Steve Rankin wins at Raby Castle in our coverage of British endurance running events in recent days

RABY CASTLE 10km, May 28

Steve Rankin won the men’s race in 35:07 while fourth overall Charlotte Dillon was first woman.

Men:

1 Steve Rankin Sunderland Harriers & AC M35 35:07

2 Bryan Potts Elvet Striders M35 35:58

3 Jamie Wilkinson Middlesbrough & Cleveland Harriers M35 36:30

M55: 1 Wayne Pearson Crook & District AC 36:56

Women:

1 Charlotte Dillon Houghton Harriers & AC 36:47

2 Rebecca Blain Tyne Bridge Harriers 41:10

21 Emma Neil Eden Runners FV35 41:55

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, May 26

Overall: 1 N Thomas (Fulham) 15:47; 2 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 15:49; 3 F Johnson (HW) 15:52

M50: 1 L Martin (Spring S) 17:03; 2 D Gillett (S Lon) 17:06

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 18:21; 2 D Ogden (S Lon) 18:49

M65: 1 D Pitt (Serp) 20:18

Women: 1 S Cowper (Roth) 17:49; 2 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W45) 18:18; 3 S Swinhoe (Lon Hth, W50) 19:13

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 19:22; 2 S McDonald (S Lon) 19:34; 3 L Thomas (HW) 21:05

W60: 1 S Davies (B&W) 21:36; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:46; 3 H Briggs (Serp) 22:59; 4 M Wadman (Horsh J) 23:14; 5 A Davidson (DMV) 23:29

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 24:22; 2 M Connolly (S Kent) 25:19

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 25:41

HOLT 10km, Norfolk, May 28

Overall:

1 J Orrell (Hunts) 34:07; 2 L Williamson (NNBR) 35:52; 3 D Cross (Stock) 36:06

M55: 1 C Hollinshead (C&S) 37:42

Women:

1 L Finch 38:12; 2 R McKenzie (Stock) 42:17; 3 N Moore (L Goat) 42:54

W55: 1 C Henery (Norw) 46:18

W65: 1 J Yardy (Norw RR) 49:00; 2 A Ellen (Norf G) 49:21

NORTHALLERTON 10km, North Yorkshire, May 28

Three days after helping his Richmond & Zetland club win the North York Moors Relays, Rob Scott took this event in 31:59.

Overall:

1 R Scott (R&Z) 31:59; 2 A Clarke (Herne H) 32:28; 3 L Davies (NE Project) 32:52; 4 J Scott (N York M) 33:35; 5 T O’Mahoney (R&X) 34:32; 6 G Wallace (B’hill) 34:44

M40: 1 D Bentley 34:49

M45: 1 A Croft) 34:46

M50: 1 M Ellis (Quakers) 36:26; 2 T Banks (Elsw) 37:35

M60: 1 S Soulsby (Elvet) 38:31

Women:

1 L Matthews (Stoke) 39:18; 2 A Banks (Elsw, W50) 41:19; 3 A Bambridge 41:53

W50: 2 A Davies (Wake) 43:38

W55: 1 J Masterman (Goole) 45:58

EGDON EASY 10km, Dorset, May 27

Overall:

1 D Cahill (Yeo) 34:04; 2 T Oury (Aldridge, M40) 34:15; 3 J Godden (Poole, M40) 35:30

M55: 1 D Bell (Wimb) 37:59

M60: 1 A Barnett (Poole) 39:36

Women:

1 L Mills (Wok) 39:15; 2 A Hallett (Run T) 40:41; 3 H Martyn (Eg H) 41:49

W50: 1 K Perrett (Wey) 42:08

RUN EXE RELAYS, Exeter, Devon, May 26

The students of Exeter University came out on top with a comfortable enough victory over South West Road Runners, Martin Duff reports.

It was Tom Crockett who put them ahead on the third 4km leg with a race fastest split of 11:22.

It was the same result in the women’s section, but much closer, as Inca Padfield with a fastest split of 13:26 overcame a narrow lead by South West Road Runners to give Exeter University their second win of the evening.

