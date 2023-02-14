One of the busiest league weekends on record sees most of Birmingham, Chiltern, Essex, Hampshire, Kent, Manchester, Surrey, Metropolitan, Midlands women, North East Harrier and West Midlands completing their season
BIRMINGHAM & DISTRICT CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE, Division 1, Northampton, February 11
As many of the university students gave the final event a miss, it was Kadar Omar who provided Birchfield Harriers with a narrow individual victory.
This was over the BRAT club’s Charlie Davis but third placed Jack Shayler upheld the student colours for Birmingham University who had done enough in earlier rounds to win the overall team trophy.
Rugby & Northampton made the most of home advantage to win this final match after being led home by fourth placed Ben Musgrove.
Birchfield’s Ed Banks took his third masters win of the campaign to take the individual prize as Vincenzo Pratley gave Warwick University an individual victory overall.
Men: 1 K Omar (Bir) 30:08; 2 C Davis (BRAT) 30:18; 3 J Shayler (Birm U) 31:01; 4 B Musgrove (R&N) 31:16; 5 D Jones (R&N) 31;17; 6 G Beardmore (Worc) 31:21; 7 H Arnall (R&N) 31;27; 8 V Pratley (Warw U) 31;35; 9 D Sheldon (Stoke) 31:46; 10 A Wright (R&N) 31:50; 11 T Jones (Warw U) 31:54; 12 E Banks (Bir, M40) 31:59
M40: 2 J Smith (Tip) 32:45; 3 O Harradence (RSC) 33:09
U20: 1 F Proffit (Birm U) 32:01
TEAM: 1 Rugby & Northampton 73; 2 BAST 102; 3 Birchfield 113; 4 Birmingham U 193; 5 Warwick U 261; 6 Coventry G 296;
B TEAM: 1 BRAT 267; 2 Cov G 685; 3 Halesowen 920
M40 TEAM: 1 Tipton 24; 2 BRAT 50; 3 R Sutton C 92
B TEAM: 1 BRAT 142
Final standings (best 3 of 4): 1 Bratley 22; 2 A Peacock (BRAT) 30; 3 Jones 36
M40: 1 Banks 3; 2 Harradence 7; 3 D Geisler (Worc) 12
U20: 1 Jones 8
TEAM: 1 Birm U 369; 2 BRAT 628; 3 Birchfield 686
B TEAM: 1 BRAT 1939
M40 TEAM: 1 Tipton 100; 2 BRAT 264; 3 R Sutton C 306
B TEAM: 1 BRAT 691
Champions: Birmingham U
Relegated: Halesowen, Kenilworth & Newcastle (Staffs)
BIRMINGHAM CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE Div 2, Burton Dassett, Southam, Warwickshire, February 11
Ben Holmes moved up from fifth in the previous round to take the individual victory as runner-up Ben Price led Western Tempo on their march to the top flight with another team win. Dylan Gillett had done enough in previous rounds to win the overall individual plaudits.
Men: 1 B Holmes (S&SH) 33:42; 2 B Price (W tempo, M40) 33:59; 3 J Williams (S&SH, U20) 34:26; 4 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 34:35; 5 B Kandola (Leam) 34:51; 6 C Hones (W tempo) 35:09
M40: 2 R Green (CLC) 35:46
M50: 1 M Shepherd (C&S) 38:40
TEAM: 1 W Tempo 79 ; 2 CLC 136; 3 Leamington 136; 4Cannock & S 231; 5 Knowle & D 245; 6 Solihull & SH) 254
B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 429; 2 Knowle & D 515; 3 CLC 519
M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 26; 2 Knowle & D 54; 3 Severn 77
B TEAM: 1 Severn 208; 2 B Pear 210; 3 B&R 274
Final standings: 1 D Gillett (Telf) 8; 2 Kandola 12; 3 Holmes 13
M40: 1 R Green (CLC) 4
M50: 1 A Gore (Chelt) 8
M60: 1 Boseley 4
U20: 1 Williams 4
TEAM: 1 W Tempo 233; 2 Leamington 541; 3 CLC 860
B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 1146
M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 105; 2 Knowle & D 340; 3 Severn 361
B TEAM: 1 B Pear 901
Promoted: W Tempo, Leamington and CLC
Relegated: Severn, Spa and Tamworth
BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Coombe Abbey Park, Warwickshire, February 11
Warwickshire also hosted the third-tier match at this 500-acre venue much of which was designed by the famous landscaper Capability Brown and Dave Brewis, second last time out, took the individual honours and with it the series award. Stratford again took the team race to cement their series win.
Men: 1 D Brewis (Sphinx) 29:30; 3 R Ortolan (Sphinx) 30:05; 3 S Yates (Nun) 30:09; 4 R Deakin (W Brom) 30:36; 5 M Burdus-Cooke (Strat) 30:39; 6 R Shepherd (Strat) 30:50
TEAM: 1 Stratford 49; 2 Nuneaton108; 3 Sphinx 138
B TEAM: 1 Stratford 250
M40 TEAM: 1 Stratford 19; 2 Nuneaton 44; 3 Bourneville 93
B TEAM: 1 Stratford 77
Final standings: 1 Brewis 3; 2 Ortolan 10; 3 Shephard 14
M40: 1 Shephard 5
U20: 1 A Pester (Strat) 5
TEAM: 1 Stratford 273; 2 Nuneaton 397; 3 Sphinx 614
B TEAM: 1 Stratford 103
M40 TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 127
Promoted: Stratford, Nuneaton and Sphinx
CHILTERN LEAGUE, Keysoe, Bedfordshire, February 11
As befits its title, the league was won overall by Chiltern Harriers and they were led by their Richard Slade and George Brown as Bedford’s Harry Brodie was a well beaten third, Martin Duff reports.
Slade has had a string of podium places over the years but this was his first overall league victory, but it was Brodie who secured the overall league title.
Jacque Smith continued his clean sweep of the under-13 age group to build on his victory in the South of England championship three weeks earlier.
Kara Gorman slipped to third in the Southern under-13 championship to continue her two-year unbroken stretch of league wins.
The senior women’s race here was taken by the MK Distance Project’s Emma Mears after a close call with Milton Keynes’ Imogen King.
Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow have now withdrawn from the League and will join the Met League next season. They gave the reason that the Chiltern League has continued its shift northwards.
Windsor follow Harrow out of this league and this just leaves former overall winners Bracknell as the most southern club in the league and even they have made overtures to leave and join fellow Berkshire rivals Reading in the Hampshire League.
