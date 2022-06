Leading UK Road results in early June

ST ANNES CARNIVAL 5km, Lytham St Annes, June 5

Overall:

1 L Minns (BWF) 15:22; 2 A Leivers (Lyth) 15:52; 3 T Bowman (L&M, U17) 16:12



Women:

1 M Houghton (R Rose) 22:21; 2 J Earley 24:04; 3 C Doeer 24:18



W75: 1 P Binns (Lyth) 28:27

CRAZY COW 10km, Preston, Lancashire, June 5

Overall:

1 K Hodgson (R Rose) 35:28; 2 M Holmes (R Rose) 35:47; 3 B Oddy 39:12

M60: 1 D Lord (Trawden) 40:07

M65: 1 P Muller (North M) 39:51

Women:

1 J Hartley (Accr, W50) 43:21; 2 J Yates (Bury, W55) 43:41; 3 J Darby 44:31

W60: 1 A Cooke (Hoad H) 49:34

CREWKERNE 10km, Devon, June 5

Overall:

1 M Sandiford 34:23; 2 M Lusby (Wells) 34;38; 3 W Loveridge (Chard) 35:16

Women:

1 L Taylor (R Time) 43:50; 2 H Hole (Mine, W50) 46:53; 3 E Wood (Axe V, W65) 46:58

JUBILEE BRIDGE 10km, Runcorn, Cheshire, June 5

Danny Cliffe won by nearly three minutes in 31;30 at this event which celebrated the building of the famous Runcorn bridge to celebrate the Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977.

Overall:

1 D Cliffe (HW) 31:30; 2 C Pownell (Knows) 34:24; 3 E Kerrins 34;47; 4 A Spenceley 34:53

M50: 1 N Byrne (S’moor) 37:42

Women:

1 A Begbie (Vale R, W40) 40:03; 2 A Roberts (W35) 41:05; 3 P Dodd (St Hel, W35) 41:18

MARHAM FLYERS 10km, Norfolk, June 5

Overall:

1 J Huff (Hunts, M40) 35:03; 2 W Armstrong (Ryst, M45) 36:33; 3 B Smith 38:07

Women:

1 D Robinson (Ryst) 40:34; 2 S Duffy (Hunts, W40) 41:14; 3 M Alexander 44:04

PLATINUM 7, Frimley, Surrey, June 5

Overall:

1 I Coates (Windle, M45) 26:43; 2 O Stevenson (B’water, M40) 26:53; 3 D Martin (St Mary’s) 27:28

Women:

1 N Densley (Camb’ly, W40) 28:12; 2 R Smith (Camb’ly, W45) 29:24; 3 S Stallwood (Camb’ly, W40) 29:27

EPIC AYLSHAM 5km, Aylsham, June 3

Overall: 1 S Huntington (Norw) 15:35; 2 J Ocal (Norw) 15:39; 3 R Andrews (Norw, U20) 15:43

M40: 1 M Eccles (Bure) 15:45. M60: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 18:33. M65: 1 P Hurr (Bure) 20:19

Women: 1 G Buchanan (Norw, U20) 18:04; 2 A Clarke (Norw) 18:21; 3 K Murrell (Tri-Anglia, W40) 18:54

W60: 1 J Yardy (Norw RR) 23:54

METRO ABERDEEN BEACH 10km, Aberdeen, June 3

Overall:

1 W Mackay (Bed C) 31:36; 2 T Humphries (Bord H) 31:46; 3 K Urquhart (Unatt) 32:46



M65: 1 B Urquhart (Fraser) 41:28



Women:

1 E Wilson (Hidden Peak Running) 40:19; 2 N Gauld (Metro, W40) 40:54; 3 L Sarkis (Metro, W40) 41:04

RUNTHROUGH OLYMPIC PARK 5km, London Olympic Park, June 3

Overall:

1 T Palmer (K&S) 17:47; 2 A Alger (M40) 17:55; 3 A Crawford (M35) 18:40



Women:

1 O Forrest (B Beagles, U13) 18:55; 2 V Primmer (Col H) 19:17; 3 T English (Col H, W45) 19:26

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE SUN HYDE PARK 5km / 10km, London Hyde Park, June 1

Overall (5km): 1 R Willmott (Herne H) 16:36; 2 F Bennett (VP&TH) 17:01; 3 J Hewetson 17:35



Women: 1 S Walter (Blacktoe Race Team) 19:46; 2 A Steele (Clap C) 20:21; 3 A Greenwood (Trent P, W40) 20:48



W60: 1 J Chi Taylor 23:53



Overall (10km): 1 A Betems 34:04; 2 I Leigh (High) 34:32; 3 B Carr (Barnes) 35:45



Women: 1 Y Voermans 43:11; 2 J Gale 43:47; 3 F Sawer 43:49

RUNTHROUGH TATTON PARK 10km, Knutsford, June 1

Overall:

1 L Burnip (Stad R) 33:52; 2 A Brookshaw (Hels, M40) 34:50; 3 M Ahbabi (Unatt) 35:40

Women:

1 L Denton (Styal, W40) 43:47; 2 H Foster (Chorlton) 45:42; 3 E Fraser (Sandymoor) 46:28

SOUTH SHIELDS MONTHLY MILE, South Shields, June 1

Overall: 1 S Morley (Tyne Br) 4:49; 2 C Braithwaite (Tyne Br) 4:51; 3 Z Kettle (Tyne Br, U17) 4:56



Women: 1 A Reid (J&H, U13) 6:07; 2 J Barrett (Gate, U15) 6:20; 3 L Havis (M’bro, U20) 6:26

SOUTH WEST PB SERIES 5km, Bath, June 1

Overall: 1 B Cole (Ton, M35) 14:33; 2 S Byrne (Swin) 14:36; 3 A Miell-Ingram (Rad) 14:57



M40: 1 O Jones (B&W) 15:00; 2 C Chessell (Swin) 15:44.

M45: 1 N Tuftnell (B&W) 16:06; 2 K Summers (Weston) 16:18

M50: 1 C Stephenson (Exe) 16:22; 2 P King (Bath) 16:51

M55: 1 J James (Wells) 15:58; 2 M Robinson (B&W) 16:56

M60: 1 N Holliday (Chelt) 18:24

U20: 1 O Campbell (Ciren) 15:16; 2 S Kerfoot (B&W) 15:58



Women:

1 K Entwistle (B&W) 17:33; 2 C Hammett (THH) 17:33; 3 L Thompson (Ton) 17:44



W35: 1 E Dimond (Llis) 17:47; 2 J Mackie (B&W) 17:49; 3 N Eaton (Western Tempo) 18:07.

W60: 1 D Hier (Avon VR) 21:11.

W70: 1 A Dockery (B&W) 23:59

BITTON 5km, Avon, June 1

Overall:

1 B Rawlings (W’bury) 15:40; 2 D Stoneman (T Bath, U20) 16:18; 3 P Trask (B&W, M40) 17:01

Women:

1 J Garan (Bitt, W35) 20:26; 2 B Clarke (Bitt) 20:37; 3 A Avery (Bitt, W35) 21:05

SCOTT’S MIDWEEK LEAGUE, Division 2, race 3 & Division 3 race 2, Harlow 10km, Essex, June 1

The third round of the second flight combined with second race in the third division and it was Barnet’s Thomas Butler who came out on top, Martin Duff reports.

He only just got home by a tick ahead of Oscar Bell, of Ware Joggers, in 32:38 as veteran Brian O’Connor took third, albeit a minute down.

St Albans 10km winner Kate Rennie had a much more comfortable rise to women’s race success as again it was a division three runner topping the tables. The 48-year-old set a lifetime best of 36:22 at Chessington back in April and here won by nearly a minute in 36:53.

Hannah Turner, the winner of the previous fixture was back in fourth.

Overall (div 2 & div 3) combined:

1 T Butler (Barn) 32:38; 2 O Bell (Ware) 32;39; 3 B O’Connor (Royst, M40) 33:41; 4 E Spencer (Barn) 34:20; 5 A Mynott (Ware, M45) 34:36; 6 K Sambridge (Ware J, M45) 34:39; 7 A Edgeworth (Dac & T) 34:59

M40: 2 P Cole (Edmon) 35:20

M45: 3 K Francis (Ware) 35:25; 4 I Bryson (Harp) 35:58

M50: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 36:46; 2 R Lowe (Harl R&T) 37:03; 3 B Judge (Gard CR) 38:03

M60: 1 M Russell (Gard CR) 40:29

M70: 1 D Michael (Barn) 46:38

M75: 1 S Mann (Herts P) 48:27

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Ware 218; 2 Garden CR 254; 3 Royston 491

M40 TEAM: 1 Ware 50; 2 Garden CR 72; 3 Royston 120

Women (div 2 & 3 combined):

1 K Rennie (Dac & T, W45) 36:53; 2 L Barnes (Hart R & T) 37:42; 3 K Woodward (Ware J, W40) 37:55; 4 H Turner (Harp, W35) 38:36; 5 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 38:59; 6 L Parry (Gard CR) 39:09; 7 C Crook (Royst, W35) 39:16; 8 A Ward (Gard CR, W45) 39:45

W45: 3 M Hall (Gard CR, W45) 40:35

W50: 1 K Murphy (Barn) 42:12; 2 C Hale (Gard CR) 43:21; 3 S Barc (B Stort) 44:31

W55: 1 J Kent (Barn) 42:01; 2 J Hazerci (Edmon) 45:58

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 75; 2 Ware 160; 3 B Stortford 231

W35 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 21; 2 B Stortford 30; 3 Ware 49

Combined Overall TEAM (M&W):

Div 2: 1 Ware 329; 2 Garden CR 378; 3 Royston 693

M40/W35 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 93; 2 Ware 109; 3 Royston 200

Standings after 3 matches:

Men TEAM: 1 Gard CR 16 (806); 2 Ware 16 (913); 3 Royston 13

M40 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 17; 2 Ware 13; 3 Harpenden 12

Women TEAM: 1 Garden CR 18; 2 Ware 11; 3 Royston 10

W35 TEAM: 1 Ware 18; 2 Ware 12; 3 B Stortford 11

Combined Overall TEAM (M&W):

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 34; 2 Ware 27; 3 Royston 23

M40/W35 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 35; 2 Ware 25; 3 Royston 18

Division 3 Teams & Standings

Men TEAM: 1 Barnet 307; 2 Dacorum & T 341; 3 Harlow RC 462

M40 TEAM: 1 Harlow RC 33; 2 Dac & T 72; 3 Barnet 132

Women Div 3 TEAM: 1 Barnet 114; 2 Harlow 172; 3 Edmonton 223

W35 TEAM: 1 Barnet 19; 2 Dac & T 31; 3 Edmonton 52

Combined Overall TEAM (M&W):

Div 3 (M&W TEAM): 1 Barnet 421; 2 Dac & T 627; 3 Harlow 634

M40/W35 TEAM: 1 Harlow 91; 2 Dac & T 103; 3 Barnet 151

Standings after 2 matches:

Men TEAM: 1 Barnet 18; 2 Dac & T 16; 3 Harlow 14

M40 TEAM: 1 Harlow 18; 2 Dac & T 16; 3 Edmonton 13

Women TEAM: 1 Barnet 18; 2 Harlow 15 (400); 3 Edmonton 15 (418)

W35 TEAM: 1 Barnet 18; 2 Edmonton 15 (89); 3 Dac & T 15 (90)

Combined Overall TEAM (M&W): 1 Barnet 36; 2 Harlow 29; 3 Dac & T 27

M40/W35 TEAM: 1 Dac & T 31 (237); 2 Barnet 31 (317); 3 Harlow 29

