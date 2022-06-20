Round-up includes Barrowford 5km, Dulwich road relays and Sri Chinmoy Bristol 5km

FRECKLETON HALF MARATHON, Freckleton, June 19

Overall: 1 B Fish (B’burn, M40) 71:29; 2 M Parolin (BWF) 72:54; 3 M Young (W Ches, M35) 73:02

M65: 1 P Muller (N Masters) 85:25

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 99:43

Women:

1 D Allen (Leigh) 84:37; 2 L Reilly (Unatt) 91:39; 3 M Chadwick (Lyth) 94:05

PENISTONE 10km, Penistone, June 19

Overall:

1 S Gilliver (Handw) 34:35; 2 J Sweetnam-Powell (Sheff RC) 35:40; 3 D Phillis (Tadcaster) 35:50

Women:

1 J Briscoe (Wake, W45) 39:11; 2 N Neville (H&R, W45) 41:40; 3 V Shaw (Barns, W40) 42:13

MEN’S 10km, Glasgow, June 19

Overall:

1 J Roebuck (I’clyde) 31:46

2 C Matthews 31:56

3 K Cooper (Cambus) 32:58

4 A McGarrity (M40) 33:32

5 P Murphy (M40) 33:37

6 W Pattison (G’nock) 34:26

7 M Paxton (Shett) 34:28

8 M Bromwich 34:37

9 A Gray (Bella R) 34:48

10 E Duernberger 34:48

M40: 3 G Pettit (Cambus) 35:19; 4 I Tomb (C’glen) 35:44

M45: 1 J Speirs (Kil’k) 35:03; 2 J Brogan (Aird) 35:41

M50: 1 R Cooper (Cambus) 35:09; 2 S Nugent 36:43; 3 S Dolan 36:09

M55: 1 C Upson (Cambus) 35:30; 2 K Newberry (Cambus) 36:29; 3 R McCulloch (Kilb) 37:59

M65:1 C Correia 41:56; 2 A Maclachlan 42:02; 3 J Hynd (C’gie) 42:49

M70: R Gillespie 39:47

Barrowford 5km races, Lancashire, June 17

Tom Hodgson came out on top of the A race in 14:58; it was the Halifax runner’s second-best effort after a 14:41 in a March race here over the same course, Martin Duff reports.

He just got home ahead of Ben Douglas who improved his own time from that March outing to 15:00.

In the women’s section there was a win for Eleanor Bolton in 16:17, but she had run 16:05 here in March.

Second placed Georgia Malir posted 16:22 in an April race, on the same course, but here had to be content with 16:35. In third, top ranked W45 Kirsty Longley, the British & Irish Masters cross-country champion, was just outside her season’s best with 16:55.

In her first outing of the year, the B Race saw Laura Hesketh finish third in 17:26 after having run 17:24 here last year and 17:08 at Barrowford in 2019.

The Power of Ten rankings site athletic profiles of the runners will not feature these results.

Overall Race A:

1 T Hodgson (Hali) 14:58; 2 B Douglas (Leeds) 15:00; 3 T Corrigan (Batlick) 15:21; 4 J Watson (B’burn) 15:39; 5 A Holgate (CleM) 15:42; 6 S Corbishley (Ross) 15:49; 7 I Battye (Horw, U20) 15:50; 8 J Bailey (Salf) 15:51; 9 W Curry (Ross, U20) 15:52; 10 M Mannings (O&R) 15:59

M40: 1 A Grenfell (Ross) 16:15; 2 C Tully (Salf) 16:45

M45: 1 S Hall (Barlick) 16:26; 2 S Abbott (Wesh) 17:06

M55: 1 G Goodwin (Acc) 17:15; 2 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 18:15

Women:

1 E Bolton (Salf) 16:17; 2 G Malir (Leeds) 16:35; 3 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 16:55; 4 H Smith (W35) 17:22; 5 I Holt (B’burn, U20) 17:35

Overall Race B:

1 M Corbishley (Ross) 17:05; 2 B Whitehead (Barlick) 17:20; 3 L Hesketh (Ribble V, W35 17:26

M55: 1 C Jones (Wharfe) 18:51

M60: 1 K Davies (CleM) 18:10; 2 D Lord (Trawden) 18:20

M65: 1 P Flanagan (Ross) 19;29; 2 D Howard (Trawden) 20:34

Women:

1 Hesketh 17:26; 2 A Jones (Wharfe, U20) 18:09; 3 S Pilkington 18:47; 4 E Sager-Hesketh (B’burn) 18:59

W40: 1 C Lever-Hewitt (Holmf) 19:31

C Race:

M75: 1 D Scott (CleM) 27:09

M80: 1 R Lawson (CleM) 27:40

Women:

1 H Thornberry (Ribble V, W40) 20:09; 2 H Roden (Ribble V, W35) 20:10

W50: 1 V Heyes (CleM) 22:54

W60: 1 L Whittaker (Wharfe) 23:04

W65: I Roche (CleM) 24:55

CARDIFF SUMMER SERIES 3, Cardiff, June 17

Overall:

1 M Morgan (Pen, M35) 16:51; 2 R McNabb (Card, U17) 17:05; 3 O Williams (P’pridd R, M35) 17:14

Women:

1 K Beecher (Les C, W40) 19:10; 2 C Barker (Pen, W45) 20:04; 3 E Neville (Les C, W40) 20:54

LOTUS TEST TRACK 2.5km / 5km / 10km, Wymondham, June 17

Overall (2.5km):

1 W Percival (Attle, U15) 8:26; 2 C Wing (Thet, U15) 9:22; 3 S Barrett (Norw, U15W) 10:13

Women:

1 Barrett 10:13; 2 A Goddard (Norw, U13) 10:21; 3 O Ord (Ryst, U11) 10:37

Overall (5km):

1 M Sladden (Harleston RC) 17:48; 2 M Lightfoot (Bungay Black Dog 1) 18:18; 3 J Teuten (Bung, U17) 18:28

M60: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 18:38

Women:

1 J Andrews (Bung, W45) 18:46; 2 C Kent (Run DDPC) 20:14; 3 M Symonds (Norw, U17) 20:54

Overall (10km):

1 R Andrews (Norw, U20) 34:50; 2 I Bray (Norw RR, M35) 39:02; 3 K Wright (Wym, M45) 39:40

Women:

1 T Groombridge (Norw RR, W40) 47:01; 2 L George (Aylsham) 52:11; 3 A Dewart (Ryst) 52:23

OSWESTRY OLYMPIANS PARK HALL 5km, Oswestry, June 17

Overall:

1 O Blake (Osw) 15:59; 2 R McKenna (Shrews, M45) 16:46; 3 K Mckenna (M40) 17:01

Women:

1 B Jones (Osw, U20) 19:36; 2 F Owen 20:35; 3 D Broad (Vale R, W50) 20:51

DULWICH 3 x 1.1M Relay, Dulwich Park, June 15

Kent AC won both men’s (14:46) and women’s (15:36) events and also the mixed section in 17:03.

Kent’s Rob Sesemann (4:37), the brother of 2:12 marathoner Phil, was the fastest men’s leg while Eve Wilde (5:26) of Dulwich’s mixed team was the quickest woman.



Men:

1 Kent 14:46 (W Pitt 5:08, R Sesemann 4:37, A Lowther 5:01)

2 Dulwich R 14:59 (A Bond 4:53, A Russell 5:13, B Howe 4:53)

3 Herne Hill 15:04 (E Dol 5:04, J Brotchie 4:56, R Brown 5:04)

Fastest: Sesemann 4:37; 2 D Cyprien (SLH) 4:50; O Hind (Kent) 4:52; Bond/Howe 4:53

Mixed:

1 Kent 15:36 (R Giles 5:05, B Proctor (W) 5:32, C Fraser 4:59)

2 Dulwich 16:07 (E Wilde (W) 5:26, R Archer 5:25, L Costante 5:16)

3 Windrush 16:20 (J Naldrett 5:23, S Roberts (W) 5:48, S Soweby 15:09)

Women:

1 Kent 17:03 (S Hanley 5:29, C Elms 5:45, K Rowland 5:49)

2 Herne Hill 18:01 (J Wedmore 5:48, N Sturzaker 6:17, L Martin 5:56)

3 Kent B 18:08 (C Oxlade 5:49, G Blanch 6:12, N Sabanchi 6:07)

Fastest: Wilde 5:26, Hanley 5:29, Proctor 5:32, Elms 5:45, P Bowen (Herne H)/U English (English) 5:46

HAWKSHEAD 10km, Hawkshead, June 15

Overall:

1 A Russell (Kend) 32:32; 2 B Riddell (Salf, M35) 34:40; 3 D Findlay (Gars) 34:55



Women:

1 K Maltby (Bristol AC) 36:34; 2 C Heys (Ulverstor tri club, W40) 40:32; 3 A Kelland (Bord H) 40:56

SCOTTS MIDWEEK LEAGUE STEVENAGE 10km, Race 3 Division 3, Hertfordshire, June 15

After combining with the division 2 of the league in the previous round, Hitchin AC promoted a separate Division 3 race this and Adam Edgeworth led Dacorum & Tring to a race one-two, Martin Duff reports.

Edgeworth ran 34;59 in race 2 but here improved to 33:57 as he led team mate Doug Coleman home.

Lucy Barnes posted 37:42 in that fixture for second overall, but here 38:55 was enough for a comfortable women’s win.