Men: 1 R Slade (Chiltern) 29:46; 2 G Brown (Chiltern) 29:52; 3 H Brodie (Bed C) 30;14; 4 W Brown (Chilt) 30:37; 5 C Emmerson (Bed C) 31:15; 6 S Bossi (Brack) 31:27; 7 K Lindars (VoA) 31:31; 8 N Campion (Bed C, M20) 31:38; 9 B Warren (Lut) 31:47; 10 M Dicks (Mil K) 31:53
M40: 1 T Harris (Ampt) 32:34
M45: 1 A Inchley (L Buzz) 34:36
M50: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 33:49
M55: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 38:06
M60: 1 A Jackson (QPH) 39:16
Div 1
Senior TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2025; 2 Bedford & C 1948; 3 Milton Keynes 1763
M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 730; 2 L Buzzard 677; Bed C 706
U20 TEAM: 1 Bed C 568; 2 Chiltern 406; 3 Mil K 212
Div 2
Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 685; 2 Silson 489; QPH 446
M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 336; 2 QPH 326; 3 Silson 308
Final standings (best 4 of 5)
Div 1: 1 Brodie 7; 2 Slade 8; 3 Brown 14
M40: 1 M Innocenti (Tring) 64; 2 T Harris (Ampt) 76; 3 T Dixon (Hilt) 121. M50: 1 Hughes 105; 2 E Wilson (Bed C) 239; 3 F Campbell (Head RR) 252. M60: 1 P Allen (Tring) 488; 2 T Jones (VoA) 547; 3 C Braybrook (Tring) 627. M70: T Brown (Chilt) 904
U20: 1 Dicks 78; 2 J Palmer (Chilt) 99; 3 Freedland 131
Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Bed C 10,453; 2 Chiltern 10.297; 3 Milton Keynes 10.214
M40 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 3497; 2 Chiltern 3440; 3 Dacorum 3252 2710
U20 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2574; 2 Bed C 1764; 3 Mil K 1531
Div 2: B Warren (Lut) 10
M40: P Davis (Lut) 32. M50: P Williamson L Buzz Tri) 38. M60: A Jackson (QPH) 119. M70: J Exley (Oxf C) 344
U20: J Winship (Brack) 13
Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2983; 2 QPH 2522; 3 Silson 2503
M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1591
U20 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 916
U17:
1 A Finch (Chilt) 18:54; 2 A Pinder (Chilt) 18:58; 3 A Marshall (Wat) 19:06; 4 E Supple (Bed C) 19:08; 5 M Hammett (MK Dist) 19:12; 6 I Achchi (Wyc P) 19:14
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 82; 2 Watford 37; 3 Northampton 35
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 30
Final standings (Best 3 of 4)
Div 1: 1 Hammett 10; 2 Marshall 13; 3 Finch 15
TEAM: 1 Chiltern 378; 2 Northampton 248; 3 Mil K 209
Div 2: H Dabiel Brack) 4
TEAM: 1 S&NH 151
U15:
1 A Hughes (Chilt) 12:51; 2 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 13:07; 3 E Faulkner (Wyc P) 13:08; 4 O Wilson (Bed C) 13:09; 5 O Nagalingam (St Alb) 13;18; 6 W Potts (Oxf C) 13;19
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 137; 2 Bed C 125; 3 St Albans 66
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 30
Final standings
Div 1: 1 Wilson 9; 2 H Scott (Bed C) 12; 3 Holdsworth 18
TEAM: 1 Bed C 704; 2 Chiltern 634; 3 Northampton 455
Div 2: T Styles (Radley) 11
TEAM: 1 Oxf C 165
U13:
1 J Smith (Mil K) 10:13; 2 O McDonald (Dac) 10:27; 3 T Murphy (Dac) 10;37; 4 T Reynolds (Chilt) 10:47; 5 L Oliver (Dac) 11:00; 6 F Bent (Bed C) 11:03
TEAM
Div 1: 1 Dacorum 177; 2 Chiltern 146Mil K 92; 3 St Albans 127
Div 2: 1 Bracknell 20
Final standings
Div 1: 1 Smith 4; 2McDonald 10; 3 Oliver 19
TEAM: 1 Dacorum 702 2 Chiltern 692; 3 Wycombe P 566
Div 2: B Lucas (Brack) 4
TEAM: 1 Bracknell 149
U11 boys:
1 L Dolan (VoA) 6:40; 2 T Living (Chilt) 6:47; 3 S Cousins (Radley) 6:53
TEAM: 1 St Albans 122; 2 VoA 119; 3 Chiltern 118
Final standings: 1 R Gray (Banb) 5
TEAM: 1 St Albans 551; 2 Chiltern 508; 3 VoA 452
Men Overall
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2390; 2 Bed C 2193; 3 Mil K 1896
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 605
Men Final standings
Div 1: 1 Chiltern 12,001; 2 Bed C 11,680; 3 Mil K 11,228
Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2993
Women: 1 E Mears (MK Dist) 21:22; 2 I King (Mil K) 21:25; 3 H Wardley (Chilt) 21:28; 4 M Bellmead (Bed C) 21:38; 5 H Preedy (QPH) 22:01; 6 E Strathdee (Head RR) 22:08; 7 N Nkoane (Chilt, W45) 22:18; 8 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 22:20; 9 J Dear (L Buzz) 22:22; 10 C Hallissey (Dac, W35) 22:25
W45: 2 C Shelley (Tring) 23:03
W50: 1 S Usher (Wyc P) 24:28
W55: 1 M Ward (Tring) 26:07
W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 24:58
Div 1
Senior TEAM: 1 Dacorum 708; 2 Chiltern 668; 3 Head RR 650
W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 475; 2 Wycombe P 418; 3 St Albans 387
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 284; 2 Silson 256; 3 Thame 229
W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 235; 2 Silson 197; 3 Thame 179
Final standings
Div 1 Senior (best 4 of 5): 1 H Wardley (Chilt) 19; 2 L Glasson (Head RR) 44; 3 C Bentley (Wat) 44
W35: 1 J Roberts (Wyc P) 34; 2 Hallissey 53; 3 B Fawcett (Dac) 96. W45: 1 T Reason (Gade) 118; 2 Usher 127; 3 R Morrias (Head RR) 187. W55: C Holloway (Chilt) 153. W65: Hembury 147
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 3652; 2 Dacorum 3614; 3 Mil K 3444
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1055; 2 Wellingboro 888; 3 Thame 817
W35 Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 12391; 2 Wyc P 2076; 3 Chiltern 2005
Div 2: F Mollossi-Murphy (W’boro) 18. W35: S Green (Thame) 29. W45: R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 8. W55: C Feeley (S&NH) 99. W65: J Lawson (Hazle) 137
TEAM: 1 Bucks & St 822; 2 Silson 674; 3 Thame 533
U20/U17:
1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 18:05; 2 M Freeland (Mil K, U17) 18:18; 3 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17) 18:24; 4 G Milnes (Dac, U17) 18;28; 5 I Frost (Dac, U17) 18;38; 6 M Pearce (Mil K, U17) 18;44
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 102; 2 Mil K 96; 3 Chiltern 92
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 36
Final standings
Div 1
U20: S McGrath (St Alb) 25
U17: 1 S Jacobs (At Alb) 8; 2 Freeland 12; 3 Danobrega 15
D1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 428; 2 Mil K 410; 3 St Albans 377
Div 2
U20: M Dave (Brack) 13
U17: A Manson (S&NH) 5
TEAM: 1 Bracknell 128
U15:
1 K Webb (Mil K) 14:01; 2 L Wilkinson (Chilt) 14:10; 3 L Farr (Bed C) 14:14; 4 M Fieldsend (Brack) 14:19; 5 L Webb (Mil K) 14:31; 6 M Sichova (Brack) 14:51
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 170; 2 Chiltern 167; 3 Dacorum 115
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 32
Final standings
Div 1: 1 E Ford (Chilt) 4; 2 Farr 10; 3 S Chapman (Mil K) 14
TEAM: 1 Mil K 843; 2 Chiltern 837; 3 Dacorum 504
Div 2: E Davies (Brack) 11
TEAM: 1 Bracknell 119
U13:
1 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:57; 2 I Bennetts (North) 11:17; 3 M Davis (Chilt) 11:47; 4 E McGinley (Wat) 11;58; 5 T Bosley (Mil K) 12:12; 6 M Lockwood (Chilt) 12:22
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 114; 2 Mil K 87; 3 Bed C 75
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 43
Final standings
Div 1: 1 Gorman 4; 2 Bennetts 8; 3 McGinley 18
TEAM: 1 Chiltern 573; 2 Mil K 540; 3 St Albans 536
Div 2: H Spitzer (S&NH) 10
TEAM: 1 S&NH 162
U11 girls:
1 Z Tate (Wyc P) 7:29; 2 T Kentish (Oxf C) 7:30; 3 H Devlin (Mil K) 7:42
TEAM: 1 Milton K 115; 2 St Albans 102; 3 Oxf C 97
Final standings
Girls: H Lucas (Brack) 5
TEAM: 1 Milton K 413; 2 Chiltern 343; 3 Oxford C 310
Overall Women
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1036; 2 Dacorum 925; 3 Mil K 900
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 234; 2 Silson 187; 3 On Run Aylesbury 155
Overall (M&W combined)
Div 1: 1 Chiltern 3426; 2 Bed C 2882; 3 Milton K 2796
Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 839; 2 Silson 676; 3 On Run Aylesbury 585
Final standings
Overall Women
Div 1: 1 Chiltern 5413; 2 Mil K 5237; 3 St Albans 4639
Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1293; 2 W’boro 1041; 3 Silson 1025
Overall Combined (M&W)
Div 1: 1 Chiltern 17,414; 2 Mil K 16,465; 3 Bed C 15,304
Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 4286; 2 Silson 3529; 3 QPH 3142
DENNIS ORME TROPHY
1 Dacorum: plus 53.7 per cent; 2 Vale of Aylesbury: plus 35.9 per cent; 3 Watford H plus 35.0 per cent
ESSEX LEAGUE, Hainault Forest, February 11
After just a couple of parkrun outings this year and after missing all of 2022, Adam Hickey, the 2020 Southern Champion and Inter-Counties silver medallist, returned to action with a solid victory.
