10 Herts P 8 (733.6); 11 Liverpool 6 (682); 12 Bournemouth 6 (730); 13 Portsmouth 6 (680.6); 14 Bristol & W 6 (675); 15 Herne H 5 (672.5); 16 P’boro & NV 2 (394.6)

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE National 1, Stretford, July 15

Longford Park played host to what was effectively the fifth division of the league and the match again saw take up in many events well below what might constitute a quorum, Martin Duff reports.

Yate took the opening match after just getting the better of Reading, but here there was a close battle between Milton Keynes and Wigan.

Milton Keynes got off to a good start with a double in the women’s hammer but, after 18 events, just 14 points separated leaders Yate from Milton Keynes and Wigan but performances all round were modest and there were just two starters in the women’s 3000m.

Yate saw Ben Wicks take the 400m in 48.37 before and after some good scores, Milton Keynes went ahead so that, with just five events remaining to be added to the points scores, they led Wigan by over 40 points. This came after a modest 5000m men’s double before another in the women’s javelin, where Eva Durand, the fourth ranked UK junior, won with 39.35m, three days before her 19th birthday.

Wigan had closed up after posting a double in the 4x400m relays and Yate the same in the sprint event.

Wigan earlier had 19-year-old Ashley Nemits win the 200m/400m double in a windy 24.81 and 56.19 after a pole vault double led by Jasmine Carey’s 3.11m, but it was Milton Keynes’ day.

National 1

MATCH: 1 Milton Keynes 512.2; 2 Wigan 500.2; 3 Yate 477.2; 4 Reading 301.2; 5 Enfield 204.2

National 1 standings after 2 matches: 1 Yate 8 (1001.7); 2 Milton Keynes 8 (824.7); 3 Reading 6 (806.7); 4 Wigan 5 (742.7); 5 Enfield 3 (516.2)

BMC GOLD STANDARD RACES, Watford, July 12

Phoebe Gill set a UK under-17 record of 4:11.96 to remove Jess Warner-Judd’s previous mark of 4:14.21 set in 2011.

Showing encouraging speed British Inter-Counties and English National cross-country champion Innes FitzGerald improved her PB from 4:19.35 to 4:15.04 in second.

Tyler Bilyard improved his 800m PB from 1:49.42 to 1:47.7.

Men: 800m: 1 T Bilyard (Gt Yar) 1:47.7; 2 J McMurray (St Alb) 1:48.0; 3 D Howells (AFD) 1:48.3; 4 S Coppard (Ton) 1:49.1; 5 N Landeau (Walton) 1:50.2; 6 T Niner (B&H) 1:51.6; 9 A McGill (Living, U20) 1:53.0. B: 1 D Smith (St Alb, U20) 1:52.36; 3 J Geller (WG&EL, U20) 1:52.87; 7 M Bishop (TVH, U20) 1:54.91. C: 2 G Keen (C&C, U20) 1:54.04; 3 N Bennett (R&N, U20) 1:54.37; 4 O Denson (WSEH, U20) 1:55.20; 8 V Nutakor (NEB, M35) 1:57.63. 1500m: 1 A Moore (WSEH) 3:45.22; 2 R Harvie (AFD) 3:47.58; 3 W Rabjohns (Poole, U20) 3:47.75; 4 O Bell (Herts P) 3:48.34; 6 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 3:48.83; 8 J Goodwin (Bed C) 3:49.61. ?: 1 F McGrath (WSEH, U20) 3:53.83; 2 M Wilsmore (B&W, M35) 3:54.43



Women: 800m: 1 I Downes (Shrews, U20) 2:07.92; 3 J March (Barn, U15) 2:10.95; 4 A Bennett (Kett, U20) 2:10.98. 1500m: 1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 4:11.96; 2 I Fitzgerald (Exe, U20) 4:15.04; 3 J Mccann (IRL) 4:25.73; 4 H Hall (Win, W35) 4:26.86; 7 O Martin (Abing, U20) 4:31.66; 8 N Griffiths (Soton, W35) 4:32.62

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Loughborough, July 12

Amy-Eloise Markovc ran 8:49.69 in a mixed 3000m.

Men: 800: A: 1 N Culhane (IRL, U20) 1:51.72; 5 S Temple (Hart AC, U20) 1:53.75; 6 T Barnett (Stoke, U20) 1:54.81. C: 1 C Thurstan (Bir, M45) 1:57.81. D: 6 E Withnall (Burt, U15) 2:01.90; 10 F Harris (R&N, U15) 2:04.11; 11 S McCafferty (Burt, U15) 2:04.89. E: 1 O Loveday (Hunts, U15) 2:03.26; 3 A Elliott (Stoke, U15) 2:04.83. 1500: A: 1 J Skelly (Linc W) 3:47.50; 5 L Conway (C&C, U17) 3:55.64; 9 H Evans (Newp, U20) 3:57.45; 12 G Christmas (C&C, U17) 4:00.04



Mixed events: 800: F: 6 V Costa (Der, U20W) 2:14.86. G: 5 G Turner (Roth, U15W) 2:17.58. 1500: B: 1 S Hembry (B&R, U17) 4:04.49; 10 N Homer (W&SV, U15) 4:14.65; 14 S Long (Notts, M45) 4:23.27. C: 9 J Leggate (C&C, U20W) 4:33.76; 11 O McGhee (R&N, U15W) 4:36.01; 12 J Sails (Tyne, U20W) 4:37.35; 13 E Cooney (IRL, U17W) 4:37.48; 14 M Taylor (Notts, U17W) 4:37.86. D: 4 S Lawrence (IRL, U15W) 4:41.94. 3000: A: 1 J Rowe (TVH) 8:28.85; 2 O Donkin (Bart D) 8:29.72; 4 T Bentley (Tip) 8:32.42; 5 J Wardle (Rush) 8:33.91; 6 J Wilson (Vale R, U20) 8:36.13; 8 A Markovc (Wake, W) 8:49.69; 9 B Andrews-Callec (Jer, U17) 8:54.69; 10 J Smith (Tip, M35) 8:57.97. B: 4 M Bacon (Roth, U15) 9:25.02; 5 M Ince (BRAT, M45) 9:26.70; 8 M Marchant (Western Tempo, W) 9:37.36; 11 A Milnes (Western Tempo, W) 9:47.60; 12 E Burt (Newq RR, W) 9:49.08; 14 M Taylor (Roth, W) 9:59.48; 15 M Freeland (Mil K, U20W) 9:59.62; 16 J Potter (Charn, W40) 10:02.07; 18 G Igoe (Roth, U15W) 10:07.66; 19 E Mcleod (Roth, W35) 10:09.41; 21 K Gardner (Der, U17W) 10:15.52; 22 A Mills (St Ed, U17W) 10:25.48

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Birmingham (U), July 12

Men: 1500: A: 1 M Snowdon (Ips) 3:46.56; 2 I Williams (Carm) 3:46.77; 3 J Dickinson (Leeds C) 3:47.21; 4 K Imroth (SB) 3:47.28; 5 A Ediker (C’field) 3:48.04; 6 W Stockley (Belg) 3:48.14; 7 S Byrne (Swin, M35) 3:48.47; 8 G Rowland (C&C) 3:48.66; 10 J Vaughan (Bir, U20) 3:52.95. B: 1 T Shaw (York, U20) 3:51.18; 3 A Hudson (Sutt, U20) 3:53.02. 5000: A: A McMillan (York) 14:00.52; A Marshall (Centr) 14:06.28; G Watson (Chelt) 14:07.11; C Perry (Vale R) 14:08.77; T Patrick (SB) 14:15.26; N Murphy (IRL, U20) 14:50.25; C Jones (Western Tempo, M35) 14:53.75; D Stoneman (Bath, U20) 14:54.88; K Tung (ESM, U20) 15:00.69; L Davis (Western Tempo, U20) 15:06.65; S Lea (Worc, U20) 15:24.66



Women: 1500: A: I Jones (W&B, U17) 4:25.69; P Palmer-Malins (Phoe, U20) 4:32.16; L Saxon (SSH, U20) 4:34.48; M Lyons (Card, U20) 4:38.47. 5000: A: T Wilson (Bed C) 16:30.06; L Tinkler (IRL) 16:35.58; H Seager (Charn) 16:58.42; L Hall (AFD) 16:59.65; R Hamilton-James (W’bury) 17:24.04