Further down the field, Cathy Newman shone for Exmouth Harriers’ women. The former women’s AAAs 1987 5000m champion firstly ran the first over-60 leg for her club in 14:49, before later anchoring her W50 colleges to third with a 15:31 split.

Men (4x4km): 1 Exeter Uni 48:20 (D Poynting 12:06, M James 12:49, T Crockett 11:22, D Coombes 12:03): 2 SWRR 50:00 (A Crump 12:53; J Pullinger 12:34, G Davies 12:51, O Thorogood 11:42); 3 Exmouth 50:02 (R Ellis 12:30, O White 12:34, L Kelly 13:03, S Kelly 11:55); 4 Exeter Uni B 50:32; 5 Connect Plus Tri 51:49; 6 Axe Valley 52:49

Fastest: Crockett 11:22; Thorogood 11:42; S Kelly 11:55

M40 (4x4km): 1 Axe V 53:53 (M Frost 13:56, M Orsman 13:36, R Durrant 12:56, J Broom 12:21); 2 SWRR 53:59 (E Pickering 13:32, J benham 13:32, N Bruce-White 13:25, J Howard 13:30); 3 Exmouth 56:07

Fastest: Broom 12:21

M50 (4x4km): 1 Dawlish 64:53 (N Little 16:20, S Gloyn 18:16, Z Steers 15:17, A McMillan 15:00); 2 Teignbridge 65:04; 3 Exeter Tri 70:41

M60 (4x4km): 1 Axe V 68:34

Fastest: I Kinnersley (Axe V) 16:03

Fastest: McMillan 15:00; Gloyn 15:17; D Knight (Teign) 15:41

U17 (4x4km): 1 Exeter H 51:51 (L Stannus 12:48, R Dafforn 12:49, B Perry 13:05, M Falle 13:09; 2 Exeter H B 55:56

Fastest: Stannus 12:48

Women (4x4km): 1 Exeter Uni 56:17 (M Edwards 13:55, E Powell 14:32, M Porter 14:24, I Padfield 13:26); 2 SWRR 56:29 (N Small 13:43, A Jones 14:32, V Hill 14:34, R Mew 13:31); 3 Tavistock 58:09 (E Ryder 13:54, S Lake 14:58, J Grey 15:16, N Kelly 14:01); 4 Exeter Uni B 59:33; 5 Teignbridge 61:50; 6 Exmouth 61:58

Fastest: Padfield 13:26; Mew 13:31; Ryder 13:54

W40 (4x4km): 1 Axe V 66:22 (K Eyre 16:54, K Board 16:55, L Jones 17:50, M Harrison 17:26); 2 SWRR 66:50 (P Davies 16:05, T Connor 18:02, L Reynolds 16:49, S Tosh 15:54); 3 Greenbow 79:18

Fastest: Tosh 15:54; P Davies 16:05; Reynolds 16:49

W50 (4x4km): 1 Teignbridge 70:20 (M Wheeler 16:44, K Steemson 17:37, R Steel 18:25, J Woon 17:34); 2 SWRR 77:46; 3 Exmouth 79:50

Fastest: C Newman (Ex’mth) 15:31

W60 (4x4km): 1 Exmouth 74:31

Fastest: C Newman (Ex’mth) 14:49

U17 (4x4km): 1 Torbay & Newton Abbott 58:34 (S Muscott 14:43, O Lindgreen 14:50, E Richards 1511, P Quinn 13:50)

Fastest: Quinn 13:50

NORTH YORK MOORS RELAYS, Middlesbrough, May 25

Marc Scott led the first leg for Richmond & Zetland with a 4:24 split that proved to be the fastest overall, but his quartet were then passed, on the fourth and final stage, by another foursome from their club.

