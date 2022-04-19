On a busy weekend of Easter action on road and track, Walker clocked 34:32 in the 10km at the age of 65

UK Road races

Jim Dingwall Round the Houses Grangemouth 10km inc British Masters Championships, April 17

He was only 32nd finisher but Alastair Walker produced a stunning run as his 34:32 (34:36 gun time) took a minute off the world M65 best and his own British best.

Walker, who won the 2018 World M60 10km title, incredibly ran his fastest ever time according to Power of 10, though he may well have run quicker in his pre-vet career prior to the online resource being set up.

The other top class masters run came from fellow record-setter Fiona Matheson. The W60 actually beat the M60 champion as well as the W50 and W55 winners but her 38:50 (38:58) just missed her own British best.

The race was headed by non-vets Peter Avent (30:23) and Owen Miller (31:19) while M35 champion and overall BMAF winner Iain Whitaker (32:13) was third.

The women’s race was won by Annabel Simpson’s 33:25 which gave her a three-minute victory.

Though it was the British Masters Championships, it was nearly an all-Scottish affair and other male master titles went to M40 Colin Whitby (32:24), M45 Andrew Wright (33:11), M50 Stephen Wylie (33:34), M55 Richard Johnson (34:36), M60 Kevin McCaig (39:04), M70 Malcolm Hammond (43:42), M75 Robert Young (48:44) and M80 Jim Scobie (55:53).

Women’s vet titles went to W35 Yvonne McNairn (37:32), W40 Katie White (38:05), W45 and overall BMAF winner and overall female runner-up Lesley Bell (36:44), W50 Sarah Knox (56:39), W55 Ana Richardson (40:12), W65 Erica Christie (47:17) and W70 Ann White (45:48).

Boston Marathon UK, Lincolnshire, April 18

Massachusetts was not the only venue for the Boston Marathon on Monday as Lincolnshire hosted this popular UK event.

The men’s race was close, with William Strangeway winning in 2:25:11 just six seconds up on first M40 Paul Molyneux.

The women’s event was headed by Natasha White’s 2:59:07.

Guernsey Easter 10km, St Peter Port, April 18

Jacob O’Hara won with 31:00 and also took the overall series, with Dan Galpin second in 31:13 and Steve Dawes third in 31:39.

The women’s race was won by Elle Twentyman and her 34:14 gave her not only a clear win over Megan Chapple (37:30) and Nix Petit (39:19) but also the overall title.

London Easter 10km, Regent’s Park, April 18

Victory went to Nicolas Besson (33:32) and Jaime Sim (42:32).

Massey Ferguson Tractor 10km, Stonleigh, April 18

There were wins for Callum Hanlon (31:58) and Kelly Edwards (37:04).

Stanwick 10km, April 18

There were clear victories for Mark Hill (32:35) and Alice Belcher (36:21).

Whitehead 5, Northern Ireland, April 18

Conall McClean (24:42) and Alison Stocks (30:53) enjoyed Bank Holiday victories.

Yeovilton Easter Bunny 10km, April 18

Unusually the Easter Bunny race was won by a Parrott – Michael – in 33:01, while Vicki Ingham was first woman in 36:30.

Air Products South Cheshire 10km, April 17

The races were won by Peter Speake (32:55) and Sophie Goodfellow (37:58).

Fakenham 5km, April 17

Michael Eccles was first man in 16:08, while South of England under-17 cross-country champion Hattie Reynolds was first woman in 17:49.

Hale Village 5, April 17

Kirsty Longley, who won the last Masters International cross-country in 2019 and is now a W45, was first woman in 28:27, while the men’s race was headed by Thomas Rogerson (25:12).

Leicestershire 10km, Loughborough, April 17

Jonathan Harding had a near two-minute win in 32:49 while Becky White (40:31) was the leading woman.

Little Bromley 10km, April 17

James Pettersson headed the race in 30:12 while W45 Samantha Bilbie (38:32) was the first woman.

North Tyneside 10km, North Shields, April 17

Danielle Hodgkinson easily won the women’s race in a PB and course record 33:29 while David Green (31:09) was first man.

Telford & Wrekin 10km, April 17

Matthew Lee Costello (33:30) and Sarah-Jane Desilva (41:48) were the winners.