The Southend 34-year-old has often successfully bounced back from injury and has won the English National in 2018 as well as a second in 2016 and has numerous European representative outings.
The women’s race was taken by Southend’s 40-year-old Rachel Wiseman, who has had a series of Essex wins over the past few years.
Men: 1 A Hickey (S’end) 29:05; 2 T Wallis (Gst) 29:18; 3 O Randall (S’end) 29:42; 4 B Davis (Hav’g) 29:52; 5 J Stewart (Hav’g) 30:02; 6 J Connor (Hav’g) 30:16; 7 D Fewell (Chelm) 30:19; 8 K Swann (Brain) 30:21; 9 S Atkins (Hav’g) 30:23; 10 T Newell (Thurr) 30:26
TEAM:
Div 1: 1 Havering 53; 2 Southend 60; 3 Orion 208; 4 Thurrock 213; 5 Ilford 379; 6 Billericay 437
Div 2: 1 Grange F & Dunmow 393; 2 Loughton 593; 3 Pitsea 684
M40 TEAM: 1 Havering 129; 2 Suthend 152; 3 Orion 185
Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Davis 6; 2 Stewart 11; 3 Randall 18
M40: 1 Fewell 22. M45: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 54. M50: T Draper (Thurr) 149. M55: C Dyce (Walden Tri) 127. M60: S Le Mare (S’end) 275. M65: T Brookington (S’field) 508. M70: B Butcher (M Ex) 629. M75: P Binns (S’end) 505
U20: 1 M Stapleton (S’end) 35; 2 G Dhillon (Thurr) 55; 3 L Chester (Hav’g) 100
TEAM:
Div 1: 1 Southend 4; 2 Havering 4; 3 Chelmsford 10
Div 2: 1 Grange F 3; 2 Springfield 6; 3 Benfleet 8
M40 TEAM: 1 Orion 3; 2 Southend 6; 3 Havering 7
U17:
1 T Wood (Chelm) 20:57; 2 O Graham-Periera (Brain) 21:02; 3 S Riley (Bas) 21:42; 4 J Pugsley (S’end) 21:53; 5 A Durham (Chelm) 22:09; 6 O Prince (Brain) 22:23
TEAM (4 to score): 1 Southend 34; 2 Havering 63; 3 Chelmsford 15 (only 3 runners)
Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 S Plummer (C&T) 3; 2 Graham-Pereira 8; 3 Wood 12
TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 3; 2 Southend 5; 3 Havering 7
U15
1 F McLaren (Hav’g) 14:50; 2 F Rowe (Hav’g) 15:02; 3 H Wright (S’end) 15:20; 4 L Sleath (Bas) 15:26; 5 Asanya (S’end) 15:32; 6 T Jones (S’end) 15:35
TEAM: 1 Havering 22; 2 Southend 24; 3 Basildon 60
Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Rowe 4; 2 McLaren 7; 3 H Crates (C&T) 13
TEAM: 1 Havering 4; 2 Southend 5; 3 Chelmsford 8
U13
1 G Watkins (Harl) 10:36; 2 H Potten (S’end) 10:43; 3 A Hart (C&T) 11:13; 4 A Delea (B’wood) 11:19; 5 L Battrum (Hav’g) 11:21; 6 J Gilbey (Bas) 11:22
TEAM: 1 Havering 39; 2 Southend 51; 3 Harlow 70
Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Watkins 3; 2 Potten 6; 3 Battrum 10
TEAM: 1 Havering 5; 2 Southend 7; 3 Colchester & T 9
Women
1 R Wiseman (Bas) 22:53; 2 J Elvin (Thurr) 24:07; 3 L Callan (Col H) 24:27; 4 L Hallam (Hav’g) 24:46; 5 R Broome (Chelm) 24:54; 6 G Bailey (Hav’g) 25:10
TEAM:
Div 1: 1 Havering 31; 2 Colchester 58; 3 Orion 120; 4 Thurrock 132; 5 Southend 136; 6 Ilford 151
Div 2: 1 Loughton 115; 2 Springfield 124; 3 Grange F & D 120
W35 TEAM: 1 Loughton 62; 2 Grange F 63; 3 Col H 66
Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 C Bishop (Bas) 9; 2 Callan 15; 3 Broome 17
W40: 1 Wiseman 3. W45: Z Oldfield (Lought) 37. W50: W King (Chelm) 42. W55: M Deassy (Col H) 54. W60: C Deacon (Bill’cay) 185. W65: G Bullen (Thurr) 365. W70: T Flannigan (E Ex Tri) 348
TEAM:
Div 1: 1 Col H 4; 2 Havering 4; 3 Southend 9
Div 2: 1 Grange F 4; 2 Loughton 6; 3 Chelmsford 7
W35 TEAM: 1eq Col H/Loughton 5; 3 Grange F 6
U20/U17:
1 M Barker (Hav’g) 17:04; 2 H Watson (Chelm) 17:06; 3 C Sergeant (C&T) 17:22; 4 I Carlin (S’end) 17:36; 5 C Evans (Hav’g) 18:04; 6 M Drane (Chelm) 18:22
TEAM: 1 Havering 21; 2 Chelmsford 8 (only 2 runners); 3 Southend 18 (only 2 runners)
Final standings (best 4 scores):
U20: 1 M Barker 4
U17: 1 Watson 6; 2 Sergeant 11; 3 Carlin 13
TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 4; 2 Havering 4; 3 Southend 10
U15
1 E Warn (B’wood) 17:51; 2 Z Morley (Bas) 17:55; 3 J Walker (S’end) 17:55; 4 H Matthews (Chelm) 17:59; 5 L Taylor (S’end) 18:04; 6 R Warner (Hav’g) 18:06
TEAM: 1 Southend 26; 2 Harlow 74; 3 Basildon 24 (only 3 runners)
Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 O Forrest (B’wood) 3; 2 Stollery 5; 3 Warn 14
TEAM: 1 Harlow 6; 2 Southend 6; 3 Basildon 7
U13
1 S Smith (Hav’g) 11:43; 2 F Phillips (Chelm) 12:31; 3 J Asmal (Hav’g) 12:47; 4 P Horton (Bas) 12:50; 5 A Burrows (S’end) 12;58; 6 L Longley (Bas) 13:02
TEAM: 1 Havering 27; 2 Basildon 34; 3 Chelmsford 34
Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Smith 3; 2 H Harrison (Chelm) 7; 3 Phillips 12
TEAM: 1 Havering 4; 2 Chelmsford 5; 3 Basildon 7
HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Popham Airfield, February 11
Ricky Harvie gave Aldershot a senior men’s individual win but Winchester took the team on the day and now lead overall with just a March fixture to go, Martin Duff reports.
It was a lower key event as the season builds to a close with the English National cross-country championships at the end of the month.
Winchester’s Will Atkins was back in winning ways in the under-17 men’s race as Jon Pepin notched up his third consecutive under-15 league victory for Southampton.
Kate Estlea scored a repeat victory in the women’s race and did so from Winchester’s India Lee. They were fifth and seventh in the South of England championship last month as Poppaea Bramwell-Reekes took third, but Estlea has now guaranteed the overall individual award.
Jersey’s Isla Hall, who was fifth in the South of England championship, won her second under-15 girls race while Kitty Scott, a close second in the Southern led Aldershot to another team win in the under-13 age group.
