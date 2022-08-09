Here are the best of this month’s overseas results including Diamond Leagues and the Continental Gold at Szekesfehervar where the world 400m hurdles record-holder again impressed

Diamond League (Skolimowska, Chorzów, Silesia), Poland, August 6

For a report of the event click here

Men

100 (-0.7):

1 Trayvon Bromell USA 9.95

2 Marvin Bracy USA 10.00

3 Ackeem Blake JAM 10.00

4 Christian Coleman USA 10.13

5 Yohan Blake JAM 10.13

6 Elijah Hall-Thompson USA 10.14

7 Abdul Hakim Sani Brown JPN 10.15

8 Akani Simbine RSA 10.21

9 Kyree King USA 10.29

400:

1 Michael Norman USA 44.11

2 Kirani James GRN 44.55

3 Bryce Deadmon USA 44.68

4 Vernon Norwood USA 45.20

5 Champion Allison USA 45.35

6 Isaac Makwala BOT 45.42

7 Michael Cherry USA 45.45

8 Liemarvin Bonevacia NED 45.50

9 Kajetan Duszyński 46.08

800:

1 Emmanuel Korir KEN 1:45.72

2 Ferguson Rotich KEN 1:45.76

3 Tony van Diepen NED 1:45.80

4 Adrian Ben ESP 1:45.89

5 Patryk Dobek 1:46.31

6 Bryce Hoppel USA 1:46.35

7 Kyle Langford GBR 1:46.65

8 Clayton Murphy USA 1:46.79

9 Erik Sowinski USA 1:47.30

10 Amel Tuka BIH 1:47.76

400H:

1 Alison dos Santos BRA 47.80

2 Khallifah Rosser USA 48.30

3 Wilfried Happio FRA 48.74

4 Amere Lattin USA 48.79

5 Julien Watrin BEL 48.91

6 CJ Allen USA 49.01

7 Nick Smidt NED 49.07

8 Sebastian Urbaniak 49.85

9 Ramsey Angela NED 50.98

PV:

1 Armand Duplantis SWE 6.10

2 Sondre Guttormsen NOR 5.73

3 Ernest John Obiena PHI 5.73

4 Piotr Lisek 5.63

5 Chris Nilsen USA 5.53

Renaud Lavillenie FRA NH

Thiago Braz BRA NH

Thibaut Collet FRA NH

LJ:

1 Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE 8.13

2 Steffin McCarter USA 8.09

3 Maykel D. Massó CUB 8.09

4 Marquis Dendy USA 8.09

5 Emiliano Lasa URU 7.78

6 Filippo Randazzo ITA 7.63

TJ:

1 Andy Díaz CUB 17.53

2 Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR 17.29

3 Zhu Yaming CHN 17.25

4 Donald Scott USA 16.44

5 Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR 16.42

6 Christian Taylor USA 16.18

7 Lázaro Martínez CUB 16.16

8 Chris Benard USA 15.85

SP

1 Joe Kovacs USA 21.79

2 Tom Walsh NZL 21.70

3 Josh Awotunde USA 21.35

4 Nick Ponzio ITA 20.81

5 Michał Haratyk 20.53

6 Marcus Thomsen NOR 19.81

7 Konrad Bukowiecki 19.76

8 Jakub Szyszkowski 19.17

Darrell Hill USA NM

HT:

1 Paweł Fajdek 81.27

2 Wojciech Nowicki 79.19

3 Quentin Bigot FRA 78.83

4 Eivind Henriksen NOR 78.48

JT:

1 Jakub Vadlejch CZE 86.68

2 Julian Weber GER 84.94

3 Curtis Thompson USA 82.39

4 Patriks Gailums LAT 78.22

5 Gatis Čakšs LAT 77.14

6 Manu Quijera ESP 76.41

7 Marcin Krukowski 73.91

8 Leandro Ramos POR 68.94

Women:

100 (0.5):

1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM 10.66

2 Aleia Hobbs USA 10.94

3 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 11.00

4 Gina Lückenkemper GER 11.10

5 Briana Williams JAM 11.11

6 Kayla White USA 11.15

7 Melissa Jefferson USA 11.18

8 TeeTee Terry USA 11.20

9 Natasha Morrison JAM 11.20

200 (0.2):

1 Shericka Jackson JAM 21.84

2 Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH 22.35

3 Jenna Prandini USA 22.39

4 Tynia Gaither BAH 22.70

5 Ida Kathrine Karstoft DEN 22.80

6 Tamara Clark USA 22.82

7 Gabrielle Thomas USA 22.86

8 Vitoria Cristina Rosa BRA 22.89

9 Nikola Horowska 23.44

400:

