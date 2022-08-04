There is a World U20 Championships record in the women’s 100m as Letsile Tebogo impresses with sub-20 in his 200m heat on day three in Colombia

Jamaica’s 2022 domination of the women’s 100m continued on Wednesday (Aug 3) at the World Under-20 Championships as the nation who went one-two-three in Eugene, and won the Commonwealth title on the same night, went one-two here in Cali, Colombia.

Tina Clayton won by two metres as she retained her title in a championships and Jamaican under-20 record 10.95 (-0.1) and she is only 17 years old.

Serena Cole took the silver in 11.14 and Shawnti Jackson, the daughter of former world 400m hurdles champion Bershawn, was a close third in a PB in 11.15 which denied N’Ketia Seedo’s Dutch record of the same time by a thousandth of a second.

It had taken 11.46 to make the final and the two Britons – Joy Eze 11.49 (-0.4) and Nia Wedderburn-Goodison 11.51 (-0.1) – narrowly missed out with the ninth and tenth best overall times.

There was also a top quality women’s 800m. American Roisin Willis won in a championships record 1:59.13 from Audrey Werro’s Swiss under-20 record of 1:59.53 as USA also took bronze through Juliette Whittaker (2:00.18).

Willis, whose mother Breda Dennehy-Willis ran for Ireland at 5000m in the 2000 Olympics, had led through 400m in 59.41 but conceded the lead to Werro at 600m (1:29.50) but regained the lead in the finishing straight.

Abigail Ives of Britain acquitted her self well and was only a second outside her PB with 2:02.89 in sixth.

After winning the 100m the night before in a championships record 9.91 Letsile Tebogo immediately returned with a 19.99 (0.4) 200m championships record-equalling heat but he was happy with a mere mortal 20.23 (-1.2) win in his semi final and even faster in the other semi final was Blessing Afrifah who set an Israeli senior and under-20 record of 20.17.

Britain’s Jeriel Quainoo qualified sixth fastest for the final with a 20.43 (-0.2) clocking as a 20.83 made the final by position, even though a 20.61 missed out on time.

Quainoo had run 20.56 for second in his semi.

Gold in the 110m hurdles went to Bahamas’ Antoine Andrews in a world under-20 lead equalling 13.20 with Malik Mixon of USA less than a metre back.

Bronze went to Matthew Sophia, whose 13.34 was a Dutch under-20 record though he had run a 13.10 in the heats where there was no wind reading.

Sophia should have won though but he made errors at both the first and fifth hurdle but was still ahead but clattered the final hurdles with his lead leg and lost all momentum.

The 1500m saw a Kenya and Ethiopia lock-out of the top four places after a fast 55.65/1:55.93 proved too fast for the others.

Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot won the title clearly in 3:35.83 from Ethiopian Ermias Girma (3:37.24) and Daniel Kimaiyo (3:37.43).

In fifth USA’s Nathan Green (3:39.44) proved the best of the rest with Ethan Hussey a fine sixth in a PB 3:39.60.

The best British result of the day though came from European junior medallist Mary John who after heading heat qualifiers with a PB 52.42 absolutely destroyed that with a 51.72, a time that would have easily made the Commonwealth final.

She was over half a second quicker than any other qualifier for the final as 52.55 made the cut.

Delano Kennedy of Jamaica headed the 400m final qualifiers with a PB 45.49 as it took 46.22 to make the final.

After an initial no throw in the women’s discus, Sweden’s Emma Sralla took the lead with a 54.94m throw which she improved to 56.15m in the fourth.

Greece’s Despina Filippidou (54.48m) took silver while Mine de Klerk, who already had won two world junior shot titles, taking bronze a South African under-20 record of 53.54m.

Britain’s Zara Obamakinwa finished 11th with a 47.23m throw, having thrown a 51.99m PB in qualifying.

At the end of day one in the heptathlon Finland’s Saga Vanninen leads on 3666 points from German Sandrina Sprengel (3591) and France’s Luna Goureau as Europeans had the top seven places.

Defending champion Vanninen’s best event was the shot (14.18m) which took her into a clear lead.

British senior runner-up Ella Rush started with a PB 14.33 hurdles, high jumped 1.69m, threw 12.03m in the shot and ran a PB 24.52 in the 200m for a total of 3368 points.

Her team-mate Eloise Hand lies 12th on 3292 points after marks of 14.08, 1.78m, 10.14m and 25.60.

Akala Garrett was fastest in the women’s 400m hurdles semis with 57.28 with 58.28 making the final.

Britain’s Orphelia Pye was fourth in her semi-final in 58.49 so she just missed out.

Yan Manuel Vazquez was the quickest in the men’s 400m hurdles heats with 50.66 as Briton Oyekachukwu Okoh set a PB 51.13 to be third in his heat and qualify for the semi-finals as eighth fastest.

Italian Rachele Mori was the best of the women’s hammer qualifiers with 64.83m.

Spain’s Evelyn Yankey was the best of the long jumpers with 6.34m (-0.2) though Britain’s Molly Palmer was only three centimetres back with a 6.31m (0.9) PB which made her the fourth best qualifier as 6.13m made the final.

Ethiopian Samuel Daguna was the quickest steeplechase qualifier with 8:44.83 as 9:02.35 made the final and Briton Thomas Bridger finished sixth in his heat in 9:06.37 which placed him 18th overall.

Will Barnicoat missed out qualifying for the 3000m final by a second as his 8:17.32 placed him eighth in the slowest heat as Kenyan Edwin Kisalsaks 7:55.60 proved the fastest.

Ireland’s Nick Griggs did qualify with a 8:08.35.

Men: 200

SF1 (3rd -0.2):

1 Blessing Afrifa ISR 20.17 rec/U20 rec

2 Benji Richardson RSA 20.39

3 Jeriel Quainoo GBR 20.43

4 Adekalu Nicholas Fakorede NGR 20.93

5 Jose Figueroa PUR 20.94

6 Loris Tonella ITA 20.95

7 Renan Correa BRA 20.98

8 Thawatchai Heem-Ead THA 21.86

SF2 (3rd -1.2):

1 Letsile Tebogo BOT 20.23

2 Anthony Smith TUR 20.83 NU20R

3 Aidan Murphy AUS 20.84

4 Muhd Azeem Fahmi MAS 20.97

5 Erik Erlandsson SWE 21.03

6 Oscar Baltán 21.05

7 Roko Farkaš CRO 21.30

8 Kakene Sitali ZAM 21.30

SF3 (3rd 0.1):

1 Bryan Levell JAM 20.34

2 Calab Law AUS 20.42

3 Brandon Miller USA 20.57

4 Phooripol Bunson THA 20.61

5 Bradley Oliphant RSA 20.75

6 Jose Rodriguez MEX 21.13

7 Wanya McCoy BAH 21.23

8 Nazzio John GRN 26.38

Heat 1 (3rd -1.4):

1 Erik Erlandsson SWE 21.06

2 Loris Tonella ITA 21.24

3 Wanya McCoy BAH 21.38

4 Niko Kangasoja FIN 21.56

5 Devonric Mack VIN 21.72

6 Jonathan Padilla MEX 21.76

Emmanuel Rwotomiya UGA DQ

Heat 2 (3rd 0.4):

1 Letsile Tebogo BOT 19.99 AU20R

2 Renan Correa BRA 20.83

3 Kakene Sitali ZAM 21.07

4 Shakeem McKay TTO 21.30

5 Wanyae Belle IVB 21.30

6 Jaiden Reid CAY 21.53

7 Almond Small CAN 1:15.51

Heat 3 (3rd 1.0):

1 Muhd Azeem Fahmi MAS 20.83 NU20R

2 Aidan Murphy AUS 20.85

3 Bryan Levell JAM 20.85

4 Jose Rodriguez MEX 21.00

5 Thawatchai Heem-Ead THA 21.07

6 Revell Webster TTO 21.42

7 Jernej Gumilar SLO 21.42

8 Diego Gonzalez PUR 27.83

Heat 4 (3rd -1.5):

1 Phooripol Bunson THA 20.68

2 Bradley Oliphant RSA 20.73

3 Nazzio John GRN 20.93

4 Tobias Morawietz GER 21.17

5 Jørgen Evensen Lund NOR 21.40

6 Adem Abdelkader Benyache ALG 21.97

Heat 5 (3rd -0.3):

1 Blessing Afrifa ISR 20.37 NU20R

2 Jeriel Quainoo GBR 20.56

3 Adekalu Nicholas Fakorede NGR 20.94

4 Tomas Mondino ARG 21.15

5 Lundi Pinaemang BOT 21.19

6 Alejandro Antonio Ricketts CRC 21.84

7 Abdellah Ouhiv ALG 22.02

8 Jerrold Alexis SEY 22.36

Heat 6 (3rd -0.8):