Men: 1 R Harvie (AFD) 31:49; 2 R James (Soton) 32:02; 3 R Wood (BMH) 32:42; 4 A Faulty (Win) 32:44; 5 W Boutwood (Win) 32:46; 6 H Smith (Salis) 32:51
M40: 1 L Jolly (Read) 33:35
M50: 1 L Nortcliff (Read RR) 37:07
M60: 1 M White (Stubb) 41:06
U20: 1 C Coveney (BMH) 33:59
Div 1 TEAM: 1 Winchester 45; 2 Soton 68; 3 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 83; 4 AFD 113; 5 Soton U 213; 6 Salisbury 261
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Andover 327; 2 Hart 367; 3 Portsmouth 382
Div 3 TEAM: 1 Havant 126
M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 19; 2 Winchester 28; 3 Andover 46; 4 Read RR 53; 5 Portsmouth 66; 6 Hart 76
Standings after 4 matches
Div 1 TEAM (best 4 of 5): 1 Winchester 5; 2 BMH 6; 3 Soton 8; 4 AFD 9; 5 Reading 12; 6 Soton U 17
Div 2 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 5 (1018); 2 Hart 5 (1144); 3 Andover 6
Div 3 TEAM: 1 Havant 3
M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 3; 2 Winchester 5; 3 Andover 11
U17: 1 W Atkins (Win) 17:31; 2 J Pearce (AFD) 17:32; 3 A Bishop (AFD) 17:51; 4 E Chambers (Win) 18:01; 5 N Thomas (BMH) 18:17; 6 J O’Brien (Havant) 18:21
TEAM: 1 AFD 15; 2 BMH 24; 3 Havant 41
Standings after 4 matches
TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 AFD 3; 2 Winchester 6; 3 BMH 10
U15: 1 J Pepin (Soton) 13;20; 2 R Herd (AFD) 13;29; 3 T Jacobs (Win) 13:38; 4 C Wilson (Win) 13:41; 5 C Coles (Salis) 13:47; 6 N Olley (Soton) 13:59
TEAM: 1 Winchester 15; 2 Soton 27; 3 AFD 30
Standings after 4 matches
TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 Winchester 4; 2 Soton 5; 3 Reading 9
U13:
1 D Orbell (AFD) 10;36; 2 B Rivero-Stevenet (AFD) 10:43; 3 S Weeks (Read) 10;50; 4 O Knipe (Ports) 10:54; 5 C Grocott (B’mth) 10:57; 6 L Furby (Win) 11:02
TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 22; 2 Winchester 28; 3 Reading 47
Standings after 4 matches
TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 Portsmouth 3; 2 Winchester 6; 3 Reading 10
Women: 1 K Estlea (AFD) 21:52; 2 I lee (Win) 22:03; 3 P Bramwell-Reekes (B’mth) 22:24; 4 S Winstone (Soton) 22:30; 5 L Neate (Win, U20) 22:37; 6 C Connor (Soton U) 22:46
W40: 1 V Gill (Win) 23:25
W50: 1 J Gandee (Win) 25:16
W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 27:26
TEAM: 1 Winchester 17; 2 Aldershot 23; 3 BMH 33; 4 Soton U 34; 5 Portsmoth 50; 6 Soton 65
W35 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 10; 2 Winchester 13; 3 Reading 55
U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 15; 2 Winchester 18; 3 Portsmouth 21
Standings after 4 matches
Senior (best 3 of 4) TEAM: 1 AFD 4; 2eq Reading/Winchster8; 4 BMH 9; 5 Soton U 10; 6 Portsmouth 16
W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 3; 2 Portsmouth 6; 3 Reading 8
U17:
1 E Wells (Poole) 20:05; 2 L Barlow (AFD) 20:08; 3 I Gray (Salis) 21;27
TEAM: 1 BMH 22
U15:
1 I Hall (Jers) 14:32; 2 S Wood (Salis) 14:50; 3 I Edwards (BMH) 14:51; 4 P Worthy (Havant) 14:52; 5 E Smart (Ports) 15:08; 6 E James (Read) 15:37
TEAM: 1 AFD 29; 2 Portsmouth 23; 3 Salisbury 44
Standings after 4 matches
TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 4; 2eq AFD/Winchester 7
U13: 1 K Scott (AFD) 10:58; 2 C Oakley (Ports) 11:29; 3 K McBride (AFD) 11:36; 4 J Smykala (AFD) 11:49; 5 A Klidjian (Ports) 11:54; 6 A Thomas (Ports) 12:00
TEAM: 1 AFD 8; 2 Portsmouth 13; 3 BMH 34
Standings after 4 matches
TEAM: 1 AFD 3; 2 Portsmouth 6; 3eq BMH/ N Forest J 10
KENT LEAGUE, Norman Park, February 11
British masters champion Andrea Clement, who came close to winning the South of England title a week earlier a few miles away in Beckenham, this time dominated the race to win by over a minute from Chloe Sharp.
Junior Morgan Squibb, an English National under-13 runner-up six years ago, finished third to give Blackheath a very easy team win on the day and they also won the overall league and the six to score team event.
Clement also won the individual league title having won three league races and came second in the other.
Sean Molloy, who set a UK under-17 800m record of 1:48.24 over a decade ago, which only Max Burgin has since surpassed, had one of his best ever cross-country runs as he easily led Tonbridge to victory on the day and the overall season. They also won the 12-man title.
Ben Tyler finished second for runners-up Medway and Maidstone and won the overall individual league title.
Men (7.8km):
1 Sean Molloy Tonbridge AC 25:02
2 Ben Tyler Medway and Maidstone 25:29
3 Oliver Weston Invicta East Kent AC 25:31
4 Joshua Teece (M35) Central Park Athletics 25:32
5 Thomas Brooke Cambridge Harriers 25:58
6 Chris Loudon (M35) Cambridge Harriers 26:14
7 Jordan Howes Medway and Maidstone AC 26:26
8 Jamie Bryant Tonbridge AC 26:27
9 Isaac Arnott (U20M) Tonbridge AC 26:30
10 Tom Collins (M35) Medway and Maidstone AC 26:32
Individual Standings: 1 Tyler 31; 2 Loudon 38; 3 Collins 47
TEAM: 1 Tonbridge AC 33; 2 Medway & Maidstone 36; 3 Blackheath & Bromley H 60
STANDINGS: 1 Tonbridge 76 (92); 2 Medway & Maidstone 72 (158); 3 Blackheath & Bromley 66 (288)
Women:
1 Andrea Clement (W35) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 28:05
2 Chloe Sharp Blackheath and Bromley H AC 29:14
3 Morgan Squibb (U20W) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 30:16
4 Harriet Woolley Tonbridge AC 30:52
5 Jessica Keene Blackheath and Bromley H AC 30:57
6 Maria Heslop (W55) Tonbridge AC 31:17
7 Amy Seager South Kent Harriers 31:40
8 Georgia Huddleston Cambridge Harriers 31:43
9 Ashley Pearson (W45) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 31:45
10 Emily Hale Medway and Maidstone AC 32:10
Individual Standings: 1 Clement 5; 2 Sharp 11; 3 Woolley 20
TEAM: 1 Blackheath & B 6; 2 Tonbridge 25; 3 Beckenham 50
STANDINGS: 1 Blackheath 60 (51); 2 Tonbridge AC 58 (79); 3 Cambridge H 54 (169)
START FITNESS METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Trent Park, February 11
Jacob Allen, who was fifth in the Armagh International 5km in 13:47 on the Thursday, had a comfortable victory on the Trent Park course, Alastair Aitken reports.
Afterwards Allen spoke about the pleasure he got out of running for his club Highgate and with his job as a PE Teacher at Central Foundation school, improving the boys at sport, particularly athletics.
In the race at Trent Park it was a group, which included Allen, Brett Rushman, Seyfu Jmaal, Oscar Bell, John Eves and Tom Butler breaking away but soon Allen went ahead and, Brett Rasmusen fell heavily on a sticky patch that put him right out of the running for a place. Oscar Bell, who won at Welwyn then became a good second in the final lap but, by then Jacob Allen was even further ahead.
The first M45 was Jim Cooper, the Harrow stalwart in 61st and first M75 was Richard Bloom.
Highgate Harriers men had enough points to go on to be the winners overall of the men’s League for the 10th successive year but, the Howard Williams Senior Trophy, that adds the men and the women for total points went to London Heathside because Highgate were back in sixth place for the women.
There was a good Highgate individual winner in Hannah Viner in the women’s race. On the day it was TVH who had six in the first nine places but as Viner dominated the second half of the race in second place, was Yvie Lock. A hockey player for Reading, who had only done three weeks running training so, she surprised herself.
Lauren Russell was again a good winner from Abigail Reid in the under-17’s
There were some impressive runners who won more than just one Met league in the season.
In the under-13s for the fourth time James Branch went clear from the start and he only started running this season and plays on the right wing for Cheshunt Football club while Jonjo Marsh won all her Met League races and declared after the last one at Trent Park: “It was tough but good to finish on a good note.”
Middlesex Under-17 champion Michael Cattini looked good winning his event.
Woodford Green & Essex Ladies won the Howard Williams Junior Cup.