1 Femke Bol NED 49.75 NR NU23R

2 Natalia Kaczmarek 49.86

3 Candice McLeod JAM 50.22

4 Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM 50.31

5 Anna Kiełbasińska 50.57

6 Fiordaliza Cofil DOM 51.36

7 Corinna Schwab GER 51.72

8 Kyra Jefferson USA 51.93

9 Justyna Święty-Ersetic 52.10

800:

1 Ajee’ Wilson USA 1:58.28

2 Sage Hurta USA 1:58.40

3 Anita Horvat SLO 1:58.96

4 Elena Bellò ITA 1:58.97

5 Allie Wilson USA 1:59.35

6 Christina Hering GER 1:59.51

7 Adrianna Czapla 1:59.86

8 Lore Hoffmann SUI 2:00.76

Raevyn Rogers USA DNS

1500:

1 Diribe Welteji ETH 3:56.91

2 Gudaf Tsegay ETH 3:58.18

3 Hirut Meshesha ETH 4:00.93

4 Heather MacLean USA 4:01.38

5 Sofia Ennaoui 4:01.39

6 Axumawit Embaye ETH 4:01.56

7 Netsanet Desta ETH 4:01.83

8 Adelle Tracey JAM 4:02.36

9 Cory McGee USA 4:02.85

10 Eliza Megger 4:03.04

11 Habitam Alemu ETH 4:03.53

12 Kristiina Mäki CZE 4:05.01

13 Josette Norris USA 4:05.08

14 Lemlem Hailu ETH 4:09.89

3000:

1 Sifan Hassan NED 8:39.27

2 Ejgayehu Taye ETH 8:40.14

3 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 8:40.96

4 Alicia Monson USA 8:41.61

5 Caroline Kipkirui KAZ 8:41.96 rec

6 Gloria Kite KEN 8:42.33

7 Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER 8:42.34

8 Hawi Feysa ETH 8:42.45

9 Zerfe Wondemagegn ETH 8:43.33

10 Maureen Koster NED 8:43.69

11 Fantu Worku ETH 8:45.74

12 Ayal Dagnachew ETH 8:47.10

13 Diane van Es NED 8:49.55

14 Viktória Wagner-Gyürkes HUN 8:50.31

15 Laura Galván MEX 8:51.82

16 Elena Burkard GER 8:53.54

17 Beata Topka 8:57.20

100H (0.8):

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.34

2 Kendra Harrison USA 12.37

3 Tia Jones USA 12.49

4 Pia Skrzyszowska 12.51 NU23R

5 Tonea Marshall USA 12.70

6 Gabbi Cunningham USA 12.74

7 Nia Ali USA 12.76

8 Ditaji Kambundji SUI 12.78

9 Chanel Brissett USA 12.89

Heat 1 (-0.1):

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.51

2 Tia Jones USA 12.68

3 Gabbi Cunningham USA 12.97

4 Ditaji Kambundji SUI 13.01

5 Sarah Lavin IRL 13.04

6 Adrianna Sułek 13.43

7 Anja Lukić SRB 13.54

8 Karolina Kołeczek 13.94

Alaysha Johnson USA DNF

Heat 2 (1.0):

1 Pia Skrzyszowska 12.58

2 Kendra Harrison USA 12.64

3 Nia Ali USA 12.78

4 Tonea Marshall USA 12.83

5 Chanel Brissett USA 12.95

6 Mette Graversgaard DEN 13.11

7 Anne Zagré BEL 13.16

8 Klaudia Wojtunik 13.27

9 Marika Majewska 13.34

HJ:

1 Safina Sadullayeva UZB 1.92

2 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR 1.92

3 Kateryna Tabashnyk UKR 1.88

4 Elena Vallortigara ITA 1.88

4 Marija Vuković MNE 1.88

6 Iryna Herashchenko UKR 1.88

7 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya KAZ 1.88

8 Rachel McCoy USA 1.84

9 Yuliya Levchenko UKR 1.84

SP:

1 Chase Ealey USA 20.38

2 Jessica Schilder NED 19.84 NR

3 Sarah Mitton CAN 19.44

4 Fanny Roos SWE 19.42 NR

5 Auriol Dongmo POR 19.27

6 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.13

7 Maggie Ewen USA 18.50

8 Jessica Ramsey USA 18.22

HT:

1 Brooke Andersen USA 75.76

2 Janee’ Kassanavoid USA 74.89

3 Malwina Kopron 70.37

4 Bianca Ghelber ROU 69.65

JT:

1 Haruka Kitaguchi JPN 65.10

2 Barbora Špotáková CZE 62.29

3 Liveta Jasiūnaitė LTU 61.79

4 Kara Winger USA 61.75

5 Elína Tzénggo GRE 61.72

6 Līna Mūze LAT 58.82

7 Sara Kolak CRO 56.68

8 Yulenmis Aguilar CUB 54.01

Gyulai István Memorial, Continental Tour, Székesfehérvár, Hungary, August 8

Sydney McLaughlin appeared to be dawdling her way to another 400m hurdles victory as she effortlessly won this event and, while her 51.68 was a second outside her stunning time in Eugene, it was still an European all-comers’ record and the sixth fastest all-time and gives her six of the seven sub-52s run in history.

The previous fastest on European soil was Femke Bol’s 52.27 at Stockholm this year.

Janieve Russell was the best of the rest and the Jamaican matched time of 54.14 from Birmingham and was over two seconds in arrears.

Shelly-Ann Fraser -Pryce recorded a record five sub-10.7s in a single season and it is the fourth time she has recorded 10.67 (1.3) this season, which in itself is the 13th fastest time in history. Her top 10 average now stands at 10.668 to Thompson Herah’s 10.671!

She had run 10.66 in Silesia a few days ago and won by well over two metres from American teenager Tamara Davis (10.92).

Shericka Jackson wasn’t at her best though and she won the 200m at a canter in 22.01 (0.6) from Mujinga Kambundji’s 22.45 while another superstar not at their best was Mondo Duplantis who cleared a mere 5.80m, but he still won comfortably from Renaud Lavillenie (5.70m).

The best action in the field came in the men’s throws.

World champion Kristjan Ceh won the discus with a 71.23m – his second best ever throw as Olympic champion Daniel Stahl had to settle for third with 67.01m.

A thrilling men’s hammer saw Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki (79.96m) edge local favourite and 2019 world medallist Bence Halasz (79.44m) and five-time world champion Pawel Fajdek’s 79.15m.

The 2109 world champion Joe Kovacs, whose grandfather was Hungarian, won the shot with a season’s best 22.89m and also had a 22.87m, distances that only Ryan Crouser has exceeded this year.

Another American who impressed was Erriyon Knighton who won the 200m easily in 19.88 (0.8) while Marvin Bracy won the 100m in 9.97 (1.3) and Vernon Norwood won the 400m with a strong finish in 44.96 where Alex Haydock-Wilson, selected but passed on doing the Commonwealths but running the Europeans, was fourth in 45.65.

Rasheed Broadbell followed up his Commonwealth gold with a fast 13.12 (0.0) clocking at 110m hurdles to just pip world champion Grant Holloway who faltered over the last two barriers and ran 13.13 along with Daniel Roberts.

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn impressed in the women’s hurdles with a marginally wind-assisted 12.27 (2.4) which gave her a two metre victory over former world record-holder Kendra Harrison.

Men:

100 (1.3):

1 Marvin Bracy USA 9.97

2 Trayvon Bromell USA 10.01

3 Elijah Hall-Thompson USA 10.01

4 Yohan Blake JAM 10.03

5 Ackeem Blake JAM 10.05

6 Christian Coleman USA 10.17

7 Márk Pap 10.34

200 (0.8):

1 Erriyon Knighton USA 19.88

2 Aaron Brown CAN 20.24

3 Alexander Ogando DOM 20.38

4 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 20.40

5 Kyree King USA 20.52

6 Tamás Máté 20.88

7 Zoltán Wahl 21.08

8 Kenny Bednarek USA 30.81

400:

1 Vernon Norwood USA 44.96

2 Alison dos Santos BRA 45.11

3 Michael Cherry USA 45.42

4 Alex Haydock-Wilson GBR 45.65

5 Rusheen McDonald JAM 45.67

6 Champion Allison USA 46.04

7 Aldrich Bailey USA 46.25

8 Attila Molnár 46.75

800:

1 Nicholas Kebenei KEN 1:45.49

2 John Fitzsimons IRL 1:45.70

3 Isaiah Jewett USA 1:45.70

4 Erik Sowinski USA 1:46.43

5 Dániel Huller 1:46.51

6 Amel Tuka BIH 1:46.77

7 Gergő Kiss 1:46.78

8 Jakub Davidik CZE 1:47.37

9 Collins Kipruto KEN 1:47.77

10 István Szögi 1:47.89

11 Balázs Vindics 1:47.99

110H (1.0):

1 Rasheed Broadbell JAM 13.12

2 Grant Holloway USA 13.12

3 Daniel Roberts USA 13.13

4 Rafael Henrique Pereira BRA 13.34

7 Jamal Britt USA 15.73

HJ:

1 Gianmarco Tamberi ITA 2.24

2 Tobias Potye GER 2.24

3 Andrii Protsenko UKR 2.18

4 Edgar Rivera MEX 2.18

5 Péter Bakosi 2.18

6 Donald Thomas BAH 2.14

PV:

1 Armand Duplantis SWE 5.80

2 Renaud Lavillenie FRA 5.70

3 Thibaut Collet FRA 5.60

4 Ernest John Obiena PHI 5.45

5 Chris Nilsen USA 5.45

6 Tray Oates USA 5.45

Thiago Braz BRA NH

SP:

1 Joe Kovacs USA 22.89

2 Tom Walsh NZL 21.93

3 Tomáš Staněk CZE 21.66

4 Jacko Gill NZL 21.55

5 Josh Awotunde USA 21.28

6 Nick Ponzio ITA 20.88

7 Darrell Hill USA 20.78

8 Konrad Bukowiecki POL 20.65

9 Mesud Pezer BIH 19.06

DT:

1 Kristjan Čeh SLO 71.23

2 Andrius Gudžius LTU 67.39

3 Daniel Ståhl SWE 67.01

4 Alin Alexandru Firfirica ROU 64.61

5 Simon Pettersson SWE 64.08

6 János Huszák 63.25

7 Róbert Szikszai 62.59

8 Marek Bárta CZE 61.81

HT:

1 Wojciech Nowicki POL 79.96

2 Bence Halász 79.44

3 Paweł Fajdek POL 79.15

4 Hrístos Frantzeskákis GRE 75.40

5 Eivind Henriksen NOR 74.78

6 Dániel Rába 73.20

7 Krisztián Pars 72.14

Women:

100 (1.3):

1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM 10.67

2 Tamari Davis USA 10.92

3 Mujinga Kambundji SUI 10.99

4 TeeTee Terry USA 11.02

5 Natasha Morrison JAM 11.06

6 Briana Williams JAM 11.14

7 Morolake Akinosun USA 11.34

200 (0.6):

1 Shericka Jackson JAM 22.02

2 Mujinga Kambundji SUI 22.45

3 Kayla White USA 22.46

4 Tamara Clark USA 22.56

5 Tynia Gaither BAH 22.63

6 Jenna Prandini USA 22.73

800:

1 Diribe Welteji ETH 1:59.33

2 Noélie Yarigo BEN 2:01.00

3 Brooke Feldmeier USA 2:01.41

4 Bianka Bartha-Kéri 2:01.58

5 Gabriela Gajanová SVK 2:01.63

6 Louise Shanahan IRL 2:02.10

7 Angelika Sarna POL 2:02.27

8 Chrisann Gordon-Powell JAM 2:03.56

100H (2.4):

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.27w

2 Kendra Harrison USA 12.49w

3 Nia Ali USA 12.60w

4 Alaysha Johnson USA 12.62w

5 Chanel Brissett USA 12.87w

6 Gabbi Cunningham USA 13.09w

400H:

1 Sydney McLaughlin USA 51.68

2 Janieve Russell JAM 54.14

3 Rushell Clayton JAM 54.45

4 Gianna Woodruff PAN 55.73

5 Janka Molnár 56.04

LJ:

1 Milica Gardašević SRB 6.83

2 Agate De Sousa STP 6.78w

3 Jahisha Thomas GBR 6.63w

4 Diána Lesti 6.45w

HT:

1 Brooke Andersen USA 74.84

2 Janee’ Kassanavoid USA 72.58

3 Katrine Koch Jacobsen DEN 70.13

4 Bianca Ghelber ROU 69.65

5 Réka Gyurátz 69.25

6 Alexandra Tavernier FRA 66.94

JT:

1 Yulenmis Aguilar CUB 61.99

2 Elína Tzénggo GRE 61.66

3 Réka Szilágyi 58.84

4 Nikol Tabačková CZE 58.19

5 Sara Kolak CRO 56.92

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE