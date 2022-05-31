Road race results from the UK at the end of May

Raby Castle 10km, May 29

The winners were Liviu Ionita (34:34) and Jade Hutchison (41:54).

Overall:

1 L Ionita (Darl) 34:34; 2 I Harding (Morp) 34:45; 3 J Clifford (Darl)

Women:

1 J Hutchinson (Darl) 41:54; 2 R Blain (Tyne B) 42:38; 3 S Norman 43:08

HOGWEED TROT 10km, inc Avon Championship, Yate, May 29

Overall:

1 A Glover (W’bury) 34:29; 2 W Massey (W’bury) 34:51; 3 T Bower (T Bath) 34:58

M50: 1 T Wood (Cleve) 35:14; 2 E Paton (W’bury) 36:52

M55: 1 P Parry (B&W) 35:51; 2 N Faye (W’bury) 37:44

M60: 1 J Curtis (Hogweed) 38:47

M70: 1 N Langridge (Thorn) 44:42

Women:

1 L Wilson (Thorn) 40:42; 2 E Pitcher (Emer) 40:30; 3 P Atherton (Cleve) 43:07

W55: 1 A Parfit (B&W) 45:43

W60: 1 S Davies (B&W) 44:07; 2 S Masters (W’bury) 45:08

W65: 1 P Curtis (Hogweed) 45:32

NORTHALLERTON 10km, North Yorkshire, May 29

Overall:

1 R Scott (R&Z) 31;29; 2 T Cornthwaite (Salf) 32;17; 3 T O’Mahoney (R&Z, U20) 33;44

M55: 1 A Hardy (Bill Marsh) 37:55

M75: 1 J Mowatt (E’wood) 55:13

Women:

1 C Williamson (Loft, W40) 37:50; 2 H Scott (M&C, W40) 40:14; 3 D Ellis (H’gate, W40) 40:56

W55: 1 P Brown (Darl) 44;14

W60: 1 G Smith (R&Z) 46:47; 2 A Waller (NE Proj) 48:56

NORTH NORFOLK BEACH RUNNERS HOLT 10km, Norfolk, May 29

Overall:

1 L Smith (Norw) 31:14; 2 N Adams (NNBR, M45) 34:21; 3 J Hudson (Norw RR) 35:04

M45: 2 T Gannon (Norw RR) 35:43

M50: 1 A Baker (Orion) 35:44

M55: 1 C Hollinshead (C&S) 35:52

M60: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 38:17

M65: 1 P Hurr Bure) 41:13

M70: 1 S Dady (Wym) 45:02; 2 G Walsh (Wym) 47:14

Women:

1 J Watkinson (Wym) 39:06; 2 M Ellice 40:28; 3 L McDonnell (Wym, W40) 41:13

W50: 1 C Welch (S Lon) 45:01

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 46:00

W60: 1 A Coulborn (G Yar) 48:46; 2 J Yardy (Norw RR) 49:38

W65: 1 A Ellen (Norf G) 49:19; 2 L Cusack (Thet) 51:13; 3 R Jackson (Colt) 51:28; 4 J Freeman 52:40

W70: 1 J Ashby (Ryst) 53;29; 2 G Woodhouse (Dere) 59;26

W75: 1 E Letzer (NNBR) 66:47

WEST END 8, Leicestershire, May 29

Overall:

1 M Scarsbrook (Badgers) 40:57; 2 M Hussein (R’hoggs) 41:09; 3 A Woodward (Poplar) 41:17; 4 S Allen (OWLS) 44:06; 5 B Darlow (W End) 44:30; 6 S Lynch (W End) 44:38; 7 J McDonald (R;hoggs, M40) 44:53; 8 S Martin (Poplar) 44:57; 9 D Hill (Badgers) 45:06; 10 K Powell (Leic Tri) 45:31

M45: 1 M Couldwell (Charn) 45:40

M50: 1 P Critchlow (Beau) 45:53; 2 R Whitelegg (Hinck) 48:37

M55: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 48:47

Women:

1 C Sparrow (Hinck) 49:44; 2 S Horner (W End) 51:07; 3 N Stephenson (Poplar) 52:13

W40: 1 K Matthiae (Barrow) 53:05

W45: 1 C Shea-Simmonds (R’hub) 54:19; 2 S Taylor (R’hub) 54:21

W55: 1 E Whittlestone (Birst) 60:15; 2 H Mercer (Hunc) 61:09

EGDON EASY 10km, Dorset, May 28

Women’s section winner Molly Rasch notched up her fifth open race win of the year in a PB 36:54.

