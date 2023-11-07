Britons achieve great results at a range of events in our latest international round-up

TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON, New York, USA, November 5

The men’s race saw a course record for Tamirat Tola and the women’s race a fantastic finish with a 4:52 uphill closing mile from Hellen Obiri to thwart Letesenbet Gidey.

The best British performance came from UK W55 record-holder Sue McDonald just over a month after setting a British age group record at Berlin.

She set off inexplicably fast passing 10km in exactly the same time as when she won the World Masters title in Poland and her halfway time was four seconds faster than her gold medal half-marathon time in Torun.

She ultimately paid for her lack of pace judgement so soon after her 2:47:19 record.

Her 10km splits were 38:53, 40:20, 42:16 and 43:33 but she was still the leading British woman of any age with 2:54:37 and won her age group by nine minutes and was only just behind the M55 winner Masato Tanaka of Japan.

Her time of 2:54:37 was two seconds faster than the British W55 mark she originally set in London last October which she subsequently improved in Berlin.

Men: Mar: 1 Tamirat Tola ETH 2:04:58; 2 Albert Korir KEN 2:06:57; 3 Shura Kitata ETH 2:07:11; 4 Abdi Nageeye NED 2:10:21; 5 Koen Naert BEL 2:10:25; 6 Maru Teferi ISR 2:10:28; 7 Iliass Aouani ITA 2:10:54; 8 Edward Cheserek KEN 2:11:07; 9 Jemal Yimer ETH 2:11:31; 10 Futsum Zienasellassie 2:12:09; 11 Elkanah Kibet 2:12:23; 12 Hendrik Pfeiffer GER 2:12:53; 13 Sydney Gidabuday 2:14:34; 14 Nathan Martin 2:16:16; 15 Jia Erenjia CHN 2:16:50; Andrew Butchart GBR/Cam Levins CAN DNF

Women: Mar: 1 Hellen Obiri KEN 2:27:23; 2 Letesenbet Gidey ETH 2:27:29; 3 Sharon Lokedi KEN 2:27:33; 4 Brigid Kosgei KEN 2:27:45; 5 Mary Ngugi KEN 2:27:53; 6 Violah Lagat KEN 2:28:11; 7 Edna Kiplagat KEN 2:29:40; 8 Kellyn Taylor 2:29:48; 9 Molly Huddle 2:32:02; 10 Fantu Zewude ETH 2:34:10; 11 Solange Jesus POR 2:34:37; 12 Sydney Devore 2:36:01; 13 Marie-Ange Brumelot FRA 2:40:22; 14 Meriah Earle 2:44:11

Leading GB results

Mar: 62 JAMES RIGGS 2:31:43; 79 MARCUS D’AGROSA (M35) 2:34:09; 110 ANDREA FRAQUELLI (M35) 2:36:18;

LEADING VETS: 117 CRAIG PILSBURY (M45) 2:37:33; 134 SIMON A LEWIS (M45) 2:39:03; 1012 JOHN KANE (M55) 2:58:45

Women: 34 SUSAN McDONALD (1 W55) 2:54:37; 55 L BRASH (W35) 2:57:41; 70 RACHEL BOSWELL (W) 2:58:53; 76 JO MEEK (W45) 2:58:57; J REEVES W35 3:00:17; M FOWLER (W50) 3:11:17; 4848 JOANNE SHALE (W55) 3:26:11; 12063 P JARVIS (W70) 3:53:53; 15301 ANNETTE NEWTON (W70) 4:02:23

Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5km, New York, USA, November 4

Men: 5km: 1 Morgan Beadlescomb 13:44; 2 Ahmed Muhumed 13:47; 3 Tai Dinger 13:47; 4 Dan Shafer 13:47; 5 Brian Barraza 13:48; 6 Woody Kincaid 13:49

Women: 5km: 1 Annie Rodenfels 15:22; 2 Rachel Smith 15:26; 3 Bethany Hasz 15:27; 4 Keira D’Amato 15:28; 5 Weini Kelati 15:30

Istanbul Marathon, Turkey, November 5

Men: Mar: 1 Panuel Mkungo KEN 2:10:35; 2 Bernard Sang KEN 2:12:41; 3 James Kiplagat KEN 2:12:44; 4 Mathew Kemboi KEN 2:13:48; 5 Dominick Kipkirui KEN 2:15:45

Women: Mar: 1 Beatrice Cheptoo KEN 2:27:09; 2 Veronica Maina KEN 2:27:24; 3 Valentine Mateiko KEN 2:32:15

IAU World 50km Championships, Hyderabad, India, November 5

Britain’s women led by Carla Molinaro dominated the event.

Men:

1 Chakib Lachgar ESP 2:48:18

2 Alejandro Jimenez ESP 2:49:28

3 Jesus-Angel Olmos ESP 2:50:10

4 Ebrahim Abdulaziz NOR 2:51:59

5 Alberto Puyuelo Pardo ESP 2:52:29

6 Yamaguchi Jumpei. JPN 2:53:25

7 Anish Thapa Magar IND 2:54:06

8 Fosti Roman EST 2:54:45

9 Will Mycroft GBR 2:55:58

10 Kancys Remigijus. LTU. 2:55:59

Other GB

13th Andrew Davies ( Stockport) GBR. 2:57:14

19th Andrew Heyes (Hallam) GBR. 2:58:51

34th Ollie Garrod (Belgrave) GBR. 3:12:52

Women:

1 Carla Molinaro GBR 3:18:22

2 Andrea Pomaranski USA 3:19:05

3 Sarah Webster GBR. 3:20:05

4 Anna Bracegirdle GBR 3:20:37

5 Rachel Hodgkinson. GBR 3:20:47

6 Stella Stapleberg. RSA 3:22:04

7 Petera Pastora. CZE 3:24:23

8 Dominika Stelmach. POL 3:24:45

9 Mai Fujisara. JPN. 3:25:10

10 Deanne Laubscher RSA 3:25:54

Bordeaux, France, November 5

Men: 10km: 1 Rory Leonard GBR 29:04; 2 Simon Bedard 29:29; 3 Mael Gouyette 29:29

Women: 10km: 1 Giovanna Epis ITA 33:54; 2 Maitane Melero ESP 34:31; 3 Maiwenn Le Corre 34:32

Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships, Knoxville TN, USA, November 3

There were British wins for Bryn Woodall and Ellen-Mary Kearney.

Men: 8km XC: 1 Bryn Woodall GBR 24:04; 2 Will Stockley GBR 24:12; 3 Dylan Branch 24:15; 14 Joshua Hale GBR 25:12; 19 Arron Kearney 25:24

Women: 6km XC: 1 Ellen-Mary Kearney GBR 20:56; 2 Caitlin Dominy 21:15; 3 Hannah Brown 21:21

NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championships, Lock Haven PA, USA, November 4

Men (10km): 1 George Couutie GBR 30:11; 2 Z Chalker 30:18

NCAA D11 Southeast Region Championships, Oakwood GA, November 4

Women (6km): 1 M Jones 21:12; 2 Molly Scott GBR 21:17

Big South Championships, Radford, VA, USA, October 29

Men (8km): 1 M Gilpatric 23:35; 2 Conan Harper GBR 24:08

Women (5km): 1 B Malone 16:46; 5 Chloe Wellings GBR 17:17; 8 Isabel Richardson GBR 17:27