Overall:

1 A Edgeworth (Dac & T) 33:57; 2 D Coleman (Dac) 34:05; 3 P Coleman (Edmon, M40) 34:30

M40: 2 P Blackwell (Harl Tri) 35:02

M45: 1 C Westcott (S&NH)

M50: 1 R Lowe (Harl Tri) 36:54; 2 I Loubenski (Edmon) 37:44

M70: 1 D Michael (Barn) 46:14

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 48:45

Men TEAM: 1 Barnet 359; 2 Dacorum & T 390; 3 Harlow RC 458

M40 TEAM: 1 Harlow RC 63; 2 Dac & T 78; 3 Edmonton 85

Women:

1 L Barnes (Harl T) 38:55; 2 K March (Barn, W40) 40:47; 3 H Sheriden (Barn) 41:02

W55: 1 J Kent (Barn) 41:09; 2 J Hazirici (Edmon) 45:16

TEAM: 1 Barnet 73; 2 Harlow 209; 3 Dac & T 270

W35 TEAM: 1 Barnet 13; 2 Harlow 48; 3 Broxbourne 51

Combined Overall TEAM (M&W):

Div 3 (M&W TEAM): 1 Barnet 432; 2 Dac & T 660; 3 Harlow 677

M40/W35 TEAM: 1 Harlow 111; 2 Barnet 142; 3 Edmonton 150

Standings after 3 matches:

Men TEAM: 1 Barnet 27; 2 Dac & T 24; 3 Harlow 21

M40 TEAM: 1 Harlow 27; 2 Dac & T 24; 3 Edmonton 20

Women TEAM: 1 Barnet 27; 2 Harlow 23; 3 Edmonton 20

W35 TEAM: 1 Barnet 27; 2 Edmonton 21; 3 Dac & T 20

Combined Overall TEAM (M&W): 1 Barnet 54; 2 Harlow 44; 3 Dac & T 42

M40/W35 TEAM: 1 Harlow 46 (329); 2 Barnet 46 (469); 3 Dac & T 44

SUNSHINE RUN 3km / 5km, Newcastle, June 15

Overall (5km):

1 M Davis (Elv, M50) 20:15; 2 A Anderson (Unatt) 20:27; 3 J Hendry (Unatt) 20:50



Women:

1 A Johnson (Tyne Br) 22:18; 2 H Taylor (Unatt) 22:53; 3 M Peeters (Tyne Br) 23:18



Overall (5km):

1 C Stockdale (Tyne Br, M40) 16:53; 2 S Smith (Unatt, M40) 18:52; 3 K Brown (M50) 19:32



Women: 1 L Lennox (Tyne Br, W45) 20:35; 2 M Embleton (Ashington Hirst, W40) 23:41; 3 S Mcilwaine (Ashington Hirst) 25:00

AVR WESTBURY 5km SERIES, Westbury, June 14

Overall:

1 K Taylor (B&W) 14:26; 2 M Davis (Unatt) 14:39; 3 O Jones (B&W, M40) 15:16

M40: 2 B Price (Western Tempo) 15:24

M60: 1 P Thomas (SWRR) 18:07

U15: 1 D Neale (Avon VR) 17:22

Women:

1 F Spruit (Bath, U20) 18:19; 2 E Hines (Chipp, W45) 18:56; 3 B Francis (Avon VR) 19:13

W60: 1 J Harrison (SW Vets) 21:05

W65: 1 M Thompson (Swin) 24:50

MYSTERY 5km SERIES, Liverpool, June 14

Overall:

1 S Campbell (Knows) 16:03; 2 D Stewart (Penny L) 16:16; 3 L Brown (Kirkby Milers) 16:29

M65: 1 A Joyce (Knows) 20:08.

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 21:40

Women:

1 B Murphy (Liverpool Pembroke & Sefton, W50) 18:46; 2 A Preece (Liv H) 19:56; 3 H Skipper (Mers Tri, W35) 20:27

W65: 1 S Pemberton (Penny L) 22:35; 2 P Helsby (Kirkby Milers) 24:10

SRI CHINMOY BRISTOL 1 / 5km, Bristol, June 14

Overall (1M):

1 O O’Halloran (B&W, U13) 5:26; 2 M McKinstry (B&W, U13) 5:42; 3 E Buscemi (B&W, U13) 6:05

Women:

1 L Simpson (W’bury, U11) 6:28; 2 D Simpson (W’bury, U11) 6:46

Overall (5km):

1 R Phillips (W’bury, M45) 18:34; 2 A Grimshaw (E Green) 18:44; 3 L Grogan (B&W, M40) 19:38

Women:

1 L Ellis (GWR, W35) 22:20; 2 L Cronin (B&W, W50) 23:13; 3 F Lang (GWR) 24:01

DASHING DEER SRI CHINMOY LONDON 5km, June 14

Overall:

1 J Ramm (Dulw) 15:04; 2 F Grierson (High) 15:22; 3 S Maud 15:31; 4 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 15:33

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 16:41

M60: 1 A Davidson (High) 18:23

M70: 1 M Mann (Dulw) 23:34

Women:

1 G Grgec (Herne H) 16:09; 2 S Harris (Herne H) 16:49; N Griffith (High) 16:52; 4 R Penfold (Ful) 17:19

W50: 1 Y Dorre (Dulw) 20:30

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 25:43

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 26:13; 2 C Steward (Dulw) 27:05

