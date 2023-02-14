One of the busiest league weekends on record sees most of Birmingham, Chiltern, Essex, Hampshire, Kent, Manchester, Surrey, Metropolitan, Midlands women, North East Harrier and West Midlands completing their season

BIRMINGHAM & DISTRICT CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE, Division 1, Northampton, February 11

As many of the university students gave the final event a miss, it was Kadar Omar who provided Birchfield Harriers with a narrow individual victory.

This was over the BRAT club’s Charlie Davis but third placed Jack Shayler upheld the student colours for Birmingham University who had done enough in earlier rounds to win the overall team trophy.

Rugby & Northampton made the most of home advantage to win this final match after being led home by fourth placed Ben Musgrove.

Birchfield’s Ed Banks took his third masters win of the campaign to take the individual prize as Vincenzo Pratley gave Warwick University an individual victory overall.

Men: 1 K Omar (Bir) 30:08; 2 C Davis (BRAT) 30:18; 3 J Shayler (Birm U) 31:01; 4 B Musgrove (R&N) 31:16; 5 D Jones (R&N) 31;17; 6 G Beardmore (Worc) 31:21; 7 H Arnall (R&N) 31;27; 8 V Pratley (Warw U) 31;35; 9 D Sheldon (Stoke) 31:46; 10 A Wright (R&N) 31:50; 11 T Jones (Warw U) 31:54; 12 E Banks (Bir, M40) 31:59

M40: 2 J Smith (Tip) 32:45; 3 O Harradence (RSC) 33:09

U20: 1 F Proffit (Birm U) 32:01

TEAM: 1 Rugby & Northampton 73; 2 BAST 102; 3 Birchfield 113; 4 Birmingham U 193; 5 Warwick U 261; 6 Coventry G 296;

B TEAM: 1 BRAT 267; 2 Cov G 685; 3 Halesowen 920

M40 TEAM: 1 Tipton 24; 2 BRAT 50; 3 R Sutton C 92

B TEAM: 1 BRAT 142

Final standings (best 3 of 4): 1 Bratley 22; 2 A Peacock (BRAT) 30; 3 Jones 36

M40: 1 Banks 3; 2 Harradence 7; 3 D Geisler (Worc) 12

U20: 1 Jones 8

TEAM: 1 Birm U 369; 2 BRAT 628; 3 Birchfield 686

B TEAM: 1 BRAT 1939

M40 TEAM: 1 Tipton 100; 2 BRAT 264; 3 R Sutton C 306

B TEAM: 1 BRAT 691

Champions: Birmingham U

Relegated: Halesowen, Kenilworth & Newcastle (Staffs)

BIRMINGHAM CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE Div 2, Burton Dassett, Southam, Warwickshire, February 11

Ben Holmes moved up from fifth in the previous round to take the individual victory as runner-up Ben Price led Western Tempo on their march to the top flight with another team win. Dylan Gillett had done enough in previous rounds to win the overall individual plaudits.

Men: 1 B Holmes (S&SH) 33:42; 2 B Price (W tempo, M40) 33:59; 3 J Williams (S&SH, U20) 34:26; 4 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 34:35; 5 B Kandola (Leam) 34:51; 6 C Hones (W tempo) 35:09

M40: 2 R Green (CLC) 35:46

M50: 1 M Shepherd (C&S) 38:40

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 79 ; 2 CLC 136; 3 Leamington 136; 4Cannock & S 231; 5 Knowle & D 245; 6 Solihull & SH) 254

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 429; 2 Knowle & D 515; 3 CLC 519

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 26; 2 Knowle & D 54; 3 Severn 77

B TEAM: 1 Severn 208; 2 B Pear 210; 3 B&R 274

Final standings: 1 D Gillett (Telf) 8; 2 Kandola 12; 3 Holmes 13

M40: 1 R Green (CLC) 4

M50: 1 A Gore (Chelt) 8

M60: 1 Boseley 4

U20: 1 Williams 4

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 233; 2 Leamington 541; 3 CLC 860

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 1146

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 105; 2 Knowle & D 340; 3 Severn 361

B TEAM: 1 B Pear 901

Promoted: W Tempo, Leamington and CLC

Relegated: Severn, Spa and Tamworth

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Coombe Abbey Park, Warwickshire, February 11

Warwickshire also hosted the third-tier match at this 500-acre venue much of which was designed by the famous landscaper Capability Brown and Dave Brewis, second last time out, took the individual honours and with it the series award. Stratford again took the team race to cement their series win.

