West London club dominate in Glasgow, plus news of England U17 and U15 combined events in our UK-wide track and field round-up

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE

Thames Valley Harriers won both of their opening two fixtures in the defence of their title and duly completed the hat-trick by comprehensively winning their third and final match despite a long trip up to Glasgow, Martin Duff reports.

Maybe it was that lengthy and expensive journey to Scotland that deterred former men’s champions Newham & Essex Beagles from competing in this final match but full credit to Premiership newcomers Crawley who did so despite propping up the league.

PREMIERSHIP, Round 3a, Scotstoun, Glasgow, August 5

The holders got off to the best possible start when Kayleigh Presswell’s 62.99m third round throw sealed a women’s hammer victory over Shaftesbury’s Philippa Davenall as Pippa Wingate ensured maximum points for the Valley with a B string win.

It was an early 9:30am start but set the tone for the rest of what proved to be a victory lap for Thames Valley Harriers in this third-round match, as they followed up with a win in the opening track race with Chris McAlister’s 51.34 400m hurdles outing. Chris Clarke ensured it was another double for the holders.

The wins continued as Jack Paget added the men’s hammer with a fifth round 63.80m heave.

Shaftesbury scored in the women’s 400m hurdles, through English champion Hayley McLean’s 56.44, for a second 400m hurdles win in the league this summer.

It was extremely tight in the men’s 800m as just half-a-second separated the top three as Sheffield’s Dominic Walton squeezed home in a modest 1:55.02, as hosts Glasgow scored in the women’s event through Beth Ansell’s 2:07.21.

After 10 events had been scored, Thames Valley led by 22 points from Woodford Green with Essex Ladies, with Glasgow and Shaftesbury clinging on, thanks in part to Marli Jessop’s 100m hurdles win against a wind in 13.74.

Shaftesbury then had another in the men’s 100m as Krishawn Aiken, with 10.49, backed by a modest, but legal, wind as third ranked high jumper Alan Coward was just below his recent best with a 2.18m victory.

The wind had increased in intensity to a 2.3m/sec gust as former European and Commonwealth Games relay gold medallist Bianca Williams posted 11.44, for the soon to be champions, Thames Valley, in the women’s 100m.

With 17 events scored by 2:30pm, the holders’ lead had stretched to more than 40 points as Woodford, thanks to Danielle Broom’s 47.37m discus win, and Glasgow, who had Magnus Tate win the men’s 2000m steeplechase in 5:57.31, were their nearest challengers.

The men’s pole vault was one of the earliest events to start but eventually concluded with another Thames Valley win thanks to Ruben Miranda’s 5.02m third-time clearance before failing at 5.22m. Sheffield’s Adam Hague was also over 5.02m but had a whole string of lower height failures.

Woodford Green also had English National cross-country under-20 winner Bea Wood post a PB of 9:30.95 when winning the women’s 3000m and also, with her only clearance of the competition, Ellen McCartney won the women’s pole vault with a 3.82m height before trying unsuccessfully at 3.92m.

Woodford kept up their winning performances as Youcef Zatat again took a men’s shot put victory with a 17.95m best.

Normal TVH service was resumed when Nemiah Munir matched that height, but lost out on countback before Victor Dos Santos Soares won the 400m in 47.55 with team-mate McAlister taking the B string.

Hosts Glasgow had been accruing points and Henry Clarkson scored with 15.46m in the men’s triple jump for an outdoor PB, but he has a 15.75m indoor mark to his credit.

Trafford had been having a lean time before former European Euro relay gold medallist Seren Bundy-Davies won the women’s 400m in 53.40, as their Emily Madden-Foreman took the women’s high jump 1.77m.

Later in the afternoon and with 28 events scored, the Thames Valley lead was now nearly 80 points over Woodford and Glasgow. It was their banker, Amelia Strickler, the UK championship shot silver medallist, with a fifth round 17.51m, that they had to thank for the extension to their overall lead.

Glasgow saw 18-year-old Dawn Russell, the second ranked under-20 and Scottish champion, win the women’s javelin with a fourth round 43.35m throw. Then their Jamie MacKinnon added the men’s 1500m in 3:51.62 after just getting the nod on Thames Valley’s Will Perkin and Sheffield’s Alfie Manthorpe who, just 50 minutes later, squeezed home in the 3000m in 8:29.00.

Sheffield also had Emily Simpson narrowly win the women’s 1500m, from TVH’s Katie Olding, in 4:26.73.

However, Shaftesbury still took the odd win and Nick Percy again came out on top in the men’s discus and did so with his first-round effort of 61.14m. The north Londoners also had Aiken complete the sprint double against a wind in the 200m with 21.45 as Phoenix Lyon made in a Shaftesbury double with 21.74.

Still the Thames Valley wins kept coming and, as the wind increased to 2.7m against, Annie Tagoe took the women’s 200m in 24.21. It was even stronger as Woodford’s 19-year-old Gwen Datey again won the B string with 24.56.

MATCH: 1 TVH 639.5; 2 WG&EL 524.5; 3 Glasgow 523.5; 4 Shaftesbury 509; 5 Trafford 409; 6 Sheffield 405.5; 7 Chelmsford 375