GOLDEN STAG MILE, Finsbury Park, July 14



Mixed events: Mile: r1: 1 T Butler (SB) 4:08.37; 2 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 4:09.59. r2: 7 N Shasha (Orion, M45) 4:48.88. r3: 8 E Garrett (Lon Hth, M50) 4:52.62; 9 H Viner (High, W) 4:53.50. r4: 4 J March (Barn, U15W) 5:00.56. r5: 4 R Piggott (Lon Hth, W35) 5:11.26; 7 C Beardsall (Dulw, M55) 5:14.85. r7: 6 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 5:24.57. r9: 2 P Bassa (Barn, M60) 5:37.71; 9 M Forder (Wimb W, M70) 6:13.70

CHELTENHAM MIDSUMMER OPENS, Gloucester, July 12

Mixed events: 100: r1 (1.7): 1 P Cox-Sonora (Chelt, U17) 11.14. r2 (1.0): 7 T Turner (Glouc, U13) 12.68. r6 (2.2): 5 M Garland (Worc, W60) 14.97. r7 (0.9): 3 A Bryant (Worc, W60) 15.94. 3000: r1: 1 B Price (Western Tempo, M40) 8:43.95; 3 A Lee (Western Tempo, M40) 9:10.05. r2: 2 R Brook (Glouc, U17W) 10:11.41; 9 O Avery (Glouc, U15W) 10:39.52. PV: 1 S Ouiles (Chelt, U20) 4.30. SP: 1 O Garrett (Yate, U17) 13.28. SP: 1 L Robbie (Card Arch, U15) 12.67. SP: 2 R Bird (Chelt, W55) 9.26. DT: 1 O Garrett (Yate, U17) 42.82. DT: 1 L Robbie (Card Arch, U15) 36.17. DT: 3 R Bird (Chelt, W55) 24.01



W65 women: 80H: r2 (0.8): 1 E Horder (Chelt) 13.15

CHARNWOOD AC OPENS, Loughborough, July 12



Mixed events: 100: r4 (2.0): 2 A Hunter (KuH, M60) 13.17. r5 (1.1): 1 E Wiltshire (R&N, W35) 12.69; 6 M Thomas (Bir, W50) 13.13. r6 (1.1): 2 T Saunders (W&B, W) 12.12. r7 (2.1): 4 E Barber (Yeov O, W) 12.15; 6 E Humphrey (Charn, U17W) 12.42. 200: r3: 3 A Hunter (KuH, M60) 27.53. r4: 7 M Thomas (Bir, W50) 27.76. r5: 4 E Humphrey (Charn, U17W) 25.28; 6 E Wiltshire (R&N, W35) 26.62. 400: r2: 3 A Halliday (H’gate, M45) 54.77. r3: 1 B Lawton (Spen, U20) 49.18. 800: r1: 1 H Bacon (Roth, U13W) 2:25.92. r4: 1 A Paget (Rush, U13) 2:15.63; 2 M Mullett (W&SV, U13W) 2:16.87. 1500: 2 M Don (Charn, U13W) 4:57.94; 3 Z Bratt (Stoke, U13W) 4:58.13. PV: 2 I Crameri (Tam, W) 3.41; 3 M Mudd (NEB, W) 3.41; 4 E Barrett (B&B, W) 3.31; 5 N Clarke (Lewes, U20W) 3.21; 6 C Prince (RSC, U20W) 3.01; 10 M Stevens (Bir, U13W) 2.11. LJ: B: 3 M Atkin (GAC, M45) 5.21; 7 F Lilly (Linc W, U13W) 4.54



U20 men: SP: B: 1 D Capes (PNV) 16.10; 2 A Rutter (Worc) 14.18. JT: 1 J Davis (Tel) 58.65; 2 L Forster (Leigh) 57.86



U15: SP: B: 1 L Capes (PNV) 16.68



U13: SP: 1 Z Wilkes (Stoke) 10.15. JT: 1 Z Wilkes (Stoke) 36.34



Women: JT: 1 J Brown (Amber) 40.24; 2 E Waters (Rad) 39.36



U17: 300: 1 A Kuffour (Notts, U15) 42.77



W35: JT: 1 S Wright (Leic C, W65) 17.45

MIDLAND VETERANS LEAGUE – NORTH, Sutton Coldfield, July 12



M35 men: 200 (3.8): 1 S Farenden (Tel) 23.5; 2 C Carr (C&S, M40) 24.4. PV: ns: 1 S Gower (Bir) 3.40. JT: 1 S Cawson (Burt, M40) 42.29



M40: 3000: 1 O Corea (Bir, M45) 9:25.3



M50: DT: 1 K Brown (SB, M55) 32.22



M60: 200 (1.3): 1 P Williams (Stoke) 27.8. 800: 1 M Eustace (C&S) 2:29.9



W35 women: 800: 1 L Dawson (Stoke, W45) 2:32.9. 3000: 1 N Nokes (Stoke) 10:39.2



W40: 800: 1 V Browning (C&S, W50) 2:39.5



W70: 200 (2.0): 1 J Kelsall (Burt) 38.7

NEGP, Jarrow, July 12

North of England cross-country runner-up Carl Avery won a keenly contested 3000m in 8:21.30.

Men: 800: 1 Matthew Linsley 1:55.30; 2 Joseph Close 1:55.72. 3000: 1 Carl Avery 8:21.30; 2 Daniel Dixon 8:23.09; 3 Finn Brodie 8:28.20

Women: 3000: 1 Jacqueline Penn 10:00.02; 2 Shona Haston 10:14.00

WATFORD HARRIERS OPEN GRADED MEETINGS, Watford, July 12



U15 mixed events: HJ: 2 L Budvytyte (AIS Athletics, U13W) 1.45



Mixed events: 100: r2 (1.2): 1 S Ferozie (AIS Athletics, U15) 11.54. 400: r2: 4 J Williams (Herts P, W) 53.95. 800: r10: 2 J Davis (Lut, U13) 2:13.21; 3 D Allford (BMH, U15W) 2:13.56; 9 O Enright (Mil K, U15W) 2:17.15; 10 S Hawthorn (G&G, U15W) 2:17.31; 11 K Bryan (B&B, U13W) 2:19.17. r11: 3 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B, U20W) 2:11.28; 11 B Taylor (St Ed, U15W) 2:17.97. r12: 6 A Hedge (St Alb, U20W) 2:10.51; 7 F East (Ports, U17W) 2:10.97; 8 S Stebbings (Oxf C, M50) 2:11.41; 9 L Wilson (SB, U17W) 2:12.86; 10 S Shaw (Craw, U17W) 2:14.08. r13: 2 L Norden (WG&EL, U15) 2:04.71; 4 L Newell (Abing, M45) 2:07.14. r14: 3 L Jolly (Read, M40) 2:02.89; 5 A Lewis (Soton, M40) 2:05.27. r15: 5 P Watkeys (BMH, M40) 2:03.71. r16: 2 G Hounsham (Ports, U17) 1:58.53; 4 R Bethell (St Alb, U17) 1:58.89; 5 N Davis (Lut, U17) 1:59.01; 9 M Pointon (Brack, U15) 2:01.42. r17: 2 P Davis (Lut, M45) 1:58.50; 3 M Newman (Mil K, U17) 1:58.63. r18: 2 A Pinder (Chilt, U17) 1:57.35. r19: 3 J Dunne (Chich, U17) 1:57.78; 4 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 1:57.98. r6: 1 I Ions (High, U15W) 2:16.62; 5 N Walmsley (AFD, U13W) 2:23.20; 9 E McGinley (Wat, U13W) 2:24.79. r8: 1 E Harrold (Chelm, U15W) 2:17.03; 7 O McDonald (Dac, U13) 2:19.99; 11 C Ridley (Col H, M60) 2:23.72. r9: 3 I Harrison (HW, U15W) 2:12.94; 5 M Rosen (Barn, U17W) 2:15.07; 6 E Smart (Ports, U17W) 2:15.23; 7 D Silverman (SB, U17W) 2:15.81; 8 A Roskilly (Mil K, W35) 2:16.53. 3000: r1: 2 J Smith (Mil K, U15) 9:32.11; 6 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 9:40.69; 7 J Richardson (Oxf C, M55) 9:41.52; 8 O Albone (Hunts, U15) 9:41.96; 9 C Wilson (Win, U15) 9:42.54; 11 D Arnold (WG&EL, U15) 9:46.70; 12 N Griffiths (Soton, W35) 9:52.42; 13 L Wilkinson (Chilt, U17W) 9:54.37; 14 T Ferguson (WSEH, U15W) 9:57.12; 15 M Cursons (Harrow, M60) 9:58.41; 16 S Chapman (Mil K, U15W) 10:26.95; 17 E Ford (Chilt, U17W) 10:29.46; 19 K Ealden (AFD, U15W) 10:50.84. r2: 2 F Rowe (Have, U15) 8:55.12; 6 T Gardner (Ilf, M40) 9:03.40; 16 A Suleyman (Chilt, U15) 9:17.56; 17 A Eykelbosch (Dac, W) 9:20.33; 18 J Holdsworth (Chilt, U15) 9:20.91; 20 A Barbour (WSEH, W) 9:34.35. r3: 1 B Alcock (Bed C) 8:18.04; 2 L Small (Ashf, U20) 8:24.07; 3 J Small (Ashf, U20) 8:24.69; 4 H Silverstein (HW) 8:31.11; 6 F Dyer (Belg) 8:31.70; 7 G Thomas (WSEH, U20) 8:32.58; 8 O James (B’mth) 8:33.49; 11 H Johnston (WSEH, U20) 8:37.95; 13 M Cattini (Harrow, U17) 8:40.88; 15 J Tuttle (Mil K, M35) 8:42.27; 17 R McTaggart (B’mth, M35) 8:44.28; 20 L Gambling (St Ed, U17) 8:51.80; 21 A Hughes (Chilt, U17) 8:51.89; 22 J Eves (Bed C, M40) 8:53.99

BMC GOLD STANDARD RACES, Stretford, July 11



Men: 800: A: 1 T Chamberlain (Holm) 1:48.19; 2 E Hunter (Leeds C) 1:48.58; 3 N Landeau (Walton) 1:49.41; 4 T Baines (B&W) 1:49.69; 5 E Savage (Sale, U20) 1:50.10; 6 J Sispal (Leam) 1:50.22; 7 A Oladiti (Sale) 1:50.91; 8 A Peacock (BRAT) 1:51.39. B: 4 C West (Linc W, U20) 1:53.42; 5 C Mcleod (Pit, U20) 1:53.51; 6 K Green (C&C, U20) 1:55.93. C: 1 J Mungin (Kilb, U17) 1:53.16; 4 B Nolan (Wig D, U20) 1:54.75; 6 J Phillips (Kil’k, U20) 1:55.64. 1500: A: 1 G Smith (Cambus) 3:44.43; 2 J Tuffin (BRAT) 3:44.75; 3 S Charlton (Walls) 3:45.42; 4 A Milligan (NBH) 3:45.78; 5 G Couttie (H’gate, U20) 3:46.04; 6 J Kay (Bolt) 3:46.12; 7 J MacKinnon (Cambus) 3:46.93; 8 J Armstrong (Sun) 3:47.40. B: 1 H Wakefield (Salf) 3:46.84; 2 J Hastings (IRL) 3:47.29; 3 J O’Farrell (Burren) 3:47.94; 4 D Proctor (Sale, M35) 3:48.65; 7 J Deacon (Chor ATC, U20) 3:52.50; 8 C Deverill (Giff N, U20) 3:53.18; 9 J Phillips (Kil’k, U20) 3:53.31. C: 4 A Barber (Harb, U20) 3:55.14; 5 R Marshall (Fife, U20) 3:56.71; 7 J Reeve (R&Z, U20) 3:57.14; 8 C Livesey (Salf, M40) 3:58.28



Women: 800: A: 1 E Colbourn (H’gate, U20) 2:06.44. B: 2 E Brooks (Linc W, U20) 2:11.27; 4 A Jones (Prest, U17) 2:13.41; 6 N Harrison-Sargent (Hal, U17) 2:14.69

TRAFFORD GRAND PRIX, Stretford, July 11



U15 mixed events: 800: r1: 1 F Dobson Emmas (Traff) 2:01.26; 2 T Lemon (Dees) 2:03.59; 3 A Fraser (Sale) 2:03.67; 4 A Greenwood (Traff) 2:05.05. r2: 4 D Woodcock (Seat, U15W) 2:16.38. r3: 3 I Hall (Sale, U15W) 2:17.35



Mixed events: 800: r1: 4 D Holman (B’burn, U20) 1:54.67; 5 A Glew (Chor ATC, U20) 1:54.80; 6 D Thompson (B’burn, U20) 1:54.96; 7 M Russell (Salf, U20) 1:55.27. r3: 2 G Mullen (SHS, U17) 1:57.09; 3 B Stratton (B’burn, U17) 1:57.94; 7 S Janally (Stoke, M35) 2:01.19. r4: 1 W Lloyd (Wig D, U17) 1:58.45; 4 D Smith (B’burn, U17) 1:59.35. r7: 1 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn, W) 2:05.98. r8: 2 P Howard (R’well, M45) 2:07.52; 3 S Smith (Kend, U20W) 2:10.23. r9: 3 J Bailey (Lev V, U20W) 2:14.22; 4 E Heavey (Warr, U17W) 2:14.41. 1500: r1: 5 J Hughes (Roth, U17) 4:01.25; 8 A Benson (Salf, M35) 4:02.92; 12 J Stewart (Leeds C, M40) 4:08.14. r2: 4 F Meredith (Traff, U17) 4:01.43; 6 M Fraser (Prest, U17) 4:02.20; 7 J Marwood (Warr, U17) 4:02.83. r4: 10 S Tucker (A’deen, W) 4:25.94. r5: 4 E Bushill (Vale R, U20W) 4:32.20; 8 K Brady-Jones (Wirr, U20W) 4:35.71; 10 E Jha (Vale R, U17W) 4:36.75. r6: 2 L Armitage (Sale, U20W) 4:32.31. 3000: r1: 3 K Darcy (Salf, M35) 8:45.80; 6 R Bentley (Kent, M40) 8:49.58; 17 B Barlow (Manc H, W) 9:23.30. r2: 4 G Carson (Mid U, W) 9:24.8; 5 K Wood (York, W) 9:25.5; 13 L Huxley (Prest, U20W) 9:39.6; 16 D Corradi (Sutt, W) 9:45.1. r3: 8 J Nugent (Sale, W35) 10:16.49; 9 I Wharton (Warr, U17W) 10:24.22; 17 S Avery (Cheshire Dragons, W55) 11:09.81. DT: 1 M Fox (Stoke, M60) 41.27; 2 J Pyatt (Traff, W) 39.06

Men: SP: 3 A Maironis (Leigh, M70) 9.46. SP: 1 M Fox (Stoke, M60) 13.48. DT: 1 N Fox (Bir) 45.25; 2 K Benissad (Sale) 40.96; 3 A Maironis (Leigh, M70) 29.51

U20: SP: 1 B Steel (S’port W) 14.11. DT: 1 B Steel (S’port W) 47.23

4J STUDIOS SCOTTISHATHLETICS COMBINED EVENTS, MASTERS & PARALLEL SUCCESS OPEN, Grangemouth, July 8-9



Men: PV: D: 5 A Hill (New M, M70) 2.01. JT: D: 1 Z Fearn (I’ness, U20) 52.18. Dec: 1 A MacKay (I’ness) 6512



U20: Dec: 1 Z Fearn (I’ness) 5440; 2 D Sattar (Jag) 5090; 3 E Wallace (Jag) 4629



M35: 5000: r1: 1 D Hastie (Gala, M40) 15:11.91; 2 G Baillie (E Kilb, M40) 15:33.58; 3 A Scott (Shett, M40) 15:41.75; 4 J Tole (Metro, M45) 15:43.43; 5 S Gibson (Cambus) 15:53.83; 8 J Coyle (Gars, M50) 16:42.60; 11 S Cairns (HBT, M55) 16:48.44; 12 M Gallacher (Cambus, M50) 16:52.83; 14 G Barrie (Dund H, M50) 17:13.20; 17 J Farquhar (Pit, M60) 18:26.72. r2: 3 D Thom (Cambus, M60) 17:51.08; 11 B Young (C’dale, M75) 23:17.63