Men: 1 D Brewis (Sphinx) 29:30; 3 R Ortolan (Sphinx) 30:05; 3 S Yates (Nun) 30:09; 4 R Deakin (W Brom) 30:36; 5 M Burdus-Cooke (Strat) 30:39; 6 R Shepherd (Strat) 30:50

TEAM: 1 Stratford 49; 2 Nuneaton108; 3 Sphinx 138

B TEAM: 1 Stratford 250

M40 TEAM: 1 Stratford 19; 2 Nuneaton 44; 3 Bourneville 93

B TEAM: 1 Stratford 77

Final standings: 1 Brewis 3; 2 Ortolan 10; 3 Shephard 14

M40: 1 Shephard 5

U20: 1 A Pester (Strat) 5

TEAM: 1 Stratford 273; 2 Nuneaton 397; 3 Sphinx 614

B TEAM: 1 Stratford 103

M40 TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 127

Promoted: Stratford, Nuneaton and Sphinx

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Keysoe, Bedfordshire, February 11

As befits its title, the league was won overall by Chiltern Harriers and they were led by their Richard Slade and George Brown as Bedford’s Harry Brodie was a well beaten third, Martin Duff reports.

Slade has had a string of podium places over the years but this was his first overall league victory, but it was Brodie who secured the overall league title.

Jacque Smith continued his clean sweep of the under-13 age group to build on his victory in the South of England championship three weeks earlier.

Kara Gorman slipped to third in the Southern under-13 championship to continue her two-year unbroken stretch of league wins.

The senior women’s race here was taken by the MK Distance Project’s Emma Mears after a close call with Milton Keynes’ Imogen King.

Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow have now withdrawn from the League and will join the Met League next season. They gave the reason that the Chiltern League has continued its shift northwards.

Windsor follow Harrow out of this league and this just leaves former overall winners Bracknell as the most southern club in the league and even they have made overtures to leave and join fellow Berkshire rivals Reading in the Hampshire League.

Men: 1 R Slade (Chiltern) 29:46; 2 G Brown (Chiltern) 29:52; 3 H Brodie (Bed C) 30;14; 4 W Brown (Chilt) 30:37; 5 C Emmerson (Bed C) 31:15; 6 S Bossi (Brack) 31:27; 7 K Lindars (VoA) 31:31; 8 N Campion (Bed C, M20) 31:38; 9 B Warren (Lut) 31:47; 10 M Dicks (Mil K) 31:53

M40: 1 T Harris (Ampt) 32:34

M45: 1 A Inchley (L Buzz) 34:36

M50: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 33:49

M55: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 38:06

M60: 1 A Jackson (QPH) 39:16

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2025; 2 Bedford & C 1948; 3 Milton Keynes 1763

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 730; 2 L Buzzard 677; Bed C 706

U20 TEAM: 1 Bed C 568; 2 Chiltern 406; 3 Mil K 212

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 685; 2 Silson 489; QPH 446

M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 336; 2 QPH 326; 3 Silson 308

Final standings (best 4 of 5)

Div 1: 1 Brodie 7; 2 Slade 8; 3 Brown 14

M40: 1 M Innocenti (Tring) 64; 2 T Harris (Ampt) 76; 3 T Dixon (Hilt) 121. M50: 1 Hughes 105; 2 E Wilson (Bed C) 239; 3 F Campbell (Head RR) 252. M60: 1 P Allen (Tring) 488; 2 T Jones (VoA) 547; 3 C Braybrook (Tring) 627. M70: T Brown (Chilt) 904

U20: 1 Dicks 78; 2 J Palmer (Chilt) 99; 3 Freedland 131

Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Bed C 10,453; 2 Chiltern 10.297; 3 Milton Keynes 10.214

M40 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 3497; 2 Chiltern 3440; 3 Dacorum 3252 2710

U20 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2574; 2 Bed C 1764; 3 Mil K 1531

Div 2: B Warren (Lut) 10

M40: P Davis (Lut) 32. M50: P Williamson L Buzz Tri) 38. M60: A Jackson (QPH) 119. M70: J Exley (Oxf C) 344

U20: J Winship (Brack) 13

Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2983; 2 QPH 2522; 3 Silson 2503

M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1591

U20 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 916

U17:

1 A Finch (Chilt) 18:54; 2 A Pinder (Chilt) 18:58; 3 A Marshall (Wat) 19:06; 4 E Supple (Bed C) 19:08; 5 M Hammett (MK Dist) 19:12; 6 I Achchi (Wyc P) 19:14

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 82; 2 Watford 37; 3 Northampton 35

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 30

Final standings (Best 3 of 4)

Div 1: 1 Hammett 10; 2 Marshall 13; 3 Finch 15

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 378; 2 Northampton 248; 3 Mil K 209

Div 2: H Dabiel Brack) 4

TEAM: 1 S&NH 151

U15:

1 A Hughes (Chilt) 12:51; 2 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 13:07; 3 E Faulkner (Wyc P) 13:08; 4 O Wilson (Bed C) 13:09; 5 O Nagalingam (St Alb) 13;18; 6 W Potts (Oxf C) 13;19

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 137; 2 Bed C 125; 3 St Albans 66

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 30

Final standings

Div 1: 1 Wilson 9; 2 H Scott (Bed C) 12; 3 Holdsworth 18

TEAM: 1 Bed C 704; 2 Chiltern 634; 3 Northampton 455

Div 2: T Styles (Radley) 11

TEAM: 1 Oxf C 165

U13:

1 J Smith (Mil K) 10:13; 2 O McDonald (Dac) 10:27; 3 T Murphy (Dac) 10;37; 4 T Reynolds (Chilt) 10:47; 5 L Oliver (Dac) 11:00; 6 F Bent (Bed C) 11:03

TEAM

Div 1: 1 Dacorum 177; 2 Chiltern 146Mil K 92; 3 St Albans 127

Div 2: 1 Bracknell 20

Final standings

Div 1: 1 Smith 4; 2McDonald 10; 3 Oliver 19

TEAM: 1 Dacorum 702 2 Chiltern 692; 3 Wycombe P 566

Div 2: B Lucas (Brack) 4

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 149

U11 boys:

1 L Dolan (VoA) 6:40; 2 T Living (Chilt) 6:47; 3 S Cousins (Radley) 6:53

TEAM: 1 St Albans 122; 2 VoA 119; 3 Chiltern 118

Final standings: 1 R Gray (Banb) 5

TEAM: 1 St Albans 551; 2 Chiltern 508; 3 VoA 452

Men Overall

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2390; 2 Bed C 2193; 3 Mil K 1896

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 605

Men Final standings

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 12,001; 2 Bed C 11,680; 3 Mil K 11,228

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2993

Women: 1 E Mears (MK Dist) 21:22; 2 I King (Mil K) 21:25; 3 H Wardley (Chilt) 21:28; 4 M Bellmead (Bed C) 21:38; 5 H Preedy (QPH) 22:01; 6 E Strathdee (Head RR) 22:08; 7 N Nkoane (Chilt, W45) 22:18; 8 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 22:20; 9 J Dear (L Buzz) 22:22; 10 C Hallissey (Dac, W35) 22:25

W45: 2 C Shelley (Tring) 23:03

W50: 1 S Usher (Wyc P) 24:28

W55: 1 M Ward (Tring) 26:07

W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 24:58

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Dacorum 708; 2 Chiltern 668; 3 Head RR 650

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 475; 2 Wycombe P 418; 3 St Albans 387

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 284; 2 Silson 256; 3 Thame 229

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 235; 2 Silson 197; 3 Thame 179

Final standings

Div 1 Senior (best 4 of 5): 1 H Wardley (Chilt) 19; 2 L Glasson (Head RR) 44; 3 C Bentley (Wat) 44

W35: 1 J Roberts (Wyc P) 34; 2 Hallissey 53; 3 B Fawcett (Dac) 96. W45: 1 T Reason (Gade) 118; 2 Usher 127; 3 R Morrias (Head RR) 187. W55: C Holloway (Chilt) 153. W65: Hembury 147

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 3652; 2 Dacorum 3614; 3 Mil K 3444

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1055; 2 Wellingboro 888; 3 Thame 817

W35 Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 12391; 2 Wyc P 2076; 3 Chiltern 2005

Div 2: F Mollossi-Murphy (W’boro) 18. W35: S Green (Thame) 29. W45: R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 8. W55: C Feeley (S&NH) 99. W65: J Lawson (Hazle) 137

TEAM: 1 Bucks & St 822; 2 Silson 674; 3 Thame 533

U20/U17:

1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 18:05; 2 M Freeland (Mil K, U17) 18:18; 3 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17) 18:24; 4 G Milnes (Dac, U17) 18;28; 5 I Frost (Dac, U17) 18;38; 6 M Pearce (Mil K, U17) 18;44

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 102; 2 Mil K 96; 3 Chiltern 92

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 36

Final standings

Div 1

U20: S McGrath (St Alb) 25

U17: 1 S Jacobs (At Alb) 8; 2 Freeland 12; 3 Danobrega 15

D1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 428; 2 Mil K 410; 3 St Albans 377

Div 2

U20: M Dave (Brack) 13

U17: A Manson (S&NH) 5

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 128

U15:

1 K Webb (Mil K) 14:01; 2 L Wilkinson (Chilt) 14:10; 3 L Farr (Bed C) 14:14; 4 M Fieldsend (Brack) 14:19; 5 L Webb (Mil K) 14:31; 6 M Sichova (Brack) 14:51

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 170; 2 Chiltern 167; 3 Dacorum 115

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 32

Final standings

Div 1: 1 E Ford (Chilt) 4; 2 Farr 10; 3 S Chapman (Mil K) 14

TEAM: 1 Mil K 843; 2 Chiltern 837; 3 Dacorum 504

Div 2: E Davies (Brack) 11

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 119

U13:

1 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:57; 2 I Bennetts (North) 11:17; 3 M Davis (Chilt) 11:47; 4 E McGinley (Wat) 11;58; 5 T Bosley (Mil K) 12:12; 6 M Lockwood (Chilt) 12:22

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 114; 2 Mil K 87; 3 Bed C 75