1 Benji Richardson RSA 20.74

2 Anthony Smith TUR 20.96 NU20R

3 Jose Figueroa PUR 21.21

4 Kenny Emi Tijani-Ajayi NOR 21.31

5 Daniel Kidd CAN 21.40

6 Nicolas Ogheneovo Mabilo NGR 21.63

Izaias Alves BRA DQ, Bautista Diamante ARG DQ

Heat 7 (3rd 0.1):

1 Calab Law AUS 20.72

2 Brandon Miller USA 20.79

3 Oscar Baltán 21.02

4 Roko Farkaš CRO 21.08 NU18R

5 Denzel Siamsialela ZIM 21.21

6 Silviu-Daniel Munteanu ROU 21.24

7 Jakub Nemec SVK 21.52, Shunki Tateno JPN DNS

400 Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Lythe Pillay RSA 45.61

2 Shaemar Uter JAM 45.96

3 Yusuf Ali Abbas BRN 46.21

4 Tyler Floyd CAN 46.22

5 Andreas Grimerud NOR 46.54

6 Markel Fernandez ESP 46.88

7 Lukas Sutkus LTU 47.55

8 Shion Arita JPN 47.97

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Collen Kebinatshipi BOT 45.91

2 Joshua Atkinson THA 46.13 NU20R

3 Ashton Schwartzman USA 46.50

4 Tadeáš Plaček CZE 46.63

5 Martin Kouyoumdjian CHI 46.69

6 Ángel González ESP 46.81

7 Cooper Sherman AUS 46.94

8 Elkana Kiprotich KEN 48.03

Heat 3 (3rd):

1 Delano Kenedy JAM 45.49

2 Steven McElroy USA 45.67

3 Chris Morales CAN 46.27

4 Masataka Tomoda JPN 46.62

5 Vinicius Moura BRA 47.00

6 Marko Orešković CRO 47.51

7 Tjaart Van Der Walt RSA 47.69

8 Lukas Krappe GER 48.10

1500 (3rd):

1 Raynold Kipkorir KEN 3:35.83

2 Ermiyas Girma ETH 3:37.24

3 Daniel Kimaiyo KEN 3:37.43

4 Adihana Kasaye ETH 3:38.10

5 Nathan Green USA 3:39.44

6 Ethan Hussey GBR 3:39.60

7 Vivien Henz LUX 3:39.60

8 Kevin Kamenschak AUT 3:40.95

9 Jonathan Grahn SWE 3:43.96

10 Filip Rak POL 3:44.12

11 Max Davies CAN 3:50.76

12 Zane Powell NZL 3:59.19

3000 Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Felix Kiptarus KEN 7:58.12

2 Dan Kibet UGA 7:59.71

3 Melkeneh Azeze ETH 8:00.37

4 Nicholas Griggs IRL 8:08.35

5 Hiroto Yoshioka JPN 8:15.95

6 Noah Konteh BEL 8:16.22

7 Stefan Nillessen NED 8:16.34

8 Will Barnicoat GBR 8:17.32

9 Pedro Vazquez ESP 8:17.99

10 Ian Sanchez MEX 8:19.35

11 Yazid Dallaa ALG 8:19.92

12 Will Anthony NZL 8:21.13

13 Patrick Cantlon AUS 8:25.63

14 Loann Brelivet FRA 8:25.95

15 Matěj Hřebačka CZE 8:26.39

16 Christoph Schrick GER 8:30.07

17 Moheddine Benchahyd MAR 8:43.27

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Edwin Kimonsong KEN 7:55.60

2 Samuel Habtom ERI 7:56.70

3 Girma Diriba ETH 7:57.16

4 Rogers Kibet UGA 7:57.18

5 Keita Sato JPN 8:00.17

6 Joel Ibler Lillesø DEN 8:07.34

7 Idleh Diraneh Hassan DJI 8:11.08

8 David Šlapák CZE 8:11.55

9 Mario Monreal ESP 8:13.49

10 Esten Hansen-Møllerud Hauen NOR 8:15.70

11 Lucas Guerra USA 8:21.90

12 Mohamed Aataati MAR 8:26.66

13 Iker Sanchez MEX 8:26.95

14 Callum Morgan IRL 8:36.23

15 Thomas Diamond AUS 8:38.84

16 Esteban Ortega 9:05.92, Teun Ter Haar NED DNF

3000SC Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Salaheddine Ben Yazide MAR 8:50.70