Men (4x1M): 1 Richmond 18:31 (J Reeve 4;28, R Scott 4:42, C Stephenson 4:38, C Gibson 4:43); 2 Richmond B18:38; 3 Mandale 18:46

Fastest: M Scott (Rich B) 4:24; M Ben-Tiba 4:25; G Jayasuriya (M&C)/Reeve 4:28; J Stephenson (Rich B) 4:36; C Stephenson 4:38

M50 (4x1M): 1 NYM 20:51 (P McClean 5:12, D Watkins 5:15, A Tatham 5:04, A Adderley 5:20): 2 Richmond 20:57; 3 Darlington 21:33

Fastest: C Jones (R&Z) 4:49; Clifford (Darl) 5:03; Tatham 5:04; D Spencer (R&Z) 5:08; P Gilsenan (Darl) 5:11; McLean 5:12

Women (4x1M): 1 Darlington 22:10 (Z Jones 5:21, S Tarn 5:40, F Talman 5:47, M Kelly 5:22); 2 Allerton Juniors 23:00; 3 Stockton 24:04

Fastest: Jones 5:21; Kelly 5:22

W40 (4x1M): 1 Darlington 24:16 (A Picksworth 5:54, B Forrest 6:27, B Caygill 6:00, L Talman 5:55); 2 NYM 24:18; 3 NYM B 25:58

Fastest: S Hunter (NYM) 5:53; Picksworth 5:54; S Bulman (NYM)/Talman 5:55

CHASE THE SUN 10km & 5km, Hyde Park, London, May 24

Overall (10km):

1 M McCarthy (M40) 33:42; 2 M O’Sullivan (Harrow) 34:45; 3 S Farmer (M45) 34:49

M55: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 38:22

Women:

1 K O’Malley 37:34; 2 G Holden 41:08; 3 G Palazzi 43:22

Overall (5km):

1 O Garrod (S Lon) 15:24; 2 J Blaiklock 15:58; 3 H Mills 16:38

Women:

1 K Thornton (High) 19:09; 2 L Baston (Baildon) 19:21; 3 L McGillivray (Ruislip, W40) 21:42

W50: 1 M Audhlam-Gardiner (High) 22:10

LEVENS 10km, Kendal, May 24

Overall:

1 P Stock (Helm H) 33:34; 2 F Barker (Amble) 34:26; 3 B Proctor (Leven, M40) 35:35

Women:

1 H Gordon (Amble) 43:28; 2 A Pearman (Kendal, W40) 44:30; 3 K Bridge (Eden, W50) 45:04

WESHAM SUMMER 10km, Preston, Lancashire, May 24

Salford’s Eleanor Bolton was fifth overall in 35:05

Overall:

1 A Wilding (Wesh) 34:03; 2 S Hall (B’burn, M45) 34:54; 3 M Crichton 34:57

M50: 1 N Gaskill (B’burn) 35:00

Women:

1 E Bolton (Salf) 35:05; 2 J Robinson (Preston, W35) 38:10; 3 A Braithwaite (P’wich, W35) 39:33

DUNHAM MASSEY 5km, Altrincham, May 23

Overall:

1 A Dight (Vale R) 15:39; 2 M Cooper (Traff) 15:53; 3 M Devin (Chorl) 16:14

M50: 1 B Archbold (Wilm) 17:19; 2 T Store (Lymm) 17:44

M70: 1 A Qatts (Wilm) 22:03; 2 P Pickwell (Alt) 22:09

M75: 1 A Jenkinson (Styal) 27:53

Women:

1 M Reece (Wilm, W40) 18:38; 2 J Rosenberg (Alt, W45) 18:49; 3 S Maule (Alt) 20:54

W50: 1 H Smith (Vale R) 20:58; 2 S Harrison (Wilm) 21:21; 3 J Reynolds (Sale) 22:39; 4 L Marsden (Swint) 22:40; 5 J Ellis (Wilm) 22:43

W55: 1 T Bown (Wilm) 22:22

W60: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 21:40; 2 K Suitton (Wilm) 22:27

W65: 1 A Jones (Macc) 24:08

THRUXTON 10km, Hampshire, May 23

Overall:

1 A Rudge (And) 35:04; 2 A McKinnon (And, M40) 35:15; 3 J Sherman (Shinfield, M50) 36:26

M50: 2 M Webber (And) 37:50; 3 M Grantham 37:58

Women:

1 J Goulding (Pewsey, W50) 52:44

MOTA-VATION SERIES Race 2, Bletchington, Oxfordshire, May 26

It was all change at the front as Matthew Lock overturned his defeat by Mattieu Marshall in the opening race of the series, Martin Duff reports.

