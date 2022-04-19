Easter results on the road include the traditional four-day festival on Guernsey

A guide to some of the some Easter road races with more to come when Power of 10/Run Britain have processed

EY EASTER FESTIVAL, Guernsey, April 15-18

With qualifications to compete in the 2023 Island Games, based on the Footes Lane track in Guernsey opening on April 1st, local participation in this year’s Easter races was high, Martin Duff reports.

Originally slated for 2021, but postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions, this will be the third time that Guernsey will have hosted the normally, biennial event. After changes a few years ago, the format for the festival now consists of an opening 5km road race, a cross-country, a team relay and a final 10km road event.

Talking about their event sponsor, Graham Merfield, the Chairman of the Guernsey Athletics Club, said: “we are pleased to once again hold the EY Easter Running Festival after a two-year break and thank EY for their continued support. During that time, we have seen increasing numbers of Islanders take up running and other outdoor activities.”

Race 1, 5km ROAD RACE, St Peter Port, April 15

Local Guernsey runners dominated with five of the top six finishers from the Island. Only 2017 Easter series winner Jacob O’Hara, who won when just 17-years-old, got among the locals and was one of three that contested the lead throughout.

Also there, were top veteran Steve Dawes, and Dan Galpin, whilst James Priest and Alex Rowe were being dragged along in the slipstream. Losing contact, as the pace hotted up, were Richard Bartrum and Thierry le Cheminant.

With 100-meters to go, the top three were still locked together until it was Galpin who got the nod with a personal best 14:58. Chasing all the way to the line were Dawes and O’Hara, as just four seconds separated the trio.

The race marked yet another return to the sport for second placed Dawes, who left athletics some years ago and took up cycling competitively. He had a mini comeback in 2017, then stopped again before making a return for the recent cross-country season. His 15:01 bettered his 2012 previous best by 27 seconds.

There was also a breakthrough for 17-year-old Le Cheminant, who has a triathlon background, as his 15:24 marked his 5km debut. Another with a triathlon history, albeit from Jersey, is 15-year-old Luke Holmes who, in his first road race, clocked 16:14.

With personal bests everywhere, it was no surprise that the women joined in too and Taunton’s Elle Twentyman improved her 2021 best by 21 seconds to 16:08, after a sprint for the line with equally timed Adam Dart and Sammy Galpin.

Local Guernsey runner Megan Chappell races sparingly but also improved her previous best by more than a minute to 17:37, whilst 40-year-old Jenny James, in her first race for 16 months was third with 18:00.

Overall:

1 D Galpin (Guern) 14:58; 2 S Dawes (Guern, M40) 15:01; 3 J O’Hara (Soton) 15:02

M50: 1 S Ingrouille 17:20

U20: 1 T Le Cheminant (Guern) 15:24

Women:

1 E Twentyman (Taun) 16:08; 2 M Chapple (Guern) 17:37; 3 J James (Guern, W40) 18:00

W45: 1 E Montiel (Ports) 18:49

W65: 1 A Garnier (HW) 22:23

Race 2: KEITH FALLA MEMORIAL Cross-Country, L’Ancresse, April 16

On an afternoon of rising temperatures, Jacob O’Hara made amends for being outsprinted in the previous day’s 10km road race with a determined front run.

The 2017 overall Easter runs champion survived a couple of wrong turnings off course, that were quickly corrected, to win by more than 100 metres from a trio of locals.

Dan Galpin, the narrow 10km winner, again got the better of top veteran Steve Dawes, as Alex Rowe was, this time, much closer to the battle for the minor placings, but moved up a place to fourth.

Elle Twentyman was again a comfortable women’s section winner, well ahead of local Megan Chapple. Further back, former overall women’s series winner Louise Perrio, who is now results supremo, enjoyed an outing and said of the weather: “it was a very warm day, bordering on too hot in sheltered parts.”

In the challenge Galpin now leads overall by a single point from O’Hara, with Dawes in third but top master.

