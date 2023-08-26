Americans storm to both 4x100m titles while British women’s line-up lands bronze

America’s sprinters were in dominant form at the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday night (August 26) as they struck gold in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays.

No sooner had the men secured their title after Noah Lyles completed his golden hat-trick at the championships by storming to victory ahead of Olympic champions Italy and Jamaica, then the women followed suit but threw in the small matter of a championships record of 41.03 – the fourth-fastest time in history – to come home in front of Jamaica and Great Britain.

After what has been the first World Championships of her career, Sha’Carri Richardson will head home with a remarkable three medals – two of them gold – after anchoring her country home. The 100m champion, taking the baton from Gabby Thomas in the lead, left too much of a gap for 200m champion Shericka Jackson to make up as the Jamaicans finished in 41.21 and a British line-up missing Dina Asher-Smith took third in 41.97.

Richardson roared her delight as she surged through the line and did little to slow herself down as the US men’s team broke off from their own lap of honour to help celebrate. Richardson clattered into Christian Coleman as he attempted to give her a hug, both dramatically hurtling to the ground. With no damage seemingly done, though, they were soon able to start fully taking in the moment.

After Jackson had won her second successive world 200m title the night before, there had been a little gentle verbal sparring between she and Richardson about the upcoming relay when they appeared in front of the media. Though it was all done with smiles on faces, it was clear that coming out on top in this contest meant a great deal.

The Americans were not messing around as they included Thomas in their line-up, while Jamaica opted to leave out Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The US combination of Tamara Davis and Twanisha Terry safely delivered the baton to Thomas, who ran a brilliant bend to establish that crucial gap. She and Richardson slightly fumbled the changeover but without major consequence.

All had not gone entirely smoothly for the Jamaican quartet, either. Natasha Morrison passed on to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce but the five-time world 100m champion suffered a muscle spasm in her right leg as she ran into the changeover with Shashalee Forbes. Try as she might, Jackson was unable to close the gap on her rival.

With Asher-Smith missing due to the nerve problem which had hampered her efforts in the individual 100m and 200m, Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita achieved redemption for the team’s sixth place in Eugene last year, finishing a clear third.

“Dreams like this come true,” said Richardson. “I’m just glad that I was able to do the things I’ve been working on all season.”

Lyles’ season has been leading up to what he refers to as the “three-peat” – winning gold in the 100m, 200m and relay. It was very much a case of job done as a formidable line-up of he, 2019 world 100m champion Christian Coleman, 2022 world 100m champion Fred Kerley and Brandon Carnes combined to great effect.

A world-leading 37.38 was the result of their efforts as Italy got closest with 37.62 and Jamaica’s 37.76 left the British side of Jeremiah Azu, Zharnel Hughes, Adam Gemili and Eugene Amo-Dadzie just outside of the medals.

“It’s sensational, amazing,” said Lyles of his medal hat-trick. “You can’t do better. It’s out of control. We’re able to put that into a team effort and then we’re unstoppable. The individual races are all business but the team is fun. We all know we are fast. We don’t have to worry about whether we are going to win. It is just about getting the stick around and trusting each other.”

Earlier in the evening, the US team qualified fastest for the 4x400m final in 2:58.47, with Britain third-fastest in 2:59.42. Jamaica were fastest in the qualifiers for the women’s 4x400m final from which the American line-up was disqualified during a botched changeover. The British team were third-fastest in 3:23.33.