Nevertheless, it was a close-run thing as these two evenly matched runners finished within a few seconds of each other. Lock, the series champion last year, ran the 4-miles, 451 yards in 21:50.

Lieben Dickens moved up from second in the opening race of the series to take the women’s section in 25:39.

Overall (5M 451yds):

1 M Lock (Wit) 21:50; 2 M Marshall (Head RR) 21:57; 3 G Roberts (Oxf C) 22:15; 4 J Beech (Abing) 22:54; 5 P Fernandez (Abing, M40) 23:01; 6 A Herbert (Cher) 23:32

M40: 2 M Hill (Oxf C) 23:45

M45: 1 K Newell (Abing) 23:45

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 24:06; 2 F Campbell (Head RR) 25:10

M55: 1 B Reynolds (THH) 24:36

M60: 1 M Lewy (Abing) 27:32

M65: 1 B Green (Oxf C) 26:49

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 30:28; 2 K Byrne (Head RR) 32:51; 3 G Le Good (Cher) 33:33

M75: 1 G Pritchard (Banb) 40:04; 2 D Parsons (Oxf C) 41:05

U20: 1 J Davies (Oxf C) 23:25

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 80; 2 Head RR 120; 3 Alchester 141; 4 Oxford C 160; 5 Witney 202; 6 Woodstock 270; 7 Head RR B 320; 8 Cherwell 345

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 148; 2 Head RR 281; 3 Oxford C 302; 4 Alchester 322; 5 Witney 352; 6 Woodstock 515; 7 Cherwell 595; 8 Eynsham 678

Women: 1 L Dickens (Radley) 25:39; 2 R Blake (Oxf C) 26:09; 3 A Scrivens (Wit, W35) 26:15; 4 C True (Alch) 26:48; 5 M Bannister (Kid) 27:07; 6 T Woods (Head RR) 27:25

W45: 1 S Rendell (Abing) 27:47; 2 S Davies (Oxf C) 29:03

W50: 1 L Holland (Wit) 32:38;

W55: 1 C Curnow (Cher) 32:15; 2 D Osborne (Cher) 32:29; 3 S Curswell (W’stock) 32:30

W60: 1 G Morris (Eynsh) 32;35

W65: 1 J Fabes (Abing) 32:58; 2 W Millatt (Abing) 35:38

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 74; 2 Alchester 125 3 3 Head RR B 165; 4 Banbury 220; 5 Witney 231; 6 Cherwell 266; 7 Head RR C 270; 8 Eynsham 327

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Head RR 152; 2 Alchester 271; 3 Head RR B 356; 4 Banbury 402; 5 Witney 457; 6 Cherwell 549; 7 Head RR C 612; 8 Abingdon 631

EMGP Banbury 5, Oxfordshire, May 23

The hosts’ Skip Nelson took the second race in the series with a near 100 yards victory in 24:45, Martin Duff reports.

Hayden Arnell, the winner of the opening event the previous week took second as Rachell Doherty took the women’s section in 30:17.

Overall:

1 S Nelson (Banb) 24:45; 2 H Arnall (R&N) 25:02; 3 D Brewis (Sphinx) 26:19; 4 J Chennell (Hatb) 26:56

M40: 1 D Ball (R&N) 27:15; 2 A Siggers (R&N) 27:29

M45: 1 J Wayland (W’boro) 27:49; 2 S Marks (R&N) 28:22; 3 S Turnock (Bucks & Stowe) 28:52

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphinx) 29:23; 2 P West (Kett) 29:27; 3 C Bell (North Tri) 29:32

M55: 1 T Letts (Northampton) 30:26; 2 A Green (Northants Tri) 30:42

M60: 1 T Hughes (Leic C) 29:46

M65: 1 J Chapman (Stops) 34:38

M70: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 33:20; 2 R Searle (Kett) 35:33; 3 S Knennas (R&N) 36:23

TEAM: 1 R&N 1:47:56; 2 Banbury 1:53:53; 3 Bucks & Stowe 1:55:50

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 1:52:54; 2 Wellingborough 1:59:54; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:01:13

Women:

1 R Doherty (Higham) 30:17; 2 K Barnett (Dav) 30:19; 3 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe, W50) 31:39; 4 F Molossi-Murphy (W’boro) 31:44