2 Leonard Chemutai UGA 8:51.09

3 Hamsi Badi Moelan BRN 8:51.25

4 Abderahmane Daoud ALG 8:51.30

5 Baptiste Cartieaux FRA 9:01.37

6 Peter Visser USA 9:06.47

7 Archie Noakes AUS 9:12.50

8 Maximilian Matolín CZE 9:21.33

9 Vinicius Alves BRA 9:22.17

10 Silas Zahlten GER 9:29.08

11 Leandro Monteiro POR 9:31.93

12 Roberto Marquez MEX 9:33.02

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Samuel Firewu ETH 8:49.27

2 Emmanuel Wafula KEN 8:49.57

3 Ryotaro Onuma JPN 9:00.02

4 Cesare Caiani ITA 9:02.35

5 Clement Labar BEL 9:04.39

6 Thomas Bridger GBR 9:06.37

7 Bryce Lentz USA 9:07.67

8 Cesar Morales MEX 9:11.70

9 Flynn Pumpa AUS 9:14.48

10 Maciej Megier POL 9:14.55

11 Roger Suria ESP 9:14.60

12 Matthys Bourse FRA 9:23.04

Yassine Chnenni TUN DNF

Heat 3 (3rd):

1 Samuel Deguna ETH 8:44.83

2 Aron Bet KEN 8:47.25

3 Tomáš Habarta CZE 8:47.36 NU20R

4 Elphas Torotich UGA 8:50.05

5 Asahi Kuroda JPN 8:51.04

6 Rubén Leonardo ESP 9:00.60

7 Paulo De Jesus Gomez CRC 9:05.97

8 Wilson Steven ECU 9:06.99

9 Tomer Mualem ISR 9:08.19

10 Vebjørn Hovdejord NOR 9:23.42

11 Kurt Lauer GER 9:31.73

12 Moetaz Fajraoui TUN 9:44.89

110H100 (3rd 0.2):

1 Antone Andrews BAH 13.23

2 Malik Mixon USA 13.27

3 Matthew Sophia NED 13.34 NU20R

4 Mitchell Lightfoot AUS 13.48

5 Tayleb Willis AUS 13.54

5 Enzo Michael Diessl AUT 13.54 NU20R

7 Bogdan Vidojković SRB 13.81 NU20R

Demario Prince JAM DNF

400H Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Doudai Ismail Abakar QAT 51.29

2 Peter Githome KEN 51.52

3 Bruno Agustin ARG 51.59

4 Lucas Vivin FRA 52.55

5 Maximilian Köhler GER 53.23

6 Dominic Panozzo AUS 54.65

Dillon Leacock TTO DQ

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Roshawn Clarke JAM 50.71

2 Grant Williams USA 51.12

3 Onyekachukwu Okoh GBR 51.13

4 Diogo Barrigana POR 52.17

5 Egber Espinoza VEN 52.22

6 Levente Soos HUN 53.02

7 Sebastian Mosquera 53.07

Heat 3 (3rd):

1 Mimoun Abdoul-Wahab BEL 50.92

2 Sojiro Moritaka JPN 51.04

3 Kody Blackwood USA 52.50

4 Wernich Van Rensburg RSA 52.80

5 Hardeep Kumar IND 52.91

6 Ahmed Jamal IRQ 54.05

7 Samuel Jose Ibañez ESA 55.11

8 Muhammadrizoi Mirzozoda TJK 56.18

Heat 4 (3rd):

1 Matheus Lima BRA 51.34

2 Chen Chien-Jung TPE 51.37

3 Owe Fischer-Breiholz GER 51.45

4 Daiki Ogawa JPN 51.52

5 Nikola Kostic SRB 53.26

6 Mohamed Benmansour ALG 54.26

Heat 5 (3rd):

1 Yan Vazquez PUR 50.66

2 Ian Guček Matic SLO 50.68

3 Jermaine Kleine NED 51.25

4 Ben Tilson CAN 52.20

5 Lucca Campbell BRA 53.21

6 Ruan Oosthuizen RSA 53.58

7 Aleks Pelcmanis LAT 53.76

Heat 6 (3rd):