Overall:

1 M Parrott (R Time) 32;44; 2 R McTaggart (B’mth) 32;47; 3 A Corbin (B’mth) 34:05

M40: 1 D Hull (Eg H) 35:23

M50: 1 J Bassinder (Poole) 36:152 S Cook (Tremlo) 36:35

M60: 1 J Critchlow (Purb) 36:48

M70: 1 R Seward (Axe V) 37:52

Women:

1 M Rasch (Dors D) 36:54; 2 A Hallett (R Time) 40:24; 3 H Martin (Eg H) 41:22

W50: 1 J Wargent (Eg H) 43:05; 2 K Perrett (Wey) 44:58

3km ON THE GREEN, Glasgow, May 27

Overall:

1 F Donnelly (Shett, M35) 9:22; 2 O Walpole (Sun) 9:26; 3 D Lowe (Shett) 9:46

Women:

1 L Mckenna (Glasgow Uni Hare & Hounds) 9:50; 2 F Matheson (Falk, W60) 10:58; 3 G Blee (Gars, W40) 11:06

CARDIFF SUMMER SERIES 2, Cardiff, May 27

Top master and coach James Thie won but just failed to break ten minutes.

Overall:

1 J Thie (Card, M40) 10:01; 2 T Whitmarsh-Knight (Les C) 10:08; 3 T Keating (Les C) 10:24

Women:

1 R Harries (Cardiff ) 11:53; 2 G Tutton (Swan) 12:10; 3 K Beecher (Les C) 12:23

MOTA-VATION SERIES Race 2, Bletchington, Oxfordshire, May 26

After a foray into a longer race for the series opener, the second event of the series was back to its normal distances with this four miles 451 yards outing, Martin Duff reports.

First round winner Duncan Lawrence was relegated to third behind the Vale of Aylesbury’s Peter Huck who won by well over a minute, in 21:12, from Matt Lock.

This was only the 31-year-old’s second race of the year and just his fifth in four years, for the 2016 Northern cross-country silver medallist.

The women’s section saw Emily Strathdee reverse her defeat by Olivia Martin, the South of England under-17 women’s fifth placer, to convincingly take the women’s section in 25:46.

One of the closest battles was in the over-60 class where two M65s battled it out, with Paul Gregory just getting home ahead of Brian Green in 26:35.

Overall (4M 451yds):

1 P Huck (VoA) 21:12; 2 M Lock (Wit) 22:27; 3 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 22:29; 4 J Bolton (W’stock, M45) 22:36; 5 A Herbert (Cher) 22:43; 6 H Read (Abing) 22:59

M45: 2 T Jones (Wit) 23:25; 3 L Newell (Abing) 23:29

M50: 1 J Richardson (Oxf C) 24:40; 2 F Campbell (Head RR) 25:05

M60: 1 S Dales (Head RR) 27:05; 2 M Lewy (Abing) 27:22; 3 J Nelson (Alch) 28:16

M65: 1 P Gregory (VoA) 26:35; 2 B Green (Oxf C) 26:36

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 28:17

U20: 1 H Jinks (Wit) 23:11

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 76; 2 Witney 108; 3 Oxford C 136; 4 Woodstock 161; 5 Abingdon B 224; 6 Head RR 247; 7 Alchester 287; 8 Cherwell 228

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 151; 2 Witney 235; 3 Oxford C 261; 4 Woodstock 376; 5 Head RR 411; 6 Cherwell 552

Women: 1 E Strathdee (Head RR) 25:46; 2 O Martin (Abing, U19) 26:17; 3 A Scrivens (Wit, W35) 26:38; 4 L Hawtin (Oxf C) 27:07; 5 E Georgiades (Oxf Tri) 27:07; 6 I Stubbs (Wit) 27:40