Trowse 10km, Norwich, April 17

There were PB victories for Luke Alden (31:57) and Mabel Beckett (35:51).

Mallory Park Spring 5km, Kirkby Mallory, April 16

M40 Alastair Watson won the race in a near PB of 14:33 from Sam Winters (14:40) and James Lund (14:42).

The women’s race was tight as Anne Kenchington (17:17) got the better of Mya Taylor (17:25) . Elle Welch (17:32) and Midlands under-15 champion Zoe Gilbody (17:37).

Tavy 5km, April 16

The races were headed easily by Jim Cole (15:48) and Nikki Kelly (18:21).

Fast Friday 10km, Exeter, April 15

Tom Merson (31:15) and 2:32 marathoner and W50 Emma Stepto (38:33) led home the 200-plus strong field.

Guernsey Easter Running Festival 5km, St Peter Port, April 15

In foggy conditions, there was a close finish with Dan Galpin (14:58) just getting the better of Steve Hawes (15:01) and Jacob O’Hara (15:02).

Elle Twentyman was the first woman in 16:08 well clear of Megan Chapple (17:37) and Jenny James (18:00).

Anna Garnier (90.54%) easily topped the age-grading with 90.54%

Folkestone 10, Kent, April 15

Marshall Smith was a clear winner in 51:43, with W40 Helen Gaunt the leading woman in a PB 59:10.

Maidenhead Easter 10, April 15

The races were headed by Michael Waddington (52:24) and Niki Densley (63:37).

New Marske Mermaid 10km, April 15

Lewis Gamble-Thompson carried on his run of recent victories, with a 30:08 clocking giving him a 30-second win over Rob Scott.

W40 Helen Scott was first woman in 38:52, just ahead of Judith Nutt’s 39:01, with W50 Kay Neesam (39:12) a close third.

Runthrough Victoria Park Half-Marathon, 10km and 5km, April 15

In very warm conditions on a multi-lap course and run alongside the 10km and 5km races, Dale Seddon managed to thread his way around the masses in 71:54 to win by over four-and-a-half minutes. W45 Tracy English was first woman in 87:52.

The 10km races were won by James Kay (33:32) and Ella Waldman (37:43).

Dave Loomes was first man in the 5km in 17:09, with third-placer Clare Elms first woman in 18:05, missing her world age-58 best by a few seconds after the last 300 metres which were on a twisty grass finish.

Salford 10km, April 15

Swede Victor Urquhart Smångs won easily in a PB 29:51 from Alex Durant (20;38) and Joe Sagar (30:43).

Scottish cross-country runner-up Scout Adkin was first woman in 34:42, with Georgia Malir (35:04) and Hannah Brown (35:53) completing the top three.

USA track and field results

Tom Jones Invitational, Gainsville, April 16

There were a number of world leads, though it was also a notable meeting from a British perspective.

While the men´s 200m was won by world indoor 400m champion Jereem Richards’ 20.12/1.5, almost as fast in another heat with slightly less favourable wind conditions was Briton Charlie Dobson with 20.19/0.9.

That time was a European lead, as well being a World and European Championships qualifying standard, and was a huge improvement on his previous PB of 20.52, set in the 2018 World Junior semi-finals. He finished well clear of a field which included Olympic 100m fifth-placer Ronnie Baker.

Exciting prospect Dobson only ran one race in 2020 – a 45.51 400m – but he showed his basic speed levels with a 6.59 60m in the Müller Grand Prix to suggest tremendous 200m potential.

His time moved him to equal 11th all-time in the UK and past Allan Wells’ 20.21 from his Moscow silver medal run 42 years ago.

In the 400m, European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith showed he is getting back to his best form with a very easy 44.82 win – a World Championships qualifier – well clear of Alonzo Russell’s 45.65.

The B race was won by over a second by Joseph Brier’s PB 45.74 which is a Welsh Commonwealth Games standard.

Randolph Ross won the college race in 45.15, just ahead of Ryan Willie’s 45.16.

In the university race current NCAA Indoor champion Javonte Harding 20.34 (+0.9) was followed by Daniel Stokes of Mexico 20.37 PB and Ugandan Tarsis Orogot 20.39, who just missed his national record from the World U20 Championships in Nairobi by 0.02.

