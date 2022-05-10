Off-road events include the Assembly League at Beckenham and Ted Pepper 10km in Bromley

Assembly League 5km, Beckenham, May 5

After last being run in 2019, the league (first ran in 1976) returned using the Beckenham parkrun course which includes some tough cross-country sections.

British masters cross-country champion Ed Chuck won but only after going off course in the last kilometre with his Dulwich team-mate Jack Ramm and losing over 10 seconds.

Chuck did though manage to make up for his error with a furious late burst and won by a second from Dame Dibaba, who led the English National up the first hill this year. Ramm, 63rd in the English National, was third and with five in the first seven as Dulwich won easily.

Runners-up Kent went one better in the women’s race and achieved a clean sweep of the top three even though one of their leading runners Lara Bromilow turned her ankle badly and had to retire.

Brighton Marathon third-placer Sarah Hanley dominated the race to win in 18:14 from W55 Clare Elms with Claire Oxlade third.

Overall:

1 E Chuck Dulw R 15:46

2 D Dibaba Kent 15:47

3 J Ramm Dulw R 15:52

4 D Pettitt Kent AC 16:08

5 A Bond Dulw R M45 16:15

6 R Armstrong Dulw R 16:16

7 B Howe Dulw R 16:19

8 R Donohue Ravens 16:20

9 P Lighting Kent AC M40 16:23

10 J Brotchie Dulw R 16:30

11 T Brooke Camb H 16:33

12 B Day Kent AC 16:36

13 D Kennedy Ravens 16:39

14 J Mcdonald Camb H M40 16:44

15 A Wilson Dulw R 16:46

16 J Hallsworth Dulw R 16:49

17 T South Dulw R M45 16:55

18 A Russell Dulw R M40 17:01

19 A Other Kent AC17:02

20 L Martin Camb H 17:03

M50: W Pitt Kent 17:46

M60: R Beardsworth Kent 19:28

M70: J Spencer-Wood 22:45

Women:

1 S Hanley Kent 18:14

2 C Elms Kent W55 18:48

3 C Oxlade Kent 19:26

4 J Singer Stock E W40 19:32

5 K Sheedy Dulw R 19:49

W45: A Osborne Beck 20:30

W50: V Carter Stock E 20:41

W55: 2 S Dixon Camb H 20:42

W65: J Quantrill Dulw R 24:50

W70: C Steward Dulw R 28:25

BILL HUGHES RAYLEIGH 10km, Essex, May 8

Overall:

1 J Baker (House RC) 33:44; 2 M Wilkes 36:05; 3 M Randall (S’end) 36:31

Women:

1 S Migliorini (LoS) 40:26; 2 E Johnson (LoS) 41:25; 3 D Coyle (Bark) 42:23

BEDGEBURY PINETUM SUMMER SERIES 5km/10km – DK, Goudhurst, May 4

Overall (5km):

1 M Britton (Weald Tri) 18:55; 2 S Smith (20:20 Running Club) 19:13; 3 A Seager (S Kent, W) 20:15

Women:

1 Seager 20:15; 2 C Wood (Arena, W55) 21:51; 3 J Crouch (20:20 Running Club) 22:41

Overall (10km):

1 F Irving 39:52; 2 T Evans (M45) 43:06; 3 N Mileham (M40) 43:09

Women:

1 L Martlew (20:20 Running Club) 44:20; 2 C Smith 50:58; 3 N Race (W45) 51:56

Ted Pepper 10km, Bromley, May 2

This race is held in memory of Blackheath Harrier Ted Pepper who lost his life in the Three Peaks race in 1978 after straying off course.

It started as a seven-mile road race in 1979 won by Olympic marathoner Barry Watson and was switched to a 10km in 1991 but has effectively been a trail and cross-country race since 2012.

Having first been successful 15 years ago, W55 Clare Elms won the women’s race for a record seventh time by over two minutes from Ruth Aylward (42:21) and finished fifth overall in 39:58.

Fellow Kent masters champion Micah Evans, a M40 competitor, was equally dominant in the men’s race in a time of 36:32 despite a calf problem with M50 Tony Crowder second (39:10).

Overall:

1 M Evans (B&B, M40) 36:32; 2 T Crowder (B&B, M50) 39:10; 3 S Hough (B&B, M45) 39:19

M55: 1 D Connelly 41:45; 2 T Tuohy (Dulw) 42:02

.

Women:

1 C Elms (Kent, W55) 39:58; 2 R Aylward (Beck) 42:23; 3 C Norris (Dulw, W45) 44:42; 4 S Birch (Petts, W35) 44:53; 5 J Keene (B&B) 45:03

KENILWORTH MAY DAY MAYDAY! 10km, Kenilworth, May 1

Overall:

1 C Carson (Kenil, M50) 39:39; 2 S Weaving (Dav RR) 40:41; 3 J Chick (Kenil, M35) 41:48

Women:

1 N Johnston (Kenil) 47:58; 2 E Handley (Sphin) 52:22; 3 E Reid (Kenil) 53:25

CITY OF SALFORD WOMEN’S 5.25, Greater Manchester, May 1

Overall:

1 C Andrew (Warr, W40) 32:52; 2 C Elliott (Salf Met) 33:17; 3 K Geelan (Bury, W45) 33:31

W40: 2 B Brennan (Bramhall) 33:50

W55: 1 L Rawlinson (Leigh) 34:2; 2 C Capsey (Swinton) 34:17

W60: 1 A Ferguson (Burnden R) 39:51

W65: 1 A Hirsch (B Vue) 39:46

W70: 1 M Sale (Salf Met) 46:05

FEN DRAYTON 10km, May 1

Overall (10M):

1 M Amos (Hunts) 33:46; 2 C Pearson (M40) 36:33; 3 A Kerr (Craw, M40) 36:56

Women:

1 E Mitka (W40) 41:57; 2 E Sweatt (Ely) 44:52; 3 T Brazier (W50) 48:54

SHREWSBURY POINT TO POINT 10km, Upton Magna, Shropshire, May 1

Overall:

1 P Aston (Shrop) 33:37; 2 I Whalley 34:40; 3 D Seager 36:34

Women:

1 H Wells 41:40; 2 E Jefferys 41:45; 3 U Wakeman 41:57

WILLOW VALLEY FLYER, Brighouse, West Yorkshire, May 1

Overall (7.5M):

1 A Smith (S’waite, M40) 44:22; 2 S Wood (R’town, M40) 48:11; 3 A Sales (N’ram) 48:57

Women:

1 M Smith (S’waite, W40) 61:17; 2 K Hallas (W40) 62:18; 3 R Johnson (TRA, W40) 62:35

SWINTON WOMEN’S 5, Swinton, May 1

Overall:

1 C Andrew (Warr, W40) 32:52; 2 C Elliott (Salf M, W) 33:17; 3 K Geelan (Bury, W45) 33:31