Overall:

1 J O’Hara (Soton) 24:33; 2 D Galpin (Guern) 24:59; 3 S Dawes (Guern, M40) 25:04; 4 A Rowe (Guern) 25:08; 5 J Priest (Guern) 25:59; 6 S Galpin (Guern) 26:24; 7 M Batiste (Guern) 26:47; 8 A Dart (Brack) 27:09; 9 P Amy (Guern, M40) 27:18; 10 D Holmes (Vegan, M40) 27:58



M45: 1 M Jamieson (Guern) 29:27; 2 L Garland (Guern) 29:34;

M55: 1 A Rowe (Guern) 29:13

U17: 1 N Ackermann (Guern) 30:51



Women:

1 E Twentyman (Taun) 28:45; 2 M Chapple (Guern) 30:56; 3 N Petit (Guern) 32:00; 4 E Montiel (Ports, W45) 33:03; 5 E Gould (Alch, W35) 33:16; 6 L Perrio (Guern, W35) 33:45; 7 S Woodhead (Guern, U17) 34:04; 8 A Critchlow (Guern, W40) 34:35; 9 E Squire (Guern TC, W45) 35:36; 10 N Holmes (Jersey Triathlon Club, W40) 36:48



W65: 1 A Garnier (HW) 37:58

Race 3, 4×1 MILE CROSS-COUNTRY RELAY, Delancy Park, April 17

On a first running over the tight and twisty Delancy mile loop, the lead changed hands several times in the opening three legs, before Michael Batiste brought the baton home for Guernsey AC’s The Last-Minute Team.

Alex Rowe had earlier got them off to a good start with a 4:59 opening leg that was to last as the fastest of the day. Rowe had tracked Thierry Le Cheminant of The Pink Panthers for much of the opening stage, before going clear over the last 200 metres.

James Priest set off with a four second margin but Dan Galpin of The Pink Panthers, posted the second fastest split of the day to narrowly reverse the placings at the mid-way point.

The third leg saw Steve Dawes, of The Last-Minute Team, running a tactical race against Sammy Galpin to set Batiste off with a small lead. Elle Twentyman then ran the final leg for The Pink Panthers to hold second overall.

There was a great battle for the women’s team title with Megan Chapple (5:59) running well over the final leg, to hold off the fast-closing Sarah Mercier, of 4 Non-Blondes, to secure victory for Sign Up To The Novice Triathlon squad by just two seconds.

Mercier got the consolation of fastest women’s lap ahead of Chapple and Darcey Hodgeson with Twentyman only fifth best, but saving something for the final 10km road race.

Overall (4x1M):

1 The Last Minute 20:28 (A Rowe 4:59, J Priest 5:05, S Dawes 5;14, M Batiste 5:10); 2 The Pink Panthers 21:25 (T Le Cheminant 5:03, D Galpin 5:00, S Galpin 5:18, E Twentyman (W) 6:04); 3 Colts yr 12 23:02 (W Beaseley 5:27, I Eyton-Jones 5:45, M Johnson 6:17, H Lister 5:32); 4 Where’s the finish 23:32; 5 Scrambled Legs 24;37; 6 Track & Race 25:12

Fastest: Rowe 4;59; D Galpin 5:00; Le Cheminant 5:03; Priest 5:05; Batiste 5:10; Dawes 5:14

M40: Dawes 5;14; D Holmes 5:37

M45: Jamieson 5;39

Women (4x1M):

1 Sign up the Novice 25:43 (C Truffitt 6:18, A Critchlow 6:33, E Squire 6:52, M Chapple 5:59); Non Blondes 25:45 (J James 6:00, P Freeman 7:06, L Quayle 6:55, S Mercier 5:43); 3 Colts Nick’s Herbert’s 26:38 (D Hodgson 5:59, I Lowe 7:28, E Jackson 6:50, O Montgomery 6:20); 4 Colts Relay Rabbits 29;38; 5 Amazibobs 30:22; 6 Dare 3 Mile it 31;25

Fastest: Mercier 5:43; Chapple/Hodgeson 5:59; J James 6:00; Twentyman 6:04

Race 4, 10km, St Peter Port, April 18

In near perfect conditions fast times and personal bests were the order of the day and Jacob O’Hara came out on top with 31:00.

Having been third in the opener, the 2017 series winner followed up with victories over the country and here, to narrowly confirm an overall 2022 win over Dan Galpin, who had won the opening 5km. With the relay not counting towards the series scores, both men were tied with five points but O’Hara took the trophy having scored two individual victories.

With a second spot in 31:13, Galpin finished well clear of top veteran Steve Dawes, who mustered a sprint to claim 3rd from James Priest in 31;39.

The women’s race saw Elle Twentyman again take the ladies honours and series victory, with 34:14, her second best ever return after a 33:49 earlier this year. Megan Chapple, took second in 37:30 as Nix Petit was third, just ahead of top W45 Emma Montiel.