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won her speciality in a world-leading 12.39/-0.1 ahead of world champion Nia Ali ‘s 12.59.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won her heat in 49.91 but even quicker in another race was Jamaican Charokee Young’s world-leading 49.87.

Young had only finished eighth in last year’s Jamaican Championships and had failed to even make the relay squad.

In the men´s 800m Moroccan NCAA finalist Moad Zahafi took over a second off his PB with a 1:43.69 world lead.

Briton Ben Claridge set a PB of 1:47.68 in the B race.

NCAA champion Trey Cunningham set another ranking-topper as he sped to 13.22/0.4 in his heat but only achieved a 13.38/0.6 in winning the final.

The men’s 4x400m saw another mark to top the world and the 2:57.72 by the adidas team was the fastest ever time by a non National team. In fact, only six nations – USA, Britain, Bahamas, Jamaica, Netherlands and Botswana – have ever bettered it.

The adidas team did include two Olympic medallists though as their line-up was Steven Gardiner, Quincy Hall (who won the 400m hurdles in a world lead 48.55), World junior 200m record-holder Erriyon Knighton and world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway.

In second Florida set a US college record 2:58.53.

Adidas also set a world lead in the 4x100m with 38.09, with Knighton and Holloway being joined by Devin Quinn and Ronnie Baker.

Tumbleweed TC, with a team which included Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse and Trayvon Bromell, were second in 38.46, though they went one better in the women’s race with a world lead of 42.33 from a mixed nationalities team (a Chinese, an American and two Jamaicans) of Liang Xiaojing, Shania Collins, Natalliah Whyte and Britany Anderson, with North Carolina second in 42.83.

The much-hyped Matt Boling set a 9.98/1.6 100m PB well ahead of Bahamian Terrence Jones’ 10.09 while in the Olympic development race, Junior star Knighton set a 10.04/-0.1 PB just ahead of world 200m champion Noah Lyles’ 10.05 and Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake’s promising 10.19.

The 2018 world junior 200m champion Jona Efoloko set a PB 10.27/1.6 in winning the C race while Sam Gordon (10.34/0.0) set a season’s best in finishing third in the B race.

Holloway, who had a busy meeting, won his 100m race in a PB 10.21/0.0.

The global highlight of the opening day was a Nigerian 200m record, world lead and collegiate record of 21.96/1.3 by Favour Ofili.

In the Olympic development race Cambrea Sturgis ran 22.40/0.6 ahead of Kayla White’s 22.50. In fifth Lina Nielsen improved her PB to 23.11 to go top of the UK rankings.

The following day Nielsen ran a PB and UK 400m lead of 51.54 to land a European qualifier, while Alastair Chalmers set a UK lead in the 400m hurdles with 49.72.

The women’s college hurdles race was won in 12.58/1.9 by Grace Stark ahead of Alia Armstrong’s 12.61 and Paula Salmon’s 12.63 while the 100m went the way of Melissa Jefferson 11.00/-0.1. The open race was quicker, however, as Shania Collins set a PB-equalling 10.98/0.9.

In the field, John Meyer won the shot with a 20.50m PB while Nigerias Annette Echikunwoke 72.72m headed the hammer and Jamaican Roje Stona improved her discus PB to 64.98m.

Ghana’s Deborah Acquah won the long jump with a wind-assisted 6.77/3.4.

USATF Golden Games, Hilmer Lodge Stadium, Walnut April 16

Olympic 100m medallist Fred Kerley won a top class 200m in a world lead 19.80/1.6 just ahead of Michael Norman’s 19.83 and Rai Benjamin’s 20.01, while Canadian Jerome Blake was a close fourth in a PB 20.04.

There was also a world lead for Michael Cherry in the 400m in 44.28 ahead of Brazilian Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist Alison dos Santos’ 44.54 PB. Alex Haydock-Wilson carried on his good form with 45.70 in fifth.

Also topping the world lists was a 22.02/1.9 by Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, well clear of World silver medallist Brittany Brown’s 22.29 and Jenna Prandini’s 22.59.

Triple Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah set a 100m world lead of 10.89/1.6 in her heat but chose not to contest the final. Aleia Hobbs (10.95) and Michelle-Lee Ahye (10.96) stayed within a metre of the Jamaican in the heats and clocked legal sub-11 times.