M60: 100H (2.6): 1 I Moody (Pit) 17.07



M70: 80H: D (2.6): 1 A Hill (New M) 17.06



Women: LJ: Ht: 1 C Ryan (NZL) 5.97/1.6; 2 H Wallace (Jag) 5.57/1.5. Hep: 1 C Ryan (NZL) 5520; 2 H Wallace (Jag) 4179

U20: Hep: 1 I Raeburn (Kil’k) 4131; 2 S Fraser (I’ness) 4084; 3 B Dunlop (Kil’k) 3860

U17: LJ: Ht: 1 S Brown (N Ayr) 5.49/1.3. Hep: 1 S Brown (N Ayr) 4519; 2 H Mcdermott (VPCG) 4212; 3 A Mitchell (VPCG) 4176; 4 A Snowden (Living) 4157; 5 Z Loughrey (VPCG) 4082



U15: 75H: P4 (1.8): 1 G Malley (W’moss) 11.72; 2 C Monachello (Kil’k) 11.80. LJ: PB: 1 G Malley (W’moss) 5.19/1.9. Pen: 1 G Malley (W’moss) 3035; 2 L Elliot (Aird) 2965; 3 E Cook (Banc) 2701; 4 D Clark (Centr) 2652



U13: 70H: P4 (1.8): 1 D Maguinness (Aird) 11.74; 2 J Gage (Elgin) 11.98. HJ: PA: 1 D Maguinness (Aird) 1.56; 2 R Carvel (Centr) 1.44; 3 C Doyle (VPCG) 1.41. LJ: P: 1 D Maguinness (Aird) 4.51/1.3. Pen: 1 D Maguinness (Aird) 2857; 2 M Kenny (Tm E Loth) 2202; 3 K Watson (Kil’k) 2103; 4 C Doyle (VPCG) 2005



W40: 5000: 1 M Sandison (Spring) 17:52.39; 2 J Smylie (Giff N) 18:58.88; 3 A Mason (Shett, W45) 19:10.32; 5 J Johnstone (Gala, W50) 20:17.61; 6 A Pearson (Living, W50) 20:17.69; 8 K Dobbie (Edin, W55) 20:57.80; 9 S Ramage (Edin, W60) 23:37.57



W50: JT: Ht: 1 A Broadhurst (Wrex) 25.07. Hep: 1 A Broadhurst (Wrex) 3905

LONDON INTER CLUB CHALLENGE, Hendon, July 9



U13 mixed events: HJ: 1 T Taylor (WG&EL) 1.50; 2 C Cooper (Barn, U13W) 1.40



Mixed events: 100: r1 (-1.1): 4 D Brown (PNV, M45) 12.04; 6 L Braithwaite (E&H, M50) 12.32. r2 (0.9): 2 S Sutherland (SB, M50) 12.50; 6 S Charles (SB, W35) 12.91. 200: r1 (-1.6): 4 D Brown (PNV, M45) 24.47. r2 (-2.1): 4 B Marsden (Wyc P, M55) 26.28. r3 (-3.0): 1 T Turner (Glouc, U13) 25.88. PV: 1 A Brown (SB, U17) 3.90; 2 J Wylie (E&H, U17) 3.60; 3 A Edwards (SB, U17W) 3.10; 5 R Zeffertt (SB, W60) 2.30. LJ: – O Anochirionye (TVH) 7.06. HT: 1 A Merritt (NEB, W) 56.55

Men: 400: r1: 1 B Arrey (Liv H) 48.29; 2 O Abiodun (WG&EL) 48.75; 4 A Richards (WG&EL, M35) 50.24; 6 Z Jones (SB, U17) 50.64. r2: 4 M Vassiliou (E&H, M60) 59.52. DT: 1 R Vaughan (SB) 46.18. DT: 1 A Ekoku (Belg, M55) 47.86. HT: 1 A Merrett (Yate, U17) 48.56



U20: HT: 1 O Merrett (Yate) 68.84; 2 H Ricketts (Read) 59.80; 3 F Hanham (Read) 50.25



U15: DT: 1 C Ononogbu (SB) 44.84



M50: 100H (-2.7): 1 B Marsden (Wyc P, M55) 15.18



M55: SP: 1 A Ekoku (Belg) 13.95



M60: 100H (-2.7): 1 D Wilkinson (Lut) 16.39; 2 G Reddington (WSEH) 16.69



Women: DT: 1 P Hamilton (WG&EL) 42.01; 2 E Baker (Lon Hth, U15) 35.27



U15: HT: 1 K Lake-Bryan (Barn) 40.08

MIDLAND COUNTIES LEAGUE

DIVISION 1, Nottingham, July 9

Men: 400: A: 1 N Saeed (R&N, U20) 49.57; 3 J Colclough (BRAT, M40) 52.56. 1500: B: 3 M Ince (BRAT, M45) 4:26.96. ns: 1 S Long (Notts, M45) 4:24.76. 3000: B: 4 M Eustace (C&S, M60) 11:05.96. 110H: A (-0.6): 1 P Ayeh (BRAT) 15.70. 3000SC: A: 1 J Stolberg (BRAT) 9:51.39; 3 J Mower (Glouc, M55) 12:08.81; 4 D Wilde (C&S, M55) 12:29.09. 4×100: 1 R&N 43.35. HJ: A: 1 H Whyley (Notts) 1.95. B: 1 C Barker (R&N, M35) 1.70. PV: A: 1 H Petyt (B&W) 4.40. TJ: A: 1 J Townley (Glouc) 14.46/-0.1. ns: 1 N Aboagye (Notts, U20) 13.71/0.0. SP: A: 1 G Winter (Glouc) 15.02; 3 R McKenna (R&N, M45) 10.92. DT: A: 1 G Winter (Glouc) 44.47. HT: A: 1 J Turner (C&S) 48.82; 3 A Nisbet (R&N, M50) 34.04. B: 1 M Roberts (C&S, M60) 30.36. JT: A: 1 M Pamphile (R&N) 53.56



Women: 100: A (0.5): 1 S Skervin (Notts) 12.03. 400: A: 5 E Ruddock (R&N, W45) 62.78. B: 1 T Adesina (Notts, U17) 59.05; 3 G Knight (R&N, W40) 64.69. 3000: A: 2 L Tait-Harris (BRAT, W50) 11:02.09. 400H: A: 1 B Tshibola (BRAT, U17) 65.40. 4×100: 1 Notts 49.69. PV: A: 1 E Lyons (Notts, W35) 3.25. LJ: A: 1 P Ngouopou (Glouc) 6.03. TJ: A: 1 P Ngouopou (Glouc) 13.39/0.0. B: 1 A Kerr (B&W, W40) 9.05/0.0. DT: A: 1 J Scott (BRAT, W35) 31.49. HT: A: 1 A Crossdale (Notts) 56.26; 2 E Thrall (Glouc) 45.25; 3 C Bowers (R&N, U20) 42.72. B: 1 P Bean (Notts) 53.24. JT: A: 1 K Davies (Glouc) 36.84; 4 E Katsogianni (R&N, W55) 25.70. B: 1 A Kerr (B&W, W40) 30.64

DIVISION 2, Telford



Men: 100: A (0.7): 2 P Cox-Sonora (Chelt, U17) 10.9. 200: B (2.6): 1 M Dickens (Tel, M35) 23.2. 1500: A: 2 E Banks (Bir, M35) 4:07.3. PV: A: 1 S Ouiles (Chelt, U20) 4.30; 3 S Gower (Bir, M35) 3.50. HT: A: 1 C Shorthouse (Bir, M35) 59.75; 2 A Berrow (Tam) 46.75; 3 M Elliott (Tel, M45) 46.14. B: 2 R Bacon (Tel, M60) 32.34. JT: A: 1 J Davies (Tel, U20) 58.90. C: 1 J Wilkinson (Tel, M45) 41.66

Women: 100: A (2.6): 1 I Walkey (Yate, U17) 12.1. 200: A (-0.1): 1 I Walkey (Yate, U17) 25.3. 5000: A: 2 S Honkowicz (Tam, U17) 18:09.8. 100H: A (1.5): 1 M Allen (Bir, U20) 14.9. 4×100: 1 Bir 49.2; 2 Yate 49.2. PV: A: 1 I Crameri (Tam) 3.40. B: 1 A Burgess (Yate, U17) 2.90. TJ: A: 1 F Rivers (Cov) 11.76. ns: 1 F Rivers (Cov) 11.76. DT: A: 2 R Bird (Chelt, W55) 23.81. B: 1 W Thomson (Stroud, W60) 21.46. HT: A: 3 R Bird (Chelt, W55) 30.34. B: 1 K Jones (Yate, W60) 27.90. JT: A: 1 M Davis (Chelt, U20) 38.78. C: 1 R Bird (Chelt, W55) 21.13. ns: 1 W Thomson (Stroud, W60) 20.39

DIVISION 3, Newport



Men: 100: A (-0.1): 1 J Masters (Strat, U17) 11.0. 200: A (-1.9): 2 J Masters (Strat, U17) 22.3. 800: A: 4 L O’Gorman (B&R, M35) 2:04.8. PV: A: 1 C Williams-Stein (Leam) 4.15; 3 M Davies (Newp, M65) 2.50. B: 1 T Craincourt (Leam, M35) 3.60; 2 P Yeoman (Newp, M60) 2.40. TJ: A: 1 N Odeh (Leic C) 14.58. HT: A: 1 A Virsics (Leam, M35) 54.55. B: 1 A Small (Leam) 47.29. JT: A: 2 M Abrar (B&R, M45) 36.24



Women: 100: A (1.8): 1 T Cox (Abing) 11.9. 1500: A: 4 L Dawson (Stoke, W45) 5:11.0. LJ: A: 6 J Wakelam (B&R, W60) 3.41. SP: A: 1 E Francis (Leic C) 11.39. DT: A: 3 H Clowes (Stoke, W45) 28.34. HT: A: 1 A Fettis (Newp, U20) 47.69; 4 J Wakelam (B&R, W60) 24.16. B: 1 L Boswell (Newp, W35) 35.57. JT: A: 1 S De Kremer (Leam) 43.00; 2 C Morgan (Newp) 37.94. B: 1 L Ashbourne (Leam) 37.35

DIVISION 4NE, Sutton Coldfield



Men: DT: A: 3 K Brown (SB, M55) 30.77. B: 1 J Walker (Burt, M40) 41.15



Women: 100: A (0.0): 1 E Humphrey (Charn, U17) 12.1. SP: A: 1 Z Acton (Burt) 11.36. DT: A: 1 Z Acton (Burt) 39.36. B: 2 L Foster (RSC, W60) 21.15. HT: A: 1 C Prince (RSC) 47.46; 2 J Galiszewski (Burt) 46.75; 3 L Webster (W&B, W35) 41.91

DIVISION 4SE, Banbury



Men: HJ: A: 1 A Street (Banb, U20) 1.90; 4 P Mills (Kett, M45) 1.55. TJ: A: 1 L Reid (SSH, U20) 13.17



Women: 200: B (0.0): 4 R Kelling (Banb, W60) 33.5. LJ: A: 1 C Martin-Evans (Dav) 6.07. DT: A: 1 E Darvell (Banb) 40.03

NATWEST INTERNATIONAL ISLAND GAMES 2023, St. Peter Port, July 9-14

Men: 400: Ht2: 1 J Isaksen (The Faroe Islands, U20) 47.40. Ht3: 1 C Chalmers (Guern) 48.27. HJ: 1 R Corrin (Manx, U17) 1.95. HT: 1 A Frost (WG&EL, M40) 55.12; 2 G Paas (Saaremaa, M40) 53.93; 3 G Paas (Saaremaa) 52.47



Women: 100: Ht3 (-1.9): 1 S Wiss (Aland, W35) 12.26. 400: Ht3: 4 E McArthur (Ork, U17) 59.20. 10000: 1 S Roe (Guern) 36:56.01; 2 A Kelland (Isle Of Wight) 37:13.77; 3 A Kemp (Ork) 37:26.13; 4 K Baglietto (Gibraltar) 38:02.93; 5 A Pons Coll (Menorca) 39:09.90; 6 U Maisch (Guern, W45) 39:58.22; 7 M Macleod (Storn, W45) 40:43.93. TJ: 1 L Woodward (Liv H) 11.01/-2.0

NORTHERN TRACK & FIELD LEAGUE

EAST 1S, Doncaster, July 9



Men: 800: A: 1 P Wright (Mans, M35) 1:57.7. B: 3 R Parkin (Der, M60) 2:21.1. 3000SC: NS: 1 G Phillips (Donc) 9:46.0; 1 M Nolan (Hallam, M55) 11:47.3. HJ: A: 3 M Beer (C’field, M40) 1.80. PV: A: 1 M Beer (C’field, M40) 3.50. LJ: A: 1 M Diaz Brito (Der, M35) 6.12. B: 2 M Bates (Donc, M45) 5.30. SP: A: 1 J Ward (Hallam) 14.48. JT: A: 3 D Long (Donc, M50) 42.31. B: 3 G Towle (Mans, M50) 35.11



Women: 800: A: 3 J Baldwin (Donc, W55) 2:49.4. 3000: A: 2 J Baldwin (Donc, W55) 12:11.1. PV: A: 1 B Falconer (C’field, U20) 3.10. SP: A: 2 J Howard (Bart D, W40) 9.59. DT: A: 1 S Joynt (Mans, U17) 33.59. HT: A: 1 R Wilcockson (Mans, W35) 56.28; 2 K Hutchinson (Der) 47.42

EAST 2, Newark



Men: 100: A (0.0): 3 M Atkin (GAC, M45) 12.1. LJ: A: 2 M Atkin (GAC, M45) 5.41. HT: A: 3 C Rodwell (Newk, M45) 32.66. JT: A: 2 M Atkin (GAC, M45) 37.57



Women: 3000: A: 2 G Colville (Barns, W55) 12:09.4

EAST PREMIER, Hull



Men: 100: B (-1.1): 2 A Spour (Linc W, M40) 11.81. 200: B (0.0): 1 A Spour (Linc W, M40) 23.05. 110H: A (-1.2): 1 O Adnitt (KuH) 15.62. 4×100: A: 1 Shef/Dearn 43.85. 4×400: A: 1 Shef/Dearn 3:26.46. SP: A: 1 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 13.04; 3 J Twiddle (KuH, M50) 12.24. B: 1 G Pell (Scunthorpe Harriers AC, M50) 12.13; 2 C Pounder (York, M45) 10.68. DT: A: 1 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 46.09; 2 E Abara (KuH) 45.48. B: 1 G Pell (Scunthorpe Harriers AC, M50) 33.61. HT: A: 1 C Bainbridge (GAC) 48.48; 2 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 46.39; 3 J Twiddle (KuH, M50) 37.39. JT: A: 1 O Wright (York) 59.71



Women: 1500: B: 1 J Blizard (Roth, W45) 5:06.51. 3000: A: 1 E Mcleod (Roth, W35) 10:26.70. B: 1 J Blizard (Roth, W45) 10:42.60. HJ: A: 1 C Coates (Shef/Dearn, U20) 1.75. PV: A: 2 H Fox (Linc W, W45) 2.30; 3 J Ibbitson (Wake, W65) 1.90. TJ: A: 2 L Whyke (Wake, W40) 10.00. DT: A: 1 H Broadbridge (KuH) 42.05; 2 J Waters (Shef/Dearn) 36.20. B: 1 H Adams (KuH) 40.05; 3 J Ibbitson (Wake, W65) 24.88. HT: A: 1 A Barnsdale (KuH) 57.85. B: 1 H Broadbridge (KuH) 55.93; 2 J Ibbitson (Wake, W65) 28.36. JT: A: 1 B Moodie (KuH, U20) 38.10

NORTH EAST 1, Jarrow



Men: 5000: A: 1 M Hedley (Tyne Br, M35) 15:59.2. JT: A: 2 G Henderson (Els, M45) 36.96

NORTH EAST PREMIER, Middlesbrough



Men: 200: B (1.0): 5 J Hall (Darl, M65) 28.5. 400: B: 1 L Robson (Gate, M35) 53.3; 5 J Hall (Darl, M65) 63.5. 5000: A: 1 A Whitwam (Morp, M45) 16:12.1. 400H: A: 1 L Robson (Gate, M35) 56.7. HJ: A: 1 L Powell (NSP, M35) 1.89. SP: A: 1 J Wordsworth (NSP) 13.48. DT: A: 1 J Wordsworth (NSP) 48.34. HT: A: 1 D Nixon (Gate) 53.47



Women: 100: B (2.1): 1 S Folorunso (Gate, U20) 12.1. 200: B (0.8): 1 N Desai (Morp, W35) 26.8. 400: A: 1 N Desai (Morp, W35) 59.2. 400H: A: 1 N Desai (Morp, W35) 63.5. HJ: A: 3 S Johnson (Darl, W40) 1.40. TJ: A: 1 C Earl (Morp, U20) 10.97; 3 S Johnson (Darl, W40) 9.37. SP: A: 3 C Cotterill (NSP, W45) 9.46. DT: A: 1 C Cotterill (NSP, W45) 30.74; 2 C Reid (Morp, W45) 30.40. HT: B: 1 C Cotterill (NSP, W45) 33.83. JT: A: 1 C Likaraba (New M, W35) 33.50

WEST 1N, Bury



M40 Chris Livesey set a season’s best 800m of 1:55.6 which puts him in the all-time top 10 of his age group but just fell short of Paul Grange’s 2023 lead of 1:55.32.

Men: 200: B (0.0): 2 M Coogan (E Ches, M50) 24.1. 400: B: 1 H Appleton (Prest, U17) 51.0. 800: A: 3 C Livesey (Salf, M40) 1:55.6; 4 C Wilkinson (Bury, M35) 2:02.7. 1500: A: 2 A Valentine (Bolt, M45) 4:21.1. 5000: A: 2 A Valentine (Bolt, M45) 16:13.1. 400H: A: 2 S Whittle (Bolt, M45) 63.6. 4×100: A: 1 Bolt 43.7. HJ: A: 1 B Hall (Bolt, M40) 1.85. B: 1 S Whittle (Bolt, M45) 1.55. LJ: A: 1 S Sinclair (BWF, U20) 6.93. JT: A: 1 G Lowe (Prest, U20) 52.51



Women: 100: A (1.4): 1 L Murphy (E Ches, U20) 12.1. 200: A (-1.0): 4 C Holt (Prest, W45) 28.3. 400: A: 1 A Gisbourne (Bury, U17) 56.7. B: 2 K Eckersley (Bolt, W35) 60.2. 3000: A: 3 M Vaughan (E Ches, W50) 11:28.3. 100H: A (-1.6): 2 N Rutter (BWF, W35) 16.0. HJ: A: 1= N Rutter (BWF, W35) 1.50. LJ: B: 1 N Rutter (BWF, W35) 4.74. TJ: A: 2 N Rutter (BWF, W35) 10.43. SP: A: 1 R Togo (Bury, U20) 10.94; 2 N Rutter (BWF, W35) 10.82. DT: A: 1 S Ball (BWF, W50) 24.52. HT: A: 1 L Kay (Bolt, W45) 35.58

WEST 1S, Ormskirk

Men: 100: A: 1 R Mostyn (Liv PS) 10.7; 2 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 10.9. B: 2 A Leigh (C&N, M55) 12.2. 200: A: 3 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 22.9. B: 4 A Leigh (C&N, M55) 25.2. 800: B: 5 K Lennon (S’port W, M60) 2:23.8. 5000: A: 1 J Doherty (Liv H, M35) 15:11.0; 4 D Hamilton (S’port W, M55) 17:23.3. 110H: A: 1 A Batila-Mountsompa (Liv H) 15.3. PV: A: 4 M Line (Liv PS, M60) 2.70. LJ: A: 5 M Line (Liv PS, M60) 4.85. SP: A: 1 B Steel (S’port W, U20) 12.55. DT: A: 2 N Wedderman (Liv H) 41.60; 4 M Line (Liv PS, M60) 31.87. JT: B: 1 M Line (Liv PS, M60) 37.07

Women: HJ: B: 2 J Barlow (Wig D, W50) 1.35. TJ: A: 1 S Hampson (Liv H, U20) 11.59. DT: A: 1 A Simpson (Wrex) 40.59; 2 A Peers (Liv PS) 39.38. B: 1 N Saunders (Liv PS, U20) 30.83. HT: A: 1 A Simpson (Wrex) 64.79; 2 C Bird (Macc, W35) 36.84

WEST 2, Leigh



Men: 100: A (0.0): 1 J Nutsey (Leigh, U17) 11.1. 800: A: 1 D Fleming (Clay, M35) 2:04.7. 400H: B: 1 J Linaker (Burnley, M55) 74.3. PV: A: 1 K Kapur-Walton (Leigh) 4.40; 2 P Robinson (SHS, M50) 2.95. LJ: A: 1 M Fennell (Manc H, M40) 6.22. JT: A: 1 L Forster (Leigh, U20) 55.15



Women: 100: A (0.0): 4 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 14.0. 200: A (0.0): 4 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 29.0. LJ: A: 3 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 4.52. HT: A: 1 S Moss-Turner (Leigh, U20) 42.15

SOUTHERN ATHLETICS LEAGUE, July 9

DIVISION 1, Bromley



Men: 100: A (-0.3): 4 D Bovell (B&B, M35) 11.00. ns3 (-0.1): 1 R McCausland (B&B, U17) 11.20. 200: A (-2.1): 1 F Arkell (HW, U20) 21.97. ns1 (-1.7): 2 D Bovell (B&B, M35) 23.11. 400: A: 1 B Stickings (B&B) 48.04; 2 J Higgins (Soton) 48.08; 3 C Kelly (HW, U17) 48.54; 4 C Smith (Norw, U20) 49.26. B: 1 S Mowa (B&B, U20) 49.36; 3 D Awde (Woking, M35) 51.03. ns: 6 I Firla (B&B, M50) 57.51. 800: B: 1 R Baxter-Laud (Ips, U17) 1:59.78; 4 M Coffey (Soton, M40) 2:03.32. 1500: A: 4 J Hutchins (Woking, M40) 4:15.61. 3000: A: 3 Z Dunne (Norw, U17) 8:51.65; 4 J Hutchins (Woking, M40) 9:12.16. B: 2 G Crush (Norw, M45) 9:15.79. ns: 1 B Street (HW, U17) 8:59.23. 400H: A: 1 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 55.65. B: 1 D Awde (Woking, M35) 58.12. 4×100: 1 HW 42.19; 2 B&B 43.28; 3 Woking 43.43; 4 Soton 43.49; 5 Ips 43.53. 4×400: 1 Ips 3:18.26; 2 Soton 3:20.20; 3 B&B 3:22.27; 4 HW 3:27.51; 5 Woking 3:28.34. PV: A: 3 F Kitteridge (B&B, U17) 3.80. B: 1 D Awde (Woking, M35) 3.60; 2 R Platt (B&B, M50) 3.40. LJ: A: 3 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 6.24/2.6. SP: A: 1 J Douglas (Soton) 14.43; 2 C Hagberg (HW, M45) 11.90. DT: A: 1 D Aladese (B&B) 48.76; 2 J Douglas (Soton) 48.43; 3 C Hagberg (HW, M45) 38.77. HT: A: 1 C Hagberg (HW, M45) 44.65. JT: A: 1 R Chambers (Woking, M35) 49.84; 3 C Hagberg (HW, M45) 38.08



Women: 100: A (-0.2): 1 Z Okoroafor (B&B, U17) 12.47. B (-0.4): 4 L Vallins (B&B, W45) 13.17. 200: ns1 (-2.5): 1 S Williams (B&B, W40) 27.43. ns2 (-2.3): 1 L Vallins (B&B, W45) 27.22. 400: A: 1 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B, U20) 56.76. B: 1 A Firla (B&B, U17) 58.67. ns: 1 S Williams (B&B, W40) 61.48. 800: A: 2 L Short (Soton, W35) 2:20.49. 1500: A: 4 C Grima (HW, W45) 5:08.21. B: 4 G Galbraith (HW, W45) 5:14.91. 3000: A: 1 C Sharp (B&B) 9:46.50; 2 D Gladwell (Ips, U17) 10:24.01; 4 G Galbraith (HW, W45) 10:53.53. B: 1 M Squibb (B&B) 9:58.80. 2000SC: A: 1 A Barnes (B&B) 7:22.13. B: 3 K Sugden (B&B, W45) 8:55.47. 4×100: 1 Soton (U20) 49.69; 2 HW 49.88. 4×400: 1 B&B 4:03.16. PV: A: 1 E Barrett (B&B) 3.30. LJ: A: 1 D Snell (B&B, U17) 5.70/0.9; 3 E Fry (Soton, W35) 4.93/0.0. SP: A: 1 S Brown (B&B) 12.38. DT: A: 1 S Brown (B&B) 38.40. HT: A: 1 G Vickery (Norw) 49.01; 2 A Stewart (B&B) 46.42; 4 L Duke (Craw) 44.75. JT: A: 1 F Baulk (Woking) 37.03; 2 J Sargeant (B&B, U20) 36.22

DIVISION 1, Chelmsford



Men: 400: A: 1 T Hockley (Harrow, U20) 48.9. ns: 1 M Fagbenle (Harrow) 48.7. 1500: B: 1 G Martin (Chelm, U17) 4:03.3. 3000: ns: 1 J Grange (Chelm, U17) 8:52.6. 110H: A: 2 A AlAlawi (Harrow, M40) 17.3. 3000SC: A: 1 E Reilly (Chelm) 9:58.8. B: 1 W Nuttall (Chelm, U20) 10:23.7. 4×100: 1 Harrow 43.3. 4×400: 1 Harrow 3:29.5. HJ: A: 1 T Nichols (Harrow, M35) 2.01. B: 1 T Andrews (Harrow) 2.01. PV: A: 1 A Bowling (PNV, U20) 4.40; 2 J Hughes (Chelm, U20) 4.30; 3 J West (Harrow) 4.20; 4 J Andrews (E&E, M60) 2.80. B: 2 N Andrews (Harrow, M50) 2.80; 3 D Blunt (E&E, M65) 2.70. TJ: ns: 1 D Igbokwe (WSEH) 15.61. SP: A: 1 A Lockhart (Harrow) 15.15; 2 K Wilson (Chelm) 14.00; 4 B Fuller (E&E, M45) 11.23. ns: 1 A Brown (Chelm, U20) 13.14. DT: A: 1 K Wilson (Chelm) 42.36. B: 1 D Jibunoh (Chelm) 40.92. DT: ns: 1 J Drzewiecki (Brack, M65) 32.18. HT: A: 1 Y Bobash (Chelm, M35) 48.20; 3 B Fuller (E&E, M45) 37.96. JT: A: 1 C Martin (Harrow) 57.74. B: 1 D Sketchley (Harrow, M45) 54.87



Women: 100: A: 1 L Boland (E&E, W40) 12.6. 200: A: 2 L Boland (E&E, W40) 25.8. ns: 4 C Smith (PNV, W45) 27.6. 400: B: 3 C Smith (PNV, W45) 63.4. 100H: A: 1 M Hutton (E&E) 14.6. B: 1 D Norman (E&E, W45) 17.0. 2000SC: A: 1 A Bloomfield (E&E, U20) 7:44.2. 4×400: 1 Chelm 4:02.6; 2 Brack 4:07.7. PV: A: 1 M Dodd (E&E, U17) 2.90. LJ: A: 4 D Norman (E&E, W45) 4.79. TJ: A: 1 J Boachie (Harrow, U20) 11.01; 2 D Norman (E&E, W45) 10.16. SP: A: 1 A Adeniji (Harrow) 12.56; 2 M Hopkins (Chelm, U20) 12.54; 3 M Hutton (E&E) 11.40. B: 1 M Joseph (Harrow) 12.15; 2 D Norman (E&E, W45) 11.00. DT: A: 1 E Beardmore (Harrow, W35) 40.96; 2 M Hopkins (Chelm, U20) 34.77; 3 A Jenkins (PNV, W45) 33.56; 4 J Hargreaves (Brack, U17) 31.08. B: 3 S Quinn (Chelm, W65) 25.08. HT: A: 1 E Beardmore (Harrow, W35) 46.22; 2 A Jenkins (PNV, W45) 44.02. B: 2 S Quinn (Chelm, W65) 24.90. JT: A: 1 L Odell (Harrow) 39.16; 2 D Norman (E&E, W45) 29.71

DIVISION 1, Salisbury



Men: 100: B: 2 D Showler-Davis (BMH, M35) 11.0. 200: ns1: 3 D Showler-Davis (BMH, M35) 22.9. ns4: 1 D Gumbs (WSEH, U20) 21.9. 400: A: 3 N Atwell (TVH, M35) 51.8. 800: ns: 3 P Howard (B&H, M40) 2:04.4. 1500: A: 3 D May (H War, M40) 4:19.9. 400H: A: 1 D Gumbs (WSEH, U20) 55.0; 2 G Blake (M&M) 56.4. B: 1 D Benjamin (WSEH, M35) 56.8. 4×100: 1 WSEH 43.0; 2 B&H 43.5; 3 BMH 43.9. HJ: A: 1 N Mahmoud (TVH, U20) 1.95. PV: A: 1 T Splain (WSEH, U20) 4.30; 2 S Vilga (TVH, M40) 3.80. SP: A: 1 J Wadman (B&H) 14.20. DT: A: 2 O Beach (B&H) 41.24. HT: A: 2 M Hicks (Salis, M50) 36.52



Mixed events: 4×400: A: 1 WSEH 3:25.4; 2 B&H 3:29.8



Women: 100: A: 1 N Quainoo (WSEH, U17) 12.3; 2 H Evans (TVH, U17) 12.4. ns1: 1 S Papps (WSEH) 11.9. 200: A: 1 K McGuire (TVH, U17) 25.3. 3000: A: 1 J Ridley (WSEH, U20) 10:14.96; 2 C Muzio (B&H, U20) 10:17.1. 100H: A: 1 L Connor (B&H) 14.5; 2 L Darcey (BMH) 14.9. 400H: A: 1 L Frey (WSEH) 65.8. 4×100: 1 WSEH 49.1. PV: A: 1 E Rees (WSEH, U20) 3.00. TJ: A: 1 A Purcell (B&H, U20) 11.05. SP: A: 1 J Hodge-Spencer (WSEH) 11.41; 2 S Doherty (BMH, U20) 11.34. DT: A: 1 S Mace (TVH) 46.28; 2 K Miller (Salis, U17) 36.69; 3 S Hewitt (B&H, W45) 32.87; 4 J Smith (WSEH, W55) 26.95. HT: A: 1 S Mace (TVH) 46.46; 2 J Smith (WSEH, W55) 33.31. JT: A: 1 R Wall (B&H, U20) 45.85; 2 H Lewington (WSEH, U20) 42.14; 3 N Sousa (TVH) 36.32. B: 1 J Hodge-Spencer (WSEH) 35.16

DIVISION 2 NORTH & EAST, Dartford



Men: 200: ns: 1 A Osei (Lon Hth, M35) 23.4. 800: A: 4 R Macaulay (Lon Hth, M35) 2:03.3. B: 2 T Hawkey (Dartf, M35) 2:04.6. ns: 9 M Kybert (Dartf, M60) 2:30.7. PV: A: 1 O Segun (Dartf, U20) 4.55; 3 L Williams (Have, M35) 3.60. B: 1 T Walker (Dartf, U17) 3.80. ns: 1 M Oyetti (Dartf, U17) 3.70. TJ: A: 1 D Ola (Dartf, U17) 13.27. SP: A: 1 L Zambrzycki (E&H, M40) 11.72. HT: A: 1 J Hamblin (Shef/Dearn) 55.39. JT: A: 1 C Farquharson (Dac, U20) 50.24; 4 S Maxwell (E&H, M65) 36.49. ns: 1 M Page (Have, U20) 49.30