1 Antonio Forbes JAM 52.45

2 Csaba Molnár HUN 52.49

3 Mahamat Abaker Abdrahman QAT 52.50

4 Lin Chung-Wei TPE 52.64

5 Luca Ostanello ITA 53.10

6 Allocius Kipngetich KEN 53.28

7 Aryan Kashyapa IND 54.13

Heat 7 (3rd):

1 Ismail Nezir TUR 51.25

2 Dhanuka Darshana Katapana Mudiyanselage SRI 51.41 NU20R

3 Sonny Gandrey FRA 51.53

4 Riccardo Ganz ITA 51.96

5 Abu Bakr Azzam KSA 52.16

6 Vojtěch Cihlář CZE 52.83

7 Shimar Bain BAH 52.88

Women: 100 (3rd -0.1):

1 Tina Clayton JAM 10.95 NU20R

2 Serena Cole JAM 11.14

3 Shawnti Jackson USA 11.15

4 N’ketia Seedo NED 11.15 NU20R

5 Tima Seikeseye Godbless NGR 11.19

6 Viwe Jingqi RSA 11.23 NU20R

7 Mia Brahe-Pedersen USA 11.33

8 Elena Guiu ESP 11.52

SF1 (3rd -0.4):

1 Shawnti Jackson USA 11.16

2 Viwe Jingqi RSA 11.25 NU20R

3 Elena Guiu ESP 11.46

4 Joy Eze GBR 11.49

5 Eva Kubícková CZE 11.52

6 Yarima L. García CUB 11.56

7 Amy Candrlic CAN 11.72

8 Emma Van Camp SUI 11.89

SF2 (3rd -0.1):

1 Tina Clayton JAM 11.17

2 N’ketia Seedo NED 11.26

3 Nia Wedderburn-Goodison GBR 11.51

4 Lirangi Alonzo Tejada DOM 11.61

5 Taylah Cruttenden AUS 11.67

6 Praise Ofoku NGR 11.68

7 Elvira Tanderud SWE 11.74

8 Kishawna Niles BAR 11.79

SF3 (3rd 0.5):

1 Tima Seikeseye Godbless NGR 11.20

2 Serena Cole JAM 11.29

3 Mia Brahe-Pedersen USA 11.36

4 Poliníki Emmanouilídou GRE 11.51

5 Rosina Schneider GER 11.61

6 Lucy-May Sleeman IRL 11.62

7 Anna Pursiainen FIN 11.69

8 Brynley McDermott CAN 11.71

400 Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Mary John GBR 51.72

2 Damaris Ndeleva KEN 52.29

3 Ella Clayton CAN 52.84

4 Mekenze Kelley USA 53.09

5 Priya H. Mohan IND 53.22

6 Katriina Wright FIN 53.95

7 Tharushi Dilsara Karunarathna Dissanayaka Mudiyanselage SRI 54.86

8 Javonya Valcourt BAH 54.89

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Rupal IND 52.27

2 Dejanea Oakley JAM 52.29

3 Henriette Jæger NOR 52.33 NU23R NU20R

4 Ellie Beer AUS 52.55

5 Zaya Akins USA 53.62

6 Mia Powell NZL 54.37

7 Ana Rus SLO 54.53, Salma Lhilali MAR DQ

Heat 3 (3rd):

1 Berta Segura ESP 52.51

2 Precious Molepo RSA 53.28

3 Jasmin Guthrie AUS 53.56

4 Queen Usunobun NGR 53.63

5 Sylvia Chelangat KEN 53.89

6 Rickianna Russell JAM 54.44

7 Rebecca Andrei GBR 54.78

Zeinab Ali Mahamat BRN DQ

800 (3rd):

1 Roisin Willis USA 1:59.13

2 Audrey Werro SUI 1:59.53 NU23R NU20R

3 Juliette Whittaker USA 2:00.18

4 Nelly Chepchirchir KEN 2:01.42

5 Veronika Sadek SLO 2:02.78

6 Abigail Ives GBR 2:02.89

7 Hayley Kitching AUS 2:03.44

8 Qsanet Alemu ETH 2:03.62

400H Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Akala Garrett USA 57.28

2 Hanna Karlsson SWE 57.34

3 Ludovica Cavo ITA 57.78

4 Aleksandra Wołczak POL 58.30

5 Antonia Sanchez MEX 58.74

6 Lara-Noelle Steinbrecher GER 58.77

7 Simone De Wet RSA 59.85

8 Yaroslava Yalysovetska UKR 1:00.71

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Anje Nel RSA 57.76

2 Michelle Smith ISV 57.83

3 Alessia Seramondi ITA 58.07

4 Ophelia Pye GBR 58.49

5 Marin Stray Gautadottir NOR 59.62

6 Vasilikí-Paraskeví Mitsioúli GRE 59.97

7 Amanda Sondrup Henriques DEN 1:00.47, Isabella Guthrie AUS DQ

Heat 3 (3rd):