The final was won by Twanisha Terry with a heavily wind-assisted 10.77/3.3 ahead of Hobbs’ 10.80 and Thomas’s 10.86, with Teahna Daniels fourth in 10.91.

There were also world outdoor leads in the women’s high jump as Vashti Cunningham cleared 1.96m, and also in the pole vault where Clayton Fritsch and Jacob Wooten both cleared 5.80m.

The 100m was won very easily by Micah Williams in a wind-assisted 9.83/2.5 from Brandon Carnes’ 9.93

Tonea Marshall comfortably took the 100m hurdles in a fast 12.46/0.8 to run down world record-holder and early leader Keni Harrison (12.56), who had run a more fluent windy 12.42 in the heats.

Briton Cindy Sember set a UK lead, World and European qualifier with 12.63 in fifth after a 12.60/2.4 heat.

Devon Allen won the men’s hurdles in 13.35/-0.5.

Bryce Hoppel won a slow, tactical 800m in 1:47.27 as Commonwealth 800m medallist Kyle Langford stumbled badly down the back straight and finished ninth and last in 1:51.90.

In the women’s 400m Jaide Stepter-Baynes was first in 51.43, with British Olympian Nicole Yeargin third in 51.81.

There was a better quality women’s 800m, with Raevyn Rogers an easy winner in 1:58.77.

Bahamian Laquan Nairn won the long jump with a 8.22/2.0 PB.

Keturah Orji easily headed the women’s triple jump with 14.53/2.6.

Darrell Hill won a competitive men’s shot with 21.68m ahead of Josh Awotunde’s 21.63m and Adrian Piperi’s 21.52m.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl won the discus with 67.65m ahead of Lithuania’s European under-23 champion Mykolas Alekna’s 66.61m. Nick Percy set a PB but more importantly a Scottish record of 63.47m.

Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman 69.46m was a class apart in the women’s event, with Jade Lally fourth with a 59.22m throw.

Rudy Winkler ‘s 79.11m dominated the men’s hammer while Brooke Andersen’s 76.76m took the women’s event ahead of Camryn Rogers Canadian record-equalling 75.73m.

Jamaican Danniel Thomas-Dodd (18.92m) took the women’s shot.

Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa, USA, April 14

Britain’s Thomas Staines won the men’s 800m in a temporary world lead of 1:45.28 ahead of teenage compatriot Reece Sharman-Newell, who only broke 1:50 for the first time last month and ran a stunning 1:45.56 here.

There was also a British victory and PB for former World Junior finalist and the 2013 English National under-13 girls cross-country champion Katy-Ann McDonald, who won the 800m in 2:00.98, with former NCAA Indoor 1500m champion Anna Camp-Bennett second in 2:01.09.

The next day McDonald set a 1500m PB of 4:13.07 in winning the race with Elise Thorner third in a PB 4:15.10. Thorner had won the steeplechase the previous day in a UK lead 9:40.98 to come within two seconds of the European standard.

Kenyan Eliud Kipsang set a world outdoor lead in the 1500m with 3:33.74 ahead of Canadian Will Paulson ‘s 3:33.97, with both gaining World Championships standards.

Briton Adam Fogg finished seventh in a PB 3:38.15 while in another race both Tom Dodd (3:39.23) and Euan Makepeace (3:39.99) set sub-3:40 PBs.

In further different races, George Duggan, who won the English national under-15 title in 2012, improved his PB to 3:41.86 while Jonathan Shields, son of former English National winner Jane, ran a PB 3:41.77.

Briton Sam Talbot won the decathlon with a UK lead of 7643 points which was a near 600-point PB.

Ireland’s Brian Fay improved his 5000m PB significantly to 13:16.52, followed by further PBs for Morgan Beadlescomb (13:17.16) and Eduardo Herrera (13:20.30). Baldvin Magnusson set an Icelandic record of 13:32.47 in tenth.

NCAA indoor 3000m champion Taylor Roe won the women’s 5000m in 15:21.47 in her debut at the distance. China’s Wuga He was second in 15:28.81.

Jamal Britt clocked 13.51/0.8 took the 110m hurdles victory.

Mount Sac Relay, Walnut, USA, April 14-15

Aydan Owens won the Decathlon in a world lead and Puerto Rican record of 8528 points with Briton Ollie Thorner eighth with a PB 7602 score.