Men: 1 J Allen (High) 23:53; 2 O Bell (Herts P) 24:25; 3 S Jamaal (Lon H) 24:32; 4 J Eves (Herts P, M40) 24:46; 5 T Butler (SB) 24:53; 6 L Minale (VP&TH) 24:56; 7 B Rushman (Herts P) 25:01; 8 R Wilson (High) 25:12; 9 M Cameron (TVH) 25:15; 10 R Behelbi (High) 25:22; 11 C Hayward (High) 25:2; 12 R Poolman (High) 25:30
M45: 1 J Cooper (Harr) 28:22
M50: 1 S Hobbs (VP&TH) 29:02
M55: 1 J Badger (Lon H) 30:32
M60: 1 A Davidson (High) 30:41
M65: 1 J Haynes (Herts P) 31:40
M70: 1 S Plested (ESM) 39:21
M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 40:17
U20: 1 C Hudson (Harrow) 26:10
TEAM
D1: 1 Highgate 1339; 2 London H 1261; 3 VP&TH 1227; 4 Harrow 839; 5 WG&EL 782; 6 TVH 778
D2: 1 Shaftesbury 983; 2 Trent P 921; 3 Herts P 866
D3: 1 Trent P B 543
M40
D1: 1 Lon H 401; 2 Trent P 386; 3 VP&TH 370; 4 Harrow 313; 5 Lon H 286; 6 Serpentine 284
D2: 1 Eton M 235; 2 Ealing E 214; 3 Herts P 205
D3: 1 Met P 112
Final standings:
Senior: 1 Jamaal; 2 Behelbi; 3 Wilson
M40: P Wooldridge (Serp).
TEAM
D1: 1 Highgate 6996; 2 VP&TH 6533; 3 Lon H 5907; 4 Harrow 4773; 5 TVH 4582; 6 WG&EL 3838
D2: 1 Trent P 5420; 2 Shaftesbury 4941; 3 L Front 4611
D3: 1 L Front B 2828
M40
D1: 1 Trent P 1787; 2 Lon H 1766; 3 VP&TH 1617
D2: 1 Ealing E 1082
D3: 1 Met P 497
U17/U15:
1 M Catini (Harr) 13:28; 2 J Geller (WG&EL) 13:48; 3 N Wright (WG&EL) 13:53; 4 F Char-Kent (High) 13:59; 5 R Gayer (SB) 14:01; 6 C Sydenham (Barn) 14:05
U15: 1 L Norden (WG&EL) 14:10; 2 L Dunham (Herts P) 14:19; 3 A {Phillips (SB) 14:23
TEAM: 1 WG&EL 215; 2 Shaftesbury 198; 3 Herts P 165
Final standings:
U17: 1 Catini. U15: 1 Norden
TEAM: 1 Shaftsbury 1173; 2 WG&EL 1149; 3 Herts P 1016
U13:
1 J Branch (Herts P) 10:28; 2 D Lewis (Hill) 10:32; 3 A Lessard (VP&TH) 10:36
TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 144; 2 WG&EL 127; 3 Hillingdon 113
Final standings: 1 Branch
TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 704; 2 WG&EL 690; 3 Hillingdon 638
U11:
1 T Bainbridge (Gst) 7:22; 2 D Pascal (SB) 7:28; 3 J Aldham (SB) 7:30
TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 192; 2 VP&TH 161; 3 Shaftesbury 143
Final standings:
TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 835; 2 VP&TH 701; 3 WG&EL 514
Women: 1 H Viner (High) 29:02; 2 Y Lock (TVH) 29:17; 3 V Hopkins (TVH) 29:34; 4 K Olding (TVH) 29:50; 5 N Sheel (Serp) 30:23; 6 S Ainley (TVH) 30:38; 7 S Short (TVH) 30:38; 8 L Da Silva (TVH) 30:48; 9 C Baker (TVH) 30:53; 10 R Piggott (Lon H) 31:03
W40: 1 K Clark (VP&TH) 32:29
W45: 1 S Judd (Herts P) 33:10
W50: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH) 32:56
W55: 1 S Russell (High) 33:40
W60: 1 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 35:21
W65: 1 C Kennedy (Eton M) 36:13
TEAM
D1: 1 TVH 384; 2 VP&TH) 307; 3 Lon H 285; 4 Highgate 247; 5 Serpentine 187; 6 VP&TH 180
D2: 1 Eton M 185; 2 Harrow 177; 3 Barnet 164
D3: 1 TVH B 155
W35 TEAM
D1: 1 VP&TH 151 ; 2 Trent P 135; 3 Barnet 112
D2: 1 Eton M 48
D3: 1 Harrow 24
Final standings:
Women: 1 Ainley; 2 Piggott; 3 Sheel
W40: Clark
TEAM
D1: 1 Lon H 1622; 2 VP&TH 1528; 3 TVH 1449; 4 Serpentine 1025; 5 Highgate 929; 6 VP&TH B 914
D2: 1 Harrow 1046; 2 Barnet 849; 3 Herts P 701
D3: 1 Mornington 619
W35
D1: 1 VP&TH 686; 2 Highgate 496; 3 Barnet 479
D2: 1 Eton M 223
D3: 1 Harrow 96
U17/U15:
1 L Russell (High) 14:48; 2 A Reid (WG&EL) 14:59; 3 K Shaw (Herts P, U15) 15:24; 4 L MacDonald (VP&TH, U15) 15:45; 5 E Caton (WG&EL) 15:52; 6 A Kirk (Lon H) 15:53
U15: 4 K Corkin (Lon H) 16:10
TEAM: 1 WG&EL) 164; 2 Lon H 153; 3 Herts P 149
Final standings:
U17: 1 Russell
U15: 1 Shaw
TEAM: 1 Lon H 821; 2 WG&EL 805; 3 Herts P 702
U13:
1 J March (Barn) 11:12; 2 E Archer (SMR) 11:21; 3 J Hall (WG&EL) 11:25
TEAM: 1 ESM 105; 2 Lon H 98; 3 Trent P 97
Final standings: 1 March
TEAM: 1 Trent P 548; 2 Lon H 531; 3 WG&EL 518
U11:
1 V Muraidhar (ESM) 7:40; 2 E Prince (WG&EL) 7:43; 3 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 8:02
TEAM: 1 WG&EL 76; 2 Shaftesbury 59; 3 Barnet 48
Final standings:
TEAM: 1 WG&EL 454; 2 Shaftesbury 425; 3 ESM 358
Howard Williams Trophy
Seniors: 1 Lon H 44 (3 wins); 2 VP&TH 44 (0 wins); 3 Highgate 42
Juniors: 1 WG&EL 101; 2 Shaftesbury 95; 3 Lon H 85
MANCHESTER LEAGUE, Sherdley Park, St Helens, February 11
Sophie Tarver and John Gilbert made light work of the undulating course at Sherdley Park, Stephen Green reports.
England International Tarver was quickly into pole position with only mountain international Ruth Jones for company on the first long lap, enjoying a 100m lead by half-way.
The Wirral runner was able to extend her advantage over Jones to 42 seconds by the tape. Abigail Howarth moved steadily through the field into third, 20 seconds adrift. Lucy Armitage, of Sale, in sixth, scored her third win of the U20 section.
M40 Gilbert powered away in the early stages and held a 40m lead by the end of the first of three challenging laps.
The Chorlton athlete continued to work hard on the forgiving downhills and boggy flat sections to enjoy a 20sec margin of victory over Nicholas Barry, with fellow Chorlton runner Peter Taylor-Bray easing into third, just four seconds down. Stockport’s Henry Pickard, in 16th, was the first under-20 home.
Sale Harriers continued their imperious form in taking both men’s and women’s team wins.
Trafford’s Freya Griffiths scored a runaway U17 win, almost a minute to the good from Nia Griffiths, with Emma Johnson third. Fellow Trafford athlete Charlie Stanway was a similar distance ahead of Jack Heap, with Joseph Deighton third.
In the under-15 races Esme Heavey of Warrington eased around 80m clear of Bailey Hughes, who was followed home by fellow Liverpool Harrier Valerie Teare. Jack Marwood of Warrington edged narrowly away from Pio Aron, who together with third placed Finlay Hutchinson led a Trafford quartet home.
Oonagh McManus of Sale came home around 100m clear of Isla Pastor, who shared the same time as Caitlin Wetters in the under-13 girls section, while Adrian White of Trafford pulled six seconds clear of William Delamere and Jack Ireland in the boys’ race.