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 43

Final standings

Div 1: 1 Gorman 4; 2 Bennetts 8; 3 McGinley 18

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 573; 2 Mil K 540; 3 St Albans 536

Div 2: H Spitzer (S&NH) 10

TEAM: 1 S&NH 162

U11 girls:

1 Z Tate (Wyc P) 7:29; 2 T Kentish (Oxf C) 7:30; 3 H Devlin (Mil K) 7:42

TEAM: 1 Milton K 115; 2 St Albans 102; 3 Oxf C 97

Final standings

Girls: H Lucas (Brack) 5

TEAM: 1 Milton K 413; 2 Chiltern 343; 3 Oxford C 310

Overall Women

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1036; 2 Dacorum 925; 3 Mil K 900

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 234; 2 Silson 187; 3 On Run Aylesbury 155

Overall (M&W combined)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 3426; 2 Bed C 2882; 3 Milton K 2796

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 839; 2 Silson 676; 3 On Run Aylesbury 585

Final standings

Overall Women

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 5413; 2 Mil K 5237; 3 St Albans 4639

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1293; 2 W’boro 1041; 3 Silson 1025

Overall Combined (M&W)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 17,414; 2 Mil K 16,465; 3 Bed C 15,304

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 4286; 2 Silson 3529; 3 QPH 3142

DENNIS ORME TROPHY

1 Dacorum: plus 53.7 per cent; 2 Vale of Aylesbury: plus 35.9 per cent; 3 Watford H plus 35.0 per cent

ESSEX LEAGUE, Hainault Forest, February 11

After just a couple of parkrun outings this year and after missing all of 2022, Adam Hickey, the 2020 Southern Champion and Inter-Counties silver medallist, returned to action with a solid victory.

The Southend 34-year-old has often successfully bounced back from injury and has won the English National in 2018 as well as a second in 2016 and has numerous European representative outings.

The women’s race was taken by Southend’s 40-year-old Rachel Wiseman, who has had a series of Essex wins over the past few years.

Men: 1 A Hickey (S’end) 29:05; 2 T Wallis (Gst) 29:18; 3 O Randall (S’end) 29:42; 4 B Davis (Hav’g) 29:52; 5 J Stewart (Hav’g) 30:02; 6 J Connor (Hav’g) 30:16; 7 D Fewell (Chelm) 30:19; 8 K Swann (Brain) 30:21; 9 S Atkins (Hav’g) 30:23; 10 T Newell (Thurr) 30:26

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Havering 53; 2 Southend 60; 3 Orion 208; 4 Thurrock 213; 5 Ilford 379; 6 Billericay 437

Div 2: 1 Grange F & Dunmow 393; 2 Loughton 593; 3 Pitsea 684

M40 TEAM: 1 Havering 129; 2 Suthend 152; 3 Orion 185

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Davis 6; 2 Stewart 11; 3 Randall 18

M40: 1 Fewell 22. M45: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 54. M50: T Draper (Thurr) 149. M55: C Dyce (Walden Tri) 127. M60: S Le Mare (S’end) 275. M65: T Brookington (S’field) 508. M70: B Butcher (M Ex) 629. M75: P Binns (S’end) 505

U20: 1 M Stapleton (S’end) 35; 2 G Dhillon (Thurr) 55; 3 L Chester (Hav’g) 100

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Southend 4; 2 Havering 4; 3 Chelmsford 10

Div 2: 1 Grange F 3; 2 Springfield 6; 3 Benfleet 8

M40 TEAM: 1 Orion 3; 2 Southend 6; 3 Havering 7

U17:

1 T Wood (Chelm) 20:57; 2 O Graham-Periera (Brain) 21:02; 3 S Riley (Bas) 21:42; 4 J Pugsley (S’end) 21:53; 5 A Durham (Chelm) 22:09; 6 O Prince (Brain) 22:23

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Southend 34; 2 Havering 63; 3 Chelmsford 15 (only 3 runners)

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 S Plummer (C&T) 3; 2 Graham-Pereira 8; 3 Wood 12

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 3; 2 Southend 5; 3 Havering 7

U15

1 F McLaren (Hav’g) 14:50; 2 F Rowe (Hav’g) 15:02; 3 H Wright (S’end) 15:20; 4 L Sleath (Bas) 15:26; 5 Asanya (S’end) 15:32; 6 T Jones (S’end) 15:35

TEAM: 1 Havering 22; 2 Southend 24; 3 Basildon 60

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Rowe 4; 2 McLaren 7; 3 H Crates (C&T) 13

TEAM: 1 Havering 4; 2 Southend 5; 3 Chelmsford 8

U13

1 G Watkins (Harl) 10:36; 2 H Potten (S’end) 10:43; 3 A Hart (C&T) 11:13; 4 A Delea (B’wood) 11:19; 5 L Battrum (Hav’g) 11:21; 6 J Gilbey (Bas) 11:22

TEAM: 1 Havering 39; 2 Southend 51; 3 Harlow 70

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Watkins 3; 2 Potten 6; 3 Battrum 10