He was particularly strong in the running events and his marks included a 10.27/1.2 100m, 7.51/1.7 long jump, 14.89m shot, 1.92m high jump, 46.12 400m, 13.80/-0.3 hurdles, 43.00m discus, 4.70m pole vault, 53.50m javelin and 4:13.17 1500m.

NCAA champion Courtney Waymen set a world lead in the steeplechase with 9:26.88 ahead of Olympic finalist Valerie Constien’s 9:31.20.

The men’s steeplechase saw a victory for Japan’s Ryoma Aoki in 8:33.33 ahead of US record-holder Evan Jager’s 8:34.89 – his first completed steeplechase for four years. Briton Jonathan Hopkins was fourth in 8:36.92.

Dylan Jacobs debuted in the 10,000m with a 28:01.94 victory.

The 15:02.77 in the women’s 5000m by Olympic finalist Karissa Schweizer was a surprisingly modest world lead ahead of Emily Infeld’s 15:05.80 and Mexican Laura Galvan’s 15:09.80 and Briton Jessica Judd’s 15:11.72 . Judd’s time narrowly missed the world qualifying mark but was a European standard.

Nicole Yeargin ran 51.63 in the 400m while Anna Purchase (69.56m) carried on her good form to win the hammer from compatriot Amy Phillips (68.18m)

Mt. SAC Relays | 400m 1) 51.63 Nicole Yeargin (HMech)

2) 51.89 Shafiqua Maloney (Ark Alum)

3) 52.01 Paris Peoples (Ark) ) 52.24 Rosey Effiong (Ark)

12) 53.34 Morgan Burks-Magee — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) April 15, 2022

Kynnedy Flannel won the 200m in 22.61/1.6 ahead of Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke’s 22.81.

Tyra Gittens won the long jump with a 6.69/1.5 while Kara Winger was first in the javelin with 63.29m, while Andrew Liskowitz had a shot victory in 20.56m and Jamaican Ralford Mullings improved to 65.39m in the discus.

In the University division Jamaican Davonte Burnett won the 100m in 9.99/0.3 while world indoor 400m medallist Trevor Bassitt won took the 400m hurdles honours in 49.15.

USA took the men’s relays honours in 38.72 and 3:02.58 while the women were also successful in 42.40 and 3:25.35.

Earnie Sears equalled the world outdoor lead in the high jump with a 2.30m clearance

Italian Emmanuel Ihemeje took triple jump honours in 17.00/2.5 with a legal 16.64m though Chris Benard 16.99/0.2 was only a centimetre back with a legal 16.99/0.2.

In the women’s 100m Julien Alfred’s 10.98 was a St. Lucia record and gave her a metre ahead of Jamaican Kemba Nelson’s 11.09

Elisa Cranny won the women’s 1500m in 4:08.07.

The 400m hurdles was won by Andrenette Knight’s 54.39 PB ahead of Panama’s Gianna Woodruff (54.60).

Monae Nichols won the long jump with a wind-assisted 6.89/3.1.

Allston, Boston, USA, April 15

In the opening of this new indoor track there was a world record in the distance medley for Heather MacLean (3:14.92 1200m), Kendall Ellis (52.05 400m), Roisin Willis (2:03.30 800m), and Elle Purrier St. Pierre (4:23.55 1600m) and their 10:33.85 took more than six seconds off the previous world indoor best of 10:39.91 set by the Nike Union Athletics Club.

It was also faster than the outdoor world record of 10:36.50 set by the US team of Treniere Moser, Sanya Richards-Ross, Ajee’ Wilson and Shannon Rowbury at the 2015 World Relays.

Beach Invitational, Long Beach, USA, April 16

Sean Donnelly won the hammer with a 75.55m throw while Canadian Michelle Harrison took the 100m hurdles victory in a heavily wind-assisted 12.86/4.2.

The English and British heptathlon champion Katie Stainton was close to her long jump PB with 6.26/0.6.

Earl Milner Invitational, Nacogdoches, USA, April 15

The 2012 Olympic champion Jenn Suhr won the pole vault with 4.50m leap before failing at 4.71m.

Gamecock Invitational, Columbia, USA, April 16

Anavia Battle gained a 11.17/0.8 and 22.42/0.4 sprint double.

Jamaican Shawn Rowe was first in the 400m hurdles in 49.37.

Grizzly Classic, El Dorado, USA, April 16

Joe Williams improved his 200m PB to 20.37/2.0.

Kennesaw State Invitational, USA, April 16

British Olympian Imani Lansiquot was first in the 100m in 11.36/-1.0.

Will Jones won the long jump with a 8.09/0.7 leap.

Larry Ellis Invitational, Princetown, USA, April 16

Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen headed the pole vault with 5.63m.

Little Rock Twilight, Little Rock, USA, April 15

Namibian Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma showed sharp form with a wind-assisted 10.90/2.8 100m and a 22.60/-2.2) in the 200m.

In the men’s 100m Zach Jewell won in a PB 10.09/1.3) ahead of Cameron Jackson’s 10.10 (compared to a previous best of 10.42!).

Christine Mboma 🇳🇦 10.90s (+2.8m/s) yesterday 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QZ2Tsa6MI3 — Victor K Almeida 📰 (@AlmeidaVictorK) April 16, 2022

Pacific Coast Invitational, Long Beach, USA, April 15

Autavia Fluker improved her hammer PB to 71.54 PB.

Sooner Invitational, Norman, USA, April 15-16

Bayley Campbell was second in the hammer with a 69.33m throw, while third-placed Edward Jeans also set a PB with 66.25m.

Tiffin Track Carnival, Tiffin, USA, April 15

Joe Ellis set a UK hammer lead of 73.50m.

Almost every event witnessed a U.K. leading performance this weekend and the last to report was the mens Hammer where Joe Ellis threw 73.50m in Ohio- his best since 2018. — IanHodge8 (@ian_hodge8) April 17, 2022

UCONN Northeast Challenge, Storrs, USA, April 15-16

Callum Elson set 800m and 1500m PB’s of 1:50.39 and 3:43.55 on the same day.

Warrensburg, USA, April 15

There were hammer wins for Daniel Roberts (75.70m) and Canada’s Jillian Weir (71.72m).

War Eagle Invitational, Auburn, USA, April 15-16

There was a 100m win of 10.09/1.6 for Alaba Akintola ahead of Favour Ashe’s 10.10.

Abigail Kwarteng set a Ghanaian high jump record of 1.92m.

Ethan Shalaway won the javelin with 80.08m.

Jamaican Wayne Pinnock won the long jump with a 8.06/0.6m leap.

Non-USA Overseas results

National Police Service Championships, Nairobi, Kenya, April 14-15

The 800m was won by Wycliffe Kinyamal to improve Staines’ world lead with 1:45.11.

World steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech won the 1500m in 4:10.04, having won the steeplechase the day before in a world lead 9:28.34.

The men’s steeplechase was won by Abraham Kibiwott’s 8:24.30.

World indoor bronze medallist Abel Kipsang won the men’s 1500m in 3:36.28 ahead of Kumari Taki (3:36.84).

Daniel Simiyu won the 5000m in 13:28.74 while Margaret Chelimo headed the women’s 10,000m in 31:51.7.

World medallist Rhonex Kipruto won the 10,000m with 28:38.7, while Mercy Cherono was a clear 5000m winner in 15:20.12.

Antalya, Turkey, April 16

Triple Olympic hammer winner Anita Wlodarczyk’s opening competition saw a 73.08m victory.

Carifta Games, Kingston, Jamaica, April 16-18

The Jamaica girls under-20 team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brianna Lyston and Tia Clayton clocked a World Junior record 42.58 to better their 42.94 mark at last year’s World Junior Championships in Nairobi. All four will still be juniors in 2023, too!

The Jamaica boys won their event in 39.15.

Deandre Daley of Jamaica won the 100m in 10.23/0.7 while Tina Clayton won the women’s event in 11.22/0.4.

WORLD U20 RECORD Wow. The Jamaican of quartet of Serena Cole, Brianna Lyston, Tia Clayton and her twin sister Tina Clayton break their own WU20 4x100m record of 42.94 with 42.58 at @CariftaTandF 🔥🇯🇲pic.twitter.com/l76cWp6Wpa — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 18, 2022

The 400m titles were won by Jamaicans Delano Kennedy (46.66) and Kaylia Kelley (52.32).

Kobe Lawrence won the boys discus (1.75 kg) with a 60.77m throw.