Men: 1 J Gilbert Chorlt M40; 2 N Barry Sale 32:21; 3 P Taylor-Bray Chorl 32:25; 4 L Foley Horw 32:34; 5 J Mercer Horw 32:47; 6 W Onek Sale 32:58; 7 J Hudak E Ches 33:06; 8 N Faulkner Sale 33:26; 9 S Curley Chorl M40 33:36; 10 A Bradford Sale 33:43
TEAM: 1 Sale H 76; 2 Chorlt 77; 3 Horw 148
U17:
1 C Stanway Traff 22:31; 2 J Heap Wirr 23:17; 3 J Deighton Traff 23:25
U15:
1 J Marwood Warr 14:06; 2 P Aron Traff 14:09; 3 J Hutchinson Traff 14:23
U13:
1 A White Traff 11:06; 2 W Delamere S’port W 11:13; 3 J Ireland Macc 12:00
Women:
1 S Tarver Wirr 27:02; 2 R Jones Salf 27:42; 3 A Howarth Vale R 29:02; 4 H Brown Sale 29:21; 5 B Cordingley Sale 29:29; 6 L Armitage U20 Sale 29:33; 7 L Lombard W40 Salford 29:37; 8 N Kingston Altrincham 29:53; 9 K Fitzpatrick W35 Chorlton 29:57; 10 C Elliott W35 Salford Met 30:15
TEAM: 1 Sale H 29; 2 Chorlton 87; 3 Vale R 126
U17:
1 F Griffiths Trafford 26:01; 2 N Griffin Start2 26:57; 3 E Johnson Macc 27:33
U15:
1 E Heavey Warr 15:58; 2 B Hughes Liv H 16:15; 3 V Teare Liv 16:26
U13:
1 O McManus Sale 12:27; 2 I Pastor Warriors 12:50; 3 C Wetters Sale 12:50
MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Div 1, Burton Dassett, Southam, Warwickshire, February 11
Although the students of Birmingham University narrowly came out on top in this match, which was held alongside the Birmingham Men’s League Division 2 match, it was Amelia Samuels who dominated, for Wolverhampton & Bilston.
The Midland championships third placer moved up from second in the previous fixture to win by around 250 metres from Bryony Gunn who led an improved Birchfield performance.
Women: 1 A Samuels (W&B) 26:06; 2 B Gunn (Bir) 27:00; 3 C Alexander (Birm U) 27:16; 4 A Rex (Birm U) 27:26; 5 S Duval (RSC, U20) 27:35; 6 B Rawlinson (W&B, U20) 27:40; 7 M McDonald (Leam) 27:42; 8 C Marshall (U20) 27:48; 9 D Sherwin (Stoke, W40) 27:54; 10 H Carruthers (Bir) 28:06
W40: 2 A Sarkies (R&N) 30:28
W45: 1 C Warrington (B&R) 31:38
W50: 1 M Vernon (Stoke) 30:30; 2 M Green (Knowle & D) 32:00
TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Birmingham U 39; 2 W&B 46; 3 Birchfield 66; 4 Loughborough U 76; 5 Nuneaton 114; 6 Stoke 114
W35 TEAM: 1 Stoke 8; 2 B&R 41; 3 R&N 42; 4 Kenilworth 59; 4 Knowle & D 63; 5 Bourneville 68; 6 Spa 75
Final standings (best 3 of 4):
Senior (Overall): 1 Sykes 23; 2 Edwards 24
W35: 1 Edwards 3
TEAM: 1 Birm U 117; 2 Loughborough 284; 3 Birchfield 298; 4 Wolves 399; 5 Leamington 3504; 6 Stratford 601
W35: TEAM: 1 Stoke 99; 2 Knowle & D 219; 3 Spa 241; 4 Leamington 245; 5 R&N 272; 6 Bourneville 288
DIVISION 2, Coombe Abbey, Warwickshire, February 11
Alice Flint led Coventry Godiva to a team win on the day that assured their promotion along with second placed Cheltenham.
Women: 1 A Flint (Cov G) 20:10; 2 N Frith (Chelt) 20:23; 3 C Martin (Telf, W45) 20:48; 4 A Starling (Cov G) 21:03; 5 H Knight (CLC, W40) 21:38; 6 K Alhadeff (Chelt) 21:48
W45: 1 A Deavy (N’brook) 21:53
W50: 1 J Dickens (Trenth) 22:15
TEAM: 1 Coventry G 31; 2 Cheltenham 38; 3 CLC 54; 4 Worcester 84; 5 B Pear 148; 6 Northbrook 167
W35 TEAM: 1 CLC 11; 2 Cheltenham 31; 3 Northbrook 51
Final standings (Best 3 of 4):
Senior: 1 Flint 4; 2 Martin 9
W35: 1 Martin 4; 2 Knight 5
TEAM: 1 Cheltenham 166; 2 Cov G 198; 3 CLC 272; 4 Worcester 321
W35 TEAM: 1 CLC 57; 2 Cheltenham 137; 3 B Pear 347
START FITNESS NORTH EASTERN HARRIER LEAGUE, Peterlee, February 11
Slow pack runners took the first four men’s places with Ellis Hetherington leading home Joe Wales and Alex Aldridge.
Seventh and eighth across the line were fast pack runners and it was guesting Jarlath Mckenna (31:39) and under-20 Chris Perkins (31:48) who ran the quickest times.
Morpeth won the team event as 428 men finished.
There were 312 women finished but only one effectively in the race for first as Lucy Crookes was curiously in the slow pack and was four and a half minutes ahead of the second athlete W40 Jane Hodgson, who set off five minutes behind her in the fast pack and her 25:00 was the quickest time from Catriona MacDonald’s 25:23 with Crookes the third best with 25:32.
The latter led Tyne Bridge to victory.
W55 competitor Charlie Pinkney was third across the line.
Men (H’cap): 1 E Hetherington 34:15; 2 J Wales 34:46; 3 A Aldridge 35:00; 4 D Jenkin 35:31; 5 M Shantry 36:12 (actual 33:42)
Fastest: J McKenna 31:39; 2 C Perkins (U20) 31:48; 3 K Walker 32:27
TEAM: 1 Morp 104; 2 Gates 114; 3 Tyne B 127
Women (H’cap): 1 L Crookes 25:32; 2 J Hodgson (W40) 30:00 (25:00); 3 C Pinkney (W55) 30:06; 4 E Scriven 30:09; 5 R Pullan 30:16
Fastest: 1 Hodgson 25:00; 2 C MacDonald 25:23; 3 Crookes 25:32
TEAM: 1 Tyne Bridge 37; 2 Jesmond Joggers 46 ; 3 Tynedale 54
TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Lloyd Park, February 11
Jack Millar, the Inter Varsity and South West champion this winter, won his second Surrey League race of the season for his second claim club Thames Hare & Hounds.
However the Midland fourth-placer, who was fifth in last year’s English National, was less dominant this time.
British Masters champion Ed Chuck often showed in front as former Surrey champion John Sanderson and Josh Trigwell were also still in contention as they headed out into the second lap.
Millar accelerated on the main climb with less than 3km to run. Chuck was the only one to initially stay in contact but after some calf twinges, had to ease off and he was caught by Sanderson and Trigwell.
At the finish, Millar’s gap was just six seconds as on the fast downhill finish Sanderson and Trigwell used their respective 3:43.64 and 3:44.85 1500m speed to finish strongly ahead of Chuck, who had the consolation of Dulwich’s highest ever men’s finish.
Finishing in seventh, Jonathan Cornish, backed up by seven in the top 20, gained an easy win on the day to take the overall title from Sanderson’s Guildford who had gone into the final fixture with a narrow lead.
Hercules’ Fred Slemeck who was sixth, ninth, ninth and ninth in the four league races, won the overall individual title with Sanderson (18th, 16th and fifth in his three previous races) only third.
With 10 teams starting next year, only one team was relegated with Croydon exiting with South London surviving as did Dulwich Runners who avoided relegation for the first time in their Division one career.
Reigate’s Euan Willis won the under-17 race and also took the overall title while Caspian Holmes again dominated the under-13 race.