1 Michaela Rose USA 57.83

2 Wiktoria Oko POL 58.28

3 Moe Matsuoka JPN 58.30

4 Klara Koščak CRO 58.40 NU20R

5 Vivienne Morgenstern GER 59.23

6 Oneika McAnnuff JAM 59.74

7 Sofia Lavreshina POR 1:00.85

8 Andrea Švecová SVK 1:01.11

LJ Group A (3rd):

1 Evelyn Yankey ESP 6.34

2 Molly Palmer GBR 6.31

3 Plamena Mitkova BUL 6.29

4 Tabea Eitel GER 6.21

5 Emilia Surch AUS 6.20

6 Karmen Fouche RSA 6.15

7 Elena Debelic SUI 6.10

8 Brina Likar SLO 6.10

9 Vanessa Sena BRA 6.08

10 Katharina Gråman SWE 6.07

11 Anastasiya Rypakova KAZ 6.04

12 Alyssa Banales USA 6.02

13 Ion Kondo JPN 6.01

14 Anna Rugowska POL 5.97

15 Konstadína Bertsimá GRE 5.89

16 Anna Panenko EST 5.70

Group B (3rd):

1 Marta Amouhin Amani ITA 6.32

2 Natalia Linares 6.31

3 Anna Matuszewicz POL 6.22

4 Libby Buder GER 6.21

5 Ramona Elena Verman ROU 6.13

6 Lāsma Zemīte LAT 6.13

7 Nemata Nikiema BUR 6.05

8 Renáta Vodnyanszká SVK 6.03

9 Mikaela Lyri GRE 6.01

10 Joane Gerber RSA 6.01

11 India Alix USA 5.94

12 Izzy Goudros CAN 5.84

13 Katie Gunn AUS 5.80

14 Winnie Chepngetich Bii KEN 5.65

15 Plamena Chakarova BUL 5.53

DT (3rd):

1 Emma Sralla SWE 56.15

2 Déspina-Aretí Filippídou GRE 54.48

3 Miné De Klerk RSA 53.54 NU20R

4 Siniru Iheoma USA 53.15

5 Danara Dewi Stoppels NED 51.86

6 Marie-Josée Bovele-Linaka FRA 51.63

7 Tapenisa Havea NZL 50.97

8 Katja Seng GER 49.70

9 Marley Raikiwasa AUS 48.74

10 Lucija Leko CRO 47.68

11 Zara Obamakinwa GBR 47.23

12 Benedetta Benedetti ITA 47.01

HT Group A (3rd):

1 Rachele Mori ITA 64.83

2 Paola Bueno MEX 63.14 NU20R

3 Audrey Jacobs NED 61.81

4 Villö Viszkeleti HUN 61.29

5 Raika Murakami JPN 61.28 NU20R

6 Lara Hundertmark GER 60.09

7 Emilia Kolokotroni CYP 58.90

8 Emily Fink USA 58.52

9 Charlotta Sandkulla FIN 57.53

10 Catalina Rodriguez 56.50

11 Valentyna Kosiv UKR 54.23

Saga Berg SWE NM

Group B (3rd):

1 Jada Julien GER 63.20

2 Nereida Santa Cruz ECU 62.37

3 Jázmin Csatári HUN 61.98

4 Nicola Tuthill IRL 61.87

5 Valentina Savva CYP 61.43

6 Leidis C. Viamonte CUB 58.99

7 Barbora Štejfová CZE 58.55

8 Elina Silamiyeva UZB 58.42

9 Yuliia Tokareva UKR 54.81

10 Kali Terza USA 53.08

Florella Freyche FRA NM

Thea Löfman SWE NM

Multievents

200 Heat 1 (3rd 0.3):

1 Gerda Kerija Dreimane LAT 25.31

2 Eloise Hind GBR 25.60

3 Laura Van Den Brande BEL 25.83

4 Stefany Da Silva BRA 26.32

5 Natálie Olivová CZE 26.50

6 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 26.66

7 Mohigul Arziyeva UZB 27.12

Heat 2 (3rd 0.5):