Bahamian Keyshawn Strachan won the javelin with a 79.89m senior national record.

In the U17 girls 100m Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands was first in 11.29/0.5.

Greek School Championships, Volos, Greece, April 13-14

Cypriot Iosif Kesidis set a national 5kg hammer record of 78.88m.

Faro. Portugal, April 16

Olympic medallist Eivind Henriksen took the hammer victory with a 76.25m throw.

Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16

There was an Ecuadorian javelin record of 60.22m by Yuleixi Angulo.

Japanese University Championships, Hiratsuka, April 16-17

Kazuki Kurokawa won the 400m hurdles in 49.50.

Kampala, Uganda, April 16

Under-20 Dismas Yeko was first in the 3000m in 7.50.2 ahead of under-18 Rodgers Kibet’s 7:51.2.

Mar del Plata, Argentina, April 16

Argentinian Florencia Borelli set a South American 3000m record of 8:59.10.

Pace, France, April 16

Belgians Simon Debognies (27:57.29) ahead of Robin Hendrix (28:01.65) led home France’s Yoann Kowal (28:05.68) ahead of Florian Carvalho (28:13.72). The women’s winner was Margaux Sieracki (33:10.50).

Rabat, Morocco, April 15

Moujahid El Hassane was first in the 800m in a 1:45.79 PB.

Hicham Oueladha was first in the 3000m in 7:46.14.

Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 16-17

World Indoor champion Darlan Romani was first in the shot with a 20.53m throw.

Overseas Road

Dong-A Seoul Marathon, Seoul, Korea, April 17

Joan Chelimo and Mosinet Geremew both set course records in the 92nd running of the event.

Chelimo set a Romanian record 2:18:04 with a two-minute-plus PB which places her third all-time in Europe.

Ethiopian Sutume Asefa Kebede was a close second in 2:18:12 with Bahrain’s Eunice Chumba third with 2:20:02 with Celestine Chepchirchir fourth in 2:20:10.

The world silver medallist Geremew also set a Korean all-comers record of 2:04:43 to finish six seconds ahead of Herpasa Negas’s 2:04:49.

In third, Daniel Ferreira Do Nascimento broke Ronaldo da Costa’s South American record with 2:04:51 while Mark Korir (2:06:54) and Moses Kibet (2:06:55) were also inside 2:07.

Lac du Annecy Marathon, Annecy, France, April 16

Felix Kirui won the men’s race in 2:11:26 while Cynthia Kosgei was first woman in 2:28:03.

Boston AA 5km, USA, April 16

The ever-consistent Senbere Teferi (top six in the last four global outdoor championships from 2016 to 2021) broke the course record with 14:49, 20 seconds outside her women’s-only world record.

Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia (14:49) and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot of Canada (13:35) win the 2022 BAA 5K titles on Boston Common. (Ignore the clock in Teferi pic, it’s still timing elite men) pic.twitter.com/Jm43fTor2l — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) April 16, 2022

Weini Kelati was second with 15:04 and Sharon Lokedi third in 15:16.

In the men’s race, Charles Philibert-Thiboutot set a Canadian record with 13:35, placing just a second ahead of world indoor 3000m finalist Geordie Beamish, whose time was a New Zealand record.

Wizz Air Bucharest International Half-marathon, Romania, April 17

Erkihun Gebrie won by just a second from Robert Mwei, clocking 63:17 while Winfridah Mopraa Moseti was first woman with 71:43.

Two Oceans Marathon (35 miles), Cape Town, South Africa, April 17

Gerda Steyn took a second off the women’s course record with 3:29:42 in what was her third successive victory. Irvette van Zyl was second with 3:30:31 and Amelework Bosho (3:34:16) third.

In his first ultra, Edndale Belachew won the men’s race in 3:09:95 – just three seconds up on Nkosikhona Mhlakwana.

Sboniso Sikhakane was third with 3:11:31.

Moses Tarakinyu (63:31) and Fortunate Chidzivo (74:49) won the half-marathons.

Izmir Marathon, Izmir, Turkey, April 17

Lanny Rutton broke the course record with a 2:09:27 which is a Turkish all-comers record.

Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea won the women’s race in 2:27:35.