Women: 400H: A: 1 H Van Hullen (Dac, U20) 67.4. HJ: A: 1 D Corp (Dac, U17) 1.68. PV: A: 2 C Brennan (Have, W40) 2.40. LJ: A: 1 E Harvey (Dartf) 5.63. TJ: A: 1 E Harvey (Dartf) 11.38. ns: 1 H Mitroi (Dartf, W45) 8.98. SP: A: 1 M Harrison (E&H, W35) 9.93. DT: A: 1 K Ennis (Have, U20) 33.88; 2 M Harrison (E&H, W35) 33.52. HT: A: 2 C Capon (Dartf, W35) 35.08

DIVISION 2 NORTH & EAST, St. Albans



Men: 100: A: 1 E Lowe (VP&TH, U20) 10.6. 200: A: 1 E Lowe (VP&TH, U20) 21.9. 3000: ns: 1 N Scott-Donkin (Hunts, U17) 8:59.8; 1 J Stocker (Hunts, M70) 13:05.2. PV: B: 1 R Phelan (Hunts, M60) 2.70. SP: A: 2 R Hunter (St Alb, M45) 10.90. DT: A: 2 R Hunter (St Alb, M45) 35.28. HT: A: 1 S Burke (Hunts, M50) 36.46. B: 1 B Ellingham (Hunts, M55) 31.81. JT: A: 4 K Digpal (Hunts, M55) 33.24



Mixed events: 4×400: A: 1 WG&EL 3:25.4



Women: 100: B: 6 H James (Serp, W70) 18.8. 400: A: 1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 54.2. 1500: A: 1 S Jacobs (St Alb, U17) 4:31.3; 2 L Macdonald (VP&TH, U17) 4:44.2. B: 2 S Lamb (VP&TH, W50) 5:18.6. 3000: A: 1 L Kaye (VP&TH) 9:53.9. 4×100: 1 WG&EL 49.3. HJ: A: 5 S Martinez-Roura (High, W50) 1.35. TJ: A: 1 C Abaga-Valcarcel (VP&TH, U20) 11.37. B: 1 N DaSilva (VP&TH, U17) 11.18. HT: A: 1 S Sikiru (WG&EL) 52.92; 3 S Martinez-Roura (High, W50) 29.77. JT: A: 1 K Bateman Foley (WG&EL) 39.95. B: 1 S Martinez-Roura (High, W50) 25.31

DIVISION 2 NORTH & EAST, Stevenage



Clare Elms set a world age-59 best of 5:02.96 in winning the B 1500m.

Men: 400: B: 3 W Odele (Camb H, M55) 58.06. 800: A: 3 N Jovanovic (Camb H, M45) 2:07.30. 400H: A: 1 E Laws (SNH, U20) 57.39. HJ: A: 1 C Seago (Thurr, U20) 1.91. TJ: B: 4 W Odele (Camb H, M55) 10.47. DT: A: 1 G Holder (Bexley, M50) 32.09; 2 A Kruszewski (Camb H, M60) 31.49. HT: A: 1 G Holder (Bexley, M50) 48.85

Mixed events: 4×400: A: 1 SNH 3:28.02



Women: 1500: B: 1 C Elms (Kent, W55) 5:02.96. HJ: B: 3 S Reed (SNH, W55) 1.20; 4 G Clarke (Ryst, W60) 1.15. PV: A: 1 A Taylor (Notts, U20) 3.00. SP: A: 2 M Berndt (Bexley, W40) 10.24. DT: A: 2 M Berndt (Bexley, W40) 32.86. B: 3 S Lawrence (Thurr, W50) 23.32. HT: A: 1 L Taylor (SNH) 49.08. B: 3 S Lawrence (Thurr, W50) 29.95. JT: A: 1 K Murch (R&N) 39.24; 2 K Marsh (Camb H, U20) 37.00

DIVISION 2 SOUTH & WEST, Battersea Park



Men: 100: ns3: 3 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 11.9. 400: B: 4 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 54.6. 1500: ns: 1 J Quinlan (AFD, M35) 4:13.1. 3000: A: 4 H Maclean (AFD, M40) 8:57.6. B: 1 P Symonds (Croy, M35) 8:56.8. 400H: A: 1 G Carter (ESM, U20) 55.9; 2 Z Williams (Ports, U20) 57.5. LJ: A: 1 V Berger (Ports, U20) 6.84. SP: A: 2 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 10.94. DT: A: 1 R Vaughan (SB) 44.71. HT: A: 1 I Botting (Craw) 50.54. JT: A: 1 J Apps (G&G, M40) 45.51



Women: 100: A: 1 A Honey (AFD, U20) 12.1. 3000: A: 1 L Small (AFD) 9:29.7. B: 1 N Brown (AFD) 9:52.6. ns: 1 N Brown (AFD) 9:44.3; 2 H Preedy (AFD) 9:49.6. DT: A: 1 G Tcheukam (Croy, U17) 36.96. HT: A: 1 C Kamdom Kemegne (Croy, U20) 43.73

DIVISION 3 NORTH, Bedford



Men: 100: ns: 1 T James (Bed C, M65) 13.8. 200: ns: 1 T James (Bed C, M65) 27.9. 400H: ns: 1 P Benedickter (Bed C, M50) 66.7. HJ: B: 2 G Smith (Lut, M50) 1.60. PV: A: 1 B Kingman (Bed C, M50) 3.65. TJ: A: 3 P Reynolds (Barn, M70) 11.52. HT: A: 1 G Kerr (Bed C, M45) 51.31; 2 D Burrell (Lut, M55) 33.48. B: 1 D Kerr (Bed C, M50) 41.43. JT: A: 3 S Eastwood (Bed C, M55) 38.75



M50: 100H: ns: 1 G Smith (Lut) 14.7



Women: 4×100: 1 N’pton 49.8. PV: A: 1 J Eastwood (Bed C, W40) 2.95. LJ: A: 1 T Mason (Bed C, U17) 5.46. TJ: A: 1 B Sergent (Bed C) 11.73. DT: A: 1 E Beales (Mil K, W50) 35.54. JT: A: 1 J Blair (Lut, W35) 38.50

DIVISION 3 NORTH, Sandy



Men: 800: B: 1 M Russell (Col H, M50) 2:03.6. ns: 5 C Ridley (Col H, M60) 2:23.8. 3000: B: 2 C Ridley (Col H, M60) 10:23.1. PV: A: 1 D Blake (Bigg, U17) 3.60. SP: A: 1 R Earle (Col H, M60) 10.92; 2 C Kent (W Suff, M45) 10.66. B: 1 P Cooper (Col H, M45) 10.60. DT: A: 1 D Bauer (Harl, M55) 31.76. HT: A: 1 R Earle (Col H, M60) 42.04; 2 W Clarke (Ilf, M55) 35.42. JT: A: 2 P Cooper (Col H, M45) 46.09



Women: 200: A: 1 K Balogun (Ilf, W35) 26.9

DIVISION 3 NORTH, Southend



Men: 3000: A: 1 S Smith (C&C, M45) 9:14.9. HJ: A: 1 T Lay (S’end, U17) 1.90. TJ: A: 1 M Cox (Herts P, U20) 13.42; 2 T Hufford (C&C, U20) 13.35. SP: A: 1 B Praim-Singh (S’end) 13.23. HT: A: 1 B Praim-Singh (S’end) 57.49; 3 J Kingwell (Herts P, M50) 34.41



Women: TJ: A: 2 A Dowdye (NEB, U17) 10.89

DIVISION 3 KENT, Ashford



Men: 400: A: 2 B Porzuczek (Lon C AC, M40) 54.22. 800: A: 1 B Porzuczek (Lon C AC, M40) 2:06.76. 3000: A: 1 J Teece (Central P, M35) 8:54.76. PV: B: 1 I Crawley (Ton, M60) 3.20



Women: HT: A: 1 L Murray (Swale, U20) 55.16

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