W45: 2 S Davies (Oxf C) 28:27; 3 S Rendell (Abing) 29:19

W50: 1 K Allread (Eynsh) 29:16

W55: 1 S Kerswell (W’stock) 32:03; 2 C Curnow (Cher) 32:44; 3 N Hunter (Eynsh) 32:35

W60: 1 K Bates (Eynsh) 33:59

W65: 1 G Hueter (Oxf C) 35:21; 2 W Millatt (Abing) 35:43; 3 K Shaw (Cher) 36:09

W75: 1 K Williamson (Eynsh) 36:27

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Witney 81; 2 Abingdon 101; 3 Head RR 123; 4 Oxf C 49; 5 Eynsham 245; 6 Cherwell 281

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 174; 2 Witney 175; 3 Head RR 267; 4 Eynsham 453; 5 Alchester 497

NORTH YORK MOORS TOM WALL RELAYS, Middlesbrough, May 26

Men (4x1M): 1 Mandale 18:08 (M Creasey 4:29, J Creasey 4:33, J West 4:35, J Cowperthwaite 4:31) 2 NE Project 19:03 (K Walker 4:31, L Davies 4:41, P Sharpe 5:02, J Wilson 4:49); 3 Darlington 19:16 (J Clifford 4:59, J Largey 4:32, S David 5:07, J Johnson 4:38); 4 Sunderland 19;16; 5 N Marske 19:50; 6 TS Harriers 20:02

Fastest: M Creasey 4:29; Cowperthwaite/Walker 4:31

M200 (total age of runners, 4x1M)): 1 N Marske 21:47 (T Danby 5:03, M Murray 5:14, C Thornton 6:01, P Cleasby 5:29); 2 NY Moors 21:52; 3 Darlington 22:28

Fastest: Danby 5:03; N Kemp (NYM) 5:05; Murray 5:14

Women (4x1M):

1 Darlington U20 22;28 (Z Jones 5:12, S Tarn 5:49, M Boon 5:56, F Talman 5:42); 2 Mandale 22:54 (L Creasey 5:28, E Creasey 5:32, J Iceton 5:56, I Wilson 5:58); 3 Allerton U20 23:48 (G Derrry 5:50, I Wilson 5:51, P Crane 6:26, L Boot 6:01); 4 Midd & C 25:37; 5 Allerton 28;29

Fastest: Jones 5;12; L Creasey 5:28; E Creasey b5:32

W160 (total age of runners, 4x1M):

1 N Marske 24:27 (K Neesan 5:51, T Speedie 6:17, S Hunter 5:58, G Harcombe-Moore 6:21); 2 Richmond 25:31; 3 Darlington 25:52

Fastest: S Robinson (Rich) 5:31

SCOTT’S MIDWEEK LEAGUE, Division 1, Race 2, St Albans 10km, May 25

The second round of this popular midweek series saw James McMurray win by more than a minute in his St Albans club’s promotion, in 31:28, Martin Duff reports.

McMurray had won the club’s open 10km just over a year ago in 30:00 and was under the half hour in the 2021 Leeds Abbey dash. A regular 1:50-ish 800m runner and twice inside 3:40 for 1500m, the 27-year-old has yet to make his outdoor track debut this year.

Cyn Cano moved up from second in the first round 6-miles race to post a big new personal best of 37:42 for a narrow victory over Katie Harbon.

Overall:

1 J McMurray (St Alb) 31:28; 2 D Burrows (Trent P) 32:44; 3 T Webb (NHRR) 32:51; 4 S Fererici (St Alb) 33:11; 5 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 33:14; 6 M Cooper (St Alb) 33:24; 7 O Hill (Wat J) 33;29; 8 B Hadman (NHRR) 33:41; 9 A Leach (NHRR, M50) 33:44; 10 C Wolpert (Trent P) 33:47; 11 J Bell (Wat J) 33:49; 12 S Collom (Wat J) 33:51; 13 M Roberts (NHRR) 33:59; 14 P Adams (St Alb, M40) 34:02; 15 A Ferrari (Trent P, U20) 34:06; 16 S Jackson (FVS, M40) 34:08; 17 P Evans (St Alb, M40) 34:10; 18 T Squires (WQat J) 34:16; 19 T Grimdes (Orion) 34:34; 20 J Arrowsmith (Trent P, M40) 34;40