TEAM: 1 Havering 5; 2 Southend 7; 3 Colchester & T 9

Women

1 R Wiseman (Bas) 22:53; 2 J Elvin (Thurr) 24:07; 3 L Callan (Col H) 24:27; 4 L Hallam (Hav’g) 24:46; 5 R Broome (Chelm) 24:54; 6 G Bailey (Hav’g) 25:10

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Havering 31; 2 Colchester 58; 3 Orion 120; 4 Thurrock 132; 5 Southend 136; 6 Ilford 151

Div 2: 1 Loughton 115; 2 Springfield 124; 3 Grange F & D 120

W35 TEAM: 1 Loughton 62; 2 Grange F 63; 3 Col H 66

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 C Bishop (Bas) 9; 2 Callan 15; 3 Broome 17

W40: 1 Wiseman 3. W45: Z Oldfield (Lought) 37. W50: W King (Chelm) 42. W55: M Deassy (Col H) 54. W60: C Deacon (Bill’cay) 185. W65: G Bullen (Thurr) 365. W70: T Flannigan (E Ex Tri) 348

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Col H 4; 2 Havering 4; 3 Southend 9

Div 2: 1 Grange F 4; 2 Loughton 6; 3 Chelmsford 7

W35 TEAM: 1eq Col H/Loughton 5; 3 Grange F 6

U20/U17:

1 M Barker (Hav’g) 17:04; 2 H Watson (Chelm) 17:06; 3 C Sergeant (C&T) 17:22; 4 I Carlin (S’end) 17:36; 5 C Evans (Hav’g) 18:04; 6 M Drane (Chelm) 18:22

TEAM: 1 Havering 21; 2 Chelmsford 8 (only 2 runners); 3 Southend 18 (only 2 runners)

Final standings (best 4 scores):

U20: 1 M Barker 4

U17: 1 Watson 6; 2 Sergeant 11; 3 Carlin 13

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 4; 2 Havering 4; 3 Southend 10

U15

1 E Warn (B’wood) 17:51; 2 Z Morley (Bas) 17:55; 3 J Walker (S’end) 17:55; 4 H Matthews (Chelm) 17:59; 5 L Taylor (S’end) 18:04; 6 R Warner (Hav’g) 18:06

TEAM: 1 Southend 26; 2 Harlow 74; 3 Basildon 24 (only 3 runners)

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 O Forrest (B’wood) 3; 2 Stollery 5; 3 Warn 14

TEAM: 1 Harlow 6; 2 Southend 6; 3 Basildon 7

U13

1 S Smith (Hav’g) 11:43; 2 F Phillips (Chelm) 12:31; 3 J Asmal (Hav’g) 12:47; 4 P Horton (Bas) 12:50; 5 A Burrows (S’end) 12;58; 6 L Longley (Bas) 13:02

TEAM: 1 Havering 27; 2 Basildon 34; 3 Chelmsford 34

Final standings (best 4 scores): 1 Smith 3; 2 H Harrison (Chelm) 7; 3 Phillips 12

TEAM: 1 Havering 4; 2 Chelmsford 5; 3 Basildon 7

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Popham Airfield, February 11

Ricky Harvie gave Aldershot a senior men’s individual win but Winchester took the team on the day and now lead overall with just a March fixture to go, Martin Duff reports.

It was a lower key event as the season builds to a close with the English National cross-country championships at the end of the month.

Winchester’s Will Atkins was back in winning ways in the under-17 men’s race as Jon Pepin notched up his third consecutive under-15 league victory for Southampton.

Kate Estlea scored a repeat victory in the women’s race and did so from Winchester’s India Lee. They were fifth and seventh in the South of England championship last month as Poppaea Bramwell-Reekes took third, but Estlea has now guaranteed the overall individual award.

Jersey’s Isla Hall, who was fifth in the South of England championship, won her second under-15 girls race while Kitty Scott, a close second in the Southern led Aldershot to another team win in the under-13 age group.

Men: 1 R Harvie (AFD) 31:49; 2 R James (Soton) 32:02; 3 R Wood (BMH) 32:42; 4 A Faulty (Win) 32:44; 5 W Boutwood (Win) 32:46; 6 H Smith (Salis) 32:51

M40: 1 L Jolly (Read) 33:35

M50: 1 L Nortcliff (Read RR) 37:07

M60: 1 M White (Stubb) 41:06

U20: 1 C Coveney (BMH) 33:59

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Winchester 45; 2 Soton 68; 3 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 83; 4 AFD 113; 5 Soton U 213; 6 Salisbury 261

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Andover 327; 2 Hart 367; 3 Portsmouth 382

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Havant 126

M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 19; 2 Winchester 28; 3 Andover 46; 4 Read RR 53; 5 Portsmouth 66; 6 Hart 76