Men: 100: r1 (1.0): 1 K Aiken (SB) 10.49; 2 D Offiah (TVH) 10.51; 3 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 10.61; 4 E Pottie (Jag) 10.68; 5 S Onigbanjo (WG&EL) 10.73. r2 (0.0): 1 C O’Donnell (Glasgow Jaguars Track & Field Club) 10.72. ns2: 1 E Pottie (Jag) 10.74. 200: r1 (-1.8): 1 K Aiken (SB) 21.45; 2 S Nguie (Traff) 21.48; 3 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 21.50; 4 D Offiah (TVH) 21.60; 5 N Tezkratt (WG&EL) 21.63. 400: r1: 1 V Dos Santos Soares (TVH) 47.55; 2 J Campbell (WG&EL) 47.88. r2: 1 C McAlister (TVH) 48.44; 3 A Richards (WG&EL, M35) 49.45. 800: r2: 3 P Grange (RRC, M40) 1:55.98. 1500: 5 H Dover (SB, U20) 3:54.27; 6 R O’Brien (Jag, U20) 3:55.30. 3000: 1 A Manthorpe (Shef/Dearn) 8:29.00; 2 B Felton (Chelm) 8:29.65; 3 J Doye (WG&EL) 8:33.95; 6 J Donnelly (WG&EL, M35) 8:44.92; 9 J Grange (Chelm, U17) 8:47.30. 110H: r1 (0.1): 1 J Lawrie (WG&EL) 14.54; 2 S Connal (Jag) 14.67; 3 L Lima (Traff) 14.93; 4 B Reed (Chelm) 15.05; 5 C Moncur (SB) 15.56. 400H: r1: 1 C McAlister (TVH) 51.34; 2 J Lawrie (WG&EL) 51.40; 3 B Schofield (Gate) 53.09; 4 B Francis (Jag) 54.37. r2: 1 S Clarke (C&C) 52.33; 2 C Henderson (Jag) 53.11; 3 J Greenhalgh (Shef/Dearn) 53.52; 4 J Adeniji (SB) 54.06. 2000SC: 1 M Tait (Jag) 5:57.31; 2 M Cameron (TVH) 5:57.97; 3 N Hardy (Tip) 6:02.47; 4 O Newton (TVH) 6:16.81; 5 R Vallance (TVH) 6:19.36. 4×100: 1 TVH 41.52; 2 WG&EL 41.66; 3 Traff 41.89; 4 SB 41.93; 5 Shef/Dearn 42.95; 6 Chelm 43.59. 4×400: 1 Shef/Dearn 3:12.04; 2 WG&EL 3:12.16; 3 SB 3:14.25; 4 Jag 3:17.63; 5 TVH 3:22.90; 6 Chelm 3:23.61; 7 Traff 3:25.61. HJ: 1 D Smith (SB) 2.18; 2 T Hewes (Chelm) 2.07; 3 C Husbands (B&R) 2.02; 4 J Heath (Shef/Dearn) 2.02; 4 T Ademuwagun (TVH) 2.02; 6 A Coward (SB) 2.02; 9 J Holmes (Shef/Dearn, U17) 1.87. PV: 1 R Miranda (ESM) 5.02; 2 A Hague (Shef/Dearn) 5.02; 3 E Walsh (SB) 4.62; 4 N Cole (Shef/Dearn) 4.62; 5 A McFarlane (Jag) 4.22; 6 C Wells (Lewes, U20) 4.02; 9 S Vilga (TVH, M40) 3.42. LJ: 1 B McGuire (SB) 7.05/-1.2; 2 S Danson (Traff, U20) 6.99/1.6; 3 O Anochirionye (TVH) 6.96/-1.2; 5 L Whyte (Scottish Schs, U17) 6.63/1.4. TJ: 1 H Clarkson (Jag) 15.46/0.2; 2 J Woods (SB) 14.93/0.0; 3 A Yeo (KuH) 14.83/-0.5; 4 L Whyte (Scottish Schs, U17) 13.20/-0.3; 5 T Alo (Chelm, U20) 13.04/0.3. SP: 1 Y Zatat (WG&EL) 17.95; 2 G Evans (SB) 15.56; 3 G Thompson (SB) 14.37; 4 A Peck (Jag) 13.96; 5 C Unsworth (Traff, U20) 13.82; 6 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 13.55; 7 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 13.32; 8 A Edwards (WG&EL, M35) 13.10. DT: 1 N Percy (SB) 61.14; 2 G Thompson (SB) 55.26; 3 A Peck (Jag) 51.81; 4 G Evans (SB) 51.53; 6 Y Zatat (WG&EL) 44.72; 7 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 44.30; 8 K Wilson (Chelm) 44.04; 9 A Edwards (WG&EL, M35) 38.86. HT: 1 J Paget (TVH) 63.80; 2 A Frost (WG&EL, M40) 54.27; 3 G Evans (SB) 52.57; 4 G Thompson (SB) 50.97; 5 J Potton-Burrell (Lut) 48.95; 6 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 47.14; 7 Y Bobash (Chelm, M35) 47.07; 8 J Flitcroft (Traff) 46.80. JT: 1 M Jordan (TVH) 55.26; 2 K James (WG&EL) 54.79



Women: 100: r1 (2.3): 1 B Williams (TVH) 11.44; 2 L Ashmeade (Wake) 11.76; 3 G Datey (WG&EL, U20) 11.94; 4 L Garland (Jag) 11.95; 5 M Jessop (SB) 12.05; 6 K Mensah (Chelm, U20) 12.19. r2 (2.4): 1 H Kelly (Bolt) 11.88; 2 E Blakey (Der) 11.90; 3 R Matheson (WG&EL) 11.99; 6 H Evans (TVH, U17) 12.41. ns: 4 S Charles (SB, W35) 12.71. 200: r1 (-2.7): 1 A Tagoe (TVH) 24.21; 2 H Kelly (Bolt) 24.32; 3 L Garland (Jag) 24.58; 4 R Matheson (WG&EL) 24.72. r2 (-3.0): 1 G Datey (WG&EL, U20) 24.56. 400: r1: 1 S Bundy-Davies (Traff) 53.40; 2 R Harrison (TVH) 53.53; 3 H McLean (SB) 54.54; 4 K Christie (Jag) 55.42. r2: 1 N Kendall (TVH) 54.10. ns: 1 C Reynolds (Strat, U20) 56.46; 2 K Sherlock (TVH, U20) 56.69. 800: r1: 1 B Ansell (Jag) 2:07.21; 2 L Keisler (Law) 2:09.60; 3 M Mairs-Ingram (SB, U17) 2:12.12; 4 E Bartalotta (Salf, U17) 2:13.78; 5 M Sutaria (TVH, U17) 2:15.59. 1500: 1 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 4:26.73; 2 K Olding (TVH) 4:27.25. 3000: 1 B Wood (Salis) 9:30.95; 2 Y Lock (TVH) 9:34.39. 100H: r1 (-1.1): 1 M Jessop (SB) 13.74; 2 J Davidson (A’deen) 13.91; 3 A Barrett (Traff) 14.17; 4 A Broadbelt-Blake (TVH, W35) 14.26; 5 E Campbell (Jag) 14.36. 400H: r1: 1 H McLean (SB) 56.44; 2 N Kendall (TVH) 58.48; 3 E Craig (Jag) 61.29; 4 N Desai (Morp, W35) 62.92; 5 J Mitchell (WG&EL) 63.67; 6 C Clark (Chelm) 65.29. r2: 1 G Brennan (A’deen) 65.27. 2000SC: 1 A Wills (Brack) 6:55.32; 2 L Stoddart (Jag) 7:03.56; 3 S Ainley (TVH) 7:06.85; 4 R Vallance (TVH) 7:11.74; 5 S Short (TVH) 7:17.02; 6 B Dunphy (Jag) 7:20.91; 7 H Bolton (Chelm) 7:23.64. 4×100: 1 WG&EL 47.12; 2 Jag 47.21; 3 Traff 47.33; 4 TVH 47.72; 5 Shef/Dearn 48.12; 6 Chelm 49.29. 4×400: 1 TVH 3:48.20; 2 Jag 3:49.53; 3 Shef/Dearn 3:54.02; 4 Traff 3:55.11; 5 WG&EL 3:57.88; 6 Chelm 4:00.98; 7 SB 4:06.64. HJ: 1 E Madden Forman (Traff) 1.77; 2 P Rogan (TVH) 1.72; 3 E Fonteyne (SB, U20) 1.67. PV: 1 E McCartney (WG&EL) 3.82; 2 N Munir (TVH) 3.82; 3 S Barbour (Jag) 3.62; 4 C Maurer (TVH) 3.32; 5 T O’Connor (SB) 3.32; 7 R Zeffertt (SB, W60) 2.22. LJ: 1 G Forde-Wells (WG&EL) 5.78/0.5; 2 L Robinson (Traff) 5.74/1.2; 3 A McCauley (Lisb) 5.58/0.7. TJ: 1 R Otaruoh (TVH, U20) 11.68/-2.4; 2 T Sonoiki (SB, U20) 11.65/-0.9; 3 K Partridge (WG&EL, U20) 11.19/-0.5; 4 R Taylor (Jag) 11.12/-1.3. SP: 1 A Strickler (TVH) 17.51; 2 S Merritt (Shef/Dearn) 13.87; 3 J Hopkins (Chelm) 13.65; 4 M Hopkins (Chelm, U20) 12.69; 5 D Adebayo (Shef/Dearn, U20) 12.46; 6 P Wingate (TVH) 12.28; 7 M Porterfield (Jag, U20) 11.60; 8 N Davenport (Traff, U20) 11.16. DT: 1 D Broom (WG&EL) 47.37; 2 S Mace (TVH) 46.43; 3 K Woodcock (Oxf C) 44.56; 4 S Merritt (Shef/Dearn) 44.18; 5 M Porterfield (Jag, U20) 42.52; 6 C Braka (Traff, U20) 42.49; 7 K Maxwell (Jag) 41.40; 8 J Hopkins (Chelm) 40.31; 9 P Davenall (SB) 36.13; 11 M Hopkins (Chelm, U20) 32.04. HT: 1 K Presswell (TVH) 62.99; 2 P Davenall (SB) 59.11; 3 P Wingate (TVH) 55.00; 4 L Marshall (WG&EL, W40) 53.71; 5 S Sikiru (WG&EL) 52.70; 6 A McAuslan-Kelly (TVH, U20) 51.61; 7 K Ord (Jag) 47.19; 8 A Clemens (SB) 46.39; 9 D Russell (Jag, U20) 45.31. JT: 1 D Russell (Jag, U20) 43.35; 2 E Waters (Rad) 42.04; 3 J Blair (Lut, W35) 41.50; 4 L Britane (TVH, W35) 40.51; 5 N Davenport (Traff, U20) 36.09

PREMIERSHIP 3b, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, August 5

Harrow came into this match with only a faint hope of closing the gap to Thames Valley and came out on top but did so with only a few A string wins and they had a steady start.

Jacob Paul was one of the League athletes of the year last season and, although down on form in 2023, gave Windsor an early victory in his speciality 400m hurdles in 51.93 to complete a clean sweep of all three matches, but after nine events championship-chasing Harrow led Sale and Windsor by 13 points.

Sale had been boosted by Max Wharton’s narrow 800m win over Blackheath & Bromley’s Ben Gardiner in 1:51.44 and then Jess Spilsbury made in an 800 double by comfortably winning the women’s two-lapper in 2:08.34. Sale’s win streak continued thanks to Midland champion Nick Walsh’s 100m in 10.28.

Notts were trailing but scored a double, led by Annabelle Crossdale, in the women’s hammer, as were Birchfield despite James Tomlinson’s 50.89m discus win. Ese Okoro’s women’s 400m hurdles lap in 58.67 which were followed by Dani Walker’s 11.77 100m win to boost the Stag’s score.

With 17 events scored, Harrow had stretched their lead in the match to 36 points but their chase for top dollar was proving to be in vain as news filtered through about the other Premiership match. Nevertheless, there was still that second spot to play for.

Behind, Windsor, Notts, Sale and Birchfield now had just eight points separating them.

Despite their match leading position at the near-half-way stage of the match, Harrow still had few individual performances to brag about, but a 6:09.39 2000m men’s steeplechase win by Terry Fawden helped their cause, before Miguel Perera added another in the sprint hurdles, with 14.01.

Swansea had sought for hours to post a victory until, in the long-drawn-out men’s pole vault, they had Thomas Walley, who was only jumping against Birchfield’s Jack Phipps for much of the competition, as no other athlete cleared higher than 4.01m, win with 5.00m. They then also scored through Hannah Brier’s 54.00 400m victory as, later, Swansea’s Pat Swan again came good in the men’s shot with a 17.18m best heave.

Birchfield also had a good performance in the men’s long jump where Midland champion and UK top-ranked Alexander Farquharson was out to 7.39m, while Windsor’s cause had been helped by England bronze medallist Amy Holder’s 52.96m women’s discus win.

They then had 2022 English Schools champion, 18-year-old Scarlett Gammell, win the women’s 100m hurdles in 14.15.

Blackheath & Bromley were lying fourth in the Premiership standings coming into this match but had been having a lean time before Niamh Bridson Hubbard scored a women’s 3000m victory in 9:42.92, getting the nod on team mate Morgan Squibb. She returned just 75 minutes later to add the 1500m in 4:29.64.

The Heathens then had 19-year-old Sam Reardon add the men’s 400m in 46.79.

They then later won the women’s javelin with a 52.39m best effort from European Team Championships third-placer and top UK-ranked, Bekah Walton.

As the afternoon wore on and, after 30 events, the Harrow lead had ballooned to almost 100 points and it was over Windsor who had overtaken hosts Birchfield, as Blackheath and Sale had dropped back. It was their UK champion Jake Norris who narrowly took the men’s hammer from Birchfield’s Craig Murch with a 71.49m best but the Stags did have a win in the men’s 3000m through Kadar Omar’s 8:20.83 before taking the women’s sprint relay.

Harrow’s best event here was the women’s triple jump where UK fifth-ranked Adelaide Omitowoju won with 12.39m and club mate, English Schools champion and second ranked under-20, 18-year-old Amelia Gray took the B string with 12.02m.

Blackheath produced the best sprint of the day when, with the wind just on the legal limit, when Luke Dorrell won the 200m in 20.84. Louise Evans then made it a Blackheath double by adding the women’s event in 23.55.

As has always been the case this year Harrow’s strength has been their minor placings but they did late on win the men’s sprint and the women’s 4x400m relays, while just being headed in the men’s 4x400m by Blackheath.

MATCH: 1 Harrow 632; 2 WSEH 492; 3 Birchfield 450; 4 Sale 445.5; 5 Notts 440.5; 6 Blackheath & Bromley 438.5; 7 Swansea 422; 8 Crawley 242.5

Final Premiership standings after 3 matches: 1 TVH 24; 2 Harrow 23; 3 WG&EL 22; 4 WSEH 20; 5 Glasgow 17; 6 Sale 16; 7 Blackheath & B 16; 8 Birchfield 15; 9 Shaftesbury 14; 10eq Notts/Trafford 11; 12 Sheffield 9; 13 Swansea 7; Chelmsford 5; 15 Newham & EB 4; 16 Crawley 3

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Overall, the Championship winners were Tonbridge who completed a clean sweep over all three of their matches and their margin over Cardiff, who won the other match was three points as Belgrave Harriers took third, Martin Duff reports.

CHAMPIONSHIP Match 3a, Kings Park, Bournemouth, Dorset

In an extremely close fought contest, it was Welsh invaders Cardiff who walked off with the final match after a day long battle with Basingstoke & Mid Hants.

The opening women’s field event saw Cardiff open their account through Rebecca Chapman’s legal 6.11m long jump as their Ben Reynolds followed with an 800m win in 1:55.36.

The Cardiff run continued through Josh Brown’s 10.44 100m victory, helped by a 1.8m/second wind with the stronger winds of storm Antoni scheduled for later in the afternoon.

However, after eight events, their club trailed the early leaders Herts Phoenix, Southampton and Basingstoke & Mid Hants.

Yeovil were taking wins too and Harriet Tuson won the women’s 800m in 2:09.98.

However, after 15 events, Basingstoke had opened out a 15-point lead over Herts Phoenix, while Cardiff, with whom they were vying for third spot in the final standings, were just a point down in third after their early successes.

This was thanks in part to M40 Dave Ragan’s narrow 2000m steeplechase in 6:28.28 as the wind increased but, despite it being behind the sprint hurdlers, performances were poor as just three lined up for the men’s B string one of whom was disqualified.

After 23 events and in an evenly matched competition, Basingstoke and Cardiff had equal points with Herts Phoenix 17 points down and only Bedford & County really out of contention but they did have Belinda Sergent take the women’s triple jump with 11.60m.

Cardiff’s cause was helped by Lauren Evans’ 13.78 100m hurdles win, which came during a close high jump competition where she had to share the spoils with Basingstoke’s Laura Darcy after both cleared 1.73m. The Welsh squad also saw Maddison Hamer win the pole vault with a 3.13m clearance.

Basingstoke’s cause was aided by Maddie Deadman’s 1500m victory in 4:36.12 and, with the wind now swirling, they also had 18-year-old Henry Christer, the English Schools 100m silver medallist, win the men’s 200m, against a 3.1m wind, in 22.04.

Cardiff’s Alex Azu then beat that as the wind eased in the B string to clock 21.93, as their Hannah Longden added the women’s 200m.

MATCH: 1 Cardiff 523.5; 2 BMH 526; 3 Herts Phoenix 447; 4 Bournemouth 429; 5 Yeovil 421.5; 6 Portsmouth 417; 7 Soton 294.5; 8 Bedford & County 222.5

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP 3b, Wavertree, Liverpool. August 5

Tonbridge have dominated their two opening matches and travelled to Liverpool’s home match at Wavertree but the other seven clubs were no match for the Kent-based outfit, who now advance to the 16 team Premiership for next year.

There had been another early start for the women in the hammer and the event saw the hosts’ Zoe Price take first place with 58.45m, but there were only ten takers for the event so perhaps the missing six were still in bed!

Havering had only an outside chance of promotion but got off to a good start in the opening track race when Thomas Pitkin led a double by taking the 400m hurdles in 53.06 and, after eight events led Tonbridge by four points with the rest trailing. They were helped when their over-50 Graham Holder won the men’s hammer with 47.26m,

The Welshman had won his country’s senior title 11 times up to and including 2012.

Tonbridge got their first win of the day when Charles Crick took the men’s 800m in 1:55.48, before Havering scored another victory when Gemma Kersey added the women’s race and, much later, win the 1500m.

After 15 events some time just after lunch, Tonbridge now led over Havering by more than 50 points and were now well on their way to the Premiership. They also had Kirsty-Anne Ebbage win the women’s discus with 41.75m, but their two steeplechasers were headed by Kingston & Poly’s Dan Eckersley’s 6:02.07.

Then after 24 of the 38 events, the Tonbridge advantage yawned to more than 90 points, over Havering, who continued to head Belgrave and it did so by the simple adage of putting an athlete in as many events as possible. However, they did have Ben Murphy win the men’s 1500m in 3:52.52.

By the finish the Kent club’s winning margin was over 160 points and they also got maximum points in the women’s javelin throw where modest performances were the order of the day.

Bristol & West were down the scoring tables but saw Jenna Blundell, the Welsh champion, take advantage of a 2.2m following wind to record a women’s 100m hurdles victory in 13.36.

Belgrave came into this final match lying second in the 16 strong league and with some modest wins were lying second in the match mid-afternoon. Their Sam Ige again took the sprint double, with his 200m with a 2.4m wind at his back, run 21.53.

Down in the basement, Peterborough & Nene Valley failed to score any points for supplying some officials.

Tonbridge AC win National Athletics League @Nat_Ath_League Championship division and are promoted to Premiership. pic.twitter.com/EXCq8qVZiJ — Mark Hookway (@markhookway) August 5, 2023

MATCH: 1 Tonbridge 651; 2 Havering 484.5; 3 Liverpool 466; 4 Belgrave 452.5; 5 Kingston & Poly 330.5; 6 Herne H 324.5; 7 Bristol & West 287; 8 Peterborough & Nene Valley 203

Men: 100: r1 (0.7): 1 S Ige (Belg) 10.65; 5 R Smith (Herne H, U17) 11.08. r2 (1.6): 7 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 11.94. 200: r1 (2.4): 1 S Ige (Belg) 21.53; 4 B Robinson (Herne H, M35) 22.82. 800: r1: 5 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 1:58.49. 1500: 10 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 4:11.50. 3000: 1 K Reilly (Ton) 8:26.21; 4 J Doherty (Liv H, M35) 8:48.66. 110H: r1 (1.4): 1 J Agbodza (S’end) 14.44; 2 L Church (Ton) 14.97; 3 A Hill (Liv H) 15.67. 400H: r1: 1 T Pitkin (Have) 53.06; 2 H Kendall (Ton) 54.61; 3 W Hodi (Liv H) 55.65; 4 K Welch (Taun) 55.86. 2000SC: 1 D Eckersley (K&P, M35) 6:02.07; 2 C Laing (Ton) 6:26.36. 4×100: 1 Belg 43.28; 2 Ton 43.41. 4×400: 1 Ton 3:22.10; 2 Have 3:23.27; 3 Belg 3:24.42; 4 Liv H 3:29.45. PV: 1 A Bowling (PNV, U20) 4.56; 2 H Petyt (B&W) 4.42; 2 L Church (Ton) 4.42; 4 B Ahmet (K&P, M35) 3.42; 4 L Williams (Have, M35) 3.42. LJ: 10 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 5.25. SP: 1 E Sheridan (Liv H) 13.39; 3 C Dack (K&P, M40) 12.46. DT: 1 E Sheridan (Liv H) 50.68; 2 N Wedderman (Liv H) 42.87; 3 H Kendall (Ton) 40.81. HT: 1 G Holder (Bexley, M50) 47.26; 2 H Blake (M&M) 46.83; 4 S Achurch (PNV, M45) 36.25; 6 C Privett (Belg, M60) 30.12. JT: 1 P Brinton-Quinn (Have) 59.75



Women: 100: r1 (1.1): 1 J Blundell (B&W) 11.92. 400: r1: 1 S Harry (Belg) 54.79; 4 E McIntosh (B&W, U17) 58.69. 3000: 3 L Quine (Liv H, W35) 10:25.23. 100H: r1 (2.2): 1 J Blundell (B&W) 13.36; 2 M Corker (Liv H, U20) 14.41; 3 M Glassner (VP&TH) 14.64; 4 C Williams (Have, W35) 14.83. 400H: r1: 1 J Bytheway (K&P) 65.51; 2 C Williams (Have, W35) 66.24. 1500SC: 1 N Sewell (Have, U20) 5:13.27. 4×100: 1 Ton 49.64; 2 B&W 49.89. 4×400: 1 Ton 3:58.42; 2 Belg 3:58.67; 3 Have 4:08.08. HJ: 1 M Secker (Ton, U17) 1.67. LJ: 7 J Albrow (Belg, W40) 4.65. SP: 1 C Aboagye (Croy, U20) 11.52; 2 K Ebbage (Ton) 11.03. DT: 1 K Ebbage (Ton) 41.75; 2 T Fayle (Manx) 36.48; 3 C Aboagye (Croy, U20) 32.91; 4 A Jenkins (PNV, W45) 31.76. HT: 1 Z Price (Liv H) 58.45; 2 K Ebbage (Ton) 48.43; 3 A Jenkins (PNV, W45) 43.64

Championship Final standings after 3 matches: 1 Tonbridge 24; 2 Cardiff 21; 3 BMH 20; 4 Belgrave 19; 5 Havering 17; 6 Soton 16; 7 Yeovil 14 (1242); 8 Herts Phoenix 14 (1231); 9 K&P 14 (1169); 10 Liverpool 13; 11 Bournemouth 11; 12 Bedford & C 10; 13 Portsmouth 9; 14 Herne H 8; 15 Bristol & West 7; 16 Peterborough & Nene Valley 3

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE National 1, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, August 5

Performances were modest at Stantonbury Stadium as Yate and Milton Keynes vied for the title. Yate had taken the opening match and the hosts the second, but it was Yate who piled up modest wins to take the bottom league title, Martin Duff reports.

After nine events, Yate led by ten points from Reading as Wigan and Enfield trailed but their key decision was to try and put an athlete in every event, something that the lower clubs did not achieve. Despite a whole string of Yate wins, it was Milton Keynes who led after 12 events had been scored.

Enfield were languishing but did have Conrad Winter out to 7.02m in the men’s long jump but no wind reading was given.

Only three from a possible ten toed the men’s steeplechase start line and only two turned out in the sprint hurdles.

With 26 events scored, Milton Keynes still lead but Reading had closed up to within 14 points as Yate dropped back, despite being able to see their Adam Brooks again take the high jump with 2.02m and Isaac Cory the 200m in 21.83.

Several wins came Reading’s way including a women’s discus by Michaela Whitton with 39.82m. while Milton Keynes had Abigail Filton win the women’s 200m in a PB 24.97 and Rebecca Chivers the javelin, with 37.85m.

Given the poor entry in several events, the future of this bottom league remains in doubt.

MATCH: 1 Yate 550; 2 Milton Keynes 532; 3 Reading 484; 4 Wigan 301.2; 5 Enfield 184

National 1 Final standings after 3 matches: 1 Yate 22; 2 Milton Keynes 21; 3 Reading 18; 4 Wigan 16; 5 Enfield 13

ENGLAND ATHLETICS U15 & U17 COMBINED EVENTS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sportcity, August 5-6

Corey Beechall won the under-17 decathlon by 269 points with a score of 6333.

It is the highest score by a British under-17 since Pedro Gleadall’s 6600 in 2018.

First year under-17 and last year’s English Schools pentathlon champion Luke Pichler also went over 6000 points in his first ever decathlon.

Another UK lead was set by England indoor pentathlon champion Zoe Gregory who won the under-17 women’s heptathlon by 281 points with a PB score of 5115 adding 300 points to her PB and going tenth all-time.

Molly Mills, not to be confused with top senior Holly, added the outdoor under-15 hexathlon to her indoor pentathlon as she won by almost 500 points with a score of 3655.

She headed the 800m (2:24.11) and shot (10.58m) and set a PB in the high jump (1.44m) and hurdles (11.61).

Also dominant was Oliver Downs who took the under-15 octathlon by over 500 points as he totalled 4451.

He showed great range with wins in the 1000m (2:53.00), hurdles (12.01), high jump (1.68m), 100m (12.01), 400m (54.94) and javelin (44.71m). He won the 1000m by 18 seconds!

U15 octathlon medallists 🥇Oliver Downs 4451

🥈Nathan Mobbs 3920

🥉Zak Williams 3541 pic.twitter.com/PiE9Ny7QMZ — England Athletics (@EnglandAthletic) August 6, 2023

U17 men:

Dec: 1 C Beechall (Liv H) 6333; 2 L Pichler (Blyth) 6064; 3 R Stovell (Hallam) 5989; 4 T Wright (Taun) 5761; 5 L Phillips (Card Arch) 5697; 6 F Bryce (A’deen) 5631; 7 A Reilly (Shef/Dearn) 5432; 8 A Varley (C&N) 4971; 9 O Wilson (Glouc) 4790; 10 A Byrne (S’port W) 4772; 11 A Carter (C&N) 4768; 12 O Belbeck (Chelt) 4765; 13 L Woodthorpe (Leeds C) 4487; 14 O Thornhill (Stock H) 4443; 15 S Mitchell-Fofana (Card Arch) 4349; 16 F Ikin (C&N) 3897. 400: D3: 1 R Stovell (Hallam) 49.96. 100H: D3 (-0.5): 1 T Wright (Taun) 13.56; 2 C Beechall (Liv H) 13.70; 3 L Phillips (Card Arch) 13.81; 4 L Pichler (Blyth) 13.92; 5 S Lok (Corby) 13.99. HJ: D1: 1 C Beechall (Liv H) 1.89. PV: D1: 1 A Reilly (Shef/Dearn) 4.03. LJ: D2: 1 L Phillips (Card Arch) 6.78/1.7; 2 T Wright (Taun) 6.63/0.4; 3 L Pichler (Blyth) 6.44/0.3. SP: D1: 1 R Stovell (Hallam) 13.73

U15:

Oct: 1 O Downs (Inv EK) 4451; 2 N Mobbs (N Ayr) 3920; 3 Z Williams (Have) 3541; 4 A Dodds (Leigh) 3480; 5 J Howarth (C&N) 3400; 6 M Merriman (G&G) 3172; 7 A Shaw (High) 3141; 8 I Pickering (C&N) 3084; 9 T Lamprecht (Macc) 3036; 10 O Hogan (Swin) 3031; 11 M Varnelis (Leeds C) 2968; 12 O Cooper (Bury) 2877; 13 J Tilley (C&N) 2471; 14 W Cattell (C&N) 2224; 15 C Kidger (KuH) 2137. 400: O2: 1 O Downs (Inv EK) 54.94; 2 A Dodds (Leigh) 57.99. PV: O2: 1 N Mobbs (N Ayr) 3.63; 2 Z Williams (Have) 3.13; 3 O Cooper (Bury) 2.93; 4 M Merriman (G&G) 2.83. JT: O: 1 O Downs (Inv EK) 44.71; 2 Z Williams (Have) 42.72

U17 women:

Hep: 1 Z Gregory (Bas) 5115; 2 E Robinson (N Dev) 4834; 3 I Mardle (Norw) 4577; 4 M Taylor (Card Arch) 4484; 5 L Salter (Stock H) 4424; 6 S Brown (N Ayr) 4390; 7 M Quick (Swan) 4302; 8 A Hewitt (Wig D) 4267; 9 E Pounder (York) 4224; 10 H Wilson (Blyth) 4212; 11 M Brockley (Annan) 4176; 12 A Belward (Win) 4107; 13 A Mitchell (VPCG) 4079; 14 I Pain (Chelt) 3967; 15 C Gilding (Norw) 3793; 16 S Gorvett (Blyth) 3772; 17 B Idoko (Bury) 3734; 18 S Catchpole (Chelm) 3700; 19 J Miles (Bury) 3696; 20 E Barnes (Donc) 3564; 21 U Mohammed (Glouc) 3546; 22 A McAuley (Wyc P) 3405; 23 E Corns (Prest) 3240. 80H: Ht3 (0.4): 1 M Taylor (Card Arch) 11.87. Ht4 (0.0): 1 I Mardle (Norw) 11.64; 2 K Jones (Kend) 11.67; 3 E Drury (Leeds C) 11.76; 4= S Brown (N Ayr) 11.91; 4= Z Gregory (Bas) 11.91. HJ: Ht1: 1 I Pain (Chelt) 1.65. LJ: Ht1: 1 E Robinson (N Dev) 5.47/-1.1; 2 L Salter (Stock H) 5.45/0.0; 3 Z Gregory (Bas) 5.44/0.0; 4 M Taylor (Card Arch) 5.40/-1.1. SP: Ht1: 1 E Robinson (N Dev) 13.50; 2 Z Gregory (Bas) 12.61; 3 M Quick (Swan) 12.17; 4 I Mardle (Norw) 12.12. JT: Ht1: 1 Z Gregory (Bas) 37.86

U15:

Hex: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 3655; 2 A Scott (Chelm) 3187; 3 M Thorpe (Chelm) 3166; 4 E Elliott (Bury) 3108; 5 J Baxter (Leeds C) 3032; 6 T Odugbesan (Card Arch) 3011; 7 T Northcott (York) 3010; 8 O Isherwood (Hallam) 2948; 9 V Chapman (Bord H) 2899; 10 F Watling (Salis) 2831; 11 A Brockley (Annan) 2794; 12 A Ely (Prest) 2790; 13 L Hewitt (Wig D) 2757; 14 C Francis (York) 2747; 15 A Taylor (Ton) 2707; 16 A Gordon (Yate) 2658; 17 H Sudder (Blyth) 2593; 18 M O’Donnell (C&N) 2519; 19 N Round (Shef/Dearn) 2414; 20 K Case (Chelm) 2365; 21 L Harding (C&N) 2261; 22 I Hibbett (Norw) 2108; 23 H Woods (C&N) 2047; 24 B Varley (C&N) 1914; 25 B Holloway (Glouc, U13) 1851; 26 E Carter (C&N) 1800; 27 L Wilkins (C&N) 1371. 75H: Ht4 (0.5): 1 E Elliott (Bury) 11.51; 2 M Thorpe (Chelm) 11.59; 3 M Mills (Stock H) 11.61; 4 A Scott (Chelm) 11.78. JT: Ht1: 1 E Christian (G&G) 40.12. Ht2: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 32.06

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Leeds, August 7



Calli Thackery was inside nine minutes for 3000m in a mixed race.

Men: 800: B: 1 A Glew (Chor ATC, U20) 1:54.15; 3 D Thompson (B’burn, U20) 1:55.80. D: 5 D McIntyre (Harm, U15) 2:02.69; 6 J Stewart (Leeds C, M40) 2:03.34. E: 4 B Holmes (H’gate, M40) 2:06.11; 7 Z Hunter (Leeds C, U20W) 2:12.03. F: 1 L Langan (York, U17W) 2:10.03; 5 L Creaby (Blyth, U17W) 2:15.43. 3000: A: 1 A Barber (Harb, U20) 8:27.12; 2 E Smith-Rasmussen (Newk) 8:29.24; 5 M Clark (Prest, U17) 8:37.27. B: 3 C Thackery (Hallam, W) 8:55.86; 11 S Pennycook (Fife, W) 9:24.63; 13 R Flaherty (Bing, U20W) 9:49.33; 17 G Bell (Lev V, U17W) 10:11.86; 18 S Barrett (Norw, U17W) 10:16.68; 19 E Mcleod (Roth, W35) 10:20.64

DEVON OPEN 4, Plymouth, August 6



Mixed events: 400: r1: 2 N Edwards (RN, M50) 56.61. r2: 2 N Maczugowski (Ply, U17) 50.62. 3000: 3 P Quinn (Torb, U15W) 10:17.03; 8 J Musselwhite (Yate, M65) 11:26.64. LJ: r3B: 1 O Firth (W’ley, U15) 6.03. r4: 2 G Scoot (Torb, U20W) 5.96. TJ: 5 L Booker (N Abb, U15W) 10.21; 7 L Harrold (Corn, U15W) 9.86; 11 J Musselwhite (Yate, M65) 8.76. DT: r2: 1 N Evans-Shields (Ply, U17W) 41.17; 3 C Doney (Tav, U15W) 28.43. HT: 1 O Fileman (Tav, U17) 42.10. HT: 2 C Merrett (Yate, U15) 34.36. HT: 1 P Milburn (Tav, U17W) 53.46; 2 T Brown (Tav, U15W) 45.24; 3 L Hess (Tav, U17W) 42.58; 5 H Stead (Tav, U15W) 36.82



U17 men: 100H (-5.0): 1 J Taylor (Exe) 14.05



M60: 100H (-3.8): 1 N Tunstall (Corn) 16.57. 300H: 1 S Blackford (Ply) 59.04



W60 women: 300H: 1 H Weir (Ply) 61.15

TRAFFORD MEDAL MEETINGS, Stretford, August 6

U13 mixed events: 150: r7: 2 L Melling (Leigh, U13W) 20.30



U17: 300: r1: 4 L Roden (Roth, U15W) 42.04



U15: 800: r1: 1 I Davey (Notts, U13W) 2:25.15. r6: 1 J Baranowski (B’burn, U13) 2:04.53; 2 C Parikh (Manc H) 2:05.41



Mixed events: 100: r10 (0.0): 3 N Le’Gall (Wirr, U17W) 12.21. 400: r4: 1 A Jones (Prest, U17W) 59.36. r5: 2 R MacDonald (Hal, M55) 60.85. HJ: 4= G Fook (Dees, U13) 1.46; 8= J Houghton (Prest, U13W) 1.41. LJ: D: 1 O Schrimshaw (Dees, U15W) 5.48. SP: B: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff, U15W) 11.93. SP: A: 1 R Kingston (Leeds C, U13W) 9.05. DT: 1 J Greenhalgh (Leigh, U15) 34.99. DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff, U15W) 34.78. DT: 1 L Fook (Dees, U13W) 23.93. HT: 1 J Wilkins (Traff, U15W) 38.56; 2 B Pendlebury (Traff, U15W) 33.07. JT: B: 1 L Tardivel (Dees, U15) 41.52. JT: A: 1 K Badrock (Liv H, U13W) 29.67. B: 1 G Fook (Dees, U13) 34.46



U20 men: 110H: 1 D Bradley (C&N) 15.4



U17: 100H (0.0): 1 L Shaw (Warr) 13.85



U15 girls: 75H: r1: 1 O Crawford (Warr) 11.60



U13: 70H: r1: 1 L Guthrie (Kend) 12.00

HERCULES WIMBLEDON FESTIVAL 5000mM SPONSORED BY TRIPADVISOR, Wimbledon, August 5

Mixed events: 5000: r1: 3 D Williams (G&G, M60) 18:09.65; 6 K Sheedy (Dulw, W35) 18:15.39. r10: 1 K Taylor (B&W) 14:05.64; 2 A Fyfe (Edin) 14:05.78; 3 B Alcock (Bed C) 14:05.92; 4 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 14:08.31; 5 C Jones (Corn) 14:08.37; 6 A Leprêtre (High) 14:11.60; 7 B Moore (WSEH) 14:11.98; 8 J Cornish (HW) 14:12.20; 9 T Butler (SB) 14:17.04; 10 L Small (Ashf, U20) 14:25.63; 11 J O’Connell (AFD, U20) 14:26.44; 12 A Pointon (AFD) 14:29.67; 13 N Shreeve (C&C, M35) 14:33.11; 16 M Davis (B&W) 14:35.01; 18 J O’Hara (Soton) 14:38.41; 19 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 14:47.17. r2: 4 K Hughes (AFD, W) 16:32.73; 9 T Booth (G&G, M55) 17:03.82. r3: 5 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2, M50) 16:32.11; 8 L Hall (AFD, W) 16:34.33; 10 N Tearle (G&G, M50) 16:37.82. r4: 3 T Wilson (Bed C, W) 16:04.72; 4 L Small (AFD, W) 16:06.84; 6 M Marchant (Western Tempo, W) 16:18.48; 8 V Hopkins (Ton, W) 16:24.51; 10 A Eykelbosch (Dac, W) 16:29.45; 11 K Estlea (AFD, W) 16:32.16; 12 H Viner (High, W) 16:33.91; 13 N Brown (AFD, W) 16:40.88. r5: 3 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 15:38.37; 7 R Johnson (High, W) 15:46.71; 9 B Paviour (Herne H, M50) 15:53.78; 10 N Sharp (VP&TH, M35) 15:56.58; 13 T McCormick (Vale R, W) 16:16.80; 15 H Dixon (Camb H, W) 16:23.91. r6: 3 E Brady (HW, M35) 15:32.66; 9 D Prosser (Candy Racing, M35) 15:47.50. r7: 9 D Bradley (Ton, M35) 15:08.34; 11 A Mussett (Col H, M50) 15:21.43; 14 J Hotham (VP&TH, M35) 15:24.91. r8: 2 M Ruby (Poole, U20) 14:42.99; 13 L Jolly (Read, M40) 15:01.07; 15 C Greenwood (Kent, M45) 15:12.19. r9: 2 J Small (Ashf, U20) 14:35.98; 5 R Wilson (High, M35) 14:44.27; 8 M Pickering (AFD, U20) 14:49.38; 14 Q Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 15:13.87

BIRCHFIELD MIDWEEK OPEN MEETING 2, Birmingham, August 2



Nick Percy added almost a metre to his discus season’s best with a world class 64.73m.

Men: 100: A1 (3.2): 1 A Dyer-Stott (H’gate, U20) 10.7; 2 A Murphy (Tinryland A.C.) 10.7. A2 (2.1): 1 E Onyewu (Swan) 10.72; 2 J Chambers (Bir) 10.73. B1 (1.0): 2 A Dyer-Stott (H’gate, U20) 10.76. 200: r1 (2.3): 1 E Wilson (B&W) 21.66; 2 K Matysiak (Bir, U20) 21.90. r2 (1.7): 1 E Jones (Liv PS) 20.71; 2 B Swift (Lough S) 21.04; 3 D Putnam (B&B) 21.13; 4 A Murphy (Tinryland A.C.) 21.53. 400: r1: 1 T Evans (Newk) 47.64. r2: 1 T Harries (Phoe) 46.87; 2 B Higgins (Shef/Dearn) 47.02; 3 D Putnam (B&B) 47.08; 4 K Metzger (Traff) 47.64; 5 A Knibbs (Amber) 47.64. 800: r2: 1 J Sohna (Bir, U17) 1:54.94; 7 L O’Gorman (B&R, M35) 2:04.25. 110H: A1 (3.8): 1 E Gomes (SB) 13.73; 2 M Perera (Harrow) 13.87; 3 A Parkinson (Sale) 15.04. B1 (1.8): 1 M Perera (Harrow) 13.83; 2 E Gomes (SB) 13.94; 3 A Parkinson (Sale) 15.12; 4 P Ayeh (BRAT) 15.52. HJ: 1 F Powell (W&B, U17) 1.91. DT: A: 1 N Percy (SB) 64.73. B: 1 N Percy (SB) 62.42. HT: 1 M Heywood (B’burn) 48.82



U20: HT: 1 J Berry (Hale) 64.52; 2 F Hanham (Read) 51.75



U15: 300: 1 D Wood (Bir) 36.77; 2 O Leyland (B&R) 37.31; 3 N Villers (SSH) 38.46



Women: 100: A1 (1.8): 1 T Kuluziza (BRAT, U20) 12.26; 2 P Akpe-Moses (Bir, U20) 12.26. B1 (3.5): 1 P Akpe-Moses (Bir, U20) 12.10. 100H: A1 (2.4): 1 J Tappin (TVH) 13.94. SP: A: 1 A Strickler (TVH) 17.55. B: 1 A Strickler (TVH) 17.49. HT: 1 A Purchase (Notts) 69.12; 2 A Merritt (NEB) 56.69; 3 C Thomas (Swan) 51.33. JT: 1 E Hamplett (Bir) 48.76; 2 S De Kremer (Leam) 40.77; 3 J Larsen (Soton, U20) 40.67



U15: 200 (2.5): 1 I Davies (Bir) 25.52

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Wormwood Scrubs, August 2



Men: 800: A: 1 S Charig (Ports) 1:49.04; 2 O Telfer (TVH) 1:51.11; 5 O Capps (Exe, U20) 1:52.22; 7 V Nutakor (NEB, M35) 1:55.16. B: 2 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 1:54.76; 6 E Maxwell (VoA, U20) 1:55.57. D: 4 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 1:59.03. E: 2 L Byrne (Swin, M40) 2:00.64. G: 1 L Salvage (Newp, U15) 2:02.30. 1500: A: 5 S Nesbitt (AFD, U20) 3:56.65; 8 W Atkins (Win, U17) 3:59.28; 11 N Paterson (Inv EK, U17) 4:00.41



Mixed events: 800: F: 1 M Russell (Col H, M50) 2:03.20; 2 R Macaulay (Lon Hth, M35) 2:03.35; 6 R McClay (Brack, W) 2:05.33. 1500: C: 5 K Lowery (C&C, W) 4:22.74; 6 Y Chokri (FRA, M45) 4:22.97. D: 5 P Taylor (Win, U15W) 4:42.37; 8 K Scott (AFD, U15W) 4:46.49



Women: 800: I: 2 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15) 2:16.44

OXON & BUCKS MIDWEEK OPEN MEETING, Horspath, August 2

Mixed events: 100: r1 (0.5): 1 J George (Rad, U20) 10.75. 200: r2 (1.9): 4 M Barough (Oxf C, M45) 24.58. 300: r1: 3 O Chilton (Mil K, U15W) 42.37. 400: r1: 1 D Benjamin (WSEH, M35) 49.94; 4 A Virgilio (Swin, U15) 52.68. 1500: r4: 12 J Fabes (Abing, W65) 6:25.61. LJ: r1: 15 J Ashton (Wit, W65) 3.22/1.8



U15 boys: SP: 1 B Reid (E&E) 12.60

THAMES VALLEY HARRIERS OPEN MEETING, Wormwood Scrubs, August 2



Mixed events: 400: r2: 4 K Sherlock (TVH, U20W) 56.97. r3: 1 B Gardiner (B&B) 48.37. 800: r3: 5 E Garrett (Lon Hth, M50) 2:11.03; 8 A Gannaway (Win, M60) 2:30.92