Overall (10km):

1 J O’Hara (Soton) 31:00; 2 D Galpin (Guern) 31:13; 3 S Dawes (Guern, M40) 31:39; 4 J Priest (Guern) 31:41; 5 A Rowe (Guern) 31:51; 6 T Le Cheminant (Guern, U20) 32:49; 7 S Galpin (Guern) 32;49; 8 A Dart (Brack) 33:40; 9 P Amy (Guern) 33:50; 10 E Twentyman (Taunt, W) 34:14; 11 D Holmes (Vegan, M40) 34:26; 12 C Gilliman (Guern) 34:53

M45: 1 M Jamieson (Guern) 36:41

M55: 1 G Merfield (Guern) 37:33

Women:

1 Twentyman 34:14; 2 M Chapple (Guern) 37:30; 3 N Pettit (Guern) 39:19; 4 E Montiel (Ports, W45) 39:48

MALLORY PARK SPRING 10km, Kirkby Mallory, April 17

M40 Alastair Watson won the race in a near PB 14:33 from Sam Winters (14:40) and James Lund (14:42).

The women’s race was tight as Anne Kenchington (17:17) got the better of Mya Taylor (17:25) . Elle Welch (17:32) and Midlands under-15 champion Zoe Gilbody (17:37).

Overall:

1 M Scarsbrook 31:16; 2 S Davis (Exe, U20) 31:35; 3 M Gallimore 32:38

M60: 1 G Payne 39:09

Women:

1 L Smith (Hallam) 35:35; 2 A Hollingworth 37:56; 3 D Hey (C&C) 38:37

HALE VILLAGE 5, Hale, April 17

Kirsty Longley, who won the last Masters International cross-country in 2019, and is now a W45, was first woman in 28:27 while the men’s race was headed by Thomas Rogerson (25:12).

Overall:

1 T Rogerson (Liv H) 25:12; 2 S Campbell (Knows) 26:08; 3 T Dempsey (Liv H) 26:21

M45: 1 M Wynne (Liv PS) 26:55

M50: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 28:07

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 36:16

Women:

1 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 28:26; 2 E Gray (Liv H) 31:25; 3 A Begbie (Cheshire Dragons, W40) 32:16

TELFORD AND WREKIN 10km, Telford, April 17

Matthew Lee Costello (33:30) and Sarah-Jane Desilva (41:48) were the winners.

Overall:

1 M Costello (Shrews, M35) 33:30; 2 J Hickinbottom (Shrews, M35) 33:54; 3 C Middleton (Shrews) 34:42

Women:

1 S Desilva (W35) 41:48; 2 R Coupe (Tel, W50) 43:30; 3 S Nagy 44:21

TROWSE 10km, Norwich, April 17

There were PB victories for both Luke Alden (31:57) and Mabel Beckett (35:51).

Overall: 1 L Alden (Norw) 31:57; 2 J Ocal (Norw) 32:43; 3 J Mollicone (Norw) 32:59

M60: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 38:30



M70: 1 D Michael (Barn) 45:30

Women:

1 M Beckett (Norw) 35:51; 2 A Beck (Norw RR, W40) 38:11; 3 C Jacobs (Had H, W35) 38:29

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 44:09

JIM DINGWALL ROUND THE HOUSES 10km (IncL. BRITISH MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS), Grangemouth, April 17

He was only 32nd finisher but Alastair Walker produced a stunning run as his 34:32 (34:36 gun time) took a minute off the world M65 best and his own British best.

Walker, who won the 2018 World M60 10km title, incredibly ran his fastest ever time according to Power of 10 though he may have run faster in his pre-vet career prior to Power of 10 being set up.

The other top class masters run came from fellow record-setter Fiona Matheson, The W60 actually beat the M60 champion as well as the W50 and W55 winners but her 38:50 (38:58) just missed her own British best.

The race was headed by non-vets Peter Avent (30:23) and Owen Miller (31:19) while M35 champion and overall BMAF winner Iain Whitaker (32:13) was third.

The women’s race was won by Annabel Simpson’s 33:25 which gave her a three minute victory.

Though it was the British Masters Championships, it was nearly an all Scottish affair and other male master titles went to M40 Colin Whitby (32:24), M45 Andrew Wright (33:11), M50 Stephen Wylie (33:34), M55 Richard Johnson (34:36), M60 Kevin McCaig (39:04), M70 Malcolm Hammond (43:42), M75 Robert Young (48:44) and M80 Jim Scobie (55:53).

Women’s vet titles went to W35 Yvonne McNairn (37:32), W40 Katie White (38:05), W45 and overall BMAF winner and overall female runner-up Lesley Bell (36:44), W50 Sarah Knox (56:39), W55 Ana Richardson (40:12), W65 Erica Christie (47:17) and W70 Ann White (45:48).

Overall:

1 P Avent (B’end, M35) 30:23; 2 O Miller (Fife) 31:19; 3 I Whitaker (Edin, M35) 32:13

M40: 1 C Whitby (Gars) 32:24; 2 G Baillie (E Kilb) 32:31

M45: 1 A Wright (PH Racing) 33:11

M50: 1 S Wylie (Cambus) 33:34; 2 K Wilson (Cambus) 34:39

M55: 1 R Johnson (Alt) 34:36

M60: 1 K McCaig (Dumf) 39:04; 2 J Tomlinson (Fife) 39:39; 3 B Aitken (Fife) 40:00

M65: 1 A Walker (Tev) 34:36 (World best); 2 F Barton (Keith) 39:24; 3 F Hurley (Cambus) 40:54

M70: 1 M Hammond (PH Racing) 43:42; 2 E Norton (PH Racing) 43:49; 3 A Sutherland (I’ness) 44:48; 4 D Burns 44:56

M75: 1 B Young (C’dale) 48:44; 2 K Weston (Ferran) 51:17

Women:

1 A Simpson (Fife) 33:25; 2 L Bell (Gars, W45) 36:44; 3 H Terrance (Spring) 37:31

W55: 1 A Richardson (WestEnd RR) 40:12

W60: 1 F Matheson (Falk) 38:58; 2 C Page (Aln) 41:58; 3 A Howie (A’deen) 43:05; 4 J Jackson (Irv) 44:58

W65: 1 E Christie 47:17; 2 L Connors (N Masters) 47:47; 3 I Bracegirdle (Fife) 47:52

W70: 1 A White (Gars) 45:48; 2 D Kesterton (Steel) 46:53

BERAGH 5, Beragh, April 16

M60 record-breaker Tommy Hughes finished third overall in 28:20.

Overall:

1 E Mullan (Omagh, M35) 26:17; 2 A Scullion (Knockmany, M40) 27:51; 3 T Hughes (Strive, M60) 28:20

Women:

1 P McGurren (Sper, W40) 33:08; 2 O Maguire (Knockmany, W40) 33:59; 3 S Quinn (Armagh) 34:03

BERAGH 5km, Beragh, April 16

Overall:

1 B Dolan (Run For Enda) 18:26; 2 D Meenagh (Carmen R) 18:26; 3 W Mccausland (Omagh) 19:23

Women:

1 M Quinn (Tafelta) 20:46; 2 L Patterson (Unatt) 21:38; 3 S Franey (Brk) 22:54

TAVY 5km, Tavistock, April 16

The races were headed easily by Jim Cole (15:48) and Nikki Kelly (18:21).

Overall:

1 J Cole (TRP, M40) 15:48; 2 O Oldfield (Tamar) 16:46; 3 S Larkham (Tav, M35) 16:47

Women:

1 N Kelly (Tav) 18:21; 2 H Worth (Tav, W35) 20:35; 3 G Gallant (Laun RR, W35) 21:06

W55: 1 C Steven (Tav) 21:46

FOLKESTONE 10, Hythe, April 15

Marshall Smith was a clear winner in 51:43 with W40 Helen Gaunt the leading woman in a PB 59:10.

Overall:

1 M Smith (Ashf) 51:43; 2 W Munday (MedwayTri) 52:44; 3 D Bradley (Ton, M35) 53:10

M45: 1 A Webb (M&M) 54:12

M50: 1 K Howarth (Petts) 59:55

M55: 1 K Klidzia (Folk) 62:42; 2 A Rodgers (M&M) 62:58

M65: 1 P McAuliffe (M&M) 69:04

Women: 1 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 59:10; 2 H Roberts (Dartf, W40) 63:31; 3 C Baker (RN) 63:33

W40: 3 N Lilley (MedwayTri) 65:53

W45: 1 K Sung (M’stone) 66:53

W50: 1 A Stearns (Grave) 65:29

W55: 1 S Dixon (Camb H) 70:09

LEOMINSTER RUNNERS 5km, Leominster, April 15

Overall:

1 M Cashmore (Club Coaction, U20) 15:50; 2 M Yapp (Croft A) 16:13; 3 M Clarke (Here, U17) 16:35

Women:

1 C Broadhurst (Croft A, U20) 18:46; 2 K Bowen (Croft A, W35) 19:42; 3 A Clarke (U20) 19:50

NEW MARSKE MERMAID 10km, Marske by the Sea, April 15

Lewis Gamble-Thompson carried on his run of recent victories with a 30:08 clocking giving him a 30 second win over Rob Scott.

W40 Helen Scott was first woman in 38:52 just ahead of Judith Nutt’s 39:01 with W50 Kay Neesam (39:12) a close third.

Overall:

1 L Gamble-Thompson (New M) 30:08; 2 R Scott (R&Z) 30:38; 3 C Jones (R&Z, M45) 32:28

M50: 1 J Clifford (Darl) 33:26

M55: 1 M Murray (New M) 35:37

M65: 1 B Martin (Quak) 39:43

M70: 1 N Scruton (Scar) 43:47; 2 J Cole 45:01

Women:

1 H Scott (M&C, W40) 38:52; 2 J Nutt (Els, W40) 39:01; 3 K Neesam (New M, W50) 39:12

NEWTOWN CHOCOHOLICS 5km, Newtown, April 15

Overall:

1 D McCluskey (Maldwyn, U17) 16:23; 2 C Morgan (Maldwyn, U17) 16:31; 3 A Breeze (Maldwyn, U17) 16:31

Women:

SALFORD 10km, Salford, April 15



Swede Victor Urquhart Smångs won easily in a PB 29:51 from Alex Durant (20;38) and Joe Sagar (30:43).

Scottish cross-country runner-up Scout Adkin was first woman in 34:42 with Georgia Malir (35:04) and Hannah Brown (35:53) completing the top three.

Overall:

1 V Urquhart Smangs 29:51; 2 A Durant (Shef/Dearn, U20) 30:38; 3 J Sagar (Spen) 30:43



M40: 1 G Sampson (Roth) 32:32

M45: 1 A Ford (Barns H) 33:14

M60: 1 J Convery (Bing) 37:03; 2 D Norman (Warr) 38:22

M65: 1 S Owen (Salf) 41:22

M70: 1 P Pickwell (Alt) 42:25

M75: 1 G Cumber (Hal) 48:41

U20: 2 J Dutton (Salf) 32:48



Women:

1 S Adkin (Amble) 34:43; 2 G Malir (Leeds C) 35:04; ; 3 H Brown (Sale) 35:53



W50: 1 M Vaughan (E Ches) 38:23

W65: 1 S Jones (Radc) 47:27; 2 A Hirsh (Belle V) 47:56

RAVENSCRAIG 2, Kirkcaldy, April 15

Overall:

1 B Sandilands (Fife, U20) 9:25; 2 L Rodgers (Fife) 9:28; 3 R Lafferty (Fife) 9:51

Women:

1 K Sandilands (Fife, U15) 11:40; 2 L Calder (Edin, W35) 12:46; 3 L Ward (Perth, U17) 12:46

ST ALBANS 10km, St Albans, April 15

Overall:

1 J Noblett (Lut, U20) 31:40; 2 W Bowran (St Alb) 32:22; 3 J Minter (Bed C) 32:35

M60: 1 B Whitehead (Kett) 37:06; 2 D Darnell (Hunts) 39:52

Women:

1 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 36:46; 2 M Wilson (St Alb S) 37:11; 3 H Turner (Harp A, W40) 38:32

W55: 1 J Kent (Barn) 41:30

SUDBURY FUN RUN 5, Sudbury, April 15

Overall:

1 B Felton (Chelm) 26:45; 2 A Ridley (Bir) 28:10; 3 J Hayward (S’mkt, U17) 28:23

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 30:02

Women:

1 D Glover (Fram) 29:08; 2 K King (St Ed) 30:45; 3 H Weir (VP&TH, W40) 31:54

Runthrough Victoria Park Half-Marathon, 10km and 5km, April 15

In very warm conditions on a multi-lap course and run alongside the 10km and 5km races, Dale Seddon managed to thread his way around the masses in 71:54 to win by over four and a half minutes. W45 Tracy English was first woman in 87:52.

The 10km races were won by James Kay (33:32) and Ella Waldman (37:43).

Dave Loomes was first man in the 5km in 17:09 with third-placer Clare Elms first woman in 18:05, missing her world age-58 best by a few seconds after the last 200 metres was on a twisty grass finish.

HM: Overall:

1 D Seddon 71:54; 2 S Macnamara (M40) 76:27; 3 J Plummer 77:32

HM Women:

1 T English W45 87:52; 2 E Grencis 88:32; 3 K Rossington (W40) 89:13

10km: Overall:

1 J Kay 33:32; 2 T Niitsuma (M40) 34:48; 3 J Vladar 35:05

10km Women:

1 E Waldman 37:43; 2 R Matson 39:32; 3 A Whiley 39:43

5 km Overall:

1 D Loomes 17:09; 2 H Miller 17:41; 3 C Elms (W55) 18:05

5km: Women:

1 C Elms W55 18:05; 2 M Shott 18:57; 3 G Bailey 19:01