1 Luna Goureau FRA 23.91

2 Sofía Cosculluela ESP 24.38

3 Saga Vanninen FIN 24.49

4 Sophie Kreiner AUT 25.16

5 Anja Dlauhy AUT 25.50

6 Bryanna Craig USA 25.72

7 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt USA 25.84

Heat 3 (3rd 0.8):

1 Liisa-Maria Lusti EST 24.24

2 Sandrina Sprengel GER 24.35

3 Linda Bichsel SUI 24.49

4 Ella Rush GBR 24.52

5 Serina Riedel GER 24.56

6 Marina Zanoni SUI 25.01

7 Sennah Vanhoeijen BEL 25.12

100H Heat 1 (3rd -0.4):

1 Gerda Kerija Dreimane LAT 14.20

2 Ella Rush GBR 14.33

3 Bryanna Craig USA 14.65

4 Sophie Kreiner AUT 14.68

5 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt USA 14.76

6 Mohigul Arziyeva UZB 14.96

7 Natálie Olivová CZE 15.05

8 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 15.28

Heat 2 (3rd -0.3):

1 Sofía Cosculluela ESP 13.74

2 Eloise Hind GBR 14.08

3 Marina Zanoni SUI 14.12

4 Paulina Kubis POL 14.32

5 Sennah Vanhoeijen BEL 14.38

6 Stefany Da Silva BRA 14.39

7 Anja Dlauhy AUT 14.53

8 Laura Van Den Brande BEL 14.54

Heat 3 (3rd -1.3):

1 Luna Goureau FRA 13.39

2 Saga Vanninen FIN 13.52

3 Sandrina Sprengel GER 13.94

4 Linda Bichsel SUI 13.95

5 Liisa-Maria Lusti EST 13.95

6 Serina Riedel GER 13.97

7 Ana Luisa Soares BRA 14.51

8 Anisiya Lochman UKR 17.37

HJ Heat 1 (3rd):

1 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt USA 1.84

2 Sandrina Sprengel GER 1.81

3 Liisa-Maria Lusti EST 1.78

4 Eloise Hind GBR 1.78

5 Gerda Kerija Dreimane LAT 1.75

6 Anja Dlauhy AUT 1.72

7 Saga Vanninen FIN 1.72

8 Ella Rush GBR 1.69

9 Laura Van Den Brande BEL 1.66

10 Sophie Kreiner AUT 1.63

11 Paulina Kubis POL 1.54

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Serina Riedel GER 1.75

1 Marina Zanoni SUI 1.75

3 Sennah Vanhoeijen BEL 1.75

4 Bryanna Craig USA 1.72

5 Mohigul Arziyeva UZB 1.69

6 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 1.69

7 Natálie Olivová CZE 1.69

8 Luna Goureau FRA 1.63

9 Linda Bichsel SUI 1.63

10 Sofía Cosculluela ESP 1.57

11 Ana Luisa Soares BRA 1.57

12 Stefany Da Silva BRA 1.54

SP Heat 1 (3rd):

1 Saga Vanninen FIN 14.18

2 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 13.84

3 Luna Goureau FRA 13.35

4 Stefany Da Silva BRA 12.91

5 Sophie Kreiner AUT 12.71

6 Sandrina Sprengel GER 12.07

7 Ella Rush GBR 12.03

8 Serina Riedel GER 11.96

9 Ana Luisa Soares BRA 11.79

10 Natálie Olivová CZE 11.60

11 Mohigul Arziyeva UZB 11.27

Heat 2 (3rd):

1 Gerda Kerija Dreimane LAT 12.09

2 Sofía Cosculluela ESP 11.91

3 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt USA 11.87

4 Sennah Vanhoeijen BEL 11.50

5 Laura Van Den Brande BEL 11.47

6 Liisa-Maria Lusti EST 11.08

7 Marina Zanoni SUI 10.94

8 Linda Bichsel SUI 10.57

9 Eloise Hind GBR 10.14

10 Anja Dlauhy AUT 9.46

11 Bryanna Craig USA 9.19