Hangzhou Marathon, China, April 16

Yang Shahoui won in 2:11:52 just ahead of Ren Qingdongzhibu’s 2:11:55.

The women’s race was also close as Zhang Xinyan led the way in 2:26:56 just up on Zhang Deshun’s 2:27:01.

Paderborn, Germany, April 16

There were 10km wins for Homiyu Tesfaye (28:14) and Katharina Steinruck (31:53).

UK Track races

Bill Whistlecroft Spring Open, Yeovil, April 16

Emily Parker, the English Schools runner-up, won the 1500m steeplechase in a UK under-20 lead of 5:01.69.

English National bronze medallist Kiya Dee went top of the 2000m steeplechase rankings with a 6:54.09 PB ahead of Kirstie Booth’s UK W40 record of 7:02.39.

BMC races Stretford, April 18

Osian Perrin, who set a UK under-20 indoor 3000m record in January, won the 1500m in a PB 3:46.74.

Scottish under-17 cross-country champion Corey Campbell went top of the UK under-17 rankings with a 3:52.46 PB.

The English National and ESAA under-17 cross-country champion Jess Bailey improved her PB to 4:26.05 in the mixed race.

Comeback 5000m, Battersea, April 15

On a warm afternoon, Olympic marathoner Ben Connor easily won the men’s 5000m in 13:49.15 and was followed by the Mahamed brothers Zak (14:01.05) and Mahamed (14:07.45).

The women’s race was dominated by Sam Harrison who blasted the opening kilometre in a little over three minutes and won in a PB 15:32.07, almost 200 metres clear of Hannah Irwin (16:07.66) and the former England 800m silver medallist Georgia Bell, who ran a promising debut of 16:08.42 as the first 11 broke 17 minutes.

London Inter City Club Challenge, Lee Valley, April 16

After her 400m outing last week, world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith won a mixed 300m in a PB 36.41, beating her previous best of 39.16 set 13 years ago in 2009, the year in which she won her first National title (England Under-15 100m) .

It moved her to eighth all-time in the UK.

Oliver Bromby narrowly won the men’s 100m in 10.51/0.9 ahead of Chad Miller’s 10.53.

Hayley Mclean won the 400m hurdles in 57.43.

Southampton April Graded Meeting, April 16

Annie Mann smashed her 1500m PB with a 4:19.63 to go top of the UK under-17 rankings.

GB Multi-Terrain and cross-country races

Lewes 10km, Sussex, April 18

After a win during the week at the Gosport evening 5km and a parkrun victory at Bognor, James Baker gained his 994th lifetime victory at Lewes.

It was his 10th win in the race in a time of 34:56.

Guernsey Easterruns Cross-Country relays, Delancy Park, Guernsey, April 17

The third race of the Easter series saw a win for the Last Minute Team in 20:28 from Pink Panters (21:25) and Colts EC Year 12 (23:02). Alex Rowe (4:59) of the winning team was the fastest man, while Sarah Mercier (5:43) was the quickest woman.

Keith Falla Memorial Cross-Country, L’Ancresse, Guernsey, April 16

In hot conditions, Jacob O’Hara (24:33) was a clear men’s winner from Dan Galpin (24:59) and Steve Dawes (25:04).

Elle Twentyman (28:45) easily won the women’s race from Megan Chapple (30:56) and Nix Petit (32:02)

International Walks

Hangzhou, China, April 17

Wen Yongjie won the men’s 10km walk in 39:10 ahead of Xu Hao’s 39:15.

The women’s race winner was Ma Zhenxia with a world-leading 42:52 just ahead of Wu Quanming’s 42:53 and the 2017 World champion Yang Jiayu’s 42:58 and Su Wenxiu’s 42:59.

Japanese Walking championships, Wajima, Japan, April 17

Masatora Kawano won the 35km event in a world-leading 2:26:40 ahead of Daisuke Matsunaga’s 2:27:09 and Tomohiro Noda’s 2:27:18 as they all qualified for Oregon.

Serena Sonoda won the women’s 35km in 2:45:48.

In a 20km race Olympic silver medalist Koki Ikeda also set a world lead as his 1:18:53 gave him a clear win over Eiki Takahashi’s 1:19:16.

Nanako Fuji took the honours in the women’s 20km in 1:29:29 just ahead of Kumiko Okada’s 1:29:31.

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE