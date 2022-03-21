It was the busiest weekend on the roads this year with major races at Wilmslow, Hastings, Fleet and Eastleigh plus an impressive vets record at Cupar

Waters Wilmslow Half Marathon, March 20

Jonny Mellor was a clear winner of the half-marathon in 64:24, well clear of 2016 Olympian Ross Millington’s 65:14.

Chris Perry was third in 65:36, while former English National medallist John Gilbert was first M40 in sixth in 65:52.

Manchester Marathon winner Anna Bracegirdle won the women’s race in 73:23 to take around 90 seconds off her PB.

Alison Lavender (75:19) and Abigail Howarth (75:44) completed the top three.

Kirsty Longley was fourth and her time of 76:52 went to the top of the UK W45 rankings for 2022.

The 10km winners were Kristian Watson in 31:57 and W50 Sarah Cumber (38:57).

Overall (HM):

1 Jonny Mellor 64:24

2 Ross Millington Stock 65:14

3 Chris Perry Vale R 65:36

4 Will Strangeway Linc W 65:40

5 John Gilbert Kent M40 65:52

6 Adam Bowden 66:17

10km: Kristian Watson 1:56

Women:

1 Anna Bracegirdle Salf 73:23

2 Alison Lavender Oswestry Olympians 75:19

3 Abigail Howarth Vale Royal AC 75:41

4 Kirsty Longley Liv P W45 76:52

10km: Sarah Cumber W50 38:46

Hastings Half-Marathon, March 20

James Baker gained his 988th race victory when he won this famously tough half-marathon in 70:12 and he also set an M45 course record despite the course being even harder than in the past.

James Stockings (71:34) and Chris Mason (73:37) completed the top three.

In years gone by this event used to have a big budget with Kenyans winning regularly as well as notable wins for the likes of British Olympians Eamonn Martin, Paul Evans and Paul Davies-Hale.

Baker said: “I took my opportunity as a few entrants dropped out through injury and others choosing to race the Eastleigh 10km. The Woodford Green athlete in second (James Stockings) has recently run a 68:59 half and a quick 5km.

“I don’t think he was expecting the first, predominantly uphill, five miles to be so tough. I was able to pull away after overtaking him at around 5km. Then I felt really good along the prom during the final 5km.”

The event spends less on top class runners now but the 38 year-old Baker won the £300 first prize and Rachel Mulley gained the same for he women’s award as she led all the way in 82:22 as just over 90 seconds covered the top four.

Runner-up Linda Schofield set a UK W50 lead in setting a W50 course record with Ellie Baxter (83:15) finishing fast for third.

In overall fourth place 58-year-old Clare Elms’ 83:55 went top of the UK W55 rankings by taking four minutes off the previous age group course record and also bettering the previous W50 mark.

Eric Hardwick, who has been the race director for the last 38 years, was in charge for the final time.

Overall (HM):

1 James Baker Chic M45 70:12

2 James Stocking WG&EL 71:34

3 Chris Mason W4 73:37

Women:

1 Rachel Mulvey HR 82:22

2 Linda Schofield B&H W50 82:56

3 Ellie Baxter Ton 83:10

4 Clare Elms Kent W55 83:55

Fleet Half-Marathon, Hampshire, March 20

Kurt Taylor led the way with a time of 66:49 from Stephen Blake (67:23) and Neil Kevern (67:36).

Jenna McGrevey (79:00) took the honours in a competitive women’s race from W45 Annabel Granger (79:14), who ran her fastest time for five years ahead of Megan Davis (79:23) and Rebecca Gallop (79:43).

Overall (HM):

1 Kurt Taylor Bristol & West AC 66:49

2 Stephen Blake AFD 67:23

3 Neil Kevern Bracknell 67:36

Women:

1 Jenna Mcgrevey 79:00

2 Annabel Granger B&W W45 79:14

3 Megan Davis 79:23

4 Rebecca Gallop Newark W35 79:43

Hendy Eastleigh 10km, March 20

Alex Lawrence took around three minutes off his 10km PB with a clear win in 29:28. Dan Mulyran (30:10) and William Cork (30:26) completed the top three.

It was a closer women’s race as Sarah Astin (33:18) narrowly got the better of Tessa McCormick (33:25), while English National under-20 fifth placer Charlotte Alexander (34:15) was third in her debut over the distance.

Overall (10km):

1 Alex Lawrence VPHTH 29:28

2 Daniel Mulryan TVH 30:10

3 William Cork B&H 30:26

Women:

1 Sarah Astin Belgrave H 33:18

2 Tessa McCormick Vale R 33:25

3 Charlotte Alexander Tonbridge 34:15

W45: 1 Lesley Locks AFD 35:18

BEITH HARRIERS NEW YEAR RACES – 10km, Kilbirnie, March 20

Overall:

1 M McKelvie (Shett) 32:31; 2 A Templeton (Kilb, U20) 32:36; 3 R Harvey (Irv, M35) 33:23

Women:

1 A Wood (Gars) 43:52; 2 K Rafferty (Gars, W35) 45:46; 3 L Smith (N Ayr, W40) 50:18

GEOFF SMITH’S BANBURY 15, Banbury, March 20

Overall:

1 J Bolton (W’stock, M45) 83:57; 2 T Campion-Smith (Oxf C) 85:48; 3 M Lock (Wit) 87:28

Women:

1 C True (Alch) 1:48:03; 2 R Piper (Cher R&J, W40) 1:50:27; 3 D Allen (Hook N, W35) 1:52:07

GRANITE WAY 10, Okehampton, March 20

Overall:

1 N Bruce-White (SWRR, M40) 59:22; 2 C Turner (Okehampton) 60:46; 3 D Rufus (SWRR, M40) 62:05

M60: 1 S Sincock (SWRR) 64:56

Women:

1 C Perry (Erme, W45) 66:35; 2 J Bedler (Bide, W45) 72:13; 3 C Benstead (Okehampton, W60) 72:48

W60: 2 L Clements (Bide) 75:21

GRANITE WAY 20, Okehampton, March 20

Overall:

1 R Brown (Dawl, M45) 2:07:59; 2 K Manvill (Tiv, M55) 2:12:26; 3 J Scanes (Teign, M50) 2:12:57

Women:

1 S Sleep (W35) 2:42:21; 2 C Hanns (E Corn, W45) 2:44:52; 3 R Steele (Teign, W50) 2:46:29

NANTWICH 10km, Nantwich, March 20

Overall:

1 J Arnold (Stoke, M45) 31:20; 2 J Tilley (NantRC, M35) 31:29; 3 R Serif (Vale R, U20) 32:06

Women:

1 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 36:03; 2 D Sherwin (Stoke, W40) 36:27; 3 L Matthews (Stoke) 37:45

WAKEFIELD 10km, Wakefield, March 20

Overall:

1 M Bostock (Wake) 31:17; 2 P Henderson (Salf) 33:03; 3 P Lyons (Unatt, M35) 33:13

Women:

1 S Potter (VPCG) 35:17; 2 M Taylor (Roth) 36:35; 3 S Hunter (Ack) 37:01

W60: 1 C McCarthy (P’fract) 44:28

BLICKLING HALF-MARATHON, Aylsham, Norfolk, March 20

Overall:

1 N Adams (NNBR, M40) 78:17; 2 C Panting 80:34; 3 N Drinkwater (Norf G, M40) 82:23

M65: 1 M Howard (Norw RR) 98:54

Women:

1 S Moeller 95:53; 2 B Willett (Norw RR) 97:14; 3 C Thomas 99:49

DAVE WRIGHT COLCHESTER 15 & 7.5M, Essex, March 20

Overall (15M):

1 A Jobling 93:28; 2 J Gunn 93:41; 3 J Brunt 1:44:10

Women:

1 L Broom 1:49:27; 2 M Komorowska 1:59:47; 3 K Dye 2:03:14

Overall (7.5M): 1 P Rogers 46:53

Women: 1 L Balfour 70:48

WINDMILL 6, Birdsedge, West Yorkshire, March 20

Overall:

1 W Langler-Watts (M40) 35:19; 2 S Dimelow (P’stone, M50) 36:15; 3 P Shaw (S’waite, M40) 36:38

M65: 1 M Baylis (Melth) 41:09

Women:

1 L Collins (S’land) 38:50; 2 J McGregor (Tod) 40:11; 3 J Jones (W45) 43:39

TRUWEALTH SCOTTISH JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, Greenock, March 20

U17 men TEAM:

1 Giff N 15

2 Kil’k 42

3 Kilb 72

U15 TEAM:

1 Giff N 22

2 Harm 55

3 Kilb 60

U13 TEAM:

1 Giff N 16

2 E Loth 22

3 E Kilb 33

U17 women TEAM:

1 Giff N 11

2 Garsc 30

3 Falk V 38

U15 TEAM:

1 Giff N 28

2 Edin 32

3 E Kilb 52

U13 TEAM:

1 Giff N 28

2 Harm 43

3 Falk V 44

KELPIES 5km, Falkirk, March 19

Overall:

1 J Grant 16:05; 2 A Grant 17:34; 3 S Gardner (M50) 19:25

CUPAR 5, Cupar, March 19

Jamie Crowe went top of the UK 5 mile rankings with his 23:51 victory.

The stand out performance though came from Alastair Walker who smashed Bob Bradbury’s UK M65 record of 29:31 set in 2019 with the outstanding time of 28:16.

Walker left behind his fellow M65 record-holder and track specialist Paul Forbes exactly three minutes in arrears.

W40 Sandy McDougall won the women’s race with a time of 30:25.

Overall:

1 J Crowe (Centr) 23:51; 2 G Evans Haggerty (VPCG) 24:36; 3 M Doherty (I’clyde, M35) 25:01; 4 J Donald (Dund H) 25:09

M45: 1 P Kieran (PH Racing) 27:46

M65: 1 A Walker (Tev) 28:16; 2 P Forbes (Edin) 31:16

M70: 1 T Martin (Fife) 32:11

Women: 1 S McDougall (Dund H, W40) 30:25; 2 J Spence (Fife) 31:46; 3 K Lownie (PH Racing, W40) 31:51

W65: 1 I Bracegirdle (Fife) 37:54; 2 M Martin (Fife) 38:43

Victoria Park 5 miles, London, March 19

Newly crowned British M35 Cross-Country champion Ed Chuck gained his second victory in a week with 24:18 to currently go second in the UK senior rankings.

Second was Alexander Bampton in 24:25 and James Connor (24:31) was third.

Dani Nimmock was the leading woman in 28:32 and she finished over a minute ahead of Chloe Lewis (29:38) and Annabel Arnold (29:41).

Overall (HM):

1 Ed Chuck 24:18

2 Alexander Bampton 24:25

3 James Connor 24:31

Women:

1 Dani Nimmock 28:32

2 Chloe Lewis 29:38

3 Annabel Arnold 29:41

TAVY 5km, Tavistock, March 19

Overall:

1 J Cole (TRP, M40) 16:12; 2 J Cooper (Erme, M35) 16:40; 3 L McMeekin (M&M, M45) 19:14

Women:

1 N Kelly (Tav) 19:15; 2 H Cole (TRP, U15) 20:17; 3 K Prowse (DSFRS) 21:15

20 HALF-MARATHON FISSION, Berkeley, Gloucestershire, March 19

Overall (13.1M):

1 R Green (CLC, M40) 71:41; 2 P Grist (T Bath) 73:41; 3 J Willgoss (W Tempo) 75:23

M40: 2 A Kirkup (L Goat) 76:42

Women:

1 H Stable (Avon VR, W40) 82:09; 2 L Richens (W’bury, W40) 86:12; 3 E Hines (Chipp, W45) 86:39

W50: 1 M McLachlan 98:36

Overall (20M):

1 M Coyle (Stroud) 1:51:27; 2 M Barry (Sale) 1:52:43; 3 A Gardiner (San D) 2:06:07

M60: 1 A Whitby (Tewk) 2:22:30; 2 B Harris (Ciren) 2:27:36

Women:

1 R Davies (W40) 2:25:33; 2 J Cotterell Durs) 2:31:26; 3 S Bennett (W50) 2:38:45

W55: 1 J Roscoe (Chep) 2:44:48

YORK SPRING 10km, March 19

Overall:

1 R Gardiner (Leeds U) 33:27; 2 P Richardson (H’gate, M45) 35:47; 3 G Sherratt (R’hay, M45) 36:43

Women:

1 S Thomas (W45) 42:55; 2 J Keary (W45) 49:56; 3 N Hinch (Ch Al’ton, W45) 50:21

POWER OF 5km, Morecambe, March 18

Overall:

1 M Briggs (Morp) 15:07; 2 D Birtwistle (B’burn RR, M40) 16:15; 3 M Guilder (L&M, M35) 16:44

M65: 1 R Flanigan (Rosendale) 19:35

Women:

1 C Lam-Moores (Prest) 17:48; 2 F Royle (Lanc U, U20) 18:24; 3 M Hamilton (B’burn RR) 23:13

W65: 1 M Hesketh (Prest) 24:35

ALTAMUSKIN 5, Altamuskin, March 17

Overall:

1 P Finnegan (Armagh, M40) 28:56; 2 M Cox 29:02; 3 F McGirr (Ennis, M45) 29:03

Women:

1 P McGurren (Sper, W40) 33:46; 2 E McCarroll (Omagh, U17) 34:48; 3 J Campbell (Finn Valley AC) 35:12

CRAIC 10km, Belfast, March 17

Overall: 1 E Turki (Anna) 31:00; 2 S Connolly (Anna) 31:52; 3 P McGarry (NBH) 32:32

M60: 1 N Mawhinney (Unatt) 38:23. M70: 1 B Stewart (NBH) 44:16

Women: 1 E Mitchell (C’liffe) 34:39; 2 D Cox (Anna) 37:16; 3 E Crawford (S’park, W50) 38:51

W55: 1 M Slocum (Ward Park) 41:50. W60: 1 A Caldwell (Unatt) 44:10; 2 L Robinson (Unatt) 44:55

LEICESTER CITY WINTER 5km SERIES, Leicester, March 17

Overall:

1 G Singh (Road, M40) 17:10; 2 S Mayes (W End) 18:06; 3 D Thomas (W End, M40) 18:21

M60: 1 B Whitehead (Kett) 18:51

Women:

1 S Evans (Soar Valley, U20) 19:50; 2 L Ellis (W End) 19:57; 3 E Hall (W End) 20:01

SPRING HANDICAP 10km, Douglas, March 17

Overall:

1 N Nzama (IOM Vet, M40) 35:28; 2 R Shipway (IOM Vet, M55) 35:45; 3 H Parrick (Northern AC, M50) 37:23

Women:

1 H Simpson (IOM Vet, W55) 47:41; 2 M Hall (Western, W70) 55:39; 3 K Gadsby (Western, W40) 60:32

ARMADA 3km, Plymouth, March 16

Overall:

1 S Mansfield 10:40; 2 F Squires (Ply) 11:08; 3 G Bale (Plyms, M55) 11:19

Women:

1 L Riley (Corn) 12:49; 2 R Farr-Semmens 13:13; 3 H Marriott (E Corn) 14:13

NOTTINGHAM WINTER 5km SERIES, Nottingham, March 16

Overall:

1 E Mitchell (Corn, U20) 15:44; 2 W Bowran (St Alb) 15:52; 3 F Ball (N Dev, U20) 16:19

Women:

1 J Newbery 19:36; 2 H Woods (Kimb, W40) 19:50; 3 C Whysall (Mans, U11) 20:35

DERBY MIDWEEK RACES, Raynesway, March 16

Overall (5km):

1 H Outhwaite (Allerton J, U20) 17:00; 2 J Rouse (Der) 17:03; 3 M Kerr (Shelt) 17:32

Women:

1 C Martin (Telf, W45) 18:56; 2 E Eldridge (W40) 20:52; 3 S Sutton (Sinfin) 22:05

Overall (1M):

1 M Kerr (Shelt) 5:12; 2 G Peacock (Charn) 5:15; 3 P Mellon (Hatton, M50) 5:46

Women:

1 H Josephs (Cannon, W40) 6:47; 2 S Sutton (Sinfin, W40) 6:50; 3 E Eldridge (W40) 6:51

CHICHESTER CORPORATE CHALLENGE, race 2, West Sussex, March 16

After placing third in the Birmingham League’s January fixture, Loughborough’s Ned Potter finished ninth in both the BUCS and then English National before coming back here to Chichester to win the second race in the series, Martin Duff reports.

Potter who had just returned from the World University Championships where he won a team silver in the mixed relay, ran the third fastest time seen in the 30 years of the event. His 12:46 clocking for the 4.5km stands up well against Chris Zablocki’s course record of 12.38 in 2016 and Michael East’s 12.39 from 2008.

Over four laps of the historic town centre course, the previously budding triathlete broke away early on the opening lap from Crawley’s Paul Navesby. Mike Houston, third last time out, also got home third ahead of M45 James Baker, who was again fourth.

On a damp evening Potter thought that he rather overcooked it on the opening lap of just over 1.1km, with a 3:00 clocking, as he got carried away by the atmosphere from the large crowd who lined the streets.

On a night when times were generally faster than in the opening race, Cassie Thorp dominated the women’s section with a 15:11 clocking for 4.5km distance. The outing was of considerably better standard than her 17:41 5km personal best set last year at Ardingly and then matched at nearby Goodwood.

Thorp had won all three races of the series back in 2019 but this was her fastest time yet here.

Overall (4.5km):

1 N Potter (Chich R) 12:46; 2 P Navesey (Solent MD) 13:20; M Houston (Inspire, M40) 13:45; 4 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 13:52; 5 L Budd (T Purser) 13:55; 6 C Spinks (Solent MD) 13:56; 7 A Dart (T Purser) 13:59; 8 E Dodds (Solent MD) 14:15; 9 A Smart (Ports, U17) 14:24; 10 L Banner (T Purser) 14:26

M45: 2 J Peters (Chich R) 15:55

M50: 1 I Gay (Chich Tri) 15:54

M55: 1 J Garland (Chich R) 16:11

U20: 1 A Moth (T Purser) 14:32; 2 J Howard (T Purser) 15:14

U17: 2 J O’Brien (T Purser) 15:03

Women:

1 C Thorp (Solent MD) 15:11; 2 E Harrison (Solent MD) 15:44; 3 R Vickers (Solent MD) 15:54; 4 H Watson (T Purser) 16:40; 5 M Billins (T Purser) 16:42; 6 R Moore (Linn’ wks) 17:21; 7 B Digby (Ports, U17) 17:26; 8 C Dickenson (Chich C) 17:35; 9 A Bream (T Purser) 17:50; 10 E McMeehan (Oddbins) 18:00

W40: F Cripps (Vict) 18:05

INTER-SCHOOLS ROAD RUNNING CHALLENGE, race 2, Chichester, West Sussex, March 16

English Schools and England Athletics 800m fourth placer Josh Dunne took the boys’ year 9 and 10 event over four short laps totalling 2.8km in 8:59, Martin Duff reports.

Onjoro Sumber was left nine seconds down on the Bohunt schoolboy.

The combined girls’ race over 2.1km saw Lailer Hellyer again just head twin sister Lilia, over three laps, as they moved up from second and third in the opening fixture and were both a few seconds faster this time.

Laila was just three ticks down on Florence East’s winning time in the opener.

Boys Year 9 & 10 (2.8km):

1 J Dunne (Bohnut) 8:59; 2 O Sumba (Oaklands) 9:08; 3 D Ward (Ditcham) 9:23; 4 A Schmitt (Churchers) 9:33; 5 T Barnes (Cams) 9:38; 6 5 M Hill (B Luffa) 9:47; 7 A Sydenham (B Luffa) 9:51; 8 N Colljns (B Luffa) 9:53; 9 A Willburn (B Luffa) 9:57; 10 O Meaby (B Luffa) 10:14

Boys Year 7&8 (2.1km):

1 C Wilson (Thorndean) 6:44; 2 W Allen (M’hurst) 7:01; 3 S Wilkes (B Luffa) 7:05; 4 B Stewart (B Luffa) 7:33; 5 A Bramley (M’hurst) 7:20; 6 J Wright (Hayling C) 7:45

Boys Year 5 & 6 (1.6km):

1 T Baker (Horndean) 4:43; 2 J Kelpacz (Herne) 4;50; 3 L De Giovani (Herne) 4:55

Girls Year 7-10 (2.1km): 1 Laila Hellyer (Chich Free) 6:50; 2 3 Lillie Hellyer (Chich Free) 6:53; 3 E Smart (Oaklands) 7:08; 4 P Taylor (Testb’rne, Yr 8) 7:08; 5 E Pemberton (Churchers) 7:24; 6 A Barrett (M’hurst) 7:32; 7 C Annelay (Midhurst) 7:33; 8 M Smithers (Chich H, Yr 8) 7:35; 9 J Overton-Smith (Sion) 7:37; 10 E Hill (B Luffa, Yr 7) 7:40

Year 7: 2 I Sanders (Ditcham) 7:40: 2 R Klidjan (Royal) 7:42

Girls Year 5 & 6 (1.6km): 1 F Biggs (Highbury) 4:58; 2 D Hillyer (W’bourne) 5:06; 3 V Rollason (Oakwood) 5:08