Men: 1 J Millar (THH) 25:21; 2 J Sanderson (G&G) 25:27; 3 J Trigwell (Belg) 25:30; 4 E Chuck (Dulw R) 25:33; 5 J Hancock (Croy) 25:39; 6 J Van Deventer (G&G) 25:39; 7 J Cornish (HW) 25:52; 8 R Braden (Kent) 25:55; 9 F Slemeck (HW) 25:59; 10 H Hart (Belg) 26:00; 11 J Nicholls (Kent) 26:04; 12 G Laybourne (S Lon, M40) 26:14; 13 P Wicks (Bel) 26:16; 14 P Chambers (Croy) 26:17; 15 C Eastaugh (HW) 26:20
M45: 1 A Russell (Dulw R) 28:41
M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 28:22
M55: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 30:13
M60: 1 C Lydon (Kent) 33:45
TEAM (10 to score): 1 Hercules W 220; 2 Belgrave297; 3 Guildford & G 368; 4 Kent 393; 5 Thames H&H 478; 6 Dulwich R 508
B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 106; 2 Hercules W 252; Kent 264
Final standings:
Overall: 1 Slemeck 33; 2 Hancock 35; 3 Sanderson 41
M40: 1 Laybourne 5. M50: 1 Pitt 10. M60: 1 R Beardsworth (Kent) 5
U20: 1 D Aikman (Croy) 7
Div 1 TEAM: 1 HW 1083; 2 G&G 1207; 3 Belgrave 1351
Champions: Hercules W
Relegated: Croydon
U17/U15: 1 E Willis (Rei P) 13:24; 2 L Alimi (Herne H) 13:30; 3 R Bebbington (Herne H) 13:32; 4 M McKenna (Walt) 13:38; 5 H Bell (Herne H) 13:39; 6 S Rollaston (Rei P) 13:41
U15: 1 R Haigh (S&D) 13:46; 2 E Newell (S&D) 13:50; 3 E Manning (S&B) 13:51
TEAM (4 to score): 1 Herne H 180; 2 Sutton & D 165; 3 HW 148
Final standings:
U17: 1 Willis 5; 2 Adler 11; 3 Alimi 15
U15: 1 A Lennon (S&D) 3; 2 Newell 6; 3 Haigh 8
TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 1021; 2 Herne H 1011; 3 Reigate P 906
U13: 1 C Holmes (Herne H) 11:15; 2 J Bowyer (Wok) 11;27; 3 L Heath (Herne H) 11:29; 4 E Cunliffe (Herne H) 11:33; 5 F Jenkin (S Lon) 11:35; 6 T Clerkin (Herne H) 11:38
TEAM: 1 Herne H 138; 2 S London 83; 3 Hercules W 82
Final standings: 1 Holmes 3; 2eq Cunliffe/Jenkin 12
TEAM: 1 Herne H 657; 2 HW 5582; 3 S London 538
TRACKSMITH SURREY LADIES LEAGUE, Division 1, Lloyd Park, Croydon, February 11
Georgie Grgec won her fourth Surrey League in under a year as she dominated the field to lead home the rest by over a minute.
The relative dry conditions helped the 29-year-old New Zealander run two minutes faster than she had in the same fixture in March as she won the overall title (with the best three of four counting unlike the men) and also led Herne Hill to victory on the day and the overall team title.
It was close though as Herne Hill pipped South of England medallists Kent AC by a single point on the day and 14 over the four races. It was their first overall league win for 28 years.
At one stage, Herne Hill had a huge lead but gradually Kent’s athletes moved through and completed their scoring in 19th to Herne Hill’s 22nd but paid for the absence of their second claimer and overall league runner-up Amelia Petitt, who was a late withdrawal from their team which would have almost certainly snatched the overall title. Defending champions South of England runners-up Belgrave were a close third in one of the best quality women’s contests in memory.
Under-15 Lola Roake won the combined under-17 and under-15 race and won the overall title aided by the absence of two-time league winner this season Orla Carroll.
Lara Gowen won the under-13 race though the overall title went to the absent Isabella Harrison who won the other three races.
Women: 1 G Grgec (Herne H) 28:59; 2 S Monk (G&G) 30:10; 3 B Murray (THH) 30:13; 4 C Hammett (THH) 30:57; 5 S Holt (Strag, W40) 30:58 6 6 E Hawthorne (Strag) 31:04; 7 K Popadich (Belg) 31:04; 8 C Kandie (Kent) 31:20; 9 S Carter (THH) 31:29; 10 G Reynolds (Herne H, W40) 31:46: 11 M Hall (Belg) 31:47; 12 A Parker (Kent) 31:50; 13 G Leyland (Herne H) 31:53; 14 L Elms (Kent) 31:56; 15 K Rowland (Kent) 31:59
W45: 1 C Fhogartaigh (Kent) 32:17; 2 C Grima (HW) 33:24
W50: 1 S Biggs (Strag) 33:49
W55: 1 C Elms (Kent) 32:43
W60: 1 P Flynn (Strag) 37:15; 2 S Harrison (G&G) 37:21
TEAM (5 to score): 1 Herne H 67; 2 Kent 68; 3 Belgrave 83; 4 THH 101; 5 Ranelagh 163; 6 Herne H B 188
Final standings (best 3 of 4): 1 Grgec 3; 2 A Pettitt (Kent) 9; 3 S Monk (G&G) 9
W50: 1 C Elms (W55) 4; 2 Biggs 4; 3 V Filsell (THH) 15. W60: 1 Flynn 3; 2 Iannella 3; 3 S Harrison (G&G) 9
U20: 1 G Ceccherini 11
TEAM: 1 Herne H 291; 2 Kent 305; 3 Belgrave 356
Champions: Herne H
Relegated: Fulham, Dulwich, London City
U17/U15:
1 L Roake (Wok, U15) 15:33; 2 A Kemp (S Lon) 15:38; 3 A Bushell (G&G) 15:44; 4 N Haycock (Rei P, U15) 15:52; 5 L Kitto (Herne H) 15:54; 6 L Brown (E&E) 16:01
U15: 4 S Jack (Herne H) 16:06; 5 I Freeman (Wok) 16:09
U17 TEAM: 1 Epsom & E 23; 2 Hercules W 45; 3 G&G 51
U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 28; 2 E&E 51; 3 S London 57
Final standings:
U17: 1 Kemp 4; 2 Brown 6; 3 Bushell 8
TEAM: 1 E&E 95; 2 HW 193; 3 S London 332
U15: 1 Roake 5; 2 O Carroll (HHH) 5; 3 Jack 12
TEAM: 1 Herne H 80; 2 Woking 248; 3 S London 249
U13:
1 L Gowan (S&D) 12:28; 2 I Kaur (S&D) 12:33; 3 A Tharmakulasingam (S&D) 12:37; 4 D Larkin (Belg) 12:53; 5 D Booth (S Lon) 13:09; 6 R Tombleson (Rei P) 13:14
TEAM: 1 S London 32; 2 Sutton & D 54; 3 E&E 69
Final standings: 1 Harrison 3; 2 Gowan 7; 3 Kaur 9
TEAM: 1 S London 168; 2 S&D 225; 3 Reigate P 262
TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE, Divisions 2, 3 & 4, Morden Park, February 11
The lower divisions of both men’s and ladies leagues were again held together with the men’s division two and a combined division three and four race, Martin Duff reports.
Clapham Chasers continued their domination of division two and placed six in the first seven and had all 10 scorers home by 26th place. They duly notched up their fourth team win of the campaign, but they were upstaged for individual honours as Alex Kilby, the Southern junior 3000m steeplechase champion, had a 40-metre victory over Clapham’s Nick Bowker, winner of the November fixture.
Ranelagh Harriers sought to bounce back from their demotion from the top flight last season and, although being comfortably headed by Epsom & Ewell managed to secure second spot and promotion.
The combined division three and four race saw Harry Lawson win again for Holland Sports, who led again in the team stakes and were promoted along with Woking.
The women’s division two match saw Croydon’s second claimer Penny Oliver score a repeat win and claim the overall title, as Ful-on-Tri maintained their team stranglehold to gain promotion to the top flight for next season. It was close behind as Reigate Priory came from behind to see off a challenge from Wimbledon Windmilers to claim the second spot.
