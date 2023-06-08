Stian Angermund and Clementine Geoffray win individual titles on second day of World Mountain and Trail Running Champs

Thomas Roach produced the run of his life to win individual silver behind Stian Angermund of Norway in the short trail race at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Innsbruck-Stubai on Thursday (June 8). In doing so he led the British squad to team gold too.

“Stian is a legend so I’m not ashamed of finishing second,” said the 43-year-old, who is from Sussex but based in Austria. “I’m delighted with my race.

“There was so much different terrain, which I really enjoyed,” he added. “I live in Innsbruck so had a good chance to train on parts of the course. I gave it everything,” added Roach, who recently won the Three Peaks Race in the UK.

Behind, former world champion Jon Albon finished fifth with Kris Jones eighth.

This 45.2km event covered 3121m of ascent from Innsbruck to Neustift im Stubaital. Angermund successfully defended the title he won in Chiang Mai last October as he clocked 4hr 19min just over 2min ahead of Roach, with Luca del Pero of Italy third.

Despite the gruelling nature of the course, Angermund went through aid stations ignoring food and drink. He slowed to a walk at one stage just before reaching the route’s highest point at the Starkenberger hut but pushed on during the downhill stretches to cement his victory.

“We started off super fast,” said Angermund. “On the first climb I decided to push. The last summit was challenging and I was suffering, but now I am very happy. This was my big goal for the year and I managed to achieve it.”

Clementine Geoffray won a closer women’s race as the French runner took gold in 4hr 53min, just over two minutes ahead of Judith Wyder from Switzerland, who had earlier dominated the race over long periods.

Bronze went to another Swiss athlete, Theres Leboeuf, as the Brits were led by Elsey Davis in 17th.

Athletes enjoyed decent conditions for much of the race but some were affected when the weather worsened during the day. The organisers said: “Due to adverse and severe weather conditions, the 2023 WMTRC Trail Short competition was suspended at Kreuzjoch/Sennjoch today.

“Around 50 athletes were affected; they had to trail back to the aid station Kreuzjoch and abandon the competition. The safety of everyone taking part is our absolute top priority and this was not possible to be guaranteed under the present weather conditions.”