M40: 7 S Overton (NHRR) 35:15; 8 E Price (NHRR) 35:29

M50: 2 J King (St Alb) 35:50; 3 M Vaughan (NHRR) 36:32; 4 S Aiken (Trent P) 36:43; 5 R Brown (Orion) 36:51

M55: 1 N Malpeli (NHRR) 36:15

M70: 1 A Thompson (St Alb) 47:12

TEAM: 1 St Albans 238; 2 NHRR 325; 3 Trent P 386; 4 Watford J 475; 5 FVS 710; 6 St Albans B 740

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 61; 2 NHRR 65; 3 Trent P 98

Standings after 2 matches:

Men TEAM: 1 St Albans 12; 2 NHRR 10; 3 Trent P 8

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 12; 2 NHRR 10; 3 Trent P 8

Women:

1 C Cano (Trent P), W35) 37:42; 2 K Harbon (NHRR) 37:48; 3 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 37:49; 4 E Jeanes (Trent P, W35) 38:10; 5 J Pryor (Trent P) 38:45; 6 K Alpe (Trent P, W35) 38:58; 7 A Baird (Trent P, W35) 39:06; 8 J Huckstep (Trent P) 39:10

W50: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 40:37; 2 S Hawkins (FVS) 40:59; 3 W Walsh (St Alb) 41:07

W55: 1 S Harris (St Alb) 43:52

TEAM: 1 Trent P 68; 2 St Albans 130; 3 NHRR 168; 4 St Albans B 294; 5 Orion 367; 6 St Albans C 397

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 13; 2 St Albans 43; 3 NHRR 52

Overall (M&W combined) TEAM: 1 St Albans 368; 2 Trent P 454; 3 NHRR 493

Overall masters TEAM: 1 St Albans 104; 2 Trent P 111; 3 NHRR 117

Standings after 2 matches:

Women: 1 St Albans 12; 2 NHRR 10; 3 Trent P 8

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 12; 2 St Albans 10; 3 NHRR 8

Overall Open TEAM: 1 St Albans 22; 2 Trent P 20; 3 NHRR 18

Vets Overall: 1 St Albans 22; 2 Trent P 20; 3 NHRR 18

SCOTT’S MIDWEEK LEAGUE, Division 2, Race 2, Ware 10km, Hertfordshire, May 25

Michael Waddington moved up from second in the previous week’s match to lead hosts Ware Joggers to a narrow team win over Garden City Runners, Martin Duff reports.

Hannah Turner came out on top of the women’s section with a 37:06 clocking, as Juliet Vine and Hannah Ward relegated first match winner Katie Woodward to fourth spot. The top nine women were all classed as masters being over-35.

Men (10km):

1 M Waddington (Ware J) 31:39; 2 H Chatfield (Hitchin) 32:36; 3 B O’Connor (Royst, M40) 32:47; 4 A Mynott (Ware, M45) 32:36; 5 P Goodwin (Harp, M40) 33:42; 6 S Prosser (B Stort, M40) 33:48; 7 K Sambridge (Ware J, M45) 33:55; 8 I Bryson (Harp, M45) 34:32; 9 T Beach (Royst) 34:53; 10 D Pudner (Gard CR) 34:58

M40: 4 H Hopkins (Gard CR) 35:16

M50: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 35:23; 2 B Judge (Gard CR) 37:33

M60: 1 J McGeehan (Gard CR) 38:07; G Morris (Ware) 39:07; 3 M Russell (Gard CR) 39:48; 4 R Eddershaw (B Stort) 40:30

TEAM: 1 Ware 257; 2 Garden CR 279; 3 Royston 515

M40 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 63; 2 Harpenden 90; 3 Ware 109

Div 3: 1 Barnet 303; 2 Dacorum & T 385; 3 Harlow RC 456

M40 TEAM: 1 Harlow RC 69; 2 Dac & T 78; 3 Edmonton 84

Standings after 2 matches:

Men TEAM: 1 Garden CR 11; 2 Ware 10; 3 Royston 9

M40 TEAM: 1 Gard CR 12; 2 Harpenden 10; 3 Ware 7

Women:

1 H Turner (Harp, W35) 37:06; 2 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 37:11; 3 A Ward (Gard CR, W45) 37:22; 4 K Woodward (Ware J, W40) 37:53; 5 M Hall (Gard CR, W45) 39: 14

W50: 1 V Simpson (B Stort) 40:50; 2 C Hale (Gard CR) 42:01; 3 L Oliver (Ware) 44:29; 4 B McLees (Ware) 44:31

W55: 1 JA Patterson (Harp) 44:43; 2 R Barden (B Stort) 44:49; 3 V Shadbolt (Gard CR) 46:39

W60: 1 J Morris (Harp) 48:59

TEAM: 1 Garden CR 86; 2 B Stortford 113; 3 Ware 160

W35 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 18; 2 B Stortford 42; 3 Ware 45

Combined Overall TEAM (M&W): 1 Garden CR 365; 2 Ware 417; 3 Royston 768

M40/W35 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 81; 2 Ware 164; 3 B Stortford 222

Standings after 2 matches:

Women TEAM: 1 Garden CR 12; 2 Royston 8; 3 Ware 6 (459)

W35 TEAM: 1 Ware 12; 2 Gard CR 8; 3 Royston 6.5

Combined Overall TEAM (M&W): 1 Garden CR 23; 2 Royston 17; 3 Ware 16

M40/W35 Combined TEAM: 1 Garden CT 24; 2 Ware 15; 3 Harpenden 13.5

ELAN VALLEY 5km SERIES, Elan, May 25

Overall:

1 O Schiavone (Card, M40) 16:38; 2 C Edwards (Maldwyn) 17:03; 3 P Morris (Builth, M40) 17:22

Women:

1 D Morris (Builth, W35) 18:02; 2 S Cook (Builth, W40) 20:14; 3 K Jones (Builth) 20:34

W65: 1 L Slater 25:36

EVEN SPLITS LEEDS 5km SERIES, Leeds, May 25

There were firsts for Nick Hardy (15:47) and Rebecca Flaherty (17:25).

Overall:

1 N Hardy (Tip) 15:47; 2 A Humphries (Aire) 15:50; 3 G Ravenhall (N Leeds) 15:57

M50: 1 M Fillingham (Salt) 17:16

M60: 1 J Convery (Bing) 17:52

U15: 1 A Budding (Ilkley) 17:12

Women:

1 R Flaherty (Bing, U17) 17:25; 2 S Flaherty (Bing, W45) 19:07; 3 R Sheppard (Wake) 19:36

W50: 1 A Spencer (Vall) 20:23

W60: 1 A Bennett (Ilkley) 22:03

FAST AND FURIOUS 5km SERIES, Stourport, May 25

Overall:

1 J Williamson (BRAT) 16:52; 2 D Miller (Western Tempo) 17:39; 3 L Hill (K&S, U15) 18:04

Women:

1 C Broadhurst (Croft A, U20) 19:08; 2 A Hawkes (K&S, U13) 20:53; 3 R Davey (Cleobury, W40) 21:15

LAKESIDE 5km SERIES, Portsmouth, May 25

Luke Shaw (15:39) and under-15 Laila Hayter (18:08) were the winners.Overall:

1 L Shaw (AUS, U20) 15:39; 2 T Epton (Soton U) 15:55; 3 J Baker (Chich, M45) 15:57

Women:

1 L Hellyer (Worth, U15) 18:08; 2 L Hellyer (Worth, U15) 18:11; 3 H Bliss (Over) 19:13

W60: 1 J Harrop (Chich) 21:19

W65: 1 H Dean (Chich) 21:51

LEVENS 10km, Levens, May 25

Overall:

1 A Russell (Kend) 32:26; 2 G Johnson (Ulverstor tri club) 32:40; 3 R Wilson (Kend, M40) 36:04

Women:

1 K Percival (Bolt) 43:42; 2 L Mcnally (Lev V, W50) 43:58; 3 K Bridge (Eden, W50) 45:38

STANLEY PARK 10km, Liverpool, May 25

Overall:

1 A Watkin 35:46; 2 J Taylor (S’port St, M35) 38:03; 3 M Birkett 39:50

Women:

1 E Duckers 48:00; 2 T Allan (S’port St, W40) 48:22; 3 S Hayes 48:54

W75: 1 S Stewart 56:39

STANLEY PARK 5km, Liverpool, May 25

Overall:

1 G Horan (M40) 18:55; 2 S Major 20:45; 3 L Guyett (Liv H) 20:46

Women:

1 D Mckenna (Penny L, W45) 22:01; 2 S Treble 23:06; 3 S Pickerill (S’port St, W45) 27:22

WESHAM 10km, Preston, May 25

Rob Danson led home the men’s race by over two minutes in 32:08 with W35 Carla equally dominant in the women’s race with a 36:03 clocking.

Overall:

1 R Danson (Wesh) 32:08; 2 M Hartley (B’burn, M35) 34:11; 3 K Hodgson (R Rose) 34:13

M50: 1 N Gaskell (B’burn) 34:35

M60: 1 D Lord (Trawd) 39:52

M70: 1 G Webster (Lyth) 45:53

Women:

1 C Davies (Prest, W35) 36:03; 2 J Robinson (Prest) 38:07; 3 S Pilkington (R Rose) 39:32

WIRRAL SEASIDE 5km SERIES, Wirral, May 25

Junior athletes Ethan Brady-Jones (15:12) and Ellen Mary Kearney (17:54) gained impressive victories.

Overall:

1 E Brady-Jones (Wirr, U17) 15:12; 2 T Cornthwaite (Salf, M35) 15:25; 3 A Poulston (Wirr, U17) 15:32

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 17:42; 2 D Norman (Warr) 18:28

M70: 1 M Cortvriend (P’atyn) 20:47

U15: 1 J Heap (Wirr) 17:09

Women: 1 E Kearney (Wirr, U20) 17:54; 2 K Brady-Jones (Wirr, U17) 18:34; 3 E Smith (Wirr, U15) 19:18

W70: 1 R Rogers (W Ches) 27:52

EAST MIDLANDS GRAND PRIX BANBURY 5, Banbury, May 24

Alice Belcher (28:30) and Alistair McDonnell (25:44) both achieved PB wins.

Overall: 1 A McDonnell (R&N) 25:44; 2 J Chennell (Kett) 26:08; 3 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 26:21



M40: 1 L Delderfield (Tring) 26:28

M45: 1 S Marks (R&N) 27:59

M60: 1 B Whitehead (Kett) 30:03

M70: 1 S Khennas (R&N) 37:16

M80: 1 G Billis (Woot RR) 54:30



Women:

1 A Belcher (W’boro) 28:30; 2 R Doherty (Higham) 30:54; 3 A Sarkies (R&N, W40) 31:20



W45: 1 H Heley (Sils) 32:30

W50: 1 R Cooke (Buck&St) 31:22

W65: 1 D Baldwin (Mil K) 38:36

HARWICH 5km SERIES, Harwich, May 24

Overall:

1 S Peck (Harw, M45) 16:28; 2 G Buck (C&T, M35) 16:57; 3 M Friend (Harw) 17:17



M65: 1 T Back (Ips J) 19:52



Women:

1 K King (St Ed) 18:18; 2 R Cooke (Col H) 19:32; 3 H Hogan-Steele (Col H) 19:33



W70: 1 E Knott (Harw) 27:37

York Road League Easingwold 10km, May 24

Overall:

1 J Howe (York P) 32:13; 2 J Tucker (York) 32:56; 3 D Tate (Selby, M40) 33:18; 4 J Eaton (Tad, M40) 33;47; 5 J Yoward (York A, M40) 34:16; 6 N Dickinson (York) 34:25; 7 W Wetherill (Tad) 34:29; 8 D Todd (Tadd, M40) 34:58

M40: 5 C Poulton (York A) 35:26

M60: 1 S Wright (York) 40:56

Women:

1 C Mason (York) 36:06; 2 H Cross (Knaves, W35) 36:31; 3 J Rawes (Knaves) 37:23; 4 E Baines (Knaves) 38:21; 5 R Mather (Knaves) 38:56; 6 Thomas (Knaves) 39;12

W45: 1 H Hall (Knaves) 41;49

W55: 1 J Derry (Tad) 45:45