Men Div 2
1 A Kilby (Walt) 24:21; 2 N Bowker (Clap) 24:32; 3 K Kyereme (Clap, M45) 24:38; 4 J Mitchell (Clap) 24:46; 5 R Soh (Clap) 25:23; 6 M Dickinson (Clap) 25:31
M40: 1 D Lipscombe (E&E) 6:14
M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 26:43
M55: 1 M Bloor (E&E) 29:58
M60: 1 D Rayner (Rei P) 32:57
TEAM Div 2: 1 Clapham 112; 2 Epsom & E248; 3 Ranelagh 382; 4 Fulham 431; 5 Wimbledon W 510; 6 Dorking & MV 545
B TEAM: 1 Clapham 59; E&E 211; 3 Ranelagh 299
Final standings:
Men: 1 C Wyllie (DMV) 10; 2 Soh 11; 3 D Woolmer (Walt, M40) 30
M40: 1 D Woolmer (Walt) 9; 2 M Leyshon Rane) 17; 3 N Henderson (E&E, M45) 27. M50: 1 C Lepine (Rane) 12; 2 M Thomas (Rane) 38; 3 N Wade (Rane) 60. M60 (best 3 of 4): 1 S Bean (E&E) 4; 2 M Pattinson 9; 3 C Wheeler (DMV, M65) 22
U20: 1 Kilby 3; 2 H Fagan (Rane) 5
TEAM Div 2: 1 Clapham 787; 2 Ranelagh 1250; 3 E&E 1359
Promoted: Clapham and Epsom & E
Relegated: Walton
Men Div 3 and 4
1 H Lawson (Holl S) 25:34; 2 J Kavanagh (Holl SP) 26:04; 3 B Goddard (Wok) 26:06
M40: 1 J Hutchins (Wok) 26:37
M50: 1 P Knechtl (BA) 29:19
M60: 1 D Haughey (Elm) 26:07
TEAM Div 3: 1 Woking 148; 2 Holland Sp 168; 3 Kingston & P 340
B TEAM: 1 Holland Sp 164
Final standings: 1 Lawson 5
M40: 1 Davis 8
M50: 1 M Danby (Holl Sp, M55) 5
M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 3
U20: 1 M Sunderland (Wok) 3
TEAM: 1 Holl SP 727; 2 Woking 936; 3 K&P 1377
Promoted: Holl Sp & Woking; K&P
Relegated:Sutton R
TEAM Div 4: 1 Tadworth 202; 2 Elmbridge 228; 3 Ful-on-Tri 502
B TEAM: 1 Tadworth 76
Final standings: 1 J Craner (Elmb) 6
M40: 1 P O’Callaghan (Tad) 6
M50: 1 Knechtl 7
M60: 1 R Tweddle (Vets) 5
TEAM: Tadworth 1068; 2 Elmbridge 1408.5; 3 FoT 1684
Promoted: Tadworth & Elmbridge
Women Div 2
1 P Oliver (Croy) 29:53; 2 R Rutherford (FoT, W40) 30:12; 3 S Roberts (W’rush) 30:46; 4 H Morris (DMV) 31:09; 5 E Bull (Rei P) 31:22; 6 H Tapley (Tri Sy) 31:23
W45: 1 G Stoneley (Rei P) 31:47
W50: 1 R Berry (W4H) 33:09
W55: 1 P Adams (W4H) 34:02
W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 34:04
TEAM: 1 Ful-on-Tri 55; 2 Reigate P 89; 3 Wimb W 116; 4 FoT B 201; 5 W4H 202; 6 DMV 238
Final standings:
Overall: 1 Oliver 4; 2 Roberts 8; 3 Tapley 21
W50: 1 Berry 6. W60: 1 Woolhouse 3
U20: 1 K Warren (Croy) 3
TEAM: 1 FoT 294; 2 Reigate P 467; 3 Wimb W 490
Promoted: FoT & Reigate P; Wimb Windmilers
WEST MIDLANDS YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE, Wolverhampton, February 11
The league claims to host the biggest series of races for the younger age groups and judging by the fact that 973 different runners contested the five races, few would offer an alternative view, Martin Duff reports.
It is true that 333 of those were in the under-11 age group, but 640 in the three age groups that have area and English national championships is a lot of young athletes.
Stand out performers were the Wolverhampton & Bilston pair of under-13 Fred Jones, the English National bronze medallist and his elder sister, Isobel Jones, the English Schools 1500m silver medallist, both won all of the five races in their age group.
Team-mate, under-15 Owen Ulfig, the Liverpool Cross Challenge winner, did the same and they helped their club secure the overall league trophy from Rugby & Northampton.
Under-15 girls champion Olivia McGhee also won all five races during the campaign to add to her fourth spot in the Midland championships.
Elsewhere, Stratford’s Alex Adams, the Midland champion for the past two years, was an under-17 men’s winner in the last four races.
U17 men: 1 A Adams (Strat) 15:02; 2 A Burgess (Bir) 15:22; 3 W Pridden (B&R) 15:42; 4 J Neilson (W&B) 15:44; T Brinkley (R&N) 15:56; 6 B Smith (R&N) 16:03
TEAM: 1 Rugby & N 582; 2 Birchfield 574; 3 Stratford 563
Final standings: 1 Adams 800; 2 Burgess 797; 3 Neilson 792
TEAM: 1 R&N 2897; 2 Birchfield 2844; 3 Stratford 2767
U15: 1 O Ulfig (W&B) 9:51; 2 S Hembry (B&R) 10:08; 3 A Lane (Leam) 10;10; 4 G Wagstaff (B&R) 10:14; 5 O Davis (W&B) 10:16; 6 B Duncan (S&SH) 10:18
TEAM: 1 Wolverhampton & B 949; 2 Stratford 902; 3 R&N 892
Final standings: 1 Ulfig 800; 2 Hembry 794; 3 Wagstaff 791
TEAM: 1 W&B 4780; 2 Stratford 4581; 3 R&N 4294
U13: 1 F Jones (W&B) 7:21; 2 S Ball (W&B) 7:47; 3 H Hughes (W&B) 8:02; 4 A Williamson (Strat) 8:11; 5 W Hovell (Strat) 8:12; 6 J Ledgard (Strat) 8:14
TEAM: 1 Stratford 971; 2 W&B 940; 3 RSC 899
Final standings: 1 Jones 800; 2 Ball 795; 3 Hovell 788
TEAM: 1 Stratford 4898; 2 RSC 4536; 3 W&B 4470
U11:
1 R Hawley (W&B) 5:18; 2 A Kampta (R&N) 5:19; 3 S Palmer (W&B) 5:22
TEAM: 1 W&B) 973; 2 R&N 955; 3 RSC 912
Final standings: 1 Palmer 798
TEAM: 1 W&B 4798
U17 women: 1 I Jones (W&B) 14:11; 2 L McLaren (Tam) 14:39; 3 J Mawdsley (B&R) 14:47; 4 E Symes (Bir) 14:53; 5 S Williams (W&B) 15:25; 6 M Jacks (R&N) 15:31
TEAM: 1 W&B 580; 2 B&R 577; 3 Stratford 569
Final standings: 1 Jones 800; 2 Symes 790; 3 McLaren 789
TEAM: 1 W&B 2875; 2 B&R 2854; 3 Stratford 2825
U15: 1 O McGee (R&N) 11:20; 2 F Collins (Hales) 11;40; 3 G Griffiths (C&S) 11:44; 4 E Marston (R&N) 11:49; 5 J Dales (Hales) 11:51; 6 M White (W&B) 11:53
TEAM: 1 Halesowen 930; 2 W&B 919; 3 RSC 842
Final standings: 1 McGhee 800; 2 Griffiths 795; 3 Collins 793
TEAM:1 W&B 4633; 2 R&N 4470; 3 Halesowen 34430
U13:
1 J Lamb (R&N) 8:39; 2 G Hendy (W&B) 8:43; 3 T Conway (Bir) 8:44; 4 L Williams (Tip) 8:49; 5 O Thomas (Hales) 8:53; 6 E Bennett (R&N) 9:04
TEAM: 1 R&N 962; 2 W&B 918; 3 B&R 869
Final standings: 1 Thomas 797; 2 Hendy 795; 3 M Tear=Verweij (Strat) 790
TEAM: 1 R&N 4711; 2 W&B 4542; 3 Stratford 4464
U11:
1 I Heathcock (DASH) 5:34; 2 B Lamb (R&N) 5:37; 3 L Pearce (W&B) 5:44
TEAM: 1 Birchfield 950; 2 W&B 918; 3 RSC 906
Final standings: 1 Lamb 798
TEAM: 1 R Sutton C 4661
Overall TEAM: 1 W&B 6739; 2 R&N 6362; 3 Birchfield 6165
Final standings: 1 W&B 33,319; 2 R&N 32,362; 3 Stratford 30.904
» For more recent results, CLICK HERE
» Subscribe to AW magazine here