W40: 1 H Gibbs (Shenly) 32:46

W45: 1 Z Kemp (Human E) 32:21; 2 S Ghisu (Bucks & Stowe) 34:09

W55: 1 S Davies (Higham) 34:32

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 37:00

W75: 1 A Copson (R&N) 41:12

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Bucks & Stowe 1:40:22; 2 R&N 1:45:46; 3 Wootton RR 1:53:15

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1:40:22; 2 Wootton RR 1:53:15; 3 R&N 1:54:20

BLAST AT THE MEADOWS 5km, Edinburgh, May 23



Overall: 1 M Ryan (PH Racing, M40) 17:03; 2 B Davie (C’gie, M45) 18:29; 3 J Murray (Gars, M45) 19:52



Women: 1 K McIntosh (Dund RR) 19:58; 2 L Calder (Edin, W40) 21:45; 3 F Atkinson (No running club) 23:24

YORK AND DISTRICT SUMMER 10km LEAGUE, Easingwold, May 23

Overall: 1 J Howe (York PH) 32:09; 2 J Eaton (Tadcaster, M40) 33:38; 3 J Firth (Tadcaster) 33:52



Women: 1 B Penty (Knaves, W35) 36:46; 2 J Rawes (Knaves) 37:27; 3 R Mather (Knaves) 37:34



W65: 1 K Dickinson (Knaves) 47:20

TRUNDLE VIEW MT, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex, May 24

Overall (5M hilly):

1 L Briscoe (Fitt) 29:05; 2 H Alcock (Hay H, U20) 30:14; 3 N Hutchison (Worth) 30:25

Women:

1 L Bourne (Hove) 34:52; 2 N Haarer (Chich R) 36:31; 3 F Cripps (Chich R, W45) 37:26

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, May 22

Overall (4.25M/550ft):

1 M Jones (Dark Pk) 26:04; 2 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 27:17; 3 M Catchpole 27:17; 4 A Turner (W’sop) 27:38; 5 J Wade (Dark Pk) 27:55; 6 D Wainer (Askern) 28:04; 7 M Gilford 28:21; 8 R Gill (Tues) 28:27

M50: A Frost (Dark Pk) 28:55

M60: S Bennett (Bowl) 33:26

M70: K Yewlett (Holm) 37:53

Women:

1 S Evans (Steel) 31:47; 2 E Bullock-Lynch (Dark Pk|) 33:27; 3 Ellie Crownshaw (Bradf) 34:31; 4 S Cromwell (Holm) 34:42; 5 J Wilson (Hallam, W50) 35:01

W60: A Middleton (Denb DT) 41:16

W70: B Hague (P’stone FPR) 49:19

U16 (2M/250ft approx):

1 T Kunicki-Holda (P’stone FPR) 12:45; 2 E Reed 12:56; 3 E Frost (Dark Pk, W) 13:52

U16 women:

1 Frost 13:52; 2 S Ellis (Denb DT) 15:10; 3 B-M Minichello (Dark Pk) 16:08

HUTTON ROOF CRAGS FELL RACE, Kirkby Lonsdale, May 17

Overall (7M/1300ft):

1 A Norman (Alt, M40) 50:42; 2 E Bland (Bowl) 50:44; 3 M Likeman (C‘land F, M40) 51:41; 4 J Concha (Helm H) 53:45; 5 A Osborne (Calder V, M40) 54:16; 6 P Mather (Lons) 55:25; 7 D Clarke (Bowl) 55:38; 8 J Addison (Helm H) 56:13

M50: R Lawrence (Bing) 58:49

M60: D Griffin (Helm H) 63:25

M70: I Smith (Ribb) 82:45

TEAM: 1 Helm H 22; 2 Bowl 24; 3 C’land F) 49

Women:

1 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 56:51; 2 P Addison 58:05; 3 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 63:31; 4 N Russell (Bowl, W40) 70:27; 5 C Cullinane (Helm H, W50) 70:54

W60: S Budgett (Horw) 78:47

TEAM: 1 Helm H 27; 2 C’land F 32; 3 Bing 55