Standings after 4 matches

Div 1 TEAM (best 4 of 5): 1 Winchester 5; 2 BMH 6; 3 Soton 8; 4 AFD 9; 5 Reading 12; 6 Soton U 17

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 5 (1018); 2 Hart 5 (1144); 3 Andover 6

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Havant 3

M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 3; 2 Winchester 5; 3 Andover 11

U17: 1 W Atkins (Win) 17:31; 2 J Pearce (AFD) 17:32; 3 A Bishop (AFD) 17:51; 4 E Chambers (Win) 18:01; 5 N Thomas (BMH) 18:17; 6 J O’Brien (Havant) 18:21

TEAM: 1 AFD 15; 2 BMH 24; 3 Havant 41

Standings after 4 matches

TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 AFD 3; 2 Winchester 6; 3 BMH 10

U15: 1 J Pepin (Soton) 13;20; 2 R Herd (AFD) 13;29; 3 T Jacobs (Win) 13:38; 4 C Wilson (Win) 13:41; 5 C Coles (Salis) 13:47; 6 N Olley (Soton) 13:59

TEAM: 1 Winchester 15; 2 Soton 27; 3 AFD 30

Standings after 4 matches

TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 Winchester 4; 2 Soton 5; 3 Reading 9

U13:

1 D Orbell (AFD) 10;36; 2 B Rivero-Stevenet (AFD) 10:43; 3 S Weeks (Read) 10;50; 4 O Knipe (Ports) 10:54; 5 C Grocott (B’mth) 10:57; 6 L Furby (Win) 11:02

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 22; 2 Winchester 28; 3 Reading 47

Standings after 4 matches

TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 Portsmouth 3; 2 Winchester 6; 3 Reading 10

Women: 1 K Estlea (AFD) 21:52; 2 I lee (Win) 22:03; 3 P Bramwell-Reekes (B’mth) 22:24; 4 S Winstone (Soton) 22:30; 5 L Neate (Win, U20) 22:37; 6 C Connor (Soton U) 22:46

W40: 1 V Gill (Win) 23:25

W50: 1 J Gandee (Win) 25:16

W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 27:26

TEAM: 1 Winchester 17; 2 Aldershot 23; 3 BMH 33; 4 Soton U 34; 5 Portsmoth 50; 6 Soton 65

W35 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 10; 2 Winchester 13; 3 Reading 55

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 15; 2 Winchester 18; 3 Portsmouth 21

Standings after 4 matches

Senior (best 3 of 4) TEAM: 1 AFD 4; 2eq Reading/Winchster8; 4 BMH 9; 5 Soton U 10; 6 Portsmouth 16

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 3; 2 Portsmouth 6; 3 Reading 8

U17:

1 E Wells (Poole) 20:05; 2 L Barlow (AFD) 20:08; 3 I Gray (Salis) 21;27

TEAM: 1 BMH 22

U15:

1 I Hall (Jers) 14:32; 2 S Wood (Salis) 14:50; 3 I Edwards (BMH) 14:51; 4 P Worthy (Havant) 14:52; 5 E Smart (Ports) 15:08; 6 E James (Read) 15:37

TEAM: 1 AFD 29; 2 Portsmouth 23; 3 Salisbury 44

Standings after 4 matches

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 4; 2eq AFD/Winchester 7

U13: 1 K Scott (AFD) 10:58; 2 C Oakley (Ports) 11:29; 3 K McBride (AFD) 11:36; 4 J Smykala (AFD) 11:49; 5 A Klidjian (Ports) 11:54; 6 A Thomas (Ports) 12:00

TEAM: 1 AFD 8; 2 Portsmouth 13; 3 BMH 34

Standings after 4 matches

TEAM: 1 AFD 3; 2 Portsmouth 6; 3eq BMH/ N Forest J 10

KENT LEAGUE, Norman Park, February 11

British masters champion Andrea Clement, who came close to winning the South of England title a week earlier a few miles away in Beckenham, this time dominated the race to win by over a minute from Chloe Sharp.

Junior Morgan Squibb, an English National under-13 runner-up six years ago, finished third to give Blackheath a very easy team win on the day and they also won the overall league and the six to score team event.

Clement also won the individual league title having won three league races and came second in the other.

Sean Molloy, who set a UK under-17 800m record of 1:48.24 over a decade ago, which only Max Burgin has since surpassed, had one of his best ever cross-country runs as he easily led Tonbridge to victory on the day and the overall season. They also won the 12-man title.

Ben Tyler finished second for runners-up Medway and Maidstone and won the overall individual league title.

Men (7.8km):

1 Sean Molloy Tonbridge AC 25:02

2 Ben Tyler Medway and Maidstone 25:29

3 Oliver Weston Invicta East Kent AC 25:31

4 Joshua Teece (M35) Central Park Athletics 25:32

5 Thomas Brooke Cambridge Harriers 25:58

6 Chris Loudon (M35) Cambridge Harriers 26:14

7 Jordan Howes Medway and Maidstone AC 26:26

8 Jamie Bryant Tonbridge AC 26:27

9 Isaac Arnott (U20M) Tonbridge AC 26:30

10 Tom Collins (M35) Medway and Maidstone AC 26:32

Individual Standings: 1 Tyler 31; 2 Loudon 38; 3 Collins 47

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge AC 33; 2 Medway & Maidstone 36; 3 Blackheath & Bromley H 60

STANDINGS: 1 Tonbridge 76 (92); 2 Medway & Maidstone 72 (158); 3 Blackheath & Bromley 66 (288)

Women:

1 Andrea Clement (W35) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 28:05

2 Chloe Sharp Blackheath and Bromley H AC 29:14

3 Morgan Squibb (U20W) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 30:16

4 Harriet Woolley Tonbridge AC 30:52

5 Jessica Keene Blackheath and Bromley H AC 30:57

6 Maria Heslop (W55) Tonbridge AC 31:17

7 Amy Seager South Kent Harriers 31:40

8 Georgia Huddleston Cambridge Harriers 31:43

9 Ashley Pearson (W45) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 31:45

10 Emily Hale Medway and Maidstone AC 32:10

Individual Standings: 1 Clement 5; 2 Sharp 11; 3 Woolley 20

TEAM: 1 Blackheath & B 6; 2 Tonbridge 25; 3 Beckenham 50

STANDINGS: 1 Blackheath 60 (51); 2 Tonbridge AC 58 (79); 3 Cambridge H 54 (169)

START FITNESS METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Trent Park, February 11

Jacob Allen, who was fifth in the Armagh International 5km in 13:47 on the Thursday, had a comfortable victory on the Trent Park course, Alastair Aitken reports.

Afterwards Allen spoke about the pleasure he got out of running for his club Highgate and with his job as a PE Teacher at Central Foundation school, improving the boys at sport, particularly athletics.

In the race at Trent Park it was a group, which included Allen, Brett Rushman, Seyfu Jmaal, Oscar Bell, John Eves and Tom Butler breaking away but soon Allen went ahead and, Brett Rasmusen fell heavily on a sticky patch that put him right out of the running for a place. Oscar Bell, who won at Welwyn then became a good second in the final lap but, by then Jacob Allen was even further ahead.

The first M45 was Jim Cooper, the Harrow stalwart in 61st and first M75 was Richard Bloom.

Highgate Harriers men had enough points to go on to be the winners overall of the men’s League for the 10th successive year but, the Howard Williams Senior Trophy, that adds the men and the women for total points went to London Heathside because Highgate were back in sixth place for the women.

There was a good Highgate individual winner in Hannah Viner in the women’s race. On the day it was TVH who had six in the first nine places but as Viner dominated the second half of the race in second place, was Yvie Lock. A hockey player for Reading, who had only done three weeks running training so, she surprised herself.

Lauren Russell was again a good winner from Abigail Reid in the under-17’s

There were some impressive runners who won more than just one Met league in the season.

In the under-13s for the fourth time James Branch went clear from the start and he only started running this season and plays on the right wing for Cheshunt Football club while Jonjo Marsh won all her Met League races and declared after the last one at Trent Park: “It was tough but good to finish on a good note.”

Middlesex Under-17 champion Michael Cattini looked good winning his event.

Woodford Green & Essex Ladies won the Howard Williams Junior Cup.

Men: 1 J Allen (High) 23:53; 2 O Bell (Herts P) 24:25; 3 S Jamaal (Lon H) 24:32; 4 J Eves (Herts P, M40) 24:46; 5 T Butler (SB) 24:53; 6 L Minale (VP&TH) 24:56; 7 B Rushman (Herts P) 25:01; 8 R Wilson (High) 25:12; 9 M Cameron (TVH) 25:15; 10 R Behelbi (High) 25:22; 11 C Hayward (High) 25:2; 12 R Poolman (High) 25:30

M45: 1 J Cooper (Harr) 28:22

M50: 1 S Hobbs (VP&TH) 29:02

M55: 1 J Badger (Lon H) 30:32

M60: 1 A Davidson (High) 30:41

M65: 1 J Haynes (Herts P) 31:40

M70: 1 S Plested (ESM) 39:21

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 40:17

U20: 1 C Hudson (Harrow) 26:10

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 1339; 2 London H 1261; 3 VP&TH 1227; 4 Harrow 839; 5 WG&EL 782; 6 TVH 778

D2: 1 Shaftesbury 983; 2 Trent P 921; 3 Herts P 866

D3: 1 Trent P B 543

M40

D1: 1 Lon H 401; 2 Trent P 386; 3 VP&TH 370; 4 Harrow 313; 5 Lon H 286; 6 Serpentine 284

D2: 1 Eton M 235; 2 Ealing E 214; 3 Herts P 205

D3: 1 Met P 112

Final standings:

Senior: 1 Jamaal; 2 Behelbi; 3 Wilson

M40: P Wooldridge (Serp).

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 6996; 2 VP&TH 6533; 3 Lon H 5907; 4 Harrow 4773; 5 TVH 4582; 6 WG&EL 3838

D2: 1 Trent P 5420; 2 Shaftesbury 4941; 3 L Front 4611

D3: 1 L Front B 2828

M40

D1: 1 Trent P 1787; 2 Lon H 1766; 3 VP&TH 1617

D2: 1 Ealing E 1082

D3: 1 Met P 497

U17/U15:

1 M Catini (Harr) 13:28; 2 J Geller (WG&EL) 13:48; 3 N Wright (WG&EL) 13:53; 4 F Char-Kent (High) 13:59; 5 R Gayer (SB) 14:01; 6 C Sydenham (Barn) 14:05

U15: 1 L Norden (WG&EL) 14:10; 2 L Dunham (Herts P) 14:19; 3 A {Phillips (SB) 14:23

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 215; 2 Shaftesbury 198; 3 Herts P 165

Final standings:

U17: 1 Catini. U15: 1 Norden

TEAM: 1 Shaftsbury 1173; 2 WG&EL 1149; 3 Herts P 1016

U13:

1 J Branch (Herts P) 10:28; 2 D Lewis (Hill) 10:32; 3 A Lessard (VP&TH) 10:36

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 144; 2 WG&EL 127; 3 Hillingdon 113

Final standings: 1 Branch

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 704; 2 WG&EL 690; 3 Hillingdon 638

U11:

1 T Bainbridge (Gst) 7:22; 2 D Pascal (SB) 7:28; 3 J Aldham (SB) 7:30

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 192; 2 VP&TH 161; 3 Shaftesbury 143

Final standings:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 835; 2 VP&TH 701; 3 WG&EL 514

Women: 1 H Viner (High) 29:02; 2 Y Lock (TVH) 29:17; 3 V Hopkins (TVH) 29:34; 4 K Olding (TVH) 29:50; 5 N Sheel (Serp) 30:23; 6 S Ainley (TVH) 30:38; 7 S Short (TVH) 30:38; 8 L Da Silva (TVH) 30:48; 9 C Baker (TVH) 30:53; 10 R Piggott (Lon H) 31:03

W40: 1 K Clark (VP&TH) 32:29

W45: 1 S Judd (Herts P) 33:10

W50: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH) 32:56

W55: 1 S Russell (High) 33:40

W60: 1 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 35:21

W65: 1 C Kennedy (Eton M) 36:13

TEAM

D1: 1 TVH 384; 2 VP&TH) 307; 3 Lon H 285; 4 Highgate 247; 5 Serpentine 187; 6 VP&TH 180

D2: 1 Eton M 185; 2 Harrow 177; 3 Barnet 164

D3: 1 TVH B 155

W35 TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 151 ; 2 Trent P 135; 3 Barnet 112

D2: 1 Eton M 48

D3: 1 Harrow 24

Final standings:

Women: 1 Ainley; 2 Piggott; 3 Sheel

W40: Clark

TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 1622; 2 VP&TH 1528; 3 TVH 1449; 4 Serpentine 1025; 5 Highgate 929; 6 VP&TH B 914

D2: 1 Harrow 1046; 2 Barnet 849; 3 Herts P 701

D3: 1 Mornington 619

W35

D1: 1 VP&TH 686; 2 Highgate 496; 3 Barnet 479

D2: 1 Eton M 223

D3: 1 Harrow 96

U17/U15:

1 L Russell (High) 14:48; 2 A Reid (WG&EL) 14:59; 3 K Shaw (Herts P, U15) 15:24; 4 L MacDonald (VP&TH, U15) 15:45; 5 E Caton (WG&EL) 15:52; 6 A Kirk (Lon H) 15:53

U15: 4 K Corkin (Lon H) 16:10

TEAM: 1 WG&EL) 164; 2 Lon H 153; 3 Herts P 149

Final standings:

U17: 1 Russell

U15: 1 Shaw

TEAM: 1 Lon H 821; 2 WG&EL 805; 3 Herts P 702

U13:

1 J March (Barn) 11:12; 2 E Archer (SMR) 11:21; 3 J Hall (WG&EL) 11:25

TEAM: 1 ESM 105; 2 Lon H 98; 3 Trent P 97

Final standings: 1 March

TEAM: 1 Trent P 548; 2 Lon H 531; 3 WG&EL 518

U11:

1 V Muraidhar (ESM) 7:40; 2 E Prince (WG&EL) 7:43; 3 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 8:02

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 76; 2 Shaftesbury 59; 3 Barnet 48

Final standings:

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 454; 2 Shaftesbury 425; 3 ESM 358

Howard Williams Trophy

Seniors: 1 Lon H 44 (3 wins); 2 VP&TH 44 (0 wins); 3 Highgate 42

Juniors: 1 WG&EL 101; 2 Shaftesbury 95; 3 Lon H 85

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, Sherdley Park, St Helens, February 